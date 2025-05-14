Havertz, Kulusevski, Awoniyi: The early FPL Gameweek 37 team news

It’s time for our early Gameweek 37 team news round-up, featuring all we know about all 20 Premier League clubs.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will hopefully help us out further regarding the injury latest.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Vitor Pereira are unlikely to face the media ahead of Gameweek 37, however. Both clubs are not in action till next Tuesday, with their managers expected to hold their pre-match pressers on Monday.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner will be in front of reporters ahead of the weekend but of course, those two teams have an FA Cup final to come before they contest their Gameweek 37 fixtures.

ARSENAL

The concerns are easing for Arsenal ahead of the visit of Newcastle United.

Firstly, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice were sighted in training on Wednesday. The former seemed to be holding his hamstring when limping out of the draw with Liverpool, while the latter missed the game entirely with a hamstring issue of his own.

There was a further boost, too, with Kai Havertz (hamstring) present in the open training session. Mikel Arteta had previously said that the German would have a chance of featuring before the campaign’s end.

Gabriel Martinelli appeared to hobble out of training but then returned.

The Gunners will definitely be without one of their regulars: Mikel Merino is banned following his Gameweek 36 dismissal.

The seasons of Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are over, meanwhile.

ASTON VILLA

It remains to be seen if Marcus Rashford (hamstring) and Youri Tielemans (hamstring) are seen again this season.

Various media reports have suggested both players’ campaigns could be over but Unai Emery hasn’t gone that far, even saying that Tielemans’ issue was “small” and that he would be tested again this week.

If Rashford doesn’t appear against Tottenham Hotspur, that’s his season done: he can’t face his parent club in Gameweek 38.

BOURNEMOUTH

We’re not expecting any of the Cherries’ injured contingent back.

Andoni Iraola said last week that he feared Dango Ouattara‘s (adductor) campaign was over, while he was previously sceptical of whether Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) would feature again this season.

Ryan Christie (groin) and Enes Unal (knee) also remain out.

The latest addition to the injury list is Alex Scott, who has had season-ending surgery on a fractured jaw.

BRENTFORD

Long-term absentee Aaron Hickey (hamstring) is close to first-team involvement, featuring for the under-21s again last week.

Kristoffer Ajer may also be involved against Fulham, having missed out in Gameweek 36 with a “minor injury”.

Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) and Vitaly Janelt (heel) are out for the season.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joao Pedro is available again following the completion of his three-match ban.

Georginio Rutter (ankle) and James Milner (hamstring) were doing on-field rehab as of last week, so it remains to be seen if they’re anywhere near a return to full team training.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that we’ll see Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) again this season, while Solly March (knee) will definitely miss the last two Gameweeks.

There were two fresh concerns from last weekend.

Lewis Dunk missed out against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a “small knock” and Joel Veltman was absent with a minor issue. Fabian Hurzeler said Dunk “could be” back next Monday.

CHELSEA

Nicolas Jackson‘s season is over after he was sent off for serious foul play last Sunday. He’ll also miss Gameweek 1 of the next campaign.

Jadon Sancho can’t feature this Friday, either, as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

It’s doubtful whether we’ll see Christopher Nkunku (knock), too: he was ruled out for 10-15 days a week past Sunday but still wasn’t in training as of Tuesday.

Reece James was also absent from training on the same day but reportedly only because of illness, with the defender then returning to Cobham on Wednesday.

Marc Guiu (hamstring) is on the cusp of a return, having returned to training recently, but still wasn’t with the main group on Tuesday.

Aaron Anselmino (muscle), Wesley Fofana (muscle) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Adam Wharton (ankle) could be back for the FA Cup final, never mind Gameweek 37, with Oliver Glasner “90%” sure the midfielder would be available for the trip to Wembley.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries.

EVERTON

James Tarkowski (hamstring), Orel Mangala (knee) and Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) remain out for the Toffees.

Jake O’Brien (knee) could be back, however. The centre-half missed out last weekend with a minor issue, with David Moyes hopeful he could feature again in 2024/25.

FULHAM

Marco Silva said last week that Harrison Reed (calf), Timothy Castagne (ankle), Rodrigo Muniz (Achilles) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) are all likely to be out for the season.

He did give Sasa Lukic a chance of recovering for Gameweek 37, however, with the Serbian midfielder only having a minor issue.

We await word on why Antonee Robinson missed out last weekend but it could be linked to ongoing tendon issues. He sat out Gameweek 34, too.

IPSWICH TOWN

Leif Davis is back from suspension this week.

Conor Townsend (hamstring), Nathan Broadhead (thigh) and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) were still out for the Brentford game, with Kieran McKenna saying last Friday that it’s still possible we see the latter again this campaign. Szmodics was called up to the Irish squad this week, indeed.

Aro Muric (shoulder), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and Jaden Philogene (knee) are sidelined for the rest of 2024/25.

McKenna also repeated last Friday that Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste, while technically available, were “still struggling” and “carrying injuries”. Phillips didn’t feature against the Bees.

Conor Chaplin came off in Gameweek 36 but only with sickness.

LEICESTER CITY

Ricardo Pereira (muscle) was ruled out for “a couple of weeks” a fortnight ago, so there’s a chance we might see him back to face Ipswich Town.

Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle), Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Stephy Mavididi (muscle) are out for the season.

LIVERPOOL

We await to see whether Joe Gomez (hamstring) is any closer to featuring. Arne Slot said ahead of Gameweek 34 that the defender could feature in the last “one or two games” of the season.

There are no training ground clues, of course, with the squad – and even their manager – enjoying some time abroad this week.

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri (knee), Nathan Ake (foot) and Oscar Bobb (unspecified) were all on the grass last week, with Ake and Bobb “partially” training with the squad.

None of them were available for selection against Southampton but Pep Guardiola may tell us something different about a possible return to action in Gameweek 37.

John Stones (adductor) remains out.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jonny Evans (unknown) and Toby Collyer (leg) were sighted in training on Wednesday, while Diogo Dalot (calf) was spotted doing individual work.

There was no sign of Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Ayden Heaven (ankle) or Leny Yoro (foot), however. Yoro came off last Sunday with what seemed to be a repeat of an old issue.

Speaking in a UEFA press conference on Wednesday, Ruben Amorim expressed doubt over any of the injured defenders being available in Gameweek 37.

“I don’t know if they are going to be available. We are going to try to push because it’s the final matches and this is a final, you know that. All the players want to play that really bad. I don’t know, I think they will not go to Chelsea [on Friday], but we will have a possibility to have some of them for the final. “Dalot is trying really bad. I don’t want to risk Dalot because, when you start getting one injury, second injury [follows] and it’s a big thing. We cannot have these kinds of problems in our squad. So, we will see, but he’s working really hard to get in the final.” – Ruben Amorim

Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are out for the season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (calf) and Joe Willock (thigh) missed out last weekend. Eddie Howe said neither player had a serious issue but couldn’t guarantee that they’ll feature again this season.

He’d previously said the same thing about Joelinton (knee), who is at least back from receiving treatment in Barcelona.

Sven Botman (knee) is the latest worry, having come off against Chelsea. Howe said he had been “icing a problem at half-time” of the Gameweek 36 contest, coming off soon after the break.

Lewis Hall (foot) and Matt Targett (hamstring) are still out.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Murillo (hamstring) had been in partial training ahead of the Leicester City game before missing out, so an extra week on the grass may be beneficial before the trip to West Ham United.

Nuno Espirito Santo said ahead of that Leicester match that he hoped to have Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) back before the end of the season.

Those two injuries have been dwarfed by concern over Taiwo Awoniyi, of course. The striker needed emergency abdominal surgery this week after colliding with the post in Gameweek 36, with reports suggesting he had been placed in an induced coma. He is expected to be brought out of that on Wednesday.

SOUTHAMPTON

Simon Rusk again reported a clean bill of health in last week’s pre-match press conference.

Kyle Walker-Peters did end up missing out with illness but Rusk hoped to have him back for Gameweek 37.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Dejan Kulusevski (knee) has joined James Maddison (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Dane Scarlett (groin) and Radu Dragusin (knee) on the injury list for the rest of the season.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that the Swede needed surgery on his right patella.

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers are still without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg), with Summerville now confirmed as out for the rest of 2024/25.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Hwang Hee-chan missed out last weekend with a “small problem”.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has missed the last five matches with what was originally said to be an “old problem”.

Wolves are also without longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee).



