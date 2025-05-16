199
Rate My Team May 16

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

199 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freemantopics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    A or B?
    A. TC Watkins 37
    B.TC Saka 38

    Sorry for repost, thanks

    1. GC123
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B all day long

  2. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Isak > Watkins for free yes or no?

    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Yes for me.

    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      I would yes

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes from me.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks all

  3. Ohh1454
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best option of out of these ?
    A. Palmer (-4) (would be moving funds and this will allow me to get Saka in GW38.
    B. Vardy
    C. Neto

    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I think A could pay off over the two weeks with Saka in next week

  4. sergioaguero67
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is it too crazy to triple captain Watkins?

  5. The Colonel
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Glasner > Emery worth a -4

  6. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Fernandes (che) & Kerkez (mci) -> Bowen (NFO) & Cash (TOT)?

    Is Verbruggen (LIV) -> Pickford (SOU) worth a hit?

    Cheers!

  7. BoroPhil
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Salah to Palmer C a decent option if chasing? Two ahead of me don't have Palmer (currently anyway)

  8. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anybody else thinking KDB (3c) in his last ever home game for Man City?

    I know it is just a few days after the FA cup final and he could be injured, tired or still drunk. It is a gamble but Saka in GW38 feels wrong.

  9. FantasyFooty01
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Martinez
    Munoz Saliba Gvardiol
    Sarr Rogers Salah KDB
    Marmoush Isak Mateta

    Bench: Raya Livarmento Dorgu Rashford
    3 ft 0.1 ITB

    Watkins>Mateta
    Marmoush>Wissa
    Rashford>Enzo

    Then Saka>KDB GW38

    Want to use all 3 free transfers. Any suggestions? Thinking of getting Watkins in and triple captaining

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can you afford Schade over Enzo?

      1. FantasyFooty01
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I can but will only leave 0.5 ITB next week and I want to upgrade to saka

  10. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    I am at that point as well. Mostly because still have my BB to use and i also have a Trippier size problem to deal with. I have 2 FT and does not seem enough.

    Players i want are Bowen, Saka, Watkins, but i have get a defender for bench boost purposes for either 37 or 38.

    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply fail to PSL.

  11. abaalan
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Chances of haaland starting the bou game after fa cup?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd say very high unless injured.

      They have to secure a Champions League spot.

  12. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Does isak get anything at arsenal?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      What kind of answer do you expect to get for such a question?
      "My name is Tom and I come from the future..." or "Now that Saturn transits the 3rd house and Isak is a Leo..."?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        OK sorry just trying to work out if bench sarr or isak as think.both could return

      2. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seemed a bit stressed this afternoon. Don't forget your Eliteserien team needs to be fine by 16:55 .
        🙂

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          All sorted, but will miss the deadline and the lineups. 🙁

    2. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Newcastle score, he is still the most likely to be the one who does it.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks for your reply - agree and think Newcastle will score so feel I may regret if bench

    3. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Personally I think not. He's looked on the verge of collapse for weeks. Arsenal haven't conceded many penalties this season (3 in total) but I guess that's his best route to a goal currently.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheets yeh form dipped. My head is gone whether to bench sarr or isak

  13. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thoughts? 1ft
    A bench mateta, play Sarr, roll ft

    B Isak to Watkins

    C mateta to Vardy

    Short of mateta to vardy

  14. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    A'noon all .GTG? 0FT, 0.4 ITB

    Sels (Areola)
    Gvardiol - Munoz - Konsa
    Salah - Rogers - Saka - Mbeumo
    Isak - Watson (c) - Wissa

    Subs - Murphy, Saliba, Schar

    Ta!

  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Alright... here's the decision for me.

    A) Marmoush + Watkins (c)
    B) Palmer (c) + Vardy -4

    I'm chasing 30 points. I have to go B right? Ugh it's probably season defining.

    1. SallySlayer
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't think it's that clear cut, especially for a hit. I'd say A. Can you bench Marmoush for anyone decent?

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B doesnt feel great because you only get 1 game out of Vardy for a hit. Not sure theres enough upside in Palmer cap this week vs Ollie to negate that

  16. Manani
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    BB?

    Sels Milenkovic Saliba Murphy

    alternative will be next week
    Sels (CHE) Milenkovic (CHE) Munoz (liv) Marmoush(ful)/Murphy(EVE)

    1. SallySlayer
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Woof. both are kind fo dreadful. DOn't like that Saliba and Murphy play each other this week...Probably go next week for a bit of fun on the final day.

      1. Manani
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        just waiting for thet leaked lineup GW38 to find out half my BB player not starting haha

  17. SallySlayer
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tough call for a hit this week, really hoping to get in Watkins but can't do it w/o a hit. Want to keep Isak. Narrowed options down to:
    A) Marmoush + Raya –> Watkins (c) + 3.9 GK
    B) Marmoush + Salah –> Watkins (c) + Palmer
    C) Roll

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      b

      1. SallySlayer
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Toughie. Taking salah out for a hit just doesn't feel right

    2. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I understand wanting to keep Isak more than Marmoush but not sure the hit is worth it. Very similar for me… currently leaning straight swap Isak to Watkins and holding Salah, benching Marmoush.

  18. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sarr>Neto worth a hit?

    1. SallySlayer
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nah

  19. Losnosjn
      1 min ago

      currently have Murphy who I want to transfer out. Do I go Saka or Neto or even someone else (also have Bowen, Salah, Rogers, Mbuemo). No budget issues.

    • AnfieldLad
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A) Mateta -> Watkins
      B) Mateta Sarr -> Watkins, Rogers (-4)

      1. Ratatouille
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A

    • Ratatouille
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Salah + Marmoush> Palmer+ Watkins for -4 too crazy?

