FPL Gameweek 38: Who are the true differentials?

Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) offers managers one last chance to boost their rank and make up ground in mini-leagues – but where are the genuine differentials to be found?

At this point of the season, ‘ghost teams’ are common, so to get a truer gauge of how popular a player is among active Fantasy managers, we turn to LiveFPL.

We’ve used the top 10,000 as the benchmark for this feature.

We’ll go fixture by fixture, handpicking a few lesser-owned players from the matchups while avoiding anyone with an ownership rate that exceeds 15%.

The obvious caveat is that these ownership figures are from Gameweek 37, so they won’t reflect transfers in this week.

With that in mind, we’ve noted if they rank in the top 50 for overall Gameweek 38 ‘transfers in’.

It’s also worth noting not all of these players are nailed-on to start.

BOURNEMOUTH V LEICESTER

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Kepa Arrizabalaga Bournemouth £4.6m 3.32% 32nd Milos Kerkez Bournemouth £5.2m 12.42% 7th Dean Huijsen Bournemouth £4.5m 1.52% Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth £5.7m 2.38% 19th Justin Kluivert Bournemouth £5.9m 2.16% 15th Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth £5.4m 0.0% Evanilson Bournemouth £5.8m 6.76% 4th

FULHAM V MAN CITY

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Alex Iwobi Fulham £5.5m 0.46% Raul Jimenez Fulham £5.3m 0.24% Savinho Man City £6.0m 3.29% Jeremy Doku Man City £6.2m 0.13% Phil Foden Man City £9.1m 0.06% Bernardo Silva Man City £6.1m 0.04% Erling Haaland Man City £14.9m 5.73% 27th

IPSWICH V WEST HAM

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Julio Enciso Ipswich £5.4m 0.26% Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham £4.4m 9.48% 10th Mohammed Kudus West Ham £6.2m 0.21% Tomas Soucek West Ham £4.8m 0.04%

LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Alisson Becker Liverpool £5.5m 0.83% Virgil van Dijk Liverpool £6.7m 3.39% 33rd Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool £7.2m 0.41% 40th Luis Diaz Liverpool £7.5m 1.14% 34th Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool £6.1m 0.08% Diogo Jota Liverpool £7.2m 0.01% Cody Gakpo Liverpool £7.2m 0.08% 36th

MAN UTD V ASTON VILLA

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Bruno Fernandes Man Utd £8.4m 0.56% Amad Diallo Man Utd £5.3m 0.06% Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd £5.9m 0.0% Marco Asensio Aston Villa £6.1m 2.35%

NEWCASTLE V EVERTON

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Nick Pope Newcastle £5.0m 6.38% Fabian Schar Newcastle £5.5m 1.16% 29th Harvey Barnes Newcastle £5.9m 0.88% Anthony Gordon Newcastle £7.4m 0.04% Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle £6.2m 0.03% Sandro Tonali Newcastle £5.5m 0.02% Callum Wilson Newcastle £6.9m 0.0% Dwight McNeil Everton £5.1m 0.46% Beto Everton £4.9m 3.84% Iliman Ndiaye Everton £5.2m 0.28%

NOTT’M FOREST V CHELSEA

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Matz Sels Nott’m Forest £5.2m 12.68% Ola Aina Nott’m Forest £5.3m 1.92% Anthony Elanga Nott’m Forest £5.5m 8.58% Morgan Gibbs-White Nott’m Forest £6.5m 1.99% 30th Marc Cucurella Chelsea £5.4m 2.72% 9th Reece James Chelsea £4.8m 0.05% Cole Palmer Chelsea £10.5m 9.92% 37th Pedro Neto Chelsea £6.1m 1.29% Enzo Fernandez Chelsea £4.7m 0.91% Noni Madueke Chelsea £6.0m 0.21% Tyrique George Chelsea £4.5m 0.01%

SOUTHAMPTON V ARSENAL

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Ben White Arsenal £6.1m 0.11% 16th Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal £5.8m 0.0% Bukayo Saka Arsenal £10.3m 13.34% 3rd Mikel Merino Arsenal £6.0m 1.95% Leandro Trossard Arsenal £6.7m 1.92% 25th Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal £6.5m 0.33% 26th Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal £4.3m 0.11% Martin Odegaard Arsenal £8.2m 0.07% 22nd Declan Rice Arsenal £6.2m 0.05% 28th Kai Havertz Arsenal £7.7m 0.0% 39th

SPURS V BRIGHTON

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Brennan Johnson Spurs £6.2m 0.01% Mathys Tel Spurs £5.8m 0.01% Son Heung-min Spurs £9.7m 0.0% Dominic Solanke Spurs £7.3m 0.0% Richarlison Spurs £6.8m 0.0% Pervis Estupinan Brighton £4.9m 0.68% Yankuba Minteh Brighton £4.8m 0.16% Kaoru Mitoma Brighton £6.3m 0.06% Simon Adingra Brighton £5.1m 0.0% Brajan Gruda Brighton £5.4m 0.0% Joao Pedro Brighton £5.5m 0.39% Danny Welbeck Brighton £5.5m 0.15%

WOLVES V BRENTFORD

Player Team Price Top 10k ownership at GW37 Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50) Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolves £5.1m 10.46% Matheus Cunha Wolves £7.1m 13.57% 11th Jorgen Strand Larsen Wolves £5.2m 0.41% Kevin Schade Brentford £5.3m 5.02% 45th Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford £4.9m 0.07%

RATE MY TEAM: POINTS PROJECTIONS V TOP 100K OWNERSHIP