FPL Gameweek 38: Who are the true differentials?

Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) offers managers one last chance to boost their rank and make up ground in mini-leagues – but where are the genuine differentials to be found?
At this point of the season, ‘ghost teams’ are common, so to get a truer gauge of how popular a player is among active Fantasy managers, we turn to LiveFPL.
We’ve used the top 10,000 as the benchmark for this feature.
We’ll go fixture by fixture, handpicking a few lesser-owned players from the matchups while avoiding anyone with an ownership rate that exceeds 15%.
The obvious caveat is that these ownership figures are from Gameweek 37, so they won’t reflect transfers in this week.
With that in mind, we’ve noted if they rank in the top 50 for overall Gameweek 38 ‘transfers in’.
It’s also worth noting not all of these players are nailed-on to start.
BOURNEMOUTH V LEICESTER
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Bournemouth
|£4.6m
|3.32%
|32nd
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|£5.2m
|12.42%
|7th
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|£4.5m
|1.52%
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|£5.7m
|2.38%
|19th
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|£5.9m
|2.16%
|15th
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|£5.4m
|0.0%
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|£5.8m
|6.76%
|4th
FULHAM V MAN CITY
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|£5.5m
|0.46%
|Raul Jimenez
|Fulham
|£5.3m
|0.24%
|Savinho
|Man City
|£6.0m
|3.29%
|Jeremy Doku
|Man City
|£6.2m
|0.13%
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|£9.1m
|0.06%
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|£6.1m
|0.04%
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|£14.9m
|5.73%
|27th
IPSWICH V WEST HAM
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|£5.4m
|0.26%
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|£4.4m
|9.48%
|10th
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|£6.2m
|0.21%
|Tomas Soucek
|West Ham
|£4.8m
|0.04%
LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|£5.5m
|0.83%
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|£6.7m
|3.39%
|33rd
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|£7.2m
|0.41%
|40th
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|£7.5m
|1.14%
|34th
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|£6.1m
|0.08%
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|£7.2m
|0.01%
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|£7.2m
|0.08%
|36th
MAN UTD V ASTON VILLA
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|£8.4m
|0.56%
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|£5.3m
|0.06%
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|£5.9m
|0.0%
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|£6.1m
|2.35%
NEWCASTLE V EVERTON
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|£5.0m
|6.38%
|Fabian Schar
|Newcastle
|£5.5m
|1.16%
|29th
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|£5.9m
|0.88%
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|£7.4m
|0.04%
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Newcastle
|£6.2m
|0.03%
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|£5.5m
|0.02%
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|£6.9m
|0.0%
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|£5.1m
|0.46%
|Beto
|Everton
|£4.9m
|3.84%
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|£5.2m
|0.28%
NOTT’M FOREST V CHELSEA
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Matz Sels
|Nott’m Forest
|£5.2m
|12.68%
|Ola Aina
|Nott’m Forest
|£5.3m
|1.92%
|Anthony Elanga
|Nott’m Forest
|£5.5m
|8.58%
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nott’m Forest
|£6.5m
|1.99%
|30th
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|£5.4m
|2.72%
|9th
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|£4.8m
|0.05%
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|£10.5m
|9.92%
|37th
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|£6.1m
|1.29%
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea
|£4.7m
|0.91%
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|£6.0m
|0.21%
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|£4.5m
|0.01%
SOUTHAMPTON V ARSENAL
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|£6.1m
|0.11%
|16th
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|£5.8m
|0.0%
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|£10.3m
|13.34%
|3rd
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|£6.0m
|1.95%
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|£6.7m
|1.92%
|25th
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|£6.5m
|0.33%
|26th
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|£4.3m
|0.11%
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|£8.2m
|0.07%
|22nd
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|£6.2m
|0.05%
|28th
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|£7.7m
|0.0%
|39th
SPURS V BRIGHTON
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Brennan Johnson
|Spurs
|£6.2m
|0.01%
|Mathys Tel
|Spurs
|£5.8m
|0.01%
|Son Heung-min
|Spurs
|£9.7m
|0.0%
|Dominic Solanke
|Spurs
|£7.3m
|0.0%
|Richarlison
|Spurs
|£6.8m
|0.0%
|Pervis Estupinan
|Brighton
|£4.9m
|0.68%
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|£4.8m
|0.16%
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|£6.3m
|0.06%
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|£5.1m
|0.0%
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|£5.4m
|0.0%
|Joao Pedro
|Brighton
|£5.5m
|0.39%
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|£5.5m
|0.15%
WOLVES V BRENTFORD
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Top 10k ownership at GW37
|Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|Wolves
|£5.1m
|10.46%
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|£7.1m
|13.57%
|11th
|Jorgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|£5.2m
|0.41%
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|£5.3m
|5.02%
|45th
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|£4.9m
|0.07%
RATE MY TEAM: POINTS PROJECTIONS V TOP 100K OWNERSHIP
20 mins ago
Which one for the final GW?
A. Haaland Semenyo/Kluivert
B. Evanilson Salah