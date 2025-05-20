6
FPL May 20

FPL Gameweek 38: Who are the true differentials?

Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) offers managers one last chance to boost their rank and make up ground in mini-leagues – but where are the genuine differentials to be found?

At this point of the season, ‘ghost teams’ are common, so to get a truer gauge of how popular a player is among active Fantasy managers, we turn to LiveFPL.

We’ve used the top 10,000 as the benchmark for this feature.

We’ll go fixture by fixture, handpicking a few lesser-owned players from the matchups while avoiding anyone with an ownership rate that exceeds 15%.

The obvious caveat is that these ownership figures are from Gameweek 37, so they won’t reflect transfers in this week.

With that in mind, we’ve noted if they rank in the top 50 for overall Gameweek 38 ‘transfers in’.

It’s also worth noting not all of these players are nailed-on to start.

BOURNEMOUTH V LEICESTER

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Kepa ArrizabalagaBournemouth £4.6m3.32%32nd
Milos KerkezBournemouth£5.2m12.42%7th
Dean HuijsenBournemouth£4.5m1.52%
Antoine SemenyoBournemouth£5.7m2.38%19th
Justin KluivertBournemouth£5.9m2.16%15th
Marcus TavernierBournemouth£5.4m0.0%
EvanilsonBournemouth£5.8m6.76%4th

FULHAM V MAN CITY

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Alex IwobiFulham£5.5m0.46%
Raul JimenezFulham£5.3m0.24%
SavinhoMan City£6.0m3.29%
Jeremy DokuMan City£6.2m0.13%
Phil FodenMan City£9.1m0.06%
Bernardo SilvaMan City£6.1m0.04%
Erling HaalandMan City£14.9m5.73%27th

IPSWICH V WEST HAM

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Julio EncisoIpswich£5.4m0.26%
Aaron Wan-BissakaWest Ham£4.4m9.48%10th
Mohammed KudusWest Ham£6.2m0.21%
Tomas SoucekWest Ham£4.8m0.04%

LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Alisson BeckerLiverpool£5.5m0.83%
Virgil van DijkLiverpool£6.7m3.39%33rd
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool£7.2m0.41%40th
Luis DiazLiverpool£7.5m1.14%34th
Dominik SzoboszlaiLiverpool£6.1m0.08%
Diogo JotaLiverpool£7.2m0.01%
Cody GakpoLiverpool£7.2m0.08%36th

MAN UTD V ASTON VILLA

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Bruno FernandesMan Utd£8.4m0.56%
Amad DialloMan Utd£5.3m0.06%
Alejandro GarnachoMan Utd£5.9m0.0%
Marco AsensioAston Villa£6.1m2.35%

NEWCASTLE V EVERTON

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Nick PopeNewcastle£5.0m6.38%
Fabian ScharNewcastle£5.5m1.16%29th
Harvey BarnesNewcastle£5.9m0.88%
Anthony GordonNewcastle£7.4m0.04%
Bruno GuimaraesNewcastle£6.2m0.03%
Sandro TonaliNewcastle£5.5m0.02%
Callum WilsonNewcastle£6.9m0.0%
Dwight McNeilEverton£5.1m0.46%
BetoEverton£4.9m3.84%
Iliman NdiayeEverton£5.2m0.28%

NOTT’M FOREST V CHELSEA

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Matz SelsNott’m Forest£5.2m12.68%
Ola AinaNott’m Forest£5.3m1.92%
Anthony ElangaNott’m Forest£5.5m8.58%
Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNott’m Forest£6.5m1.99%30th
Marc CucurellaChelsea£5.4m2.72%9th
Reece JamesChelsea£4.8m0.05%
Cole PalmerChelsea£10.5m9.92%37th
Pedro NetoChelsea£6.1m1.29%
Enzo FernandezChelsea£4.7m0.91%
Noni MaduekeChelsea£6.0m0.21%
Tyrique GeorgeChelsea£4.5m0.01%

SOUTHAMPTON V ARSENAL

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Ben WhiteArsenal£6.1m0.11%16th
Riccardo CalafioriArsenal£5.8m0.0%
Bukayo SakaArsenal£10.3m13.34%3rd
Mikel MerinoArsenal£6.0m1.95%
Leandro TrossardArsenal£6.7m1.92%25th
Gabriel MartinelliArsenal£6.5m0.33%26th
Ethan NwaneriArsenal£4.3m0.11%
Martin OdegaardArsenal£8.2m0.07%22nd
Declan RiceArsenal£6.2m0.05%28th
Kai HavertzArsenal£7.7m0.0%39th

SPURS V BRIGHTON

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Brennan JohnsonSpurs£6.2m0.01%
Mathys TelSpurs£5.8m0.01%
Son Heung-minSpurs£9.7m0.0%
Dominic SolankeSpurs£7.3m0.0%
RicharlisonSpurs£6.8m0.0%
Pervis EstupinanBrighton£4.9m0.68%
Yankuba MintehBrighton£4.8m0.16%
Kaoru MitomaBrighton£6.3m0.06%
Simon AdingraBrighton£5.1m0.0%
Brajan GrudaBrighton£5.4m0.0%
Joao PedroBrighton£5.5m0.39%
Danny WelbeckBrighton£5.5m0.15%

WOLVES V BRENTFORD

PlayerTeamPriceTop 10k ownership at GW37Transfers in ahead of GW38 (rank v other FPL assets – if in top 50)
Rayan Ait-NouriWolves£5.1m10.46%
Matheus CunhaWolves£7.1m13.57%11th
Jorgen Strand LarsenWolves£5.2m0.41%
Kevin SchadeBrentford£5.3m5.02%45th
Mikkel DamsgaardBrentford£4.9m0.07%

RATE MY TEAM: POINTS PROJECTIONS V TOP 100K OWNERSHIP

  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which one for the final GW?
    A. Haaland Semenyo/Kluivert
    B. Evanilson Salah

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If chasing A, if in the lead B

      Open Controls
  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Since I have Trippier, Isak and Saliba on the bench I need Gvardiol, Munoz, Sarr, KdB and Marmoush to start… 😎

    Open Controls
  3. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    So Liverpool will finish as the champions with the lowest points tally since Leicester. Another asterisk to go along with their covid title.

    Will Liverpool ever win a legitimate premier league?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I suspect that might have been different if Arsenal didn't gift them the league in Feb/March.

      Open Controls
  4. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Great stats, reinforces my planned transfer of JMurphy&Isak>Evanilson&Kluivert

    Need to do something to break into top 500k, gone from 1.2m to 540k in last few GW's.

    Open Controls
  5. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Score predictions and chances of your players you own starting tonight?

    CRY v WOL 1-2
    MCI v BOU 1-0

    Sarr 45 %
    Haaland 85 %
    KDB 55%
    Gvardiol 85 %

    Open Controls

