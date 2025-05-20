23
Chip Strategy May 20

Who to pick as Assistant Manager in FPL Gameweek 38?

We’ve reached the final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline, where 265,000 Assistant Manager chips will still be in use from recent weeks.

In this article, we’ll assess the best options for Gameweek 38.

WHICH MANAGERS COULD GET A GAMEWEEK 38 TABLE BONUS?

One key source of Assistant Manager hauls is table bonus points, whereby Premier League bosses earn extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team that was five or more places ahead of them at the start of the Gameweek.

For example, of Gameweek 37’s six possible scalps, Fabian Hurzeler‘s (£1.1m) inspired substitutions caused then-ninth Brighton and Hove Albion to record a comeback victory over champions Liverpool.

Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton: What we can expect in FPL

The combination of six points for a win, three for goals, plus the table bonus gifted their young boss a score of 19, almost twice the tally of next-best trio Unai Emery (£0.8m), David Moyes (£0.5m) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m). Each of these won 2-0 at home, for 10 points.

Of course, this is being published before Andoni Iraola‘s (£1.1m) Bournemouth visit Manchester City. That is also able to receive a big reward.

As of now, Gameweek 38 could have eight managers eligible for table bonus points out of 10 total fixtures:

  • Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m) – Bournemouth (11th) v Leicester City (18th)
  • Marco Silva (£1.1m)Fulham (10th) v Manchester City (6th)
  • Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) – Liverpool (1st) v Crystal Palace (12th)
  • Ruben Amorim (£0.8m)Manchester United (16th) v Aston Villa (5th)
  • David Moyes (£0.5m) – Newcastle United (3rd) v Everton (13th)
  • Simon Rusk (£0.5m)Southampton (20th) v Arsenal (2nd)
  • Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m)Tottenham Hotspur (17th) v Brighton and Hove Albion (8th)
  • Vitor Pereira (£0.8m)Wolverhampton Wanderers (14th) v Brentford (9th)

Although four places currently separate Fulham and Man City, tonight’s Etihad Stadium antics guarantee a bigger gap. If Pep Guardiola‘s (£1.5m) side decides to draw or win, they’ll move up to third. Should Bournemouth draw or win, Fulham slide down to 11th.

Additionally, a Cherries victory would prevent Wolves v Brentford from being a bonus encounter.

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

Before we dive into point predictions and our recommendations, let’s take a glance at what the bookies think.

Here are the odds, in order, for each of Gameweek 38’s potential table bonus-eligible managers:

Chance of a home winChance of a drawChance of an away win
Vitor Pereira (£0.8m)Wolves (14th) v Brentford (9th)34.4%26.3%39.3%
Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m)Tottenham (17th) v Brighton (8th)28.9%24.1%47.0%
Ruben Amorim (£0.8m)Man United (16th) v Aston Villa (5th)21.1%23.8%55.1%
Marco Silva (£1.1m)Fulham (10th) v Man City (6th)19.0%23.3%57.7%
Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) – Liverpool (1st) v Crystal Palace (12th)68.5%15.1%16.4%
Simon Rusk (£0.5m)Southampton (20th) v Arsenal (2nd)13.4%17.9%68.7%
David Moyes (£0.5m) – Newcastle (3rd) v Everton (13th)69.4%18.0%12.6%
Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m) – Bournemouth (11th) v Leicester (18th)69.3%18.9%11.8%

CURRENT ASSISTANT MANAGER POINTS PROJECTIONS

The betting market heavily influences these projections, so the odds of each Assistant Manager capable of earning table bonus points are factored in.

Make sure to check this page for any revised numbers.

FINAL THOUGHTS: GAMEWEEK 38

Ruben Amorim – Scout Report 5

While the ‘Rate My Team’ projections like Man United and Tottenham, it’s hard to guess how they’ll be after Thursday’s Europa League final in Bilbao. Will the winners be tired from wild celebrations? Or focus on a professional, confident goodbye to 2024/25? Will the losing side feel deflated?

Ruben Amorim, in particular, would like to end his part-season in charge with a home victory to thank the fans. If that happens, he’d end Aston Villa’s chances of Champions League qualification. Perhaps Marco Silva and David Moyes want to cause heartbreak as well, to Man City and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, fresh from FA Cup delirium, Oliver Glasner‘s Crystal Palace could relish being party poopers during Liverpool’s trophy parade. After all, the Reds have tailed off since securing first place. Palace can put down a marker ahead of August’s Community Shield clash.

Wolves v Brentford looks genuinely even on paper, so if Bournemouth don’t defeat Man City tonight, placing the chip on Vitor Pereira could be smart. It wasn’t too long ago that his team won six in a row. On the other hand, the Bees racked up four consecutive triumphs before Gameweek 37’s defeat.

Therefore, if none of these appeal, Assistant Manager users may prefer seemingly ‘safer’ names like Andoni Iraola at home to Leicester, Mikel Arteta (£1.5m) against Southampton or Eddie Howe (£1.5m) versus Everton. The latter highly depends on Alexander Isak’s (£9.5m) availability.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

23 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How does this look with 2 FTs?

    Sarr + Isak -> Saka + Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Why Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Who else to get for a final punt?

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Your current Mids?

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Rogers Elanga Mbeumo Bowen

            Open Controls
  2. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Points predictions for today’s games?

    A. Kdb
    B. Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      KDB(c) 10×2
      Sarr 1

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      12 if KDB starts would be good

      4 otherwise

      Sarr 16 at last!

      Open Controls
  3. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Anyone else planning a hail mary (C)? Talk to me. I'm currently on Bowen...

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah, just going Mbeumo. ML is too close.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      im going bowen - i want a captain that i can celebrate by myself

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      May as well

      I don't have him yet

      See how tonight's scores go for two possible cup finals

      Not that they really matter

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    2 FT'S. Isak + Mateta to Evanlison + Watkins? Or get Saka?

    Open Controls
  5. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Anfield is going to be a massive party. Both teams in celebration mode

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      4-4 incoming

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        This!

        It's curtains for the Premier League season but also the curtain raiser in the Community Shield in August.

        Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      yeah feels like a good game for the forwards

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      How many does salah miss

      Open Controls
  6. AlleRed
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Raya (Martinez)
    Gvardiol, Kiwi, Burn (AWB, Munoz)
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Bowen (Rogers)
    Watkins, Wissa, Evanilson

    Reluctantly benching Rogers (mun). Any reason to go Wissa (wol) instead? Someone else? TY

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      im in same boat but got KDB instead Saka

      feel like rogers will bite me in the buttocks but it is what it is

      unless we get some helpful leaks

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        and wissa instead of cunha

        Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    I know the games will come thick and fast on Sunday afternoon

    But the staggered matches allow for big rank gains and with up to five playing tonight I'm hoping for some decent points ...

    Team news dependent

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      just now

      really need a good outcome tonight to confirm my rivals BB as a fail

      so far he has been unlucky with isak, guehi and (murphy blanking)
      need evanlison and eze to stay quiet

      he managed to catchup with wissa, villa clean sheet and konsa ...

      Open Controls

