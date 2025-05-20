Who to pick as Assistant Manager in FPL Gameweek 38?

We’ve reached the final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline, where 265,000 Assistant Manager chips will still be in use from recent weeks.

In this article, we’ll assess the best options for Gameweek 38.

WHICH MANAGERS COULD GET A GAMEWEEK 38 TABLE BONUS?

One key source of Assistant Manager hauls is table bonus points, whereby Premier League bosses earn extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team that was five or more places ahead of them at the start of the Gameweek.

For example, of Gameweek 37’s six possible scalps, Fabian Hurzeler‘s (£1.1m) inspired substitutions caused then-ninth Brighton and Hove Albion to record a comeback victory over champions Liverpool.

The combination of six points for a win, three for goals, plus the table bonus gifted their young boss a score of 19, almost twice the tally of next-best trio Unai Emery (£0.8m), David Moyes (£0.5m) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m). Each of these won 2-0 at home, for 10 points.

Of course, this is being published before Andoni Iraola‘s (£1.1m) Bournemouth visit Manchester City. That is also able to receive a big reward.

As of now, Gameweek 38 could have eight managers eligible for table bonus points out of 10 total fixtures:

Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m) – Bournemouth (11th) v Leicester City (18th)

– Bournemouth (11th) v Marco Silva (£1.1m) – Fulham (10th) v Manchester City (6th)

– v Manchester City (6th) Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) – Liverpool (1st) v Crystal Palace (12th)

– Liverpool (1st) v Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) – Manchester United (16th) v Aston Villa (5th)

– v Aston Villa (5th) David Moyes (£0.5m) – Newcastle United (3rd) v Everton (13th)

– Newcastle United (3rd) v Simon Rusk (£0.5m) – Southampton (20th) v Arsenal (2nd)

– v Arsenal (2nd) Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) – Tottenham Hotspur (17th) v Brighton and Hove Albion (8th)

– v Brighton and Hove Albion (8th) Vitor Pereira (£0.8m) – Wolverhampton Wanderers (14th) v Brentford (9th)

Although four places currently separate Fulham and Man City, tonight’s Etihad Stadium antics guarantee a bigger gap. If Pep Guardiola‘s (£1.5m) side decides to draw or win, they’ll move up to third. Should Bournemouth draw or win, Fulham slide down to 11th.

Additionally, a Cherries victory would prevent Wolves v Brentford from being a bonus encounter.

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

Before we dive into point predictions and our recommendations, let’s take a glance at what the bookies think.

Here are the odds, in order, for each of Gameweek 38’s potential table bonus-eligible managers:

Chance of a home win Chance of a draw Chance of an away win Vitor Pereira (£0.8m) – Wolves (14th) v Brentford (9th) 34.4% 26.3% 39.3% Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) – Tottenham (17th) v Brighton (8th) 28.9% 24.1% 47.0% Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) – Man United (16th) v Aston Villa (5th) 21.1% 23.8% 55.1% Marco Silva (£1.1m) – Fulham (10th) v Man City (6th) 19.0% 23.3% 57.7% Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) – Liverpool (1st) v Crystal Palace (12th) 68.5% 15.1% 16.4% Simon Rusk (£0.5m) – Southampton (20th) v Arsenal (2nd) 13.4% 17.9% 68.7% David Moyes (£0.5m) – Newcastle (3rd) v Everton (13th) 69.4% 18.0% 12.6% Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m) – Bournemouth (11th) v Leicester (18th) 69.3% 18.9% 11.8%

CURRENT ASSISTANT MANAGER POINTS PROJECTIONS

The betting market heavily influences these projections, so the odds of each Assistant Manager capable of earning table bonus points are factored in.

Make sure to check this page for any revised numbers.

FINAL THOUGHTS: GAMEWEEK 38

While the ‘Rate My Team’ projections like Man United and Tottenham, it’s hard to guess how they’ll be after Thursday’s Europa League final in Bilbao. Will the winners be tired from wild celebrations? Or focus on a professional, confident goodbye to 2024/25? Will the losing side feel deflated?

Ruben Amorim, in particular, would like to end his part-season in charge with a home victory to thank the fans. If that happens, he’d end Aston Villa’s chances of Champions League qualification. Perhaps Marco Silva and David Moyes want to cause heartbreak as well, to Man City and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, fresh from FA Cup delirium, Oliver Glasner‘s Crystal Palace could relish being party poopers during Liverpool’s trophy parade. After all, the Reds have tailed off since securing first place. Palace can put down a marker ahead of August’s Community Shield clash.

Wolves v Brentford looks genuinely even on paper, so if Bournemouth don’t defeat Man City tonight, placing the chip on Vitor Pereira could be smart. It wasn’t too long ago that his team won six in a row. On the other hand, the Bees racked up four consecutive triumphs before Gameweek 37’s defeat.

Therefore, if none of these appeal, Assistant Manager users may prefer seemingly ‘safer’ names like Andoni Iraola at home to Leicester, Mikel Arteta (£1.5m) against Southampton or Eddie Howe (£1.5m) versus Everton. The latter highly depends on Alexander Isak’s (£9.5m) availability.