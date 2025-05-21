Who has reached the FFS Members Cup final?

The final and third-place playoff for our latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 38, where the final four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of semi-final results

Beginning most rounds as the lowest-ranked manager, schnuggi is now used to beating higher-ups.

He’s risen from 5.68 million before Gameweek 30’s qualifiers to a current 2.63 million position, this time overcoming Real Rootsy (88k). This despite making an Assistant Manager mistake: he sold Oliver Glasner’s 10 points for Graham Potter’s one!

Both possessed a 15-point Friday night defender and benefited from Yoane Wissa’s haul. Their captains each saw five points doubled. Instead, the 69-67 encounter was decided by Real Rootsy benching a double Arsenal clean sheet.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final wasn’t quite as close. Rossaldinho beat DavidCuz 70-60, partly because of owning two Aston Villa shut-outs. His captaincy of Morgan Rogers also bettered Cole Palmer.

There wasn’t even a punishment for benching David Raya, as DavidCuz agonisingly sidelined Jorgen Strand Larsen’s 11 points.

What could be decisive in this final is that 64k-ranked Rossaldinho not only rolled his Gameweek 37 transfer but he’s still got a Bench Boost to use, while schnuggi’s Assistant Manager has just expired.

Looking at their Gameweek 37 squads, neither had Mohamed Salah, but there are some key attacking differences.

MIDFIELDERS FORWARDS ROSSALDINHO Saka, Bowen Haaland, Wood SCHNUGGI De Bruyne, Trossard Isak, Watkins

Good luck to both Rossaldinho and schnuggi, with there also being Real Rootsy v DavidCuz in the third-place playoff.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



