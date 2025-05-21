230
FFS Cup May 21

Who has reached the FFS Members Cup final?

230 Comments
The final and third-place playoff for our latest FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 38, where the final four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of semi-final results

Beginning most rounds as the lowest-ranked manager, schnuggi is now used to beating higher-ups.

He’s risen from 5.68 million before Gameweek 30’s qualifiers to a current 2.63 million position, this time overcoming Real Rootsy (88k). This despite making an Assistant Manager mistake: he sold Oliver Glasner’s 10 points for Graham Potter’s one!

Both possessed a 15-point Friday night defender and benefited from Yoane Wissa’s haul. Their captains each saw five points doubled. Instead, the 69-67 encounter was decided by Real Rootsy benching a double Arsenal clean sheet.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final wasn’t quite as close. Rossaldinho beat DavidCuz 70-60, partly because of owning two Aston Villa shut-outs. His captaincy of Morgan Rogers also bettered Cole Palmer.

There wasn’t even a punishment for benching David Raya, as DavidCuz agonisingly sidelined Jorgen Strand Larsen’s 11 points.

What could be decisive in this final is that 64k-ranked Rossaldinho not only rolled his Gameweek 37 transfer but he’s still got a Bench Boost to use, while schnuggi’s Assistant Manager has just expired.

Looking at their Gameweek 37 squads, neither had Mohamed Salah, but there are some key attacking differences.

MIDFIELDERSFORWARDS
ROSSALDINHOSaka, BowenHaaland, Wood
SCHNUGGIDe Bruyne, TrossardIsak, Watkins

Good luck to both Rossaldinho and schnuggi, with there also being Real Rootsy v DavidCuz in the third-place playoff.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who else is enjoying the Utd tears! haha whoooooooooo!!

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pretty much most of the rest of the football world.

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      The City tears were more fun as we've had to wait a decade for them.

  2. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I think many people at Spurs and the fans deserved that, but I'm very pleased Son has won something with Spurs.

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Better than Kane

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yep gotta like Son and fully deserved.

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very happy for Son - he looked slow tonight, no doubt still getting over recent injuries, also very happy for Ange.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yea, respect to Ange in this achievement.

    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yep, that's fair enough.

  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Son and Kane with a trophy. Deserved.

  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Villa to wipe the floor with them

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pretty sure I'm capping Rogers vs ManU.

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Imagine how toxic that atmosphere will be. Ouch

  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Did spurs even have a shot in the game

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    They call ange the post man

  7. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Spurs will be absolutely ruined in the CL

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      cant be any worse than United last season

    2. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      They have a chunk of cash to spend now though.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Levy will keep most of it for a rainy day

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I want to see Levy, where is he!

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends on if they stick with ange

  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    glad I will have Watkins and Rogers against a demoralised Utd team

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Might keep Asensio now.

  9. putana
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would have been funny if Spurs won a trophy before Kane

  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    BJ with a hairy chest. Biggest shock of 2025.

  11. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    Working in Manc so went to Cafe Football as the only neutral there! They were a decent crowd to be fair and quite loud at the start. But United were so bad there were literally only 2 moments that they ever got close to excitement. Seriously.one of the worst team.performances I have ever seen!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Sad for Man U fans, but they need this.

  12. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ange never said he WOULD win a trophy in his 2nd season, he said he HAD. And now he has again

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nah, he said that he always wins something in his second season.

