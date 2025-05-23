Fulham v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Fulham and Manchester City.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Man City
|37
|68
|+26
|WWWDW
|10th
|Fulham
|37
|54
|+2
|LWLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):