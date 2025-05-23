Fulham v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Fulham and Manchester City.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Man City 37 68 +26 WWWDW 10th Fulham 37 54 +2 LWLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



