0
Home Page Exclusions May 23

Fulham v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

0 Comments
Share

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Fulham and Manchester City.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
3rdMan City3768+26WWWDW
10thFulham3754+2LWLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.