Ipswich v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Ipswich Town and West Ham United.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th West Ham 37 40 -18 DLDWL 19th Ipswich 37 22 -44 LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



