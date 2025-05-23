0
Home Page Exclusions May 23

Ipswich v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Ipswich Town and West Ham United.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
15thWest Ham3740-18DLDWL
19thIpswich3722-44LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

