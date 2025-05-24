Newcastle v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Newcastle United and Everton.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Newcastle
|37
|66
|+22
|LWDWL
|13th
|Everton
|37
|45
|-3
|LLDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):