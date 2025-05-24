Newcastle v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 38 clash between Newcastle United and Everton.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 38 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Newcastle 37 66 +22 LWDWL 13th Everton 37 45 -3 LLDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



