Latest transfer rumours that could interest FPL managers

Transfer rumours: love them or hate them, they dominate the back pages of newspapers throughout the summer.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, there’s nothing quite like a new arrival to heighten the excitement ahead of a new season.

Using our page of completed top-flight deals, we can see that Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap, Jeremie Frimpong, Rayan Cherki, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez have made their moves.

Beyond the initial rush, there seems to be a slight accounting-based lull as we approach the end of June. Entering July, let’s assess the likelihood that some other strong gossip might be true.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) to Arsenal

Moving on from Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Arsenal are said to like Eze as an alternative left-sided attacker. The media already believe the Gunners’ squad depth is being boosted by bringing in Valencia youngster Cristhian Mosquera and Brentford captain Christian Norgaard.

Although to buy Eze, who they released as a 13-year-old, they’d have to take on north London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.

HOW LIKELY?

Successfully purchasing Eze probably means meeting his reported £68 million release clause, as ambitious Crystal Palace have just won their first ever trophy and will be playing in Europe. Michael Olise‘s sale price was low and it could be the same for Marc Guehi, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Then again, that feels like a high amount for a mid-table asset about to turn 27 on Sunday.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

At least Eze wouldn’t have any adaptability issues. He began 2024/25 in three million FPL squads but was a massive expected goals (xG) underachiever until a late spurt brought five goals in his final five matches.

His latest three seasons have been consistent for total attacking returns – 15, 16 and 16.

However, the number one player for set-piece shots (36) would join a high-quality list of takers. He’d also face weekly competition to get into Mikel Areta’s starting XI.

Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) to Newcastle United

After submitting a bid during last August’s transfer deadline day, Newcastle United are back in for Elanga. The preferred right-sided target for Eddie Howe, a £45 million opening offer has been rejected by Nottingham Forest. Similarly, negotiations for James Trafford and João Pedro are going slowly.

HOW LIKELY?

The move has been rumoured for a while and Elanga has recently stepped up his Instagram interactions with Newcastle players. When posting a picture of himself playing padel against someone in a Toon top, he knew what he was doing.

Additionally, the Magpies would’ve expected this first bid to be rejected. It’s now just a patient game of determining how much is too much, before knowing when to move on and pursue others like Johan Bakayoko, Karim Adeyemi and Maghnes Akliouche.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

A two-footer with electric pace who crosses well, Elanga accumulated six goals and 11 assists in 2024/25. He’s formed a great understanding with Chris Wood but a move to Tyneside would see him supply international teammate Alexander Isak. Both could become better FPL prospects.

Even so, you’d still expect Jacob Murphy to stay in Howe’s early XIs. He’s just had his best-ever season, and the head coach likes taking time to embed new players.

Once Newcastle’s difficult opening matches – bottom of our Fixture Ticker – are over, their players can be seriously explored.

Romulo (Goztepe) to Fulham

Another piece of news broken by David Ornstein, Thursday night saw Fulham linked with a 23-year-old Brazilian. Romulo is thought to be the subject of a rejected €16 million bid.

The 6ft 4in forward has scored 22 goals and assisted 13 others during his season-and-a-half in Turkey, including a cup hat-trick versus Besiktas.

HOW LIKELY?

The source is extremely reliable, so the approach sounds legitimate. Although there’s said to be competition from clubs like RB Leipzig and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

Fulham’s opening fixture run ranks mid-table. They begin at Brighton and Hove Albion, before coming up against Manchester United, Chelsea, Leeds United and Brentford.

A completion still seems quite distant. But it might mean a departure for either Raul Jimenez or Rodrigo Muniz?

Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord) to Brentford

Staying in west London, there’s serious danger that a bad summer could undo several years of Premier League stability for Brentford.

Thomas Frank has left to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur, set to be replaced by the risky internal promotion of Keith Andrews. Furthermore, star man Bryan Mbeumo looks set to go and captain Norgaard is off to Arsenal.

Yet, like Bournemouth and Brighton, the Bees are usually smart in the transfer market. They really want 20-year-old attacking midfielder Milambo.

HOW LIKELY?

A deal is said to have been agreed, worth an initial £17 million. It’s another Feyenoord academy graduate coming over to England, now that defender Quilindschy Hartman is officially at Burnley.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

Brentford have an appealing set of early fixtures, but it’s so hard to predict what they’ll be like after so much upheaval.

Milambo contributed three goals and six assists in the latest Eredivisie, adding a trio of Champions League strikes against Girona and Benfica. He’s seen as a leading Netherlands talent.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) to Everton or Manchester United

Finally, Leicester City’s defensive midfield lynchpin Ndidi is said to have a £9 million relegation clause in his contract. That’s caught the attention of Everton and Man United. The Toffees enter this new campaign without Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Ruben Amorim is trying to shift several midfielders like Casemiro.

HOW LIKELY?

It’s a very good price for a 28-year-old who has played 220 Premier League encounters. A deal should happen; it’s just a matter of identifying where.

ANY FPL APPEAL?

Not really. Throughout eight seasons of FPL, he’s registered seven goals – none since January 2021 – and has never finished on 90 or more points. In fairness, a solid five assists came in 2024/25.