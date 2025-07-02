31
FPL to launch AI ‘assistant manager’ in 2025/26

Artificial Intelligence’s (AI, as if you didn’t know) unstoppable march towards global domination continues.

Its tentacles look set to touch Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2025/26, too.

On July 1, the Premier League announced that Microsoft are to become their ‘official cloud and AI partner’ for their new digital platforms.

That partnership is already in evidence via the ‘Premier League Companion’ on the new official Premier League mobile app. 

And it sounds like FPL managers will now get AI assistance at some point in the upcoming campaign.

According to the Premier League’s statement:

“Microsoft AI will also be included within the app and website’s enhanced Fantasy Premier League experience, giving every fan their own personal assistant manager to help them steer their Fantasy squad to victory.”

We’re guessing that will take the form of things like transfer recommendations, which, of course, are nothing new in the FPL community. Many independent transfer planners or ‘solvers’, for instance, offer this already. Existing chatbots will take a stab at Fantasy transfer targets, too, should you ask them.

But the Premier League’s decision to absorb artificial intelligence into FPL shows that they’re moving with the times – and that AI is increasingly inescapable.

31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    AI to tell you when to play the assistant manager and which manager to pick.

  2. SM001
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    The end is nigh

    1. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Who would have thought The Terminator was a documentary and not a movie?

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Mission: Impossible – The Transfer Reckoning

        Mark Sutherns is sent to track down and destroy a rogue, trolling AI which has been recommending people bring in Sean Longstaff

  3. Funkyav
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    wont this mean that FPL becomes even more of an EO game? if AI is feeding everyone the same advice

  4. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    10 years down the line, they might start asking to pay for AI service...

    1. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      more like 10 months!

    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The ability to create your personal AI agents for even the non tech savy folks will be ubiquitous by then.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Reply fail to 10 months*

  5. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    The fantastic Tom Segal (Pricewise) wrote this in the Racing Post last week. Substitute "sectionals" and "stride patterns" for X this and X that and it applies to fantasy football...

    "I'm not a figures man. I take a little bit of notice of times but I'm not a slave to sectionals or stride patterns or stats. I like using my eyes, because they're my eyes and the bookmakers can't see what I'm seeing."

    Be damned AI, the eye test is the future! 😀

  6. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Article about AI and we get AI slop from Charlene, fitting.

  7. ritzyd
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    I really hate this, game is gone.

  8. The Wicker Man
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Skonto, this article reminds me of the time they forced Geoff to play Sorare and he got traumatised and jaded and left. You need to stand up and resist. C’mon John Connor, if you resist they will follow!

    Microsoft is so passe it’s embarrassing!

  9. beerhockeyrock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    "Artificial Intelligence’s (AI, as if you didn’t know)" unless you are the former Wrestling Federation CEO now Secretary of Education in the United States Linda McMahon who called it 'A-One' a steak sauce brand.
    I for one champion brown sauce helping me decide my managerial decisions, rather than SkyNet.
    https://www.youtube.com/shorts/6QL0c5BbCR4

    1. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      just now

      quite incredible the stupidity of those running the USA now (and their supporters!)

  10. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    So thats it then, further confirmation from Fantasy Football Scout; AI is inevitable, unstoppable and we should just pledge allegiance to our overlord and accept out future as energy battery slaves

  11. Moon Dog
      1 hour ago

      Just asked Microsoft's copilot AI to pick a team based on its price predictions and it gave me this: https://ibb.co/MDjD1gDp

      Nothing to worry about here 😀

    • Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      54 mins ago

      According to this Reddit post, we will only be able to pick 4 defs, but can pick 4 fwds. Does it look legit?

      http://redirect.viglink.com/?key=71fe2139a887ad501313cd8cce3053c5&subId=6581308&u=https%3A//www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/1lptkaa/small_insight_into_next_seasons_pick_team_view/

    • tisza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Bad enough with all the teams mimicking top content creators. Now throw in AI. Is independent thinking really dead?
      How about throwing in bonus points for low-owned players eg less than 10%? Do something to stop the algorithms taking over completely

      1. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        just now

        yeah this is what they do in CWC game, its really good and certainly encourages people to pick players that arent in the template

    • TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      It can't go on like this can it

    • All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      22 mins ago

      I guess it'll get to the point where I can just have AI automatically pick my team each week and leave me out of it.
      On the upside it frees up more time for me to spend on Fantasy Bowling.

      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        10 pin or lawn

    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tbf most of the "elite" managers were already doing this. Just levels the playing field a bit.

    • 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Fook off AI.

      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        What have you got against Alexander Isak?

    • Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I miss the 1990s.

