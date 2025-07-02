FPL to launch AI ‘assistant manager’ in 2025/26

Artificial Intelligence’s (AI, as if you didn’t know) unstoppable march towards global domination continues.

Its tentacles look set to touch Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2025/26, too.

On July 1, the Premier League announced that Microsoft are to become their ‘official cloud and AI partner’ for their new digital platforms.

That partnership is already in evidence via the ‘Premier League Companion’ on the new official Premier League mobile app.

And it sounds like FPL managers will now get AI assistance at some point in the upcoming campaign.

According to the Premier League’s statement:

“Microsoft AI will also be included within the app and website’s enhanced Fantasy Premier League experience, giving every fan their own personal assistant manager to help them steer their Fantasy squad to victory.”

We’re guessing that will take the form of things like transfer recommendations, which, of course, are nothing new in the FPL community. Many independent transfer planners or ‘solvers’, for instance, offer this already. Existing chatbots will take a stab at Fantasy transfer targets, too, should you ask them.

But the Premier League’s decision to absorb artificial intelligence into FPL shows that they’re moving with the times – and that AI is increasingly inescapable.