Our three-part guide to Sunderland, and indeed our Promoted series, comes to an end with a look at the Mackems’ attack.

This piece follows a profile of manager Regis Le Bris and a summary of Sunderland’s defence.

To get a fan’s perspective, we spoke to Fantasy Football Scout users FPL Sess and 1justlookin.

The stats in this piece are taken from WhoScored and FBref.

WHAT IS SUNDERLAND’S GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL IN FPL?

P W D L F A GD PTS Overall record 46 21 13 12 58 44 +14 76 Home 23 12 7 4 32 18 +14 43 Away 23 9 6 8 26 26 0 33

Sunderland finished 24 points off the automatic promotion positions in the 2024/25 season, having scored just 58 goals in 46 matches. That total was surpassed by eight Championship teams.

Five more were added in the play-offs, but it’s fair to say the Mackems didn’t hit the same heights as Leeds United and, to a lesser extent, Burnley, who scored 95 and 69, respectively.

In the Premier League era, only three teams have been promoted from the Championship while scoring fewer goals than Sunderland’s 58.

It hardly bodes well for Le Bris and his side’s Premier League prospects, but some context is required.

After the goalless draw at Norwich City confirmed their place in the play-offs, Sunderland lost five matches on the spin, scoring only one goal in that time. It coincided with some heavy rotation, as Le Bris was keen to ensure he had a fully-fit squad for the finale.

It is also crucial to highlight that the Frenchman turned Sunderland into one of the Championship’s most effective counter-attacking teams in 2025, an approach that could prove successful in the top flight.

SUNDERLAND V OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP SIDES

2024/25 total (rank v other Championship clubs) Goals scored 58 (=9th) Shots 584 (8th) Attempts from set plays 142 (18th) Attempts from counter-attacks 46 (2nd) Expected goals (xG) 58.1 (9th)

The departures of Jobe Bellingham and Tom Watson make the already difficult challenge of retaining their Premier League status considerably harder.

However, if Sunderland can secure the right signings (Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki have already arrived in the past week for a combined £50m), they certainly have the fixtures to start strongly, topping our Season Ticker over the first six Gameweeks.

“We weren’t the highest scorers last season and won a lot of games by the odd goal. We absolutely need signings and creativity but Le Fee will be a big part of that next season and now we’ve signed Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki who should help drive us forward.” – FPL Sess

THE PLAYERS

2024/25: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

Player Primary position 24/25 Starts (sub apps) Mins Goals Assists Patrick Roberts RW 40 (8) 3,508 2 8 Dan Neil CM 47 4,165 2 3 Wilson Isidor ST 36 (10) 3,299 13 2 Chris Rigg CM 37 (8) 3,180 4 1 Jobe Bellingham* CM 42 (1) 3,807 4 3 Eliezer Mayenda ST 25 (15) 2,452 10 5 Romaine Mundle LW 18 (6) 1,540 5 2 Alan Browne CM 13 (10) 1,210 1 0 Tom Watson* LW 11 (10) 908 3 0 Enzo Le Fee LW 14 (4) 1,300 1 3 Aaron Connolly* CM/ST 2 (8) 241 1 0 Salis Abdul Samed* CM 3 (7) 279 0 0 Adil Aouchiche LW 3 (5) 293 0 1 Milan Aleksic CM/RW/LW 3 (5) 288 0 0 Nazariy Rusyn ST 0 (8) 66 0 0 Ian Poveda CM/RW/LW 0 (6) 81 0 0 Harrison Jones CM 2 (2) 132 0 0 Jack Clarke* LW 2 180 1 1 Nectarios Triantis CM 0 (1) 1 0 0

*No longer at the club

ELIEZER MAYENDA

Eliezer Mayenda is a player to keep an eye on for the upcoming season, having achieved a total of 10 goals and five assists during the 2024/25 campaign.

The 20-year-old showed significant improvement as the season progressed, even receiving a call-up to Spain’s U21 team earlier this year.

His performance peaked with excellent displays in all three play-off matches, where Mayenda started up front and netted two goals, including the crucial equaliser at Wembley against Sheffield United.

Averaging a shot every 38.4 minutes, the Spaniard possesses the versatility to play as a striker, a No 10 or on either wing.

Importantly, his level of pace indicates that he could adapt effectively to the Premier League and potentially become one of Sunderland’s most significant attacking threats.

“Mayenda was on loan at Hibs last season and couldn’t even get a game. He started the season up front for us almost by default due to limited options. He hit the ground running but I don’t think anyone could have seen his development arc spike as much as it did as the season went on, particularly in the closing stages. Mayenda is an unbelievable player, with pace, power, skill and finishing ability. Check out his goal away at Bristol City (see below). He often makes runs like that where he takes two or three defenders out of the game. I fancy him to make the step up.” – FPL Sess

Eliezer Mayenda's stunning solo goal against Bristol City has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Award for April.



Outstanding, Eli! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2VW2leni9s — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 16, 2025

Mayenda could potentially take Sunderland’s next penalty, too.

“Pens is anyone’s guess as we missed our last four in a row. I’d fancy Le Fee or Mayenda unless we sign a specialist.” – FPL Sess “I wouldn’t be surprised if Mayenda gets the nod next.” – 1justlookin﻿

WILSON ISIDOR

Sunderland’s other centre-forward is Wilson Isidor, who racked up 13 goals and two assists across 46 matches last season.

The French player, who joined from Zenit St Petersburg in the summer of 2024, netted 12 goals before mid-February. However, he experienced a concerning 13-match goal drought after and did not even start in the play-off final.

Nevertheless, Isidor’s overall performance throughout the season indicates that he should not be dismissed.

In fact, Isidor achieved the second-highest expected goals (xG) in the Championship for the 2024/25 season, totaling 15.2. Averaging a shot every 33.7 minutes, he also recorded a league-leading 13 attempts from within the six-yard box.

Mayenda was the more creative of the two Sunderland forwards, however: a chance created every 93.2 minutes compared to Isidor’s 132.0.

“If Isidor finds his early season form again, he might be a shout but I wouldn’t be confident of him starting the season.” – 1justlookin

ENZO LE FEE

Enzo Le Fee is a creative midfielder who transferred to Sunderland on loan from Roma in January and has subsequently signed a permanent deal for £19m.

Teaming up with his previous FC Lorient manager Le Bris, the French player played a vital role in the Black Cats’ promotion, contributing assists in both play-off semi-finals against Coventry City.

Le Fee filled in on the left wing for a significant portion of last season due to injuries, but he is expected to play in his preferred central midfield position in the top-flight.

Capable of adding that extra bit of quality to Sunderland’s attacking play, Le Fee is a joy to watch.

Nonetheless, as pointed out by contributor 1justlookin, there are concerns about his viability as a Fantasy option, especially considering his somewhat disappointing underlying statistics: 60.5 minutes per shot and 52.9 minutes per key pass.

“Enzo Le Fee is our most technical player but I don’t see many FPL points coming his way.” – 1justlookin

A prominent role on set-pieces should help, mind, and his technical skills will certainly be crucial for Sunderland in the forthcoming season.

“It was a major coup signing Le Fee on loan in January and it’s now been made permanent with the clause if we went up. He’s on most set-pieces, has a good shot on him and is always looking to make a forward pass. Le Fee was injured for a while shortly after we signed him so we never got to see him in full-flight, but I expect him to kick on next season. Two crucial assists in the play-offs helped get us promotion.” – FPL Sess

ROMAINE MUNDLE / PATRICK ROBERTS

Romaine Mundle established himself in the left-wing position during the initial phase of last season, until an injury interrupted his progress.

The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate undoubtedly made his mark, however, with five goals and two assists across 18 starts and a handful of substitute appearances.

His underlying stats were decent, too, with an average of one shot every 40.9 minutes and a key pass every 30.0 minutes.

Indeed, as a skilful winger who also takes some corners, Mundle was highlighted by both of our contributors as a player to keep an eye on.

“Mundle is worth consideration and is fast, direct and has a great strike on him.” – FPL Sess “Mundle, our left midfielder, is a decent shout should he come in at £5.0m or less.” – 1justlookin

As for Patrick Roberts, while his end product frequently fell short, his ability to create chances from nothing was notable.

In terms of assist potential, Roberts was ranked 12th among all Championship players for key passes (65).

He also recorded 78 shots, although only 38 of those were taken inside the penalty area.

Additionally, Roberts was responsible for taking corners and free-kicks.

That said, our Sunderland correspondent, FPL Sess, thinks there’s a good chance that he won’t be a regular starter next season.

“We desperately need a new right winger as Roberts is very hit and miss.” – FPL Sess

OTHER MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS

Dan Neil was Sunderland’s deep-lying midfielder last season, and, as such, is probably not likely to court much Fantasy interest, having registered a modest 24 shots and 32 key passes.

Chris Rigg, 18, started the season well, but his performance levels dropped in 2025, with zero goals and assists since the turn of the year.

Alan Browne has proven to be a bit of a utility player, even deputising at right-back, but has ultimately failed to force his way into Le Bris’ selection thoughts so far.

Adil Aouchiche was loaned out to Portsmouth in January and provided a couple of attacking returns, but will probably move on this summer.

Transfer decisions will need to be made on Nazariy Rusyn, Milan Aleksic, Ian Poveda, Harrison Jones and Nectarios Triantis, too.

That leaves newcomers Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.

Diarra only averaged a shot every 87 minutes at Strasbourg last season. The frequency of key passes he generated was the same, so he is unlikely to attract much interest.

He did take and score both of Strasbourg’s Ligue 1 penalties in 2024/25, however. Sunderland failed to convert 80% of the spot-kicks they were awarded last season, so if Diarra were to take spot-kicks, it would instantly boost his appeal.

As for Sadiki, he is a versatile midfielder but slightly more defensive-minded. He’s even played at full-back on occasions earlier in his career.