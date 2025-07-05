FPL new signings: Where does Gittens fit into the Chelsea attack?

Having already added names like Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr to their 2025/26 squad, the latest capture of Jamie Gittens shows that Chelsea have no intention of stopping.

Around £48m will be paid to Borussia Dortmund (plus add-ons), with the England under-21 winger signing a seven-year contract.

So, what impact will the 20-year-old have in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

We’ll take a look during this Scout Report piece, including data and images from our Premium Members Area.

HISTORY

Following Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, the formerly named Bynoe-Gittens is the latest English player to star at Dortmund. And like Sancho, he joined them directly from Manchester City.

SEASON CLUB DIVISION STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS 2024/25 Dortmund Bundesliga 21 (11) 8 4 2023/24 Dortmund Bundesliga 14 (11) 1 6 2022/23 Dortmund Bundesliga 4 (11) 3 1

Another former Man City youngster to be reuniting with ex-Elite Development Squad manager Enzo Maresca – after Cole Palmer, Delap and Romeo Lavia – Gittens actually departed before their 2020/21 youth league success.

A senior BVB debut came in April 2022 versus Wolfsburg but the following season was marred by shoulder problems. While Gittens didn’t deliver many 2023/24 attacking returns, he scored and assisted in Milan during his first-ever Champions League start. He came on to replace Sancho in the subsequent Wembley final.

Then, the latest campaign began with a cameo brace versus Eintracht Frankfurt. Surrounding the winter break was a spell of five goals in seven, alongside four Champions League strikes against Club Brugge, Real Madrid and Dinamo Zagreb.

But Gittens fell out of favour under new boss Niko Kovac, appointed in late January. The Croat prefers a different system and named him on the bench for 11 of their final 16 encounters.

Internationally, Gittens is of Barbadian descent but has represented England at various levels, winning the 2022 Under-19 European Championships.

PLAYING STYLE

A right-footer cutting inside from the left, Gittens is mostly about aggressive ball carrying. Although far from the finished article – poor chance creation, for example – this livewire can be very exciting to watch.

Above: According to FBref, Gittens was one of the best for successful take-ons

Based on 2024/25, he’s joint-second in the ‘big five’ European leagues for successful take-ons that led to an attempt (29). Only Jeremy Doku and Lamine Yamal attempted more take-ons per 90 minutes. Not bad company to keep!

His dribbling style in one-on-one situations is to use little touches when slowly creeping towards his full-back opponent, before driving forward via an explosive change of speed. Tiny taps explain why, according to FBref, nobody in the Bundesliga carried a ball into the penalty more often (63).

“You need one-on-one players who have speed. He’s maturing in his game. We talk a lot about risk and reward. When do I go into the one-on-one, when do I prepare for it? When he gets rolling, he’s a fantastic player. He’s also made huge strides defensively.” – Former Dortmund head coach Nuri Şahin

However, Gittens is about more than dribbling. He’s not averse to left-footed crosses when a surprise is needed, also knowing how to cleanly strike balls without a backlift.

WHERE GITTENS FITS IN AT CHELSEA

The instinctive reaction is to say there’ll need to be a Stamford Bridge Royal Rumble to decide each Gameweek lineup, unless quite a few players are shifted.

But Gittens is replacing the previously-mentioned Sancho – someone deemed worthy of paying £5m to not have anymore. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mudryk is still serving a long ban for alleged doping offences, and Raheem Sterling is unwanted.

Knowing that Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke prefer being on the right, that theoretically gifts the left wing to Gittens. Joao Pedro is another possible option out there, of course, but he’s not a touchline-hugging wide-man.

Not that we’ll get to see in the Club World Cup, as he’s ineligible from Dortmund’s 0-0 with Fluminense.

In terms of style, Maresca likes his wingers high and wide. Having five-goal Marc Cucurella distract the full-back with his underlap threat should give Gittens that extra yard and second to cause chaos.

It’s needed, too. No Premier League team had a lower proportion of created chances come from the left wing (26.3%) in 2024/25.

And their 64 goals couldn’t replicate being inside the top three for attempts (595), big chances (120), shots on target (208) and expected goals (xG, 69.18).

WILL GITTENS BE WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

Chelsea fans are hoping he’ll be better than the other attackers they’ve shared with Dortmund – Sancho, Andre Schurrle, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The early fixtures certainly look good: Chelsea rank fifth in our Fixture Ticker over the first six Gameweeks.

But, even if his FPL price ends up being between £5.5m and £6.5m, Gittens is someone who massively overperformed his xG last season (+4.40), while never being a nailed-on starter.

And that’s before coming to west London.

Once the Champions League gets underway, Maresca will surely utilise his squad differently from last season. It likely won’t be like the Conference League, where a clear A and B team were quickly established. Rotation probably beckons.

In any event, even if Gittens begins 2025/26 as a starter, he’s untested in the Premier League. Neto, for example, is already acclimatised to the division and has been the Blues’ most impressive winger at the Club World Cup.

If there’s to be a recommendation for any Chelsea wide-man at this very early stage of pre-season, it’d probably be the former Wolves star.

With Gittens, it’s worth seeing him establish himself in the Blues’ set-up first.