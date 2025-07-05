18
Scout Reports July 5

FPL new signings: Where does Gittens fit into the Chelsea attack?

Having already added names like Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr to their 2025/26 squad, the latest capture of Jamie Gittens shows that Chelsea have no intention of stopping.

Around £48m will be paid to Borussia Dortmund (plus add-ons), with the England under-21 winger signing a seven-year contract.

So, what impact will the 20-year-old have in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

We’ll take a look during this Scout Report piece, including data and images from our Premium Members Area.

HISTORY

Following Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, the formerly named Bynoe-Gittens is the latest English player to star at Dortmund. And like Sancho, he joined them directly from Manchester City.

SEASONCLUBDIVISIONSTARTS (SUB)GOALSASSISTS
2024/25DortmundBundesliga21 (11)84
2023/24DortmundBundesliga14 (11)16
2022/23DortmundBundesliga4 (11)31

Another former Man City youngster to be reuniting with ex-Elite Development Squad manager Enzo Maresca – after Cole Palmer, Delap and Romeo Lavia – Gittens actually departed before their 2020/21 youth league success.

A senior BVB debut came in April 2022 versus Wolfsburg but the following season was marred by shoulder problems. While Gittens didn’t deliver many 2023/24 attacking returns, he scored and assisted in Milan during his first-ever Champions League start. He came on to replace Sancho in the subsequent Wembley final.

Then, the latest campaign began with a cameo brace versus Eintracht Frankfurt. Surrounding the winter break was a spell of five goals in seven, alongside four Champions League strikes against Club Brugge, Real Madrid and Dinamo Zagreb.

But Gittens fell out of favour under new boss Niko Kovac, appointed in late January. The Croat prefers a different system and named him on the bench for 11 of their final 16 encounters.

Internationally, Gittens is of Barbadian descent but has represented England at various levels, winning the 2022 Under-19 European Championships.

PLAYING STYLE

A right-footer cutting inside from the left, Gittens is mostly about aggressive ball carrying. Although far from the finished article – poor chance creation, for example – this livewire can be very exciting to watch.

FPL new signings: Will Chelsea start Gittens over the rest?

Above: According to FBref, Gittens was one of the best for successful take-ons

Based on 2024/25, he’s joint-second in the ‘big five’ European leagues for successful take-ons that led to an attempt (29). Only Jeremy Doku and Lamine Yamal attempted more take-ons per 90 minutes. Not bad company to keep!

His dribbling style in one-on-one situations is to use little touches when slowly creeping towards his full-back opponent, before driving forward via an explosive change of speed. Tiny taps explain why, according to FBref, nobody in the Bundesliga carried a ball into the penalty more often (63).

“You need one-on-one players who have speed. He’s maturing in his game. We talk a lot about risk and reward. When do I go into the one-on-one, when do I prepare for it? When he gets rolling, he’s a fantastic player. He’s also made huge strides defensively.” – Former Dortmund head coach Nuri Şahin

However, Gittens is about more than dribbling. He’s not averse to left-footed crosses when a surprise is needed, also knowing how to cleanly strike balls without a backlift.

WHERE GITTENS FITS IN AT CHELSEA

FPL notes: In-form Chelsea, Maddison + Son haul, Soton sack Martin

The instinctive reaction is to say there’ll need to be a Stamford Bridge Royal Rumble to decide each Gameweek lineup, unless quite a few players are shifted.

But Gittens is replacing the previously-mentioned Sancho – someone deemed worthy of paying £5m to not have anymore. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Mudryk is still serving a long ban for alleged doping offences, and Raheem Sterling is unwanted.

Knowing that Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke prefer being on the right, that theoretically gifts the left wing to Gittens. Joao Pedro is another possible option out there, of course, but he’s not a touchline-hugging wide-man.

Not that we’ll get to see in the Club World Cup, as he’s ineligible from Dortmund’s 0-0 with Fluminense.

In terms of style, Maresca likes his wingers high and wide. Having five-goal Marc Cucurella distract the full-back with his underlap threat should give Gittens that extra yard and second to cause chaos.

It’s needed, too. No Premier League team had a lower proportion of created chances come from the left wing (26.3%) in 2024/25.

And their 64 goals couldn’t replicate being inside the top three for attempts (595), big chances (120), shots on target (208) and expected goals (xG, 69.18).

WILL GITTENS BE WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

Gittens

Chelsea fans are hoping he’ll be better than the other attackers they’ve shared with Dortmund – Sancho, Andre Schurrle, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The early fixtures certainly look good: Chelsea rank fifth in our Fixture Ticker over the first six Gameweeks.

FPL 2025/26: Best fixtures for the new season 3

But, even if his FPL price ends up being between £5.5m and £6.5m, Gittens is someone who massively overperformed his xG last season (+4.40), while never being a nailed-on starter.

And that’s before coming to west London.

Once the Champions League gets underway, Maresca will surely utilise his squad differently from last season. It likely won’t be like the Conference League, where a clear A and B team were quickly established. Rotation probably beckons.

In any event, even if Gittens begins 2025/26 as a starter, he’s untested in the Premier League. Neto, for example, is already acclimatised to the division and has been the Blues’ most impressive winger at the Club World Cup.

If there’s to be a recommendation for any Chelsea wide-man at this very early stage of pre-season, it’d probably be the former Wolves star.

With Gittens, it’s worth seeing him establish himself in the Blues’ set-up first.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jonesfromthere
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    60m for a very average player in Madueke. Any other Arsenal fans completely lost faith? Abysmal business

    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Can't understand why Chelsea want to sell him. He's been one of their best players recently!

      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        Amazed by this view. He’s average

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Come again?

    2. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      young, English, settled in the prem - all of these things add a premium

      I'm not an Arsenal fan nor do I particularly rate Madueke, but obviously Arteta has a plan for him and I don't think it's the worst business ever

    3. I Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Strange one. Find a bit more for Rodrygo.

    4. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      He's a one trick pony from what I've seen

      125? For havertz and madueke is extremely disappointing

    5. F4L
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      played as a right winger for most of his career as well, seems abit odd

    6. Moon Dog
        5 hours ago

        Maybe they plan to play Palmer on the right with Pedro/Enzo in the 10 next season. They also have Neto and the incredible Estevao for the right wing, plus they have Quenda coming next summer. Cashing in to fund a left winger like Rodrygo or Garnacho would better balance the squad.

        1. Moon Dog
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            Oops, meant for "In sane in de bruyne"

          • Greg F
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            Estevao is more interesting to me if Madueke leaves than Gittens.

          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Depth is like this:
            ST: Jackson, Delap, Pedro
            AM: Palmer, Pedro, Enzo
            RW: Neto, Estavao, Palmer
            LW: Gittens, [???], Pedro

            Omitting Nkunku & Sterling - will offload.
            Omitting George - may go on loan?

            [???] is a spot I'm sure we'll look to fill.

            Garnacho feels quite likely given there's already been rumours across the last season or so, and he'll definitely be leaving United.

            1. ted mcnure
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Interesting.. so Pedro as perma sub
              Estavao is a total baller, him if cheap and CuCu please!

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                I'm only putting Pedro as 2nd-3rd place in those as his most natural position is #10 and he's not starting ahead of Palmer.

                He'll probably get plenty of gametime in a couple of positions or so given the completions we'll be in.

                Estavao is young so doubtful he'll be anywhere near being nailed.

                Will be plenty of different variations of the front four I'm sure!

              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Also I suppose Garnacho could alternatively be Kudus

        2. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          No, haven’t lost faith. I back Arteta. It might not be the best use of resources in our eyes but last season was ruined because of injuries (Saka being out for 4 months). He needs decent cover

          We desperately need a left winger, more so than a striker imo. Hopefully one of Eze/Rodrygo also come

          Must win this season

      • Grounderz
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        The FPL site seems to be “carrying essential updates”. It’s coming.

      • Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Hakimi in this form, lads.

