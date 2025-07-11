Fantasy EFL: The ‘out-of-position’ players we’ve spotted so far

In any new Fantasy game, many managers like to seek out minute differences that can give them a competitive edge.

This could be anything from unusual scoring quirks, interesting ways to use captaincy or chips, or players listed in positions different from where they actually play – often called out-of-position, or ‘OOP’, players.

As in pretty much every Fantasy game, Fantasy EFL includes players in positions that may not be quite the same way the fans understand them.

In most instances, this has little to do with the game makers and more due to the data set that powers the game.

Last season, several ‘OOP’ players significantly impacted Fantasy teams, both positively and negatively. These were players whose official listing in the game didn’t match where they primarily played on the field.

FANTASY EFL: DIFFERENCES BETWEEN POSITIONS

This article here provides an updated, comprehensive list of our points rules, so we won’t detail every scoring difference here.

However, it’s worth highlighting how positional classifications impacted player value last season, making some players consistently strong options.

Take Leeds United’s Daniel James (M), for example. Despite playing on the wing, he was listed as a midfielder. In contrast, his attacking teammates, Manor Solomon (F) and Wilfried Gnonto (F), also wingers, were classified as forwards.

James’s exceptional performance, combined with his midfielder classification, significantly benefited Fantasy managers.

Midfielders earn an extra point per goal compared to forwards and also gain points for interceptions. Therefore, a winger/striker listed as a midfielder can score higher point totals, allowing managers to include more attacking assets in their VII.

With nearly 2,000 players available, we haven’t been able to go through every team yet. However, we’ve found a few standouts…

FANTASY EFL: THE BEST ‘OUT-OF-POSITION’ PLAYERS

With the Championship assets unavailable until Gameweek 2, we’re focusing here on League One and League Two assets. Championship assets will be covered once they unlock.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) – Barnsley

One of the first players checked positionally was Barnsley’s number 40, and to our delight, this out-of-position star continues to shine. He was awarded Barnsley’s Men’s Player of the Year, and Players’ POTY last season.

‘DKD’ racked up an impressive 270 points, with 18 goals, eight assists, and 13 interceptions. Although listed as a midfielder, he plays up front for Barnsley and was a standout asset throughout the inaugural season.

Furthermore, with every shot on target now worth +1, his 43 shots on target (the most of any ‘midfielder’) would have earned him 43 points last season instead of 21, pushing his total to just shy of 300 points.

Albert Adomah (D) – Walsall

Thirty-seven-year-old “Uncs,” the oldest member of the squad, has signed a new one-year deal with the Saddlers. Despite his age, he was a workhorse last season, making an impressive 54 appearances across all competitions.

While he only started 10 out of 42 League Two matches for Walsall, he still managed to contribute significantly with five goals and four assists, often playing up front.

This is particularly noteworthy because the former Ghana international is officially listed as a defender!

If he continues to feature up front this season, “Uncs” could be a Fantasy EFL dream. Imagine the points pouring in: clean sheet bonuses, defensive returns, and goal contributions all from one player.

He could truly be the biggest cheat code in the game when he starts.

Taylor Allen (D) – Wycombe Wanderers

One player who has now been set to his actual position is Wycombe’s new defender.

Last season at Walsall, Allen was categorised as a midfielder despite consistently playing in a back three. This didn’t stop him from bagging an impressive 10 goals and seven assists, totaling a massive 280 points, a haul that included contributions from set pieces.

Even with other penalty-takers at the Chairboys, we’re confident Allen will still be a significant threat from dead-ball situations, especially free-kicks.

Now, with the added bonus of +7 points for goals scored as a defender, his scores are poised to skyrocket, complementing the defensive points he’s sure to accumulate.

Tyler Walton (M) – Accrington Stanley

Walton scored seven goals and provided eight assists, alongside 11 interceptions and 22 SoT for the ‘Owd Reds last season, scoring 159 points.

The number 23 started 30 of 41 games, mainly featuring up front for Accrington. He’ll be looking to improve on his solid inaugural season in the EFL.

Kelly N’Mai (M) – Salford City

The number 10 bagged nine goals, six assists, 19 interceptions and 17 SoT for the Ammies, totalling 171 points.

Able to play down the entire left side, N’Mai started 28 of 32 games, regularly starting up front or on the wing for Karl Robinson’s side.

One to keep an eye on when the weekly line-ups are released.

Sam Gale (M) – Gillingham

The Gills’ number 30 continues to play in defence, despite being listed as a midfielder.

Last season in 22 appearances, he made 40 interceptions and provided one assist, making up the majority of his 124 points.

Not an explosive asset offensively, but if you’re looking at ‘OOP’ interception magnets, Gale is a good option, consistently starting under Gareth Ainsworth.

OTHER PLAYERS OF NOTE

Aaron Lewis (D) – Mansfield Town

Though he features in midfield for the Stags, the 27-year-old is listed as a defender. Last season, he racked up 120 points, impressive given he only started 22 of 42 matches. His Fantasy output was bolstered by defensive returns and three goal contributions.

Sam Foley (M) – Barrow

The 38-year-old, donning the number 16 jersey, started an impressive 26 out of 34 games, regularly anchoring the back three. His contributions weren’t just defensive; he also bagged three goals and made 39 interceptions, racking up a total of 154 points.

While his age might lead to reduced minutes next season, ‘OOP’ asset.

FANTASY EFL: OUT-OF-POSITION MISCLASSIFIED GEMS

On the other end of the spectrum, below we’ve highlighted some assets who are unlucky in their positioning.

Luke Leahy (M), who had appeal last season at Wycombe Wanderers as a ‘defender’ has now been listed in his correct position. The same goes for Accrington’s Shaun Whalley (F), who was a midfielder last season, and mainly features as a number 9/10. However, he did provide 14 goal contributions in 33 at the mere age of 37 in a struggling attack, and is still a viable option even as a forward.

Elsewhere, the “wingers as forwards” trend is definitely continuing, with several players unfortunately missing out. For instance, Wycombe’s James Tilley (F), Luton’s Isaiah Jones (F), and Bradford City’s Josh Neufville (F) are all listed as forwards, despite primarily playing as wingers. These are just a few examples of this recurring debate in the game.

Equally, Notts County’s Jodi Jones (F) would have great upside if listed as a defender. However, he’s also listed as a forward, despite mainly playing at right-wing-back last campaign.