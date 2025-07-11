FPL 2025/26 price predictions: Midfielders we think will rise

As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) relaunch draws closer, we continue our look at the players who could rise in price in 2025/26.

These predictions are made with the expectation that a) FPL will not implement any significant rule changes and b) alter the positional classifications.

We’ve already started on the goalkeepers and defenders, while this instalment focuses on the midfielders.

Subsequent articles will address the forwards, as well as the likely fallers.

Mohamed Salah

24/25 start price: £12.5m

£12.5m 24/25 end price: £13.6m

£13.6m 24/25 points/points per start: 344/9.1

Mohamed Salah was untouchable in the 2024/25 season, as he smashed the all-time FPL points record.

The Liverpool star racked up 47 goal involvements (29 goals, 18 assists) in 38 matches to finish on 344 points.

He also had more shots than any other player (130) and created the most chances from open play (86).

Given that consistency, Salah more than merits a price hike in 2025/26, but to what extent?

Erling Haaland commanded a fee of £15.0m last season, the most expensive price for a player in FPL history.

Salah is likely to cost similar, which would be great for the game, as it may lead to Fantasy managers questioning his worth rather than simply auto-picking him, furthering the potential for variety in our teams.

25/26 price prediction: £15.0m

Jarrod Bowen

24/25 start price: £7.5m

£7.5m 24/25 end price: £7.9m

£7.9m 24/25 points/points per start: 193/5.7

Jarrod Bowen finished the 2024/25 season in fine form, as he single-handedly decided many Fantasy managers’ fortunes.

After coming back from a mid-season injury, the England international produced eight goals and five assists across his final 15 appearances, making it 24 overall attacking returns and 193 points.

He directly contributed to 58% of West Ham United’s goals when on the pitch in 2024/25, too, underlining his talisman status.

Bowen will be more expensive next season, but should remain a popular early pick, with a favourable trip to newly-promoted Sunderland up first.

His highest ever starting price was £8.5m, but this came after a season in which he’d hit over 200 points. We’ll go half a million cheaper in this case, then.

25/26 price prediction: £8.0m

Bryan Mbeumo

24/25 start price: £7.5m

£7.5m 24/25 end price: £8.3m

£8.3m 24/25 points/points per start: 236/6.2

Bryan Mbeumo reached new Fantasy heights in 2024/25, as only Mohamed Salah secured more FPL points than his 236.

The Brentford midfielder racked up 20 goals and nine assists from 38 starts.

He was particularly clinical, too, over-performing his expected goals (xG) by +7.74, the most of any player.

A price rise beckons, with Manchester United reportedly working on a deal to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Mbeumo’s Fantasy appeal might be dented by a move to Ruben Amorim’s side, however, with Bruno Fernandes unlikely to relinquish penalty duties.

Five of Mbeumo’s 20 goals came from the spot, so some allowances have to be made.

25/26 price prediction: £8.5m

Morgan Rogers

24/25 start price: £5.0m

£5.0m 24/25 end price: £5.8m

£5.8m 24/25 points/points per start: 161/4.4

Morgan Rogers established himself as a key player for Aston Villa in 2024/25.

Eight goals and 11 assists arrived across 37 starts, with his sole absence due to suspension.

Starting the season at a mere £5.0m, Rogers achieved 161 points, a total bettered by just seven other Fantasy midfielders.

A climb to £7.0m is unlikely to deter investment, particularly given Villa’s kind opening schedule.

25/26 price prediction: £7.0m

Jacob Murphy/Anthony Elanga

24/25 start price: £5.5m

£5.5m 24/25 end price: £5.2m/£5.5m

£5.2m/£5.5m 24/25 points/points per start: 159/153 | 4.8/4.5

Jacob Murphy was one of the most consistent Fantasy performers in the second half of 2024/25.

He had to fight for his place in Newcastle United’s first XI, having recorded just two assists from seven starts during the initial 14 Gameweeks of the season.

However, once Murphy found his rhythm, he was hard to stop, with eight goals and 11 assists in the 24 matches that followed.

Murphy’s role under Eddie Howe could be reduced to a backup option next season, with Anthony Elanga set to join Newcastle from Nottingham Forest.

Elanga himself is expected to climb in cost, as he enjoyed a career-best season for goals (six) and assists (11).

25/26 price prediction: £6.5m

Justin Kluivert/Antoine Semenyo

24/25 start price: £5.5m

£5.5m 24/25 end price: £5.9m/£5.7m

£5.9m/£5.7m 24/25 points/points per start: 158/165 | 4.7/4.5

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo also seem set to be more expensive next season.

Kluivert nearly doubled his output in 2024/25, with 12 goals and six assists across 29 starts and a handful of substitute appearances.

Most memorable were his two hat-tricks against Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with all three goals at Molineux from the penalty spot.

As for Semenyo, he matched Kluivert for attacking contributions (18, 11 goals and seven assists) and has recently signed a new contract which will keep him at Bournemouth until the summer of 2030.

Given that potential for goals and assists, both players are likely to climb out of the budget bracket in 2025/26.

25/26 price prediction: £6.5m

Amad Diallo

24/25 start price: £5.0m

£5.0m 24/25 end price: £5.3m

£5.3m 24/25 points/points per start: 129/6.0

An ankle injury in February may have stalled his progress, but Amad Diallo will certainly rise from £5.0m.

The young winger racked up eight goals and eight assists in 26 appearances in 2024/25.

A points-per-start average of 6.0 was the fourth-best among midfielders (minimum 1,000 minutes), too:

Player Team Points per start Mohamed Salah Liverpool 9.1 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 6.2 Luis Diaz Liverpool 6.1 Amad Diallo Manchester United 6.0 Cole Palmer Chelsea 5.9

Amad’s appeal next season will likely be dictated by his position in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, with Fantasy managers favouring the right-sided No 10 role over that of a wing-back.

25/26 price prediction: £6.5m

Enzo Fernandez

24/25 start price: £5.0m

£5.0m 24/25 end price: £4.7m

£4.7m 24/25 points/points per start: 135/4.0

Enzo Fernandez took time to find his feet in 2024/25, but excelled as a budget option from Gameweek 11 onwards, registering six goals and eight assists in 27 matches.

He’s continued to shine at the FIFA Club World Cup, with a further four goal contributions.

By moving him further upfield, Enzo Maresca has unlocked his attacking potential, with 10 to 12 goals a possibility for the upcoming season.

A price hike of £1.0m seems feasible, then.

“Our struggle at the beginning was [for him] to understand the way we want to play. But he is doing fantastic in terms of numbers, goal and assists. This is what we want from our attacking players. I’ve said many times that I prefer to have the attacking players score 10-12 goals each, rather than just a striker with 40 goals. So, his contribution this season has been top and I am sure next season will be even better.” – Enzo Maresca on Enzo Fernandez

25/26 price prediction: £6.0m

Others

Averaging 5.4 points per start in 2024/25, Everton’s Dwight McNeil could potentially climb in cost from £5.5m to £6.0m.

Similar increases of £0.5m could be seen for Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze (£7.0m to £7.5m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m to £6.5m).

Could Brentford’s Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard potentially see even greater hikes?

Schade, who primarily played on the left flank, began the 2024/25 season priced at £5.5m, but he impressively scored 11 goals and provided four assists, averaging 5.0 points per start.

At a mere £5.0m, Damsgaard was even cheaper, yet he accumulated 11 assists, a figure that only Mohamed Salah, Jacob Murphy and Bruno Fernandes managed to exceed.

As a result, price increases of £1.0m for both players are expected.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri is also anticipated to rise by a similar amount (£4.5m to £5.5m).

Lastly, we should also mention Matheus Cunha, who is expected to be classified as a midfielder in the upcoming season. The Brazilian began the 2024/25 campaign at just £6.5m, but due to his performance (15 goals and seven assists), he is likely to increase to around £7.5m-£8.0m.