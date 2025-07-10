52
FPL July 10

FPL 2025/26 price predictions: Goalkeepers + defenders we think will rise

52 Comments
Share

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set to relaunch soon, it’s time to look at the goalkeepers and defenders who could rise in price in 2025/26!

These predictions are under the assumption that FPL aren’t about to change the rules drastically (eg points for tackles etc) or rethink the positional classifications (eg wingers become forwards).

Further articles on the midfielders and forwards, as well as the likely fallers, will follow this piece.

If you’re got price predictions on the brain and want even more, we’re doing some team-by-team guesses, too – starting with Arsenal.

GUESS SOME FPL 2025/26 PRICES + WIN FFSCOUT MEMBERSHIP!

Marc Cucurella

The goalkeepers + defenders who could rise in price in FPL 2025/26

  • 24/25 start price: £5.0m
  • 24/25 end price: £5.4m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 133/3.9

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella will surely rise in price in 2025/26.

It took the Spaniard some time to find his rhythm last season, but from December onwards, he often proved the difference maker, contributing 14 returns (five goals, two assists and seven clean sheets) in the subsequent 25 matches.

During that timeframe (Gameweeks 13 to 38), only one defender – Daniel Munoz – achieved more FPL points.

At times, Cucurella is positioned as a narrow left-sided centre-back, at other times he plays as a winger, and occasionally he steps into midfield, which makes it extremely hard to pin him down tactically.

He’ll still be a sought-after early selection, however, particularly with Chelsea’s favourable opening schedule.

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Daniel Munoz

FPL notes: Gakpo latest, Glasner on Munoz 3

  • 24/25 start price: £5.0m
  • 24/25 end price: £5.2m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 142/3.8

Daniel Munoz was another player who took a while to get going in 2024/25, as Crystal Palace failed to win any of their first eight league matches.

There was a reason why the gung-ho wing-back was such a big pre-season bandwagon, however.

From Gameweek 9 onwards, the Eagles tightened up at the back and Munoz came good on his attacking prowess, delivering four goals, five assists and 10 clean sheets in 29 matches.

Since he arrived in England, Munoz has been one of the most attacking defenders in FPL, so he surely warrants a price rise, with a £0.5m climb anticipated.

Palace might be in Europe next season, but it’s worth noting Oliver Glasner has yet to bench Munoz once since his arrival, even after past international breaks.

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Rayan Ait-Nouri

7 things we learned about Man City at the Club World Cup 1

  • 24/25 start price: £4.5m
  • 24/25 end price: £5.1m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 125/3.4

Rayan Ait-Nouri produced more attacking returns (11, four goals and seven assists) than any other FPL defender in 2024/25.

He’s since moved to Manchester City, so a starting price of at least £5.5m would seem likely. Could FPL go as high as £6.0m? It’s very possible, but he’s still a bit of an unknown prospect in terms of reliable game-time.

Ait-Nouri’s playing style certainly appears perfectly suited to the tactics of City manager Pep Guardiola, as demonstrated by his performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Equally comfortable playing as an overlapping full-back or ‘inverting’ into the half-spaces, Ait-Nouri will surely be worth every penny of his price tag, provided he can nail down a regular starting spot.

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Jordan Pickford

FPL notes: Pickford avoids ban, Huijsen bonus + Brentford's big chances

  • 24/25 start price: £5.0m
  • 24/25 end price: £5.2m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 158/4.2

Jordan Pickford started the 2024/25 campaign with a price rise thanks to his status as the top-scoring goalkeeper from the prior season.

Having accomplished that feat once more, FPL managers should perhaps brace themselves for another hike this time around.

With a dozen shut-outs to his name, Pickford produced 158 points in 2024/25.

For context, this was five more than the top-scoring defender, Josko Gvardiol.

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Milos Kerkez

FPL Gameweek 17 differentials: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison + Kerkez 2

  • 24/25 start price: £4.5m
  • 24/25 end price: £5.3m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 134/3.5

Another player on the move this summer, Milos Kerkez, is guaranteed to rise in price.

The attack-minded full-back was priced up at a mere £4.5m at the start of last season, yet he went on to deliver two goals, six assists and 134 points, the sixth-most of any FPL defender.

Playing in a Liverpool team that led the 2024/25 Premier League for both goals scored and clean sheets is likely to further boost his Fantasy output, too.

Even if Kerkez climbs in cost to £5.5m, he could still be priced cheaper than Liverpool’s other regular starters at the back, suggesting he can still offer value.

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Antonee Robinson

FPL Gameweek 20 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

  • 24/25 start price: £4.5m
  • 24/25 end price: £4.7m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 106/3.0

Antonee Robinson’s 2024/25 campaign may have petered out, with just one return in Gameweeks 25-38, but he also seems set to be more expensive next season.

This is because his 10 assists were easily the most of any FPL defender.

The attacking left-back also placed sixth for chances created (43), third for successful crosses (42) and fifth for touches in the opposition’s penalty box (74).

Although Fulham kept a mere five clean sheets in 2024/25, fewer than every team except the relegated trio, the Cottagers ranked sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC).

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.0m

Dan Burn/Lewis Hall/Tino Livramento

­­­FPL Gameweek 11 differentials: Kulusevski, Hall + Strand Larsen 5

  • 24/25 start price: £4.5m
  • 24/25 end price: £4.6m/£4.7m/£4.6m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 115/102/105 | 3.1/4.1/3.1

After starting at just £4.5m in 2024/25, Newcastle United’s Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are likely to earn price hikes.

It was a season like no other for Burn, who scored in the Magpies’ EFL Cup final victory against Liverpool and was awarded his first England cap just a few days later.

He achieved 115 points in Fantasy, primarily due to 13 clean sheets.

As for Hall, his season ended early, with a foot injury ruling him out from Gameweek 28 onwards.

However, his assists tally (seven) was still the joint-second highest of all FPL defenders, hinting at his future potential. He also ranked ahead of the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and William Saliba for points per start (4.1).

In a recent interview, Hall revealed that he is hoping to resume full training towards the end of pre-season.

Livramento emerged as a top-drawer full-back, too, and should start next season at £5.0m.

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.0m

Matz Sels/Nikola Milenkovic/Ola Aina/Murillo/Neco Williams

FPL Gameweek 28 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 16

  • 24/25 start price: £4.5m
  • 24/25 end price: £5.2m/£5.2m/£5.3m/£4.7m/£4.5m
  • 24/25 points/points per start: 150/145/128/130/109 | 3.9/3.9/3.7/3.6/3.7

Nottingham Forest’s defence offered great value for Fantasy managers in 2024/25, particularly those who hopped on early.

The Tricky Trees kept 13 clean sheets in total, with Matz Sels and Nikola Milenkovic featuring in all of those matches.

Team-mates Ola Aina and Murillo were also inside the division’s top 10 for the most shutouts among defenders (12).

As for Neco Williams, he was arguably Nuno Espirito Santo’s most-improved player over the season, excelling on the left and subsequently starting every match from Gameweek 15 onwards.

An increase to £5.0m, probably £5.5m in the cases of Sels and Milenkovic, feels reasonable.

However, the additional challenge posed by European football, considering the Thursday-Sunday turnarounds, may raise concerns for Fantasy managers.

  • 25/26 price prediction: £5.5m/£5.0m

Others

Saliba + Timber ruled out of FPL Gameweek 38

Jurrien Timber’s season was once again hampered by injury, and he eventually underwent surgery in May to resolve an ongoing ankle issue. The Dutch international ranked ahead of William Saliba for points per start, however (4.1 to 3.7), so a hike to £6.0m is feasible.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who pretty much exclusively featured at left-back last season, will likely be reclassified as a defender and rise to £5.5m.

Finally, Emmanuel Agbadou was curiously priced up at £4.0m upon his arrival in January. He quickly became a key figure at Wolverhampton Wanderers, so should come in at £4.5m next season.

52 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Forest Def essential

    Open Controls
  2. I Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    If Kerkez is 5.5m he'll be in a lot of teams. Should be nailed.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      He is riveted on, be in my team even at 6m

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        You say that now, but it will probably be a different matter when the real prices come in, you want premium mids and forwards, and you have to lose money from somewhere to get them in….

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          As a Liverpool I will find room for Kerkez

          Open Controls
    2. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      I am wary of the phrase "should be nailed," from bitter experience!

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Well unless they sign someone else he isn't losing the starting spot to Kostas Tsimikas.

        Open Controls
        1. Swerve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          Where's Robbo going?

          Open Controls
    3. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      why would he be nailed,unless Robbo leaves?

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      hoping for 6, not sure saliba/gabriel need to be undercut. unless saliba comes in at 5.5 and gabriel 6

      Open Controls
    5. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'try to go cheap at the back, but always fail. This time I'm looking at 4 leftbacks - AIN, MLS, Kerkez and Cucu. Will cost a bit.

      Open Controls
  3. T.Henry14
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Porro, Ait Nouri, 4.5, 4.5, 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Not convinced Ait-Nouri will survive Pep roulette.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        This is the problem and why the carrot will probably be dangled at you at £5.5m.

        If he was definitely known to be nailed he would surely be at least £6m, right?

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            If he starts with huge ownership the FOMO's going to be strong... These kind of players can do damage.

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              At £5.5 he’s a gamble. Could pay off, but there may be other more nailed options at whatever his price point is.

              I think the people who pass on him will probably do just fine with the alternatives they pick.

              Open Controls
      2. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        dont think Porro will be 4.5 or RAN

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Kerkez, Cucurella, Forest, West Ham and Palace

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Maybe Sels and a 4m for Forest def

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          Great defences don’t always carry forward to the next season.

          Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      When do we expect FPL to go live?

      Open Controls
      1. Grounderz
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Next year.

        Open Controls
    4. Moon Dog
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Is a fully fit Botman nailed on?

        Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Robinson, at £5m, would be insanely good value.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Just need to improve on their clean sheet count (only five last season) - which their other defensive numbers (sixth-best for xGC) suggest they should do.

          Open Controls
          1. Moon Dog
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              Hopefully they sign a better shot-stopper to make better use of that xGC then...

              Open Controls
          2. In sane in de bruyne
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Disagree. 5.5 is too much for him!

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              16 mins ago

              I said £5m though.

              It also depends who comes in at £5.5m too.

              Open Controls
              1. In sane in de bruyne
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yes, you said 5m would be insane value

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  just now

                  I see your point.

                  He isn’t going to be £4.5m though, so realistically he’s either 5 or 5.5. I think he’s good value at 5m.

                  We all have our different opinions, though.

                  Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          the issue for RAN imo is Pep, not just the roulette but the way pep keeps changing his use of full backs. to go from how deadly ran/nunes looked vs juve on the overlap to how ineffective they were vs al hilal because pep chose to go with a more passive/containing approach was worrying. pep clearly still feels defensive frailties and wants his full backs tucking in and sitting more to try and stop counters. you can accept RAN might only start 3/4 or so. but its tough when he gets his starts knowing that you might not be getting the full potential depending on how pep choses to set up the attack on the day.

          Open Controls
          1. Moon Dog
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              True. RAN is a different tool for him to use, but for some opponents he may want to use Guardiol at LB. Probably best to avoid...

              Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Predicted best 4.5m keeper? Kinsky?

            Open Controls
            1. Moon Dog
                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                Kelleher

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Just not great fixtures to start but yeah him too

                  Open Controls
              • Funkyav
                • 16 Years
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                definitley not Spurs 2nd GK

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Who is no1?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Funkyav
                    • 16 Years
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Vicario I assume

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Left the club

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheBiffas
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        No he hasn't lmao

                        Open Controls
                2. Dynamic Duos
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Whoever they sign?

                  Open Controls
              • F4L
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                sanchez might be 4.5, not sure though

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  He never does well for me

                  Open Controls
                2. Funkyav
                  • 16 Years
                  3 hours, 8 mins ago

                  i think sanchez will be 5 unless we spend big on a new GK

                  Open Controls
                  1. Old Man
                    • 13 Years
                    1 min ago

                    As you most certainly should if you entertain any hope of winning much.

                    Open Controls
            2. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              53 mins ago

              Oh the Spurs transfer wagon is rolling! Please tell me we get Wissa too, please!

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                40 mins ago

                Kudus
                Wissa
                MGW

                Open Controls
              2. Old Man
                • 13 Years
                14 mins ago

                If you get Kudus and MGW, where does Maddison play, ore is he shippped off?

                Open Controls
                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Might be on his way out yea. He has a pretty bad injury record and is a very hot and cold player. I don't particularly rate him, and wouldn't be bothered if he went.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Old Man
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers. MGW is a very effective player - I'd expect him to do well. If Maddision played every week in a Premier League team (without injury) he'd a be a great FPL asset, ...... but he doesn't.
                    You must be pleased with Frank's initial moves .....?

                    Open Controls
            3. TheBiffas
              • 4 Years
              34 mins ago

              5.5 for Pickford and Sels is too much. 5.0 is about right - people will still go for 4.5 cheapies while 5.5 is saved for Raya / Alisson etc

              Open Controls
              1. Old Man
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Exactly this

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.