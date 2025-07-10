FPL 2025/26 price predictions: Goalkeepers + defenders we think will rise

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set to relaunch soon, it’s time to look at the goalkeepers and defenders who could rise in price in 2025/26!

These predictions are under the assumption that FPL aren’t about to change the rules drastically (eg points for tackles etc) or rethink the positional classifications (eg wingers become forwards).

Further articles on the midfielders and forwards, as well as the likely fallers, will follow this piece.

If you’re got price predictions on the brain and want even more, we’re doing some team-by-team guesses, too – starting with Arsenal.

Marc Cucurella

24/25 start price: £5.0m

£5.0m 24/25 end price: £5.4m

£5.4m 24/25 points/points per start: 133/3.9

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella will surely rise in price in 2025/26.

It took the Spaniard some time to find his rhythm last season, but from December onwards, he often proved the difference maker, contributing 14 returns (five goals, two assists and seven clean sheets) in the subsequent 25 matches.

During that timeframe (Gameweeks 13 to 38), only one defender – Daniel Munoz – achieved more FPL points.

At times, Cucurella is positioned as a narrow left-sided centre-back, at other times he plays as a winger, and occasionally he steps into midfield, which makes it extremely hard to pin him down tactically.

He’ll still be a sought-after early selection, however, particularly with Chelsea’s favourable opening schedule.

25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Daniel Munoz

24/25 start price: £5.0m

£5.0m 24/25 end price: £5.2m

£5.2m 24/25 points/points per start: 142/3.8

Daniel Munoz was another player who took a while to get going in 2024/25, as Crystal Palace failed to win any of their first eight league matches.

There was a reason why the gung-ho wing-back was such a big pre-season bandwagon, however.

From Gameweek 9 onwards, the Eagles tightened up at the back and Munoz came good on his attacking prowess, delivering four goals, five assists and 10 clean sheets in 29 matches.

Since he arrived in England, Munoz has been one of the most attacking defenders in FPL, so he surely warrants a price rise, with a £0.5m climb anticipated.

Palace might be in Europe next season, but it’s worth noting Oliver Glasner has yet to bench Munoz once since his arrival, even after past international breaks.

25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Rayan Ait-Nouri

24/25 start price: £4.5m

£4.5m 24/25 end price: £5.1m

£5.1m 24/25 points/points per start: 125/3.4

Rayan Ait-Nouri produced more attacking returns (11, four goals and seven assists) than any other FPL defender in 2024/25.

He’s since moved to Manchester City, so a starting price of at least £5.5m would seem likely. Could FPL go as high as £6.0m? It’s very possible, but he’s still a bit of an unknown prospect in terms of reliable game-time.

Ait-Nouri’s playing style certainly appears perfectly suited to the tactics of City manager Pep Guardiola, as demonstrated by his performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

READ MORE: 7 things we learned about Man City at the Club World Cup

Equally comfortable playing as an overlapping full-back or ‘inverting’ into the half-spaces, Ait-Nouri will surely be worth every penny of his price tag, provided he can nail down a regular starting spot.

25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Jordan Pickford

24/25 start price: £5.0m

£5.0m 24/25 end price: £5.2m

£5.2m 24/25 points/points per start: 158/4.2

Jordan Pickford started the 2024/25 campaign with a price rise thanks to his status as the top-scoring goalkeeper from the prior season.

Having accomplished that feat once more, FPL managers should perhaps brace themselves for another hike this time around.

With a dozen shut-outs to his name, Pickford produced 158 points in 2024/25.

For context, this was five more than the top-scoring defender, Josko Gvardiol.

25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Milos Kerkez

24/25 start price: £4.5m

£4.5m 24/25 end price: £5.3m

£5.3m 24/25 points/points per start: 134/3.5

Another player on the move this summer, Milos Kerkez, is guaranteed to rise in price.

The attack-minded full-back was priced up at a mere £4.5m at the start of last season, yet he went on to deliver two goals, six assists and 134 points, the sixth-most of any FPL defender.

Playing in a Liverpool team that led the 2024/25 Premier League for both goals scored and clean sheets is likely to further boost his Fantasy output, too.

Even if Kerkez climbs in cost to £5.5m, he could still be priced cheaper than Liverpool’s other regular starters at the back, suggesting he can still offer value.

25/26 price prediction: £5.5m

Antonee Robinson

24/25 start price: £4.5m

£4.5m 24/25 end price: £4.7m

£4.7m 24/25 points/points per start: 106/3.0

Antonee Robinson’s 2024/25 campaign may have petered out, with just one return in Gameweeks 25-38, but he also seems set to be more expensive next season.

This is because his 10 assists were easily the most of any FPL defender.

The attacking left-back also placed sixth for chances created (43), third for successful crosses (42) and fifth for touches in the opposition’s penalty box (74).

Although Fulham kept a mere five clean sheets in 2024/25, fewer than every team except the relegated trio, the Cottagers ranked sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC).

25/26 price prediction: £5.0m

Dan Burn/Lewis Hall/Tino Livramento

24/25 start price: £4.5m

£4.5m 24/25 end price: £4.6m/£4.7m/£4.6m

£4.6m/£4.7m/£4.6m 24/25 points/points per start: 115/102/105 | 3.1/4.1/3.1

After starting at just £4.5m in 2024/25, Newcastle United’s Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are likely to earn price hikes.

It was a season like no other for Burn, who scored in the Magpies’ EFL Cup final victory against Liverpool and was awarded his first England cap just a few days later.

He achieved 115 points in Fantasy, primarily due to 13 clean sheets.

As for Hall, his season ended early, with a foot injury ruling him out from Gameweek 28 onwards.

However, his assists tally (seven) was still the joint-second highest of all FPL defenders, hinting at his future potential. He also ranked ahead of the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and William Saliba for points per start (4.1).

In a recent interview, Hall revealed that he is hoping to resume full training towards the end of pre-season.

Livramento emerged as a top-drawer full-back, too, and should start next season at £5.0m.

25/26 price prediction: £5.0m

Matz Sels/Nikola Milenkovic/Ola Aina/Murillo/Neco Williams

24/25 start price: £4.5m

£4.5m 24/25 end price: £5.2m/£5.2m/£5.3m/£4.7m/£4.5m

£5.2m/£5.2m/£5.3m/£4.7m/£4.5m 24/25 points/points per start: 150/145/128/130/109 | 3.9/3.9/3.7/3.6/3.7

Nottingham Forest’s defence offered great value for Fantasy managers in 2024/25, particularly those who hopped on early.

The Tricky Trees kept 13 clean sheets in total, with Matz Sels and Nikola Milenkovic featuring in all of those matches.

Team-mates Ola Aina and Murillo were also inside the division’s top 10 for the most shutouts among defenders (12).

As for Neco Williams, he was arguably Nuno Espirito Santo’s most-improved player over the season, excelling on the left and subsequently starting every match from Gameweek 15 onwards.

An increase to £5.0m, probably £5.5m in the cases of Sels and Milenkovic, feels reasonable.

However, the additional challenge posed by European football, considering the Thursday-Sunday turnarounds, may raise concerns for Fantasy managers.

25/26 price prediction: £5.5m/£5.0m

Others

Jurrien Timber’s season was once again hampered by injury, and he eventually underwent surgery in May to resolve an ongoing ankle issue. The Dutch international ranked ahead of William Saliba for points per start, however (4.1 to 3.7), so a hike to £6.0m is feasible.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who pretty much exclusively featured at left-back last season, will likely be reclassified as a defender and rise to £5.5m.

Finally, Emmanuel Agbadou was curiously priced up at £4.0m upon his arrival in January. He quickly became a key figure at Wolverhampton Wanderers, so should come in at £4.5m next season.