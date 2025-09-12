As we prepare to return from the 2025/26 season’s first international break, it’s high time to dig into the statistics from the opening three Gameweeks and revive… ‘Big Numbers’!

Diving back into the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Members Area, we’ll discuss the most eye-catching stats that we’ve gathered so far.

You can, of course, sort all of the data used (and more) within your own parameters via the Members Area.

GOALKEEPERS

92.9% of the shots on target faced by Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m) have been saved, 13 from 14. That’s the highest percentage so far, ahead of David Raya (£5.5m, 90.9%) and Robert Sanchez (£5.0m, 88.9%).

Indeed, the Tottenham Hotspur shotstopper has also made the most total saves, has the best rate of them per minute (20.8), and has denied the highest percentage of big chances (40%) of all who have appeared at least twice.

+2.20 expected goals (xG) prevented by Vicario is another league-leading mark. This further highlights his importance to Spurs, as the data suggests he has helped them concede roughly two goals less than expected.

The bulk of that cumulative total came in Gameweek 1 against Burnley. But Vicario also finished with a positive figure when facing Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Trailing him in the total rankings is Man City’s James Trafford (£5.0m), on +1.90 xG prevented.

He’s about to unluckily lose his place to Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), but Trafford – despite being responsible for one of Spurs’ Gameweek 2 goals – doesn’t appear to be the primary issue with their porous backline. Last time out, his single match score in the loss to Brighton and Hove Albion was +1.10.

3 goalkeepers have kept two clean sheets and conceded just once, so far. As you can probably guess from the earlier statistic, that trio is Vicario, Raya and Sanchez.

Bournemouth newbie Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) joins them as another to earn at least two save points. Vicario has three, one each time.

However, rather than Petrovic, it’s double clean sheet man Nick Pope (£5.0m) and penalty-saving Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) who join the main trio inside the top five for FPL points.

DEFENDERS