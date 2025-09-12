Big Numbers

Big Numbers: 24 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 4

12 September 2025 350 comments
As we prepare to return from the 2025/26 season’s first international break, it’s high time to dig into the statistics from the opening three Gameweeks and revive… ‘Big Numbers’!

Diving back into the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Members Area, we’ll discuss the most eye-catching stats that we’ve gathered so far.

You can, of course, sort all of the data used (and more) within your own parameters via the Members Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article. Those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, and see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

GOALKEEPERS

92.9% of the shots on target faced by Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m) have been saved, 13 from 14. That’s the highest percentage so far, ahead of David Raya (£5.5m, 90.9%) and Robert Sanchez (£5.0m, 88.9%).

Indeed, the Tottenham Hotspur shotstopper has also made the most total saves, has the best rate of them per minute (20.8), and has denied the highest percentage of big chances (40%) of all who have appeared at least twice.

+2.20 expected goals (xG) prevented by Vicario is another league-leading mark. This further highlights his importance to Spurs, as the data suggests he has helped them concede roughly two goals less than expected.

The bulk of that cumulative total came in Gameweek 1 against Burnley. But Vicario also finished with a positive figure when facing Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Trailing him in the total rankings is Man City’s James Trafford (£5.0m), on +1.90 xG prevented.

He’s about to unluckily lose his place to Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), but Trafford – despite being responsible for one of Spurs’ Gameweek 2 goals – doesn’t appear to be the primary issue with their porous backline. Last time out, his single match score in the loss to Brighton and Hove Albion was +1.10.

3 goalkeepers have kept two clean sheets and conceded just once, so far. As you can probably guess from the earlier statistic, that trio is Vicario, Raya and Sanchez.

Bournemouth newbie Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) joins them as another to earn at least two save points. Vicario has three, one each time.

However, rather than Petrovic, it’s double clean sheet man Nick Pope (£5.0m) and penalty-saving Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) who join the main trio inside the top five for FPL points.

DEFENDERS

  1. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 10 mins ago

    FH currently set - any obvious upgrades

    Pope
    Munoz, Lacroix Andersen
    Salah, Gakpo, Semenyo, Barnes
    Haaland, Mateta, Muniz
    (Dub, King, Hill, Gud) £0.3m

    Muniz not great at 5.5 but need a cheap starter with Mo and Haaland.
    Other option is Semenyo down to King (ESR threat to mins?) and Muniz upto Pedro/Ekitike but prefer this as a one week punt.
    Or 442 and try and work Muniz into VVD

  2. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    9 hours, 8 mins ago

    I know what's gonna happen this week, Isak comes on last 20 and scores a brace haha.

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 52 mins ago

      He played 20 mins for Sweden. I think he gets at least the same this weekend given Slot was talking about 'building him up'

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 hours, 51 mins ago

        I just can’t see it

  3. Dollyems15
    • 3 Years
    9 hours, 3 mins ago

    Best striker £7.0m and below for WC:

    A. Woltemade
    B. Evanilson
    C. Thiago (would let me upgrade Stach to Eze or MGW)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      9 hours ago

      Richarlison

    2. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Kolo Muani

  4. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 53 mins ago

    Best combo

    A - Lacroix & King
    B - Andersen & KDH

  5. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 53 mins ago

    Still yet to be convinced on Lacroix being a better pick than Muñoz… is it all about what the extra £0.5m can get you elsewhere?

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 50 mins ago

      People seem to think he's a DC beast and will rack up points there. Munoz has a higher ceiling and is capable of 15 pointers as we saw last season

  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 48 mins ago

    Best combo. Already have Munoz.

    A - Lacroix & Josh King
    B - Andersen & KDH
    C - Richards & KDH

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      FH probably A, WC probably B
      Once europe starts Palace squad might start to feel really thin

      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 39 mins ago

        Good point. Thanks

  7. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 39 mins ago

    A) Pope VdV Calafiori
    B) Raya VdV Burn
    C) Vicario Calafiori Burn

    Or forget one of that trio of defenses and get Tosin instead

  8. jeffa79
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 37 mins ago

    I've got Fodon and Gordon in a draft squad (lucky me).

    Should I look to move one of them on for either Josh King or KDH? Or just tough it out as their returns will ultimately be worth it in the draft format?

  9. Touchnana
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 31 mins ago

    WC - what would you change? Definitely no Salah

    Pope-Dubravka
    munoz-Porro-Cucu-Guehi-Gudmondsson
    Gakpo-Grealish-Dewsbury-Reinjders-Semenyo
    Haaland-Pedro-Ekitike
    3m ITB

    Plan is to move Ekitike to Gyok when fixture swings - What would you change? Plan is Dewsbury, Guehi, Gudm are benched most weeks

  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is the bench order ok? Important as Sarr in all probability wont feature.

    Sels
    DeCuyper VDV Diouf
    Salah Gakpo Johnson Reijnders Sarr
    Haaland Watkins

    Dubravka Gulu Rodon Esteve

  11. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 27 mins ago

    They both seem to be going up tonight so who is best to get please?
    Cucurella or VVD?

  12. Danstoke82
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Which one on WC?

    A) Paqueta
    B) Xavi Simons

    Thanks in advance

