FPL Gameweek 5 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts

15 September 2025 32 comments
avfc82
In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of a Gameweek 5 Wildcard.

We’ll also present a few draft ideas that take into account both the form of Erling Haaland (£14.1m) and the increase in clean sheets.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have until the Gameweek 19 deadline to use the first Wildcard.

GAMEWEEK 5 WILDCARD: THE PROS

FPL notes: Haaland “better than ever” + Foden central 4

Get Haaland

Erling Haaland has already been bought by almost 170,000 managers this week, having climbed to the top of the FPL player standings on Sunday.

The Norwegian is set to face Burnley in Gameweek 6, with a favourable set of fixtures to follow against Brentford, Everton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

If you’ve had enough of seeing him haul, a Wildcard is a chance to buy him through the redistribution of Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) funds or otherwise.

It’s also important to remember that you can’t use two chips in the same Gameweek, so if you want to Triple Captain Haaland against Burnley, you might need to Wildcard now.

Switch to a back four/five

With clean sheets becoming more prevalent, this could be an opportune time to start playing a back four or even a back five formation.

Notably, eight of the top 15 points scorers in FPL so far this season are defenders.

The impact of defensive contributions (DefCons) is clear, so allocating more budget to your backline may be a wise decision.

Rejuvenate your squad

If you haven’t got off to a good start, a Gameweek 5 Wildcard can help rejuvenate your squad.

This could be beneficial if you own underperforming players like Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), or rotation risks such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m) and Brennan Johnson (£7.1m).

A Wildcard offers a chance to resolve these issues in a free-hit manner.

Increase team value

This week will likely see lots of price rises and falls, so team value can be enhanced by ditching the droppers and jumping on bandwagons like Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m).

You can monitor these changes using Live FPL’s price change predictions tool.

GAMEWEEK 5 WILDCARD: THE CONS

 

1



  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Wirtz needs to go but who for? Maybe a cheaper midfielder in preparation for getting Haaland in.

    A. Caicedo
    B. KDH
    C. Who else

    Current midfield is

    Salah / Wirtz / Semenyo / Rogers / Reijnders

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Eze

      Get ahead of the curve

      Open Controls
  2. BigDan1995
      44 mins ago

      Sanchez vs ManU or Dubravaka vs Nott?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Dubravka

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Dub

        Open Controls
        1. BigDan1995
            just now

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Dub

          Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Bench Sarr, Johnson to Semenyo the best move here?

        Sels (Dubravka)
        VdV Diouf Rodon Esteve (DeCuyper)
        Salah Gakpo Reijnders Johnson (Sarr)
        Haaland Watkins (Gulu)

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Which Sarr?

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Ismaila

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah good moves

              Open Controls
      4. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Which one to sell for Palmer?

        A) Kudus
        B) Gakpo

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Pompel
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. ☈☾
          • 8 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      5. Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Any help to what to do here? 1 ft , wc used, fh used, 0.7 itb. Murillo and JSL flagged.

        Dubravka
        Esteve Lacroix Andersen
        Salah Semenyo Stach Mitoma
        JSL Evanilson Haaland

        Kelleher Reijnders Murillo Tarkowski

        Murillo seems fine but JSL doesnt. JSL to muñiz perhaps?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I can understand holding Salah for the Everton match, but that's usually low scoring and fwiw it's the early KO too.

          I'd sell Salah and JSL as it gives you so many more options. A Newcastle or Arsenal striker for example, or Pedro + 1?

          I'd also probably start Tark despite the fixture at Anfield on Saturday.

          Open Controls
      6. Radulfo28773
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Play Raya or Dubravka next GW?

        Open Controls
      7. Radulfo28773
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Bench two:
        a - Cucurella
        b - Van de Ven
        c - Senesi
        d - Guehi
        Bench one
        1 - Grealish
        2 - Reijnders

        Open Controls
      8. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Why no love for Palmer in GW5 wildcard drafts - I think he could be a nice differential , with possible switch to Saka if wanted

        Open Controls
      9. ☈☾
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Gakpo with four 90 min games. Think he’s as nailed as Salah.

        Will be moving Salah to Gakpo to get Haaland next GW

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          9 mins ago

          That's what I did on my GW3 WC.

          Also took out Sels, Milenkovic, Rodon, Esteve, Rogers, Palmer, Fulkrug and Guiu.

          Open Controls
        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          7 mins ago

          He’s only been nailed because Isak hasn’t been in the picture.

          Open Controls
        3. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Saying this before Champions League rotation kicks in is a flex haha

          Open Controls
        4. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Isak hasn't played a minute yet - and it won't be for Salah when he does

          Open Controls
      10. ☈☾
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        @Tom, Bogarde to get a run with his performance and all the injuries?

        Open Controls
      11. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Got a few bench dilemma this week. Who would you start?

        1) Sels (bur)
        2) Dubravka (NFO)

        And which THREE (minimum 2 defs) from:
        A) Richards (whu)
        B) Reinildo (AVL)
        C) Esteve (NFO)
        D) N.Williams (bur)
        E) Reijnders (ars)
        F) KDH (liv)

        Open Controls
      12. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is this bench good enough for a BB this week?

        Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Open Controls
      13. Solly The Seagull
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Should I WC this team? 2ft 0.3itb

        Sels
        Porro Milenkovic Andersen Richards
        Salah Bruno Wirtz Rogers
        Watkins Bowen

        Dubravka Reijnders VDV Guiu

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Nah not imo, maybe start Dubravka to split the risk this week and focus on getting Haaland for GW6

          I have a similar team and looking to save FT one more, then Salah, Wirtz and Bowen out for Palmer, Haaland +1

          Open Controls
      14. Acer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Another great captain choice from the ‘experts’ this week. He has looked poor for weeks and was very jammy to get a pen in the 95th minute. I would trust Haaland more at the moment for sure.

        Open Controls

