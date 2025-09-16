What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 2? Goals, assists + points

RSL Fantasy managers had barely witnessed a ball kicked in anger before the first international break, and with the transfer window still gaping open, there’s plenty of moving and Sheikh-ing still to be done, before the Saudi Pro League season settles down.



Nevertheless, we now have a second round of data to digest, points to process, injuries and benchings to cry over, and plenty of exciting assets to consider, which we’ve outlined below.



If you’re looking for more, you can see the latest up-to-date league table, on the official website, peruse our introductory strategy guide, keep tabs on set-piece takers and join the FFS mini-league (with £500+ worth of prizes) here.



As usual, Premium FFS members get even more – you can browse all the underlying Statsbomb data tables relating to the game in a dedicated part of the member area, play around with an editable fixture ticker for forward planning, and look out for extra team reveals and articles for each game week.



N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Al Nassr 2 – 0 Al Kholood

GOALS: Martinez, Mane

ASSISTS: Brozovic, Coman

NOTABLE POINTS: Mane (17), Martinez (14), Al Najjar (13) Brozovic (12), Simakan (11), Coman (7)

The final game of the round on Sunday night was nevertheless the most eagerly awaited, as Al Nassr secured their second win with a clean sheet. Ronaldo (14.0m), who was the most captained player of the round, blanked and didn’t score. Likewise Felix (7.6m), the most transferred-in player this round, and now almost 60% owned, also blanked.

Mane (10.0m) was one of the stars of the round, delivering in both GW1 and GW2 with a total of 17 points. He scored a goal, earned two bonus points plus the Man of the Match, in addition to eight defensive actions. Meanwhile, Coman (8.0m) continued his attacking form, weighing in with an assist to ensure the ex-Bayern man contributed in both GW1 and GW2.

Midfielder Brozovic (6.5m) also returned a double-digit haul but defender Inigo Martinez was the less heralded star, with a goal, a clean sheet and 14 points, just one ahead of third choice ‘keeper Raghed Al Najjar (4.0m) whose penalty save, from Maolida (7.0m) of Al-Kholood, and clean sheet saw him to a 13-point return.

Al Ittihad 4 – 2 Al Fateh

GOALS: Bergwijn (2), Aouar, Al Shanqeeti – Vargas, Bendebka

ASSISTS: Diaby (3) – Batna

NOTABLE POINTS: Bergwijn (16), Diaby (13), Al Shanqiti (12), Bendebka (11), Vargas (9), Aouar (8)

The weekend’s most entertaining game offered up six goals for spectators and delighted Fantasy managers, particularly those who backed Bergwijn for his two goals (making him currently the best midfield pick) and Diaby, who provided 3 assists.

Those who backed Benzema will obviously have been frustrated by his injury absence, as Al Ittihad were outstanding offensively, creating the most big chances and scoring nine goals in two games, even without the ex-Madrid man.

The news was less good at the back though, as defensively, Al Ittihad have yet to keep a clean sheet, and conceded five big chances against Al Fateh. If you do want to go there, Muhannad Al Shanqiti looks like the standout defensive option, having scored a goal and picked up defensive points.

On the other side of the park, Al Fateh missed three big chances to score, and Batna, one of their most dangerous players, received a red card. However, Vargas did score a goal and could’ve added more points, finishing just one defensive action away from defensive bonus.

Al Khaleej 3 – 0 Al Fayha

GOALS: Kourbelis, King, Fernandes

ASSISTS: Rebocho (2), Fortounis

NOTABLE POINTS: Rebocho (21), Kourbelis (13), King (9), Fortounis (8)

Al Khaleej kept up their high-level performances with a handsome win over Al Fayha. Ex-Premier League forward Josh King (6.2m) scored again, making it back-to-back returns, although not quite as impressive as Gameweek 1’s 21-point haul. The key man, however, was home defender Rebocho (5.0m), with two assists and 21 points, and Konstantinos Fortounis (7.0m), who continues to contribute with an assist.

From Al Fayha, Alfa Semedo (5.0m) looks like the best budget option. He didn’t get an attacking return but still picked up six points.

Al Ettifaq 0 – 0 Al Ahli

GOALS: N/A

ASSISTS: N/A

NOTABLE POINTS: Ibanez (13), Demiral (10), Rodak (10), Majarshy (8) Khateeb (7), Hendry (7).

The match between Al Ettifaq and Al Ahli ended goalless, with Al Ahli keeping their second clean sheet and not conceding a single shot on target. Much favoured defender Ibañez (6.0m) scored a sizeable 13 points despite a yellow card, thanks to three bonus, two Man of the Match, and a point each for shots on target, successful passes and defensive actions, adding to the seven points from the previous round.

Fellow defenders Demiral (5.5m) and Majarshy (5.0m) also returned well, thanks to defensive actions and shots on target, as did Edouard Mendy (5.5m) in goal with seven points. However, well-backed Al Ahli attackers Millot (6.0m) and Toney (10.5m) blanked this round, as did Al Ettifaq’s top-backed attacker Wijnaldum (7.5m).

Al Ettifaq’s Calvo (5.0m) was one of their star outfield performers, registering 10 defensive actions as well as a shot on target, but ultimately left his owners with just 6 points thanks to a yellow card, less than fellow defender Khateeb (5.0m) and Hendry (5.0m), both on 7.

It was ‘keeper Marek Rodak (5.0m) who topped the point charts for the home side with 10, thanks to four saves, a bonus point and a clean sheet.

Al Shabab 1 – 0 Al Hazem

GOALS: Carrasco

ASSISTS: Hamdallah

NOTABLE POINTS: Carrasco (13), Al Shwirekh (9), Hamdallah (7), Grohe (7), Sierro (7)

Al Shabab managed a narrow win over Al Hazm, who were hurt by an early red card.

Carrasco (7.0m) scored in back-to-back games, picking up 13 points with a goal, two big chances created, and nine defensive actions, whilst the more backed Hamdallah (9.0m) wasted two big chances, but still notched an assist and all three bonus points for his owners.

Home goalkeeper Grohe (4.5m) kept a clean sheet in his debut, but Al Shabab’s defensive star was Mohammed Al Shwirekh (5.0m), who earned nine points for a clean sheet, defensive actions and a bonus. Balobaid (4.5m) went off injured.

Not too much to say about Al Hazm, as the visitors were largely ineffective offensively after the red card for Al Nakhli.

Al Okhdood 2 – 3 Al Taawoun

GOALS: Barrow (2), Martinez – Gunter, Kramer

ASSISTS: Al Kuwaykibi (2), Barrow – Gunter, Gul

NOTABLE POINTS: Barrow (24), Gunter (12) Al Kuwaykibi (9), Kramer (9), Martinez (8)

A high-scoring game was played out between two of the less fancied teams, with Al Taawoun ultimately securing the points. Both defences clearly struggled: Al Okhdood have now conceded eight goals and 12 big chances in two games, making them a team to target.



The standout player of the match – and the whole round – was Musa Barrow (7.0m), who scored twice and assisted once, racking up 24 points. However, all of Al Taawoun’s attackers delivered one way or another, with Martinez (6.5m) notching the other goal for the visitors and Al Kuwaykibi (6.0m) weighing in with two assists.

The home team relied on help from the back, with defender Koray Gunter (4.5m) scoring and assisting for Al Okhdood.

Al Hilal 2 -2 Al Qadsiah

GOALS: Nunez, Neves – Quinines, Bonsu Baah

ASSISTS: Malcolm, Savic – Quinones, Nandez

NOTABLE POINTS: Neves (12), Quinones (11), Savic (10), Nunez (9), Baah (8), Malcolm (7), Casteels (7)

The round’s big clash on Sunday night between Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah ended honours even. Al Hilal dominated, creating five big chances and 3.44 xG, yet despite only two shots on target, Al Qadsiah proved more deadly, scoring both.

Al Hilal’s defence once again failed to return points or keep a clean sheet, although Koulibaly (6.0m) notably monstered the defensive actions table with 20, matched only by Alvarez (5.0m) and goalkeeper Casteels (5.5m) of Al Qadsiah, who ended up with eight saves and 22 defensive actions.

There was more joy further up the pitch, however, with ex-Premier League pair Darwin Nunez (10.0m) and Ruben Neves (7.5m) both on the scoresheet for the home side. Malcom (9.5m) and Savic (10.0m) returned with assists and bonus points. Notably, the well-backed and highly priced Salem Al Dawsari (13.0m) blanked.

For Al Qadsiah, Quinones (9.5m) hit double digits with a goal and assist, whilst Bonsu Baah (5.5m) returned a welcome eight-pointer with his goal from midfield, and Nandez (6.0m) picked up the other assist. The visitors’ most-backed asset, Mateo Retegui (9.5m), blanked and picked up a yellow card for his owners.

Al Riyadh 2 – 1 Al Najma

GOALS: Toze, Sylla – Lazaro

ASSISTS: Okou (2) – Al Kunaydiri

NOTABLE POINTS: Toze (11), Okou (8), Lazaro (7)

Al Riyadh beat newly promoted Al Najma, who lost their second straight game but at least managed to get on the score sheet via midfielder Lazaro (5.5m).

António José Pinheiro de Carvalho (or Tozé as he’s known to the eternal gratitude of Al Riyadh’s kitmen) stood out, scoring a goal and securing all three bonus points for an 11-point haul. Teddy Okou (5.0m) provided two assists and looks an intriguing midfield budget pick, whilst his colleague Bayesh (6.0m) was sent off late on. Aside from that, it was a largely mediocre game in terms of Fantasy returns, with no-one else earning more than five points.

Damac 1 – 2 Neom

GOALS: Medina – Lacazette (2)

ASSISTS: Vada – Faris Abdi

NOTABLE POINTS: Lacazette (17), Hegazi (8), Medina (8), Faris Abdi (7) Al Asmari (7)

Neom notched their first win in the Roshn League, beating struggling Damac, with ex-Arsenal man, Alexandre Lacazette (7.0m) the star, scoring twice and attempting five shots. Faris Abdi (5.0m) assisted and had nine defensive actions, and Al Asmari (4.5m) registered 15 defensive actions and seven points. Said Benrahma (7.5m) blanked for the second consecutive game.

For Damac, midfielder Jesus Medina (5.5m) was the standout best player, scoring a goal, whilst his colleague Vada (5.0m) recorded an assist for the second game in a row.