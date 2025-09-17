Frisking the Fixtures

Best fixtures for FPL Gameweek 5 onwards: Players + teams to target

17 September 2025 57 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
It’s time for our latest instalment of ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, where we pinpoint the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and players with the best runs of matches over the next six Gameweeks. In this case, that’s Gameweeks 5-10.

As always, our colour-coded Fixture Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

ABOUT THE FIXTURE TICKER

best fixtures Gameweek 5

Using this tool as a Chief Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. 

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours.

And new, as of this season, is the ability to customise the colours!

There’s the:

  • Premier League green/red colour scheme
  • Good old Scout red/blue
  • Colour-blind-friendly combo
  • Option to set your own colours – if you fancy pink and purple, you absolutely can!

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

best fixtures Gameweek 5

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

best fixtures Gameweek 5

On the face of it, Wolves haven’t improved much from our last fixture frisk

They’re still point-less following a Gameweek 3 home loss against Everton – although Vitor Pereira’s men did at least manage to score (twice!) in that match, having failed to do so against Manchester City or Bournemouth in their previous outings – and Gameweek 4’s defeat at St James’ Park.

The absence of hitherto chief goal threat Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) isn’t helping. He was being assessed “day by day” when we last heard from Pereira post-match on Saturday, with it seeming touch-and-go as far as whether he’ll be fit in time to face Leeds in Gameweek 5.

Their current form and lack of first-choice striker aside, Wolves still top our Season Ticker between Gameweeks 5-10. It’s a run that sees them face all three promoted sides – two of them at home – starting with a clash against Leeds this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur away after that could be trickier, although it’s worth noting that Wolves are unbeaten against Spurs in five league matches (four wins, one draw). And looking past the recently-promoted opponents in this chunk of games, Brighton and Fulham have looked largely okay defensively but have just one win apiece to show for their efforts.

Though this run should give them the opportunity to correct course to a degree, it’s still difficult to advocate for many Wolves assets in FPL aside from Strand Larsen whenever he gets back up to speed. They’ve not been creating many chances, sitting bottom of the league for expected goals (xG) with new arrival Jhon Arias (£5.5m) yet to make a meaningful impact. Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.5m) has earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points on two occasions but those will only get you so far with limited attacking threat in a team second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC). Jose Sa (£4.5m) is the Premier League’s worst-performing goalkeeper for expected goals prevented.

In summary, then, there would seem to be no urgent need to rush any Wolves players into your squad despite their appealing fixtures. If you still own Strand Larsen, definitely monitor Pereira’s presser later in the week for any clues as to his availability, but holding him a little longer may not be the worst move, particularly if you have other fires to put out. A case of ‘don’t buy, don’t sell’ unless you have a spare free transfer with the Norwegian, unless he’s ruled out for longer than we currently expect.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

best fixtures Gameweek 5

 

1



1

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    I had a dream I benched Reijnders against ARS and he went on to score a brace. Im still benching him though.

    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      I've benched him but will probably bench boost now you've had your dream.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      I don't think I've ever had a dream about football players, perhaps it's a sign that you need to step away from this fantasy world?

  2. Guybrush Threepwood
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    I'm stuck on whether to pull the WC trigger or not. Current squad below, 1 FT and 2.2m ITB

    Sels (Dub)
    Virgil, Munoz, Porro (Diouf, Rodon)
    Salah, Wirtz, Reijnders, Johnson, Kudus
    Watkins, J Pedro (Guiu)

    Can't get Haaland without a WC realistically. If on a WC I will also offload Sels, Diouf, Wirtz, Johnson, Watkins and Guiu...

    Can that wait a week, and just do Johnson to Semenyo instead? Feels like my team is bleeding value. Help!

    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      I'd use your FT and WC for GW6

    2. AAAFootball
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Pool fan?

        1. Guybrush Threepwood
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Yup... still convinced Wirtz will come good fantasy-wise but I don't have the patience to keep him whilst waiting

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        I agree with those players out

        I've got many of those who you would lose but Haaland over Watkins.

        So this week Johnson to Semenyo is probably the prudent route.

        Whilst waiting for fixtures to swing to shake it up, you will miss price out on changes but 3 went up last night anyhow.

    3. AAAFootball
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        Eki outfor Gyokeres?
        One ft

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 50 mins ago

          not ideal but we dont have many options at the moment

        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          Why?

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 19 mins ago

            Pointless transfer.

      • Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          5 hours, 53 mins ago

          What are opinions on the following for the below? Also is this side worth a BB this week?

          A. Madueke > Xavi
          B. Wirtz > Xavi
          C. Wirtz > Semenyo
          D. Roll FT

          Dub
          Guehi/VDV/Cucurella/Rodon
          Wirtz/Madueke/Palmer
          Haaland/Watkins/Evanilson

          Verbruggen/KDH/Reindeer/Milenkovic

        • Il Capitano
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 50 mins ago

          1FT 0 ITB

          Dubravka
          Munoz Porro Konsa
          Salah Wirtz Semenyo Rogers
          Watkins JPed Wood

          Sanchez - Reijnders Diouf Esteve

          Will likely WC6, any moves worth making this GW or just roll?

        • GW5 fixtures and clean sheet odds
          G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          GW5 fixture odds can be found here:
          https://prnt.sc/KurkdpUSVLsj
          (Provided by williamhill.com)

          GW4 clean sheet results:
          LIV: 49% ✅
          ARS: 48% ✅
          CRY: 45% ✅
          NEW: 44% ✅
          FUL: 38% ✅
          CHE: 36% ❌
          MCI: 33% ✅
          EVE: 31% ✅
          TOT: 31% ✅
          AST: 29% ✅
          BOU: 26% ❌
          BHA: 23% ❌
          LEE: 22% ❌
          WHU: 22% ❌
          BRE: 18% ❌
          SUN: 18% ✅
          MNU: 15% ❌
          NFO: 14% ❌
          WOL: 14% ❌
          BUR: 11% ❌

          Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 75% (up from 66% on the previous GW)

          GW5 clean sheet odds:
          LIV: 42%
          AST: 37%
          ARS: 34%
          FUL: 34%
          NFO: 33%
          WOL: 31%
          CRY: 30%
          LEE: 29%
          WHU: 27%
          BOU: 26%
          BHA: 26%
          NEW: 26%
          BUR: 25%
          SUN: 25%
          CHE: 24%
          MNU: 23%
          BRE: 21%
          MCI: 20%
          TOT: 20%
          EVE: 13%
          (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

          GW5 clean sheet % from market odds:
          LIV: 39%
          AST: 36%
          FUL: 33%
          WOL: 32%
          ARS: 31%
          LEE: 31%
          NFO: 31%
          CRY: 30%
          CHE: 22%
          BOU: 26%
          SUN: 25%
          WHU: 26%
          BHA: 25%
          BUR: 24%
          NEW: 24%
          BRE: 22%
          MNU: 20%
          TOT: 20%
          MCI: 19%
          EVE: 12%
          (Provided by pinnacle.com)

          Clean sheet totals:
          Arsenal: 3 (+1)
          Crystal Palace: 3 (+1)
          Newcastle: 3 (+1)
          Spurs: 3 (+1)
          Aston Villa: 2 (+1)
          Bournemouth: 2
          Chelsea: 2
          Everton: 2 (+1)
          Leeds: 2
          Liverpool: 2 (+1)
          Man City: 2 (+1)
          Sunderland: 2 (+1)
          Brentford: 1
          Burnley: 1
          Fulham: 1 (+1)
          West Ham: 1

          *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in GW4

          Picked the right GW to FH with 5 atb with a new record being set of 10 clean sheets in a single GW, beating the previous record (9) which was only set in GW1 :O

          Unbelievable season for clean sheets so far, but will it continue?

          As always, whatever moves you make I'm hoping you have a great GW! 🙂

          G

          1. LC1
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Spurs at 20% is very surprising and as is Arsenal at a high 34%. Interesting!

            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 12 mins ago

              Have you seen where Brighton are on the xG table? They're currently 4th, while Spurs lie 8th for xGC, maybe the City result flattered them but should be a good game, maybe BTTS...

              I'm looking forward to the Arsenal City game, very interesting indeed!!!

          2. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 27 mins ago

            Txs Whizz!
            Maybe not the GW to panic about no Spurs defense, then. VVD would be the obvious target

            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 19 mins ago

              He's my (C)aptain this GW...

          3. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 18 mins ago

            Theres no way the CS trend continues, way off normal.

          4. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 53 mins ago

            Cheers, G.

            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              You're welcome bruv 😀

          5. All Hail K
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Really late reply but I just got up. I just had to relay my compliments on this hard worked post. Excellent work mate!

            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Thank you for your kind words, hope they work out for yah!

              1. All Hail K
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                3 hours, 6 mins ago

                Don't forget, the market percentages don't represent the expected results of the matches they represent the 'betting' on those matches. Lots of supporters biases built in to that.

                1. G-Whizz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Good reminder that, I hear yah 😉

        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          Team this GW… too Spursy?

          Sels
          Cucu Gab Porro VDV
          Semenyo(c) Gakpo Kudus
          Haaland Pedro Wood

          Verbruggen Reijinders KDH Dorgu 3m ITB

          1. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 25 mins ago

            Play Reindeer over one of your Spurs defs

        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          Capt watkins or palmer?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 35 mins ago

            Palmer

          2. Do I Not Like Orange
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            5 hours, 24 mins ago

            The one who has returned already this season

        • FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 34 mins ago

          Thoughts on the following plan for the next 3gws?

          (1FT)
          Sanchez Dubravka
          Munoz Andersen Rodon Williams Dorgu
          Salah Bruno Reijnders Semenyo Kudus
          Mateta Wood Watkins

          GW5: Roll FT
          GW6: Salah/Mateta —> Ndiaye/Haaland (free) - potential BB?
          GW7: Wood —> Gyokores (free - exact funds)

          Problem - Haaland rising in price now, do I do the moves now for -4 or just downgrade Ndiaye next week?

          1. LC1
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            Looks good! May want to monitor Palmer too if possible.

        • Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          Do people (Villa fans in particular) think Elliott has done enough to start on Sunday? Debating between benching him or Gudmondsen.

          1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 5 mins ago

            I think he should start - is not as if they have a winning side to keep selecting!

        • Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 21 mins ago

          Would you BB these four GW5?

          Dubravka
          Andersen
          King
          Gudmundsson

          Cheers.

          1. Shark Team
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 19 mins ago

            Start Diouf(cry) or Porro(bha) ?

          2. Shark Team
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 18 mins ago

            Failed reply above, I wouldn’t BB them, I think they will score around 12pts

        • Shark Team
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 18 mins ago

          Start Diouf or Porro ?

        • Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 16 mins ago

          If I had Palmer Id cap him this GW. Man United are about to absolutely implode. They are one trashing away from Amorim being sacked and it could happen against Chelsea.

          1. A Trout
              5 hours, 14 mins ago

              It is very tempting.

            • Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 44 mins ago

              See how they get on against Bayern tonight but I am very tempted too

          2. Eightball
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 15 mins ago

            Sanchez
            Porro Williams Andersen
            Reijnders Semenyo Wirtz Bruno
            Wood Haaland Watkins

            Dubravka Diouf KDH Esteve

            1.5m itb 1ft
            A) Wirtz to Xavi
            B) roll

            Captain:
            1) Haaland
            2) Wood

            1. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 4 mins ago

              A
              1

          3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            Do we think Hill from Bournemouth will get regular minutes moving forward? Have 4.3 ITB. Need to play in GW6 and 7. Dont want Burnley, Leeds or Sunderland as the fixtures in those two gameweeks are not ideal.

            1. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              Senesi is hands down the best Bournemouth defender for FPL

              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 50 mins ago

                I know! I guess you missed the 4.3 part of my question.

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 57 mins ago

              Depends when Smith is back from hammy injury.

              Araujo and new signing Alex Jimenez are both options at RB. Hill probably has the spot for now but I wouldn't go there.

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 54 mins ago

                I would only consider the 4.0m defenders from the promoted teams so ideally find 0.5m to upgrade

                1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Thanks!

          4. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            Sanchez
            VVD Gabriel Munoz
            Salah Writz Semenyo Jeijnders
            Pedro Gyokeres Mateta

            Dubravka Andersen Gudmundsson King

            Two Free Transfers with 0.3m ITB

            Any suggestions on what i could do here?
            Cheers.

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              Roll

              Then Salah, Wirtz and Mateta switch around to Haaland and Co. next Gw.

          5. NateWoodge
              4 hours, 55 mins ago

              Already used my ft this week unfortunately. I have 3m itb.
              Any ideas? I'm willing to take a hit this week especially with a view of getting haaland in for Burnley or a wc even

              Sels (sanchez)
              Tarkowski milenkovic porro diouf (dorgu)
              Semenyo palmer gakpo Johnson (cunha)
              Watkins wood (guiu)

              Thanks

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 49 mins ago

                You don't need to wildcard.

                Take a hit to lose Johnson or Cunha this week.

                Cunha and Watkins out will afford you Haaland for next week. So pick the replacement accordingly.

                Chelsea offer value in midfield as well as others.

              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 42 mins ago

                Sell Cunha
                Johnson
                Watkins
                Wood

                In that order over the next few weeks and you'll be ok

                Sort the defence when you wildcard

            • AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 34 mins ago

              Do I need to wildcard this sorry lot?

              Sels
              Muñoz Milenković Diouf
              Bruno Wirtz Grealish Reijnders
              Haaland Ekitiké Wood

              Dúbravka. Johnson Estève Dorgu

              £0.2m itb. 1 FT.

              Or just start the Burnley players?

              If I avoid a hit or the wildcard, it's likely Wirtz to Semenyo this week. I could chop 10 of them easily.

            • FootballTeam
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Selection dilemma for my remaining starting spot: Cuca (manu), Porro (bri) or Kudus (bri). What do we reckon?

