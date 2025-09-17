It’s time for our latest instalment of ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, where we pinpoint the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams and players with the best runs of matches over the next six Gameweeks. In this case, that’s Gameweeks 5-10.

As always, our colour-coded Fixture Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

ABOUT THE FIXTURE TICKER

Using this tool as a Chief Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings.

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours.

And new, as of this season, is the ability to customise the colours!

There’s the:

Premier League green/red colour scheme

Good old Scout red/blue

Colour-blind-friendly combo

Option to set your own colours – if you fancy pink and purple, you absolutely can!

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

On the face of it, Wolves haven’t improved much from our last fixture frisk.

They’re still point-less following a Gameweek 3 home loss against Everton – although Vitor Pereira’s men did at least manage to score (twice!) in that match, having failed to do so against Manchester City or Bournemouth in their previous outings – and Gameweek 4’s defeat at St James’ Park.

The absence of hitherto chief goal threat Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) isn’t helping. He was being assessed “day by day” when we last heard from Pereira post-match on Saturday, with it seeming touch-and-go as far as whether he’ll be fit in time to face Leeds in Gameweek 5.

Their current form and lack of first-choice striker aside, Wolves still top our Season Ticker between Gameweeks 5-10. It’s a run that sees them face all three promoted sides – two of them at home – starting with a clash against Leeds this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur away after that could be trickier, although it’s worth noting that Wolves are unbeaten against Spurs in five league matches (four wins, one draw). And looking past the recently-promoted opponents in this chunk of games, Brighton and Fulham have looked largely okay defensively but have just one win apiece to show for their efforts.

Though this run should give them the opportunity to correct course to a degree, it’s still difficult to advocate for many Wolves assets in FPL aside from Strand Larsen whenever he gets back up to speed. They’ve not been creating many chances, sitting bottom of the league for expected goals (xG) with new arrival Jhon Arias (£5.5m) yet to make a meaningful impact. Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.5m) has earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points on two occasions but those will only get you so far with limited attacking threat in a team second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC). Jose Sa (£4.5m) is the Premier League’s worst-performing goalkeeper for expected goals prevented.

In summary, then, there would seem to be no urgent need to rush any Wolves players into your squad despite their appealing fixtures. If you still own Strand Larsen, definitely monitor Pereira’s presser later in the week for any clues as to his availability, but holding him a little longer may not be the worst move, particularly if you have other fires to put out. A case of ‘don’t buy, don’t sell’ unless you have a spare free transfer with the Norwegian, unless he’s ruled out for longer than we currently expect.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR