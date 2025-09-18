Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 5: Is it time to Bench Boost?

18 September 2025 37 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In our weekly chip poll, around 7% of users say they are planning to use their Bench Boost in Gameweek 5.

That’s roughly as many as said they were doing so in the previous three Gameweeks combined.

Having had a wider look at chip strategy last week, here we focus specifically on the Bench Boost and ask: is now the time to hit ‘play’?

Many of those intending to use the Bench Boost will no doubt have already made their mind up, and have tailored their squads accordingly.

But for those on the fence, we look at the considerations.

PROMOTED TRIO FACING TEAMS IN TURMOIL OR TRANSITION

Many of our squads will contain one, two or maybe three £4.0m goalkeepers and defenders. It’s usually these type of players, ie the bench fodder, that we ‘boost’ when using the chip.

It’s fair to assume most of these £4.0m picks will play for Burnley, Leeds United or Sunderland:

Bench Boost Gameweek 5

Above: The seven most-owned £4.0m-and-under players all play for a newly promoted club, the top six of whom should start in Gameweek 5

And all of them have decent-ish fixtures in Gameweek 4 – which is not something we thought we’d be saying at the start of 2025/26.

Leeds United travel to a bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers, who could potentially be again blunted by the absence of Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m).

Sunderland meanwhile host Aston Villa, who have flopped badly in the opening four Gameweeks. They are the only side yet to score a Premier League goal.

And finally, Burnley host a Nottingham Forest side in a state of transition following the recent managerial change.

They’re not all outstanding fixtures, but matches that nevertheless look less daunting than they did a month ago.

A RARE CHANCE TO PLAY DARLOW

If you’re one of the circa 280,000 managers who owns Karl Darlow (£4.0m), you might have a very narrow window in which to field him.

Darlow started the season off playing second fiddle behind Lucas Perri (£4.5m) but an injury to the Brazilian has presented his understudy with a chance to impress – even if it’s only a brief chance.

It’s not just the minutes but a decent clean sheet chance, too, with Wolves struggling in attack.

CLEAN SHEETS ARE UP – STRIKE WHILE THE IRON’S HOT?

Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds have combined for five clean sheets already this season, and we’re only in mid-September. Last year’s rabble got eight in the entirety of 2024/25!

It may not always be the case that the new boys are looking so solid. Leeds and Burnley are largely injury-free at the back, for instance, and a key future lay-off or two could weaken them defensively.

Division-wide, clean sheets are up. We’ve already had over 20% of the shut-outs we saw in the entirety of 2023/24. Again, this might be a blip – something we’ll look at in a follow-up piece – but why not ride the crest of a wave by Bench Boosting your budget defenders now?

MIXED WEEK FOR BOOSTING CHEAP ATTACKERS

Anton Stach (£5.0m) – the only FPL midfielder to hit double figures for both shots and chances created this season! – and Elliot Anderson (£5.5m) have very decent fixtures this week, so if either of these two is your ‘eighth attacker’, then they’re very boostable. Josh King (£4.5m), providing he keeps his place, has Brentford at home.

It’s not so good if you count the likes of Tijjani Reijnders (£5.7m) and Kiernan DewsburyHall (£5.0m) among your ranks. One encounters the mean defence of Arsenal, the other is away at Liverpool.

And then there’s Marc Guiu (£4.4m). By now, we would had envisaged him challenging for a start in the Sunderland XI or at least getting decent minutes off the bench. But one loan recall later and, despite the injuries at Chelsea, he’s not even making his parent club’s Premier League matchday squad. He was an unused substitute in the Champions League on Wednesday.

If Guiu is your third forward, it goes without saying that it’s far from ideal to Bench Boost him given that he may not make it onto the field at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

GAMEWEEK 5 BENCH BOOST V OTHER WEEKS

Looking at other possible windows in which the Bench Boost could be used, we’ve isolated the fixtures of Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland above.

Gameweek 8 immediately leaps out. Burnley and Leeds play each other, with Sunderland hosting bottom-of-the-table Wolves. Gameweek 9 is also decent for Burnley and Leeds, if not the Black Cats.

Again, in both those Gameweeks, it’s a mixed bag for some of the more popular budget midfielders/forwards. Dewsbury-Hall has it tough against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Anderson has Chelsea and Bournemouth. King encounters Newcastle and Arsenal.

It’s at least better for Stach and Reijnders, the latter of whom has Everton and Aston Villa. Guiu faces Forest and Sunderland, meanwhile, and by then we might have a better idea of how many minutes he’s going to get for Chelsea – or if he’s a definite ‘sell’.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Bench Boost Gameweek 5

So, to sum up, Gameweek 5 looks like a decent time for a Bench Boost if you’ve got:

  • Dubravka or, especially so, Darlow as your second ‘keeper
  • One or two cheap defenders from the promoted clubs
  • No Guiu
  • Anderson, Stach and/or King as benched attackers, with the caveat that the latter’s minutes aren’t completely secure

One question you’d have to ask yourself is: if I wasn’t playing a Bench Boost, would I start these players anyway? Man City face Arsenal in Gameweek 5, so you might entertain the notion of starting Anderson regardless and benching, say, someone like Eberechi Eze (£7.5m). Is this a week when you’d start Joe Rodon (£4.0m) over Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) in normal, chip-less circumstances? The decision to make is then whether Arsenal assets are ‘boostable’.

It’s all very squad dependent, of course.

We’d probably favour Gameweek 8 given a blank canvas, just as the promoted trio’s fixtures are superior in that week. It may be accompanied by a Gameweek 6/7 Wildcard, which could be used to tap into fixture swings for Arsenal et al and get rid of dead wood like Guiu. If his expected minutes are still strong, Lyle Foster (£5.0m) has a strong Gameweek 8 fixture and could be a decent Guiu alternative. Darlow, of course, may not be starting by then.

The downside to Gameweek 8/9 is that it’s still a month away and the FPL landscape may look somewhat different by then. Will Leeds and Sunderland still be looking as stubborn by that point? That’s the risk we take of holding the chip till mid-October.

  1. iFash@FPL
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    First!

    Open Controls
  2. Fly Away Peter
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Second

      Open Controls
    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Is it worth brining in Konate? Short .1 for VVD
      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Fly Away Peter
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          I am certinaly considering in my GW5 WC team. Saves soem vlauable money,

          Open Controls
        • Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I think so he is literally double Konate for DC. That defence has not really clicked yet, but VVD is worth the extra with goal threat too. Slot needs Mac back
          playing with Gravenberch but no way he is dropping Szob so interesting to see who will be dropped

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Gakpo and then he moves Wirtz out left

            Open Controls
      2. Fly Away Peter
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Things are getting bad to worse at the City ground.
          On the Brighter side, we can now concentrate on the League and on Europe.

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Ok but not amazing team out but yeah should still be winning

            Open Controls
        • Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Looking medium to long term picks and structure what do ye think of a 433 like this
          I could afford it now with about 101.6 TV
          Is King and a 4.4 mid too much? Oh and another cheap mid in Caicedo

          Vicario

          VVD Gabriel Lacroix Senesi

          Palmer Semenyo Caicedo

          Haaland Isak Gyokeres

          Dub Rondon King 4.4 mid

          Open Controls
        • Tibbs
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Ive clung on to Villa assets too long;

          Watkins + Rogers >> Gyokeres + Semenyo (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            If your mind is made up they are gone there are worse ways to spend the cash. Decent picks.

            Open Controls
          2. NZREDS
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            That looks fantastic to me

            Open Controls
        • dansmith1985
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Dango to Simons worth a -4?

          Open Controls
        • Fpl_sheep
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          We are really enjoying Saudi fantasy and your coverage, but please update the player stats to include gw2 info. thx!

          Open Controls
          1. Bunk Moreland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Here are some interesting stats on the Saudi league:
            https://rsf.org/en/reign-terror-saudi-arabia-execution-journalist-turki-al-jasser-demands-international-response

            Open Controls
        • SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Which move would you prioritize this gw?

          a. sell watkins
          b. sell johnson
          c. both for a hit

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        • Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Is palmer injured ytd?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Maresca said he was OK

            Open Controls
        • KostaK
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Bench one mid and one def:

          A) Rogers (sun)
          B) Anderson (bur)

          C) Andersen (BRE)
          D) Richards (whu)
          E) Porro (bha)
          F) Williams (bur)

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            58 mins ago

            A & F

            Open Controls
          2. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            41 mins ago

            BF

            Open Controls
        • Mum, Butters gave me a Hick…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Twentiest

          Open Controls
        • JohnnyCroat
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          No further chips prior to GW6 I think. Probable that I roll in 5, use the gathered free transfers accordingly at that time.

          Maybe Tosin out, because Guiu as a 3rd sub is too valuable (or utterly worthless as it happens). Would be interested in seeing if I can get in Håland at that time, but no panic until such time as the deadline approaches.

          Open Controls
        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Bench Porro or VdV?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            just now

            VDV

            Open Controls
        • Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          How to plan Liverpool attack?

          (1) Salah nailed on right flank
          (2) Isak will be starter by GW5, 70 mins to keep his fragile form ok
          (3) Gapko not nailed but is the only true left flank guy

          (4) Ekitike becomes Isaks sub buddy and Slots special project to make him a Left Flank
          (5) too early to say Isak is good or bad for Salah goal production

          I expect Salah-Ekitike-Gapko this weekend

          What am I missing?

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Ur missing Wirtz on the left with szob Mac A and graven in mid field

            I think we'll get front 3 of Wirtz ekitike salah

            Open Controls
          2. Mum, Butters gave me a Hick…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            If you spent that much on Isak, Wirtz and Ekitike why would you not play them.

            I think Gakpo will be dropped first.

            I sold Wirtz now to get Isak in. So, Im quite sure what will happen next.

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Because they have 2 games a week now they don't have to play the xi that cost the most. Ekitike and Isak play the same position

              Open Controls
        • Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          48 mins ago

          Current bench is

          Dubravka King Gudmundson Dorgu

          Dorgu to Anderson and BB?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            underwhelming bench but you have to use BB someday.

            Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            just now

            King's mins an issue

            I have same 3 with Sensei instead of dorgu. Not using bb

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Rodon instead of gudmun but same thing

              Open Controls
        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          Who do you think scores more come the end of the season?

          A) Reijinders
          B) Caicedo

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Caicedo's DefCon should help him massively over the season.

            Open Controls
          2. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls

