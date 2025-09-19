Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

19 September 2025 134 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. La Roja
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bench boost this lot?

    Dubravka Senesi King Rodon

    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Sure

  2. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Trying again as I didn’t get any replies last time.

    Start Reijnders (ars) or Stach (wol)? Leaning towards Stach atm, but seems a bit risky.

    1. Aster
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Stach

    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      I've got the same tricky decision. Going Stach because it looks like picking on Wolves is the way to go. Not to mention, if you add up 'chances created' plus 'shots' I believe Stach has either the most or second highest total in the league.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      I think that's fairly straightforward tbh. Stach

    4. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Thanks all. I’d be happier is City game wasn’t televised.

  3. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would you do Tavernier > Caicedo for free?

    1. La Roja
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Nay, feels waste of FT tbh

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Maybe if you consider Caicedo as a long term hold

  4. bobbyg
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Rutter and Johnson to

    Semenyo and Caicedo -4?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yes

      1. bobbyg
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks mate

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Sales (Dúbravka)
    Porro VDV Munoz Cucurella (Diouf)
    Salah Wirtz Reijnders (KDH Rutter)
    Watkins Pedro Gyökeres
    Any Changes here 2 FT
    A- GTG & Roll ?
    B- Wirtz > Semenyo
    C- Watkins > Wood or Mateta
    D - Both for free.

    1. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I've got very similar. Likely to do B. Sucks that Wirtz just lost another .1.

      I'd like to dump Watkins as well but am just going to keep him and hope Villa's easy schedule sees them start playing better.

  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Petrovic
    Cucurella Muñoz Porro
    Salah Semenyo(C) Enzo KDH
    Haaland(V) Pedro Richarlison

    Dubravka Reijnders Alderete Gudmundsson

    1. Aster
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Haaland C

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe. Its Arsenal though!

    2. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Think I'd play Alderete over KDH but close & I can definitely see Everton scoring

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. Yeah I agree it's close. Maybe I should him first on bench at least instead of Reijnders!

  7. Mirec007
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A: Elanga
    B: Johnson
    C: Gudmundsson (because Elanga & Johnson will probably benched)

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      No transfers? Whats your full team?

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

  8. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    who are people going with as Captain this weekend? do you think Gakpo is a reasonable choice? (don't have Salah); have Haaland, Pedro, Semenyo who I suppose are possibilities; thanks!

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      Maybe gyokores

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Palmer

    3. Moon Dog
        30 mins ago

        FFS Captain Poll
        Salah 50.72% (1,051 votes)
        Haaland 9.75% (202 votes)
        Semenyo 7.19% (149 votes)
        Gakpo 5.12% (106 votes)
        Joao Pedro 4.68% (97 votes)

        Over 100 people would go with Gakpo. I'd probably go with Pedro over him, Gakpo's not really shown much so far. But I dunno, I've not really thought much past Salah myself.

      • The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Got it on Semenyo after the Newcastle injury news

        1. Minion
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          27 mins ago

          What news was this please?

          1. The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Schär out, probably Trippier too. Looks like Thiaw to start

    4. TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Who to bench out of:

      A. Esteve
      B. Dewsbury-Hall
      C. Van den Ven

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A

    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      De cuyper to Anderson and bench wirtz

      Next week

      Wirtz and Watkins to Grealish/mbuemo and Haaland

      How does that look

    6. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Anyone else yet to have a gw rank of 6 digits or less?

      Maybe its the extra chips or just the number of people playing the game but can't seem to have a great gw at all

      1. Moon Dog
          3 mins ago

          I don't have one yet either, but I'm only a couple of pts away from a 6-figure OR.

          You don't need any spectacular weeks to do well.

        • All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          I like the guy in 8th place OR. Hasn't done anything. (Probably doesn't want to lose his 4 Arsenal players but that's fair.)
          He's my hero.

      2. CABAYE4
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        Anyone have any insight into Brentford this season?

        Kelleher’s made very few saves so far. Is this primarily caused by?
        A) Change of tactics meaning he’s facing less shots particularly from distance.
        B) He’s not great at saving shots
        C) Luck/fixtures and expect him to make more saves going forward.

      3. TurlyWurly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Sels
        VVD, Pedro Porro, Burn, Cash
        Semenyo, Salah, Kudus
        Wood, Mateta, João Pedro

        Dúbravka, Sarr (Palace), Reijnders, Gudmundson

        Currently 2.2m in the bank and I'm planning on changing Salah for Haaland next week with 2 free transfers. Any suggestions on players to target long term to improve my team? Off to a very slow start and growing frustrated.

