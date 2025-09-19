Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 5 team reveal

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline nearing, our pundits are sharing their teams with us.
Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar talks us through his transfer plans.
You can read his Gameweek 5 Q&A here.
Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!
ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM REVEAL
This content is restricted to Chief Scout Members. Click here to register and get access to industry-leading stats from Opta and StatsBomb including Defensive Contributions data, the Rate My Team tool, Points Projections, 150+ Member-only articles, exclusive Team Reveals, a customisable Season Ticker, two Transfer Planners... and more!