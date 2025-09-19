Pro Pundits

Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 5 team reveal

19 September 2025 1 comments
zøphar zøphar
Share:

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline nearing, our pundits are sharing their teams with us.

Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar talks us through his transfer plans.

You can read his Gameweek 5 Q&A here.

Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost 1

ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM REVEAL

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2