FPL Q&A: Keep or sell Salah + what to do with Villa players?

19 September 2025 209 comments
zøphar zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), Alexander Isak (£10.4m), a Gameweek 5 Free Hit and Aston Villa assets.

You can read his Gameweek 5 team reveal here.

Q: Why are people moving away from Mohamed Salah? He isn’t at his best but he is a consistent scorer with good minutes. With so many cheap enablers, it seems best to own him until we know who is worth it from the Liverpool attack. He looked more involved against Atletico Madrid and is also on penalties in an attacking team. His “bad fixtures” might also benefit him as he won’t play a low block the full 90 minutes.

(via Lallana)

A: Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) has had a slow start to the season. Despite getting two goals and an assist over four matches, the underlying numbers have been poor. Five shots in the box is what we expect from Salah in a single game, not over four matches. 

The main reason for people wanting to move away from Salah is Erling Haaland (£14.2m). He’s racked up over 1.5 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) per game and honestly, he should have had more than the five goals he’s already scored. I think Phil Foden (£8.0m) has shown some glimpses of his old self in the last two games, as well, which only bodes well for Haaland’s supply line.

Now, I’m not saying Salah is not a good pick. He’s still a fantastic option but when you decide you want to prioritise Haaland, it comes down to how you spread the rest of the money. Is Salah + Kiernan Dewsbury Hall (£5.0m) better than Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m)? I think Haaland’s next three are all better for captaincy than Salah’s, too. Gameweek 8 is the only one that’s perhaps debatable.

So, going with a Haaland + Salah version is perfectly viable – it’s just that you are likely to be missing some other big hitters like Palmer and Gyokeres, who also come into a great run of fixtures soon.

Q: What do you need to see from Alexander Isak in Gameweek 5 to consider him going forward? What threshold of minutes played, chances, goals, etc?

(via Four Letter Wirtz)

A: Alexander Isak (£10.4m) played more minutes than even his own manager expected in midweek but Arne Slot was quick to caution us that the Swede won’t play 90 minutes this weekend. 

The link-up with Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and Salah was there for all to see and it’s only a matter of time before he’s a regular in that Liverpool team. Could he still see some rotation or early subs with Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) in a Champions League week? That’s still possible.

I think after the next international break is when I would be considering Isak. By then, Liverpool’s fixtures are kinder and we’ll get to see some patterns of how Slot is managing his minutes. He really should be fully up to fitness by then. 

Q: Why are so many Erling Haaland owners reluctant to play the Free Hit this Gameweek? It has an obvious upside; your best player against the league’s best defence away can be traded for the second-best FPL player playing at home to a lower mid-table team.

(via @Afpltenniss)

A: The problem with playing the Free Hit this week is that there are very few fixtures with high upside potential. Liverpool’s game against Everton is probably the only one-sided match-up this week, so if you do Free Hit, who are you really going heavy on? Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and City are all ‘avoids’ in potentially low-scoring games. 

So if you feel the Liverpool triple-up and Salah captaincy is enough reason to warrant the Free Hit, go for it. 

Q: What to do with Aston Villa players?

(via @SilentBats)

A: As an Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.0m) owner, I feel your frustration. I expected things to improve but their display against Everton was very poor, without a single big chance over the 90 minutes. 

This is a bit of a last-chance saloon for them, as the opportunity cost of holding Villa players is increasing now with more good picks being available in their price brackets.

I will find it difficult to hold Watkins through Gameweek 6, despite his fixture in Gameweek 7, if he looks disappointing again, with Haaland and Gyokeres both options.

In midfield, if you don’t have Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) yet, then I would consider shipping Rogers out for him this week. 

Q: We ask this every week but is Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah viable from Gameweek 6 onwards? I have doubts about Cole Palmer’s minutes moving forward, although he did play 90 minutes tonight. There are cheap midfield enablers like Moises Caicedo and Tijjani Reijnders, while we only need one premium defender like Gabriel Maghalhaes. We can’t just write Salah off

(via @FPLGunnar)

A: As mentioned above, you will be restricting yourself from a lot of other good options. From Gameweek 6/7 on, Palmer and Gyokeres are great picks and you will likely want some Arsenal defence as well. Going with both the £14.0m+ guys is going to cut you off.

Man City’s fixtures take a turn for the worse from Gameweek 9 onwards, so perhaps then you can look to bring Salah back or even potentially Isak for Haaland at that point.

Q: Given the surfeit of good low-cost defenders and midfielders, and no must-have premium midfielder, would you agree that, post-Wildcard, the template will be three big forwards? If so, which three would you expect to predominate from Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak?

(via Scout user: bencaraway)

A: I’m not sure about the post-Wildcard horizon you’re mentioning here but I think from Gameweek 6, the ideal front three looks like Haaland, Gyokeres and Joao Pedro (£7.8m). Isak will also likely be a factor at some point, but it’s going to be difficult to accommodate him instead of Pedro. It is doable but then you’ll probably have to sacrifice Palmer.

209 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Who's the best pick?! Romero or VDV?!

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Romero if you can spare the extra cash IMO.

      Open Controls
  2. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Morning all. Who would you start here?

    A) Dubravka
    B) Raya
    ---
    1) Senesi
    2) Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      A2 - spread the risk with the Viking on rampaging form

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Was thinking along those lines also chief, thank you.

        Open Controls
  3. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Guys is this an easy save (1ft) - don’t like Guiu in my team as reckon he’ll stop again to 4.3 but only 1.5 itb so not much options to upgrade.

    Dubravka (Kelleher)
    Gundmonsson Porro Munoz (Esteve Dorgu)
    Salah Semenyo Grealish Kudus Reijnders
    Haaland Mateta (Guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Easy save.

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Best replacement for Cunha (budget 9.0)?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sorry 9.5

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        What's your current midfield options outside of Cunha?

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Probably Bruno if you don’t have him already

      Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Bruno or Foden

      Open Controls
    4. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Foden looks like he’s back and Peps comments suggest he agrees, tricky fixture this week but I’ll be looking to get him in on a wildcard next. I’d steer clear of Bruno until we see some dramatic improvement from utd

        Open Controls
    5. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Start which one ? x

      A) reijnders (ars)
      B) Richards (whu)

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. T.Henry14
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        A)

        Open Controls
    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      So consensus is to keep Watkins and not sell for Gyokeres or Pedro this GE?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Don't know about consensus but I'm pretty impressed with Sunderland defensively, very happily playing Roefs, and lost patience with Watkins 2 weeks back

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Cheese, GL!

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Cheers 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I’m giving him one last chance, it’s frustrating but no return this week and I’m going to have to pull the trigger

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Cheers, GL!

            Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        This good to go? Too much spurs? Play Reijidners

        Sels
        Cucu Gabriel Porro VDV
        Palmer Semenyo(c) Kudus
        Haaland Pedro Wood

        Verbruggen Reijinders KDH Dorgu

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          GTG. I'd have KDH 1st sub even. Arsenal won't give any space for Reijnders

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby_Baggio
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          G2G mate. Reckon spurs may concede this weekend but worth keeping your team as is

          Open Controls
        3. Swerve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Yeah looks decent.

          Open Controls
      4. Bobby_Baggio
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Morning all. 1FT and 0m ITB. Which to do please?

        Kelleher
        VDV - Virgil - Richards
        Salah - Semenyo - PM.Sarr - Rogers
        J.Pedro - Wood - Haaland

        (Valdimarsson) - KDH - Rodon - De Cuyper

        A) Save FT
        B) Kelleher > 4.5m
        C) De Cuyper > 4.5m or below

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          A. Kels looks a good option this week. De Cuyper can go but you don't need a replacement this; even Rodon is very playable

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            *this week

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby_Baggio
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            yep i agree - thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Save. None of those worth a FT

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            agreed - cheers.

            Open Controls
        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      5. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Anything worth a FT here?

        Sels
        Porro, Milenkovic, Diouf, Rodon
        Salah, Rogers, Reijnders
        Haaland, Watkins, Wood

        Dubravka, Esteve, King, KDH
        Bank 0.3m, 1FT, all chips

        Open Controls
      6. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Should I roll FT this week, so I can bring in Haaland for 2FT next week?

        Sels (Dubravka)
        Andersen, Diouf, Porro (Williams, Rodon)
        Salah, Palmer, Semenyo, Reijnders (KDH)
        Wood, Evanilson, Watkins

        1 FT and 0.7m itb

        Open Controls
        1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Yeah that look the best plan

            Open Controls
          • Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Yeah I would

            Open Controls
        2. Shark Team
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Captaincy between Salah and Semenyo this week

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Salah

            Open Controls
        3. Reeker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I got six entries into a LMS. It's the first round. Thinking this.

          2 - Fulham
          2 - Liverpool
          1 - Villa
          1 - Forest

          What do you guys think?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Fulham & Villa have high draw potential imo (not sure what happens in that case...?). I'd probably go LIV/CHE/TOT

            Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            This is a horrible week for it. I’m stuck on our work one.

            I had Newcastle last week. Everyone’s going for either Liverpool or Spurs.

            I might go rogue and pick Palace.

            Open Controls
        4. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Adding some options….

          A) Save FT
          B) Watkins -> Gyokeres
          C) Wood -> Pedro
          D) Diouf -> VDV

          Sels
          Porro, Milenkovic, Diouf, Rodon
          Salah, Rogers, Reijnders
          Haaland, Watkins, Wood

          Dubravka, Esteve, King, KDH
          Bank 0.3m, 1FT, all chips

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            B and C look good in a week or so.

            So D or A.

            My team is quite similar except for Watkins, Rogers and Salah.

            Was last week a tough one for you?

            Open Controls
            1. Jinswick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Yeah, complete disaster avoided by Haaland(c). BHA away not easy for VDV, so maybe it’s a save this week.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                I just did Wirtz to Semenyo and I'm waiting for a wildcard into Gw6 or 7 is probably better.

                Have all my chips too.

                I'm doing okay ish but last week was a 10m Gw rank.

                What's your wildcard plan?

                Open Controls
                1. Jinswick
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Nothing set, but a WC7 is tempting. Annoyingly just short of Rogers -> Semenyo this week. Painful not having him!

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    I was in a similar boat with Johnson who's benched now.

                    Good luck

                    It's sort of frustrating to roll but with the Forest fixtures etc it makes sense

                    Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Think those changes are better made on WC next week, as well as getting rid of double Forest defence and Rogers. Maybe Rogers - Xavi, if you wanted to do something this week

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Hey mate,

              I was wondering, why did you stop the moderator role?

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Oh I quit. I posted at the time to explain why. Basically I just got really frustrated that the staff (with one or two exceptions) don't really communicate with the mods at all or listen to any of the feedback/issues raised here that I was passing on

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Fair enough

                  I sensed that last year.

                  Took the summer off myself!

                  Good to have you back in the fold!

                  Open Controls
        5. MetallicaJack93
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          On WC, who would you captain?

          A. Haaland
          B. Semenyo
          C. Palmer
          D. Pedro

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Leo14CFC
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          3. OneTeamInBristol
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Play 1
            a) Esteve
            b) Porro

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Leo14CFC
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            3. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Wissa to Woltemade?

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
            4. Jimjam
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Is this bench worth a bench boost?

              Dubravka (NFO)
              Konsa (sun)
              Neco Williams (bur)
              King (BRE)

              Actually quite tempted.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Do you think Burnley v Forest is a nil nil?

                Open Controls
              2. The Mentaculus
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Looks ok but it's really just guesswork how Forest will play & not too sure about King mins (think that'll be a tight 0-0 / 1-0 too)

                Open Controls
            5. JT11fc
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Whats the chances that this time next week Southgate is cuddling up to Bruno n co as the new United boss?

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Chelsea home
                Brentford away
                Sunderland home

                I give him till the Sunderland game

                He needs to win more than one match a month

                Even 2 in a row is tricky

                They've not done that in competitive games since January.

                Open Controls
                1. JT11fc
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  I mean the problem is he could lose to Chelsea, draw with Brentford and win against Sunderland, but I dont know what that would even prove

                  Open Controls
              2. el polako
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                There’s always a chance.
                Personally they should be all ower Nuno Esprito Santo, he did miracles with similar caliber players at Forest.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  West Ham may snap him up unless Potter sorts it out soon

                  West Ham love an out of work managerial appointment but Nuno could wait

                  Open Controls
                  1. JT11fc
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Imagine that, theyl get a top half finish then sack him because his style of play isnt exciting enough

                    Open Controls
                2. JT11fc
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Exactly, always best to start solid and build from there

                  Open Controls
            6. jeffa79
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Should I WC this squad?

              Raya (Dubravka)
              Porro Munoz De Cuyper (Rodon Dorgu)
              Salah Kudus Semenyo Reijnders Wirtz
              Pedro Watkins (Wood)

              2 FTs, £0.1m ITB.

              Open Controls
              1. denial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Not with 2FTs, no

                Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                De Cuyper has a chance this weekend

                Wait a week or so

                Perhaps sell Wirtz or Watkins this week? Despite the fixtures.

                Open Controls
            7. Leo14CFC
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Is it a good idea to double up on palace defence this week please ? I got Munoz and Guehi or drop Guehi for Reindjers ? Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  On FH? I have double but fixtures turn from next week so probably wouldn't buy a 2nd now

                  Open Controls
              • SARRFACE
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Thoughts on Yeremy Pino as a diff?

                Thinking of using my FT to do Ndiaye to Pino as punt on my mini leagues

                Sanchez (Dubravka)
                Cucu VDV Gudmondsson (Esteve, Diouf)
                Salah Ndiaye Kudud Reijnders Gakpo
                Halaand Wood (Guiu)

                What you reckon?

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Love it as a one week punt

                  Open Controls
                  1. SARRFACE
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    Kinda like to hear that! Then I'll WC next week

                    Open Controls
                2. DEO0420
                  • 1 Year
                  53 mins ago

                  I was looking at a potential 1 week punt before i wildcard, what is all this Pino hype I have been hearing about?

                  Open Controls
                  1. SARRFACE
                    • 13 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I guess how well he performed in his last game. Looks very lively and he's against the Hammers.

                    I'm still uncertain whether to pull the trigger or not though

                    Open Controls
                    1. DEO0420
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      I just watched the highlights, was definetly very close to attacking returns multiple times and occupying alot of good spaces! Good punt i reckon

                      Open Controls
              • Bobby_Baggio
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                What's your reasons why J.Pedro wouldn't be a top (C) pick this week against Utd? Is it purely gametime/rotation?

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Fear over his minutes mostly for me. I think United will concede more goals than Everton but Im still capping Salah. If I owned Palmer I think I would punt on capping him

                  Open Controls
                2. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Bit tired

                  Open Controls
                3. Swerve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Early sub yeah.

                  Salah will almost certainly play 90 and has pens, hence why I feel he's a better choice.

                  Open Controls
                4. Bobby_Baggio
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  Cheers all

                  Open Controls
              • King Sheep
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Will Eze nail down a spot in this Arsenal team?

                Open Controls
              • hamalaw7ama
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  RMT please on WC:

                  Goalkeepers
                  • Vicario (BHA A)
                  • Dúbravka (NFO H)

                  Defenders
                  • J. Timber (MCI H)
                  • Romero (BHA A) (C)
                  • Lacroix (WHU A)
                  • Estève (NFO H)
                  • Hill (NEW H)

                  Midfielders
                  • Semenyo (NEW H)
                  • Grealish (LIV A)
                  • L. Paquetá (CRY H)
                  • Palmer (MUN A)
                  • King (BRE H)

                  Forwards
                  • João Pedro (MUN A)
                  • Haaland (ARS A) (VC)
                  • Gyökeres (MCI H)

                  Open Controls
                • Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Think I’m gonna switch captaincy from Semenyo (NEW) to Palmer (man)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pompel
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Getting Palmer in and debating that too, bu he migh possibly be taken off ~70 mins I fear. Gakpo or Semenyo also in the mix, don't think Haaland gets anything this GW

                    Open Controls
                • DEO0420
                  • 1 Year
                  59 mins ago

                  A. Timber
                  B. Calafiori

                  Which option is better / are either more secure minutes wise than the other? Cheers

                  Open Controls

