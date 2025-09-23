Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 9 Scout Squad

The first Double Gameweek of the Fantasy EFL season is just around the corner!

In the Double Gameweek 9 Scout Squad, our EFL experts – Lewis P, Louis (FPLReactions), Danny G, Dan Dave and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-team selection for the upcoming Gameweek.

With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three goalkeepers

Three defenders

Three midfielders

Three forwards

Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 8

Our Double Gameweek 9 Guide is a great starting point, whether you played last season or not.

Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

LEWIS P FPLREACTIONS DANNY G DAN DAVE MERLINS GK Nathan Trott Nathan Trott Josh Keeley Carl Rushworth Nathan Trott GK Thomas Kaminski Lawrence Vigoroux Nathan Trott Jakob Stolarczyk Jakob Stolarczyk GK Jakob Stolarczyk Paul Nardi Thomas Kaminski Lawrence Vigoroux Lawrence Vigoroux DEF Jannik Vestergaard Jannik Vestergaard Lloyd Jones Jannik Vestergaard Jannik Vestergaard DEF Lloyd Jones Will Fish Will Fish Ben Cabango Ben Cabango DEF Bobby Thomas Liam Morrison Jannik Vestergaard Lloyd Jones Lloyd Jones MID Victor Torp Harvey Vale Victor Torp Barry Bannan Barry Bannan MID Barry Bannan Rubin Colwill Rubin Colwill Victor Torp Jack Rudoni MID Imran Louza Jack Rudoni Barry Bannan Rubin Colwill Rubin Colwill FWD Oliver McBurnie Richard Kone Oli McBurnie Richard Kone Josh Sargent FWD Jaden Philogene Oliver McBurnie Richard Kone Josh Sargent Richard Kone FWD Abdul Fatawu Abdul Fatawu Josh Sargent Oli McBurnie Oli McBurnie CLUB Middlesbrough Cardiff City QPR QPR QPR CLUB Coventry City Leicester City Leicester City Leicester City Ipswich Town CLUB Cardiff City QPR Cardiff City Cardiff City Cardiff City CLUB Oxford United Middlesbrough Charlton Athletic Swansea City Swansea City



LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

I’m expecting shutouts and save points for Nathan Trott (G), Thomas Kaminski (G), and Jakob Stolarczyk (G) across their two fixtures.

Defenders

Jannik Vestergaard’s (D) routes to points at both ends put him top of my list this Gameweek. Equally, I can see good returns for Bobby Thomas (D) and Lloyd Jones (D), despite some trickier fixtures.

Midfielders

In midfield, Victor Torp (M) and Barry Bannan (M) pick themselves, averaging over eight points combined, with routes to points at both ends. I like Imran Louza (M) as a differential this Gameweek also, Watford’s star midfielder.

Forwards

Up front, Oliver McBurnie (F) looks the standout for me, with two great fixtures in store as he’s in a purple patch bodes well. I think there’s a high ceiling for Jaden Philogene-Bidace (F); the same goes for Abdul Fatawu (F) – both attackers can pop up with moments of magic.

Double Gameweek 9 Scout Squad: Club picks

Middlesbrough have won five of their six games and are one of two unbeaten Championship sides – Coventry City are also on that list. Cardiff City should make it back-to-back wins, while Oxford United could be a tempting differential shout.

FPLREACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Nathan Trott (G) is a shoo-in for me this week – Cardiff have two great fixtures, so I think Trott could bank two clean sheets. I also think Swansea’s Lawrence Vigoroux (G) and QPR’s Paul Nardi (G) should bank at least one return this week with their good fixtures.

Defenders

Jannik Vestergaard (D) offers a significant attacking threat from Leicester’s set-pieces. Will Fish (D) is a safe and reliable choice for Cardiff, providing consistent minutes and potential. QPR’s best defensive option appears to be Liam Morrison (D), and he could be a key player for them this week.

Midfielders

Harvey Vale (M) is a strong attacking option for QPR, with a goal and an assist in his last three games.

Given their Double Gameweek, Ruben Colwill is an essential pick for Cardiff due to his consistent performance. I also like Coventry’s Jack Rudoni (M).

Forwards

QPR’s Richard Kone (F) is a strong option and has proven to be an influential new signing for the team. While Hull may be struggling, Oliver McBurnie (F) is in excellent form and is a guaranteed source of goals. I also think Abdul Fatawu (F) is a great pick this week, as he’s been Leicester’s standout attacking player.

Double Gameweek 9 Scout Squad: Club picks

Given their quality and upcoming fixtures, Cardiff and Leicester are arguably the top two team picks this week. QPR are another strong choice and could very well win both of their matches. Additionally, don’t be surprised if Middlesbrough continues their excellent recent form.

DANNY G SAID…

Goalkeepers

Josh Keeley (G) has four clean sheets in eight, and I like his fixtures this Gameweek. Nathan Trott (G) has also kept five clean sheets in seven, which is impressive. Thomas Kaminski (G) has only conceded five times this season, and his two games this week look promising for clean sheet potential.

Defenders

Lloyd Jones (D) could be a great pick this week with two nice fixtures and averaging 6.7 points per game. Will Fish (D) looks like a solid option this week, and I feel Cardiff will look to tighten things up. Lastly, Jannik Vestegaard’s (D) fixtures favour him; he also has 45 clearances to his name.

Midfielders

Victor Torp (M) has a decent route to points with interceptions, goals and assists, so I feel he can be a great pick this week. Rubin Colwill (M) has been Cardiff’s general this season, especially at home, picking up 40 points. Barry Bannan (M) has been in great form, scoring and picking up interception points. I feel he will continue to do well.

Forwards

Oliver McBurnie (F) could be a nice differential this week, having scored two goals in his last two games and being in good form. Richard Kone (F) looks almost set to be in my side this week – his fixtures are great and he has looked sharp in recent weeks. Josh Sargent (F) has five goals in six, and I feel he can go big in these next two.

Double Gameweek 9 Scout Squad: Club picks

QPR have great chances in both games and are one of the best bunch who double this week. Leicester have only lost once this season and look solid defensively. Cardiff had an off day last week but I think they will turn that around this week and get two wins. They have been flying this season. Charlton would be my differential pick this week. They had a great result last week and will give them confidence against two teams struggling in the bottom half.

DAN DAVE SAID…

Goalkeepers

I’ve chosen Carl Rushworth (G) for his favourable matchups, Jakob Stolarczyk (G) for a potentially low-scoring game and Leicester’s strong defence, and Lawrence Vigoroux (G) given Swansea’s strong defensive unit.

Defenders

Jannik Vestergaard (D) offers both attacking threat and defensive bonus potential for a strong Leicester team; Ben Cabango (D), a reliable defender for a solid Swansea side with good fixtures; and Lloyd Jones (D), who was brilliant in Fantasy EFL last season and is a key part of a great defensive Charlton team.

Midfielders

Despite Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles, Barry Bannan (M) is the talisman in the team, with multiple routes to points. Victor Torp (M) is another player with multiple ways to score and should get plenty of playing time. I expect Cardiff to bounce back from their recent loss and use their attacking strength to help – Rubin Colwill (M) is in.

Forwards

Richard Kone’s (F) recent goal-scoring form and QPR’s promising attacking fixtures make him a viable option. Josh Sargent (F) is the best striker in the division and a strong pick for any Double Gameweek, even with less-than-ideal fixtures. Hull are a good attacking team with decent fixtures, and Oliver McBurnie (F) has been in excellent form, meaning he’s in.

Double Gameweek 9 Scout Squad: Club picks

I’ve picked QPR for their favourable fixtures, Leicester City for their strong home form, Cardiff to bounce back from their defeat, and Swansea for their solid defence and good matchups.

MERLINS SAID…

Goalkeepers

After their surprising defeat, Cardiff will be looking to bounce back, and Nathan Trott (G) is a reliable option in goal. Jakub Stolarczyk (G) has also impressed for Leicester under their new, defensively-minded manager, making him a strong choice. From a solid Swansea backline, Lawrence Vigoroux (G) is another great pick for this week.

Defenders

Jannik Vestergaard (D) is a significant aerial threat and offers multiple routes to points, especially against WBA’s struggling attack. Ben Cabango (D) is a key and consistent part of Swansea’s solid defence, contributing across multiple defensive metrics. Lloyd Jones (D) is a strong centre-back option, known for his reliability and impressive clearances.

Midfielders

Barry Bannan (M) is the key man for Sheffield Wednesday, showcasing excellent form with strong stats and multiple routes to points. Jack Rudoni (M) is a consistent and reliable player for promotion-chasing Coventry, playing a crucial role. Rubin Colwill (M) is a standout player for Cardiff and a solid option.

Forwards

Richard Kone (F) is a reliable penalty taker and a key player for QPR during their Double Gameweek. Josh Sargent (F) remains a top forward, and leaving him out is a major risk this week. The in-form Ollie McBurnie (F) feels a guaranteed goalscorer.

Double Gameweek 9 Scout Squad: Club picks

I’ve already explained the reasoning behind most of these picks; it’s straightforward: target the strongest teams with the best fixtures. For this Gameweek, my selected teams are QPR, Ipswich, Cardiff, and Swansea.