Should you Triple Captain Haaland in FPL Gameweek 6?

23 September 2025 76 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have the Triple Captain chip will probably be mulling over whether to use it on Erling Haaland (£14.3m) in Gameweek 6.

In this article, we look at some of the pros and cons.

THE PROS

FPL notes: Haaland “better than ever” + Foden central 4

There might not be a better time to go all-in on Haaland during the first half of the season.

Firstly, he’s in fine form. The Norwegian has produced 46 points, and is already on six goals in five Premier League appearances.

Additionally, he is averaging 9.2 points per match, has blanked only once and has been directly involved in 75% of the goals Manchester City have scored when on the pitch.

His individual expected goals (xG) of 5.2 is also more than twice as much as anyone else.

Based on the evidence from Sunday, when he netted a fine counter-attack goal against the division’s best defence, he is showing no sign of slowing down.

“Erling has been incredible since the start, but this season he is better than ever. I would say better than the treble year.” – Pep Guardiola

Moreover, City’s next opponent – Burnley – are one of the weakest defensive teams in the division, especially when playing on the road.

The Clarets have suffered defeats in both of their away games this season. Their two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United ended in losses of 0-3 and 2-3.

They are also bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) and clear shots conceded (attempts with only the goalkeeper to beat).

Haaland should get his rest against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, so striking while the opportunity is favourable looks like a solid play.

THE CONS

FPL notes: Why Haaland was subbed, Saka returns + Madueke concern

 

76 Comments
  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts on Eze on wildcard.

    I know he was sub against City but I think Areta got his tactics wrong from the start.

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I predict that he will become a great FPL value, especially with Madueke out ( they will need Eze attacking, even though different position)

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        Would you Eze over Saka and spread the cash?

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I personally think that Eze and Isak are the reasons to wildcard.

      It does look like a week early but price changes needed capitalising on as well...

      Even with value in midfield and defence the goalkeepers and forwards etc do require a healthy budget to accommodate them.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks. Would you mind letting me know what you think of this WC? I might replace Saka with Eze and spread some of the love.

        Petrovic
        Andersen / Calafiori / Richards / Senesi / Rodon
        Saka / Rejinders / Semenyo / Xavi / King
        Haaland / Isak / Gyokkeres

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  2. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Just canceled the TC.

    Vicario (Dub)
    Porro, Tarkowski, Senesi, Gabriel (reinildo)
    Semenyo, Grealish (v), Kudus, Reijnders
    Haaland (c), Pedro (wood)

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Based on this article?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Pep seemed more positive when you listened to him, that it reads.

        I only caught a bit of it on Sky Sports news. It's almost like he's justifying his post match comments from Arsenal and I'd expect Haaland to be fine.

        Then again, if they are 3 or 4 up on the hour you'd rest him again.

        Open Controls
  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    Time to WC or can I get away with a -4 to do Watkins & Salah > Semenyo & Haaland

    Verbruggen Dubravka
    Tosin Porro Konsa Rodon Murillo
    Salah KDH Gakpo Mbeumo Kudus
    Watkins Mateta Wood

    1 FT 1.2 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      You can certainly get away with that. See how many changes you'd actually do, if too many then WC perhaps, but that move is certainly solid.

      Open Controls
    2. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Would change Tossin,Porro,Murillo,Gakpo,Mbeumo,Mateta Watk and Wood.
      Wc .

      Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team please?

    Donnarumma / Dubravka
    Virgil, Calafiori, VdV / Chalobah, Rodon
    Bruno, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders / King
    Haaland, Gyökeres, Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Solid.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Nice. Senesi seems a no-brainer though!

      Open Controls
  5. Doozer2008
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Do I stick with the woeful Watkins (FUL) or transfer out Mateta (LIV).

    Bringing in Haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mateta out.
      Give Watk one more.

      Open Controls
    2. One More Hit
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Watkins was barely near the ball against 10 man Sunderland. Get rid.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        But the fixtures, give the man some time

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          He's had some time

          Open Controls
  6. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Which looks best:
    A) Raya and Gvardiol
    B) Donnarumma and Califiori

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    2. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      a

      Open Controls
  7. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    1.Play double Ars defense
    2 .Bench Saliba,play Ndoye.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  8. Carroll to the rescue
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    If you had to, who to bench:

    A) Pedro
    B) Gyokeres

    Current interest is playing 5 in the midfield this week:

    Verbruggen
    VDV Diouf VVD (Richards, Esteve)
    Bruno Kudus Semenyo Reijnders Ndiaye
    Haaland Gyokeres (Pedro)

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Would bench Reijnders here.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        That is madness

        Open Controls
    2. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      B for me - Newcastle will be a physically tough match and not seen enough of Gyokeres to say he won’t be bullied for 90mins

      Open Controls
    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I am benching Gyokeres despite getting him on WC.

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Saka has my attention now

    Open Controls
  10. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is this going to be a decent bench to Bench boost in GW7?

    Dubravka(avl). Gakpo(che) Richards(eve) Gudmunsson(TOT)

    Could still use 1 FT.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      chakra levels are looking good if the defs get some defcons at a minimum

      no other weeks looking for your team if you hold?

      Open Controls
  11. sayer20
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I have 5FT so am looking to shake it up a bit.
    Salah, Gakpo, Watkins, Bowen > Haaland, Eze, Semenyo, Gyokeres.
    Thoughts? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Like them all apart from Gyokeres - not done much to justify his place yet but do appreciate the fixtures turn in GW7

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Why not Salah and Watkins out this week?

      Being in Semenyo and Haaland first?

      Go to Arsenal for Gw7.

      Open Controls
  12. JPSpurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Drop one (on WC) - Palmer, Saka, Fernandes, Semenyo
    Will be partnered with Reijnders & Kudus as my cheaper options

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Drop Palmer

      Open Controls
  13. Totti
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    sanchez dubravka
    porro williams konsa andersen esteve
    salah bruno gakpo reijnders KDH
    watkins pedro wood

    3 FT

    A) salah wood williams -> semenyo halland gabriel
    B) bruno wood williams -> stach halland gudmundsson

    need your help guys

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A looks better, but why not save the defender transfers till next week?

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        price fall for williams and gabriel will affect me

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          im in similar boat, i want senesi so will be getting rid of milenkovic tonight

          Open Controls
          1. Totti
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            may be bruno gakpo wood -> stach paqueta halland

            Open Controls
            1. Sun God Nika
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Dont know how i feel about double up of stach paqueta

              Open Controls
  14. phillipbakersenior@yahoo.co…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Salah and Onana for Semenyo and B. Fernandes?

    Open Controls
    1. Puuli
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Minteh or Simmons next two weeks?

        Open Controls
    2. reo19uk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Is Sarr likely to return to the Spurs starting 11 this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Good answer from Neale on Sarr

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27333547

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Cole Palmer rules out for up to 2 months as Simon Phillips (Substack):

      "Sources have heard that Palmer has a new tear in the same groin and we are looking at around 3-6 weeks out."

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        Back in time for Wolves (H)

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Enzo on pens then

        Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Best Arsenal defender to get?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Gabriel

        Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Anyone on for a cheeky punt on Richarlison?

      He's playing against Wolves at home in the late Saturday evening match.

      That's worth it as a placeholder on a wildcard and swap Isak in later on.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Looks like Solanke is close to being available.

        Thomas Frank on Solanke and Takai:
        "They are progressing. They both trained with the team today."

        WC6 - no, too short term
        Punt before WC8 - yes

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Unless you have the funds ITB, Rich isn't a placeholder for Isak when there is 3.8m difference

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            42 mins ago

            That's what I was going to do.

            Start Ekitike or Richie this weekend with the balance in the bank.

            I just fancy that fixture but he could be benched again.

            The Spurs 11 is fairly unsettled.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Not a fan of short-term picks on a WC unless you already have the FTs to manage them. I prefer to set up that builds transfers after the WC.

              Based on the info we have, I expect Rich to start this weekend but with reduced minutes if Solanke is fit. I think Rich was benched against WHU because he returned late from international duty in Bolivia.

              Open Controls
        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          As it stands Rich remains first choice, no reason to assume that Solanke come straight back in, unless Rich does few bad performances, or am I wrong?

          Open Controls
      2. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Thats a bingo...IF Etikike looks like not starting, Richie looks a great 2 week, or longer, placeholder...

        If he keeps performing he could well retain his place

        Or could just get Isak, if predicted to start

        Open Controls
    6. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      New Community Article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/09/23/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-5-2
      A round-up of the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues after Gameweek 5.

      Open Controls
    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      I hear Haaland is a doubt?

      Open Controls
    8. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Minor question. For bench: KDH + Rodon or King + Cash?

      Open Controls
      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        First

        Open Controls
    9. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Dona or Raya better?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        In isolation, Arsenal have the better defence.

        Open Controls
    10. Old Gregg
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      On wildcard

      A) Donarumma - timber- Stach - Gyokeres

      Or

      b) Raya - Lacroix - Saka - DCL/Muniz

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Raya, non Arsenal defender, Stach abd Gyokeres

        Open Controls
    11. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Arteta on Madueke

      "Yes, it looks he's going to be out for a few weeks," Mike said during his pre-match press conference.

      "We don't know yet, we're probably going to have to scan him next week again. He felt something at the beginning of the match, he tried to carry on, and at half-time, he was too sore, so let’s see."

      https://www.arsenal.com/news/arteta-provides-injury-update-noni-madueke

      Open Controls
    12. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Arteta on Havertz: “With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don't know if it can be weeks, you never know because this is Kai and he's a different specimen. We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back, and back for the long term as well, so it is very important to look after that knee. So far, he's progressing pretty well.”

      https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1970527047366721645?t=8y4IOHA2Mapw-M3gJxhQ-A&s=19

      Open Controls
    13. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      If you trust Arteta, Eze back to competing with Martinelli/Trossard for LW spot. I don't think Arteta will bench his captain once fit.

      Arteta on Odegaard’s injury: “No, no surgery. He's totally fine. He's already been training and it will be a matter of days I think.”

      https://x.com/TikiTakaConnor/status/1970528561837560283?t=HY3bb_V8IVDGfC4yBI0V6Q&s=19

      Open Controls
    14. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Best 4.0 Leeds option - Rodon or Gudmundsson?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Rodon probably edges it for DCs

        Rodon:
        - 47 defcons
        - started 5/5 games and hit the DC threshold twice
        - 0.00xG/90 + 0.00xA/90

        Gudmundsson:
        - 36 defcons
        - started 5/5 and hit DC threshold once
        - 0.03xG/90 + 0.07xA/90

        Open Controls

