Should you Triple Captain Haaland in FPL Gameweek 6?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who still have the Triple Captain chip will probably be mulling over whether to use it on Erling Haaland (£14.3m) in Gameweek 6.

In this article, we look at some of the pros and cons.

THE PROS

There might not be a better time to go all-in on Haaland during the first half of the season.

Firstly, he’s in fine form. The Norwegian has produced 46 points, and is already on six goals in five Premier League appearances.

Additionally, he is averaging 9.2 points per match, has blanked only once and has been directly involved in 75% of the goals Manchester City have scored when on the pitch.

His individual expected goals (xG) of 5.2 is also more than twice as much as anyone else.

Based on the evidence from Sunday, when he netted a fine counter-attack goal against the division’s best defence, he is showing no sign of slowing down.

“Erling has been incredible since the start, but this season he is better than ever. I would say better than the treble year.” – Pep Guardiola

Moreover, City’s next opponent – Burnley – are one of the weakest defensive teams in the division, especially when playing on the road.

The Clarets have suffered defeats in both of their away games this season. Their two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United ended in losses of 0-3 and 2-3.

They are also bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) and clear shots conceded (attempts with only the goalkeeper to beat).

Haaland should get his rest against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, so striking while the opportunity is favourable looks like a solid play.

THE CONS