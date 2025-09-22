Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 6 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts

22 September 2025 63 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Gameweek 6 looks set to be a popular time to Wildcard in Fantasy Premier League (FPL). The fact that Erling Haaland (£14.3m) is at home to Burnley might have something to do with it…

In fact, over a third of the responders in our on-site poll say they are playing the chip this week:

In this article, we’ll look at the pros and cons of a Gameweek 6 Wildcard and present a few draft ideas.

Remember, you have until the Gameweek 19 deadline to use the first Wildcard.

GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD: THE ARGUMENTS FOR

FPL notes: Haaland “better than ever” + Foden central 4

Get Haaland

Over 560,000 managers have already bought Haaland this week, with his ownership at 42% and rising.

The Norwegian will face Burnley in Gameweek 6, with a favourable set of fixtures to follow against Brentford, Everton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

If you’ve had enough of seeing him haul, a Wildcard is a chance to buy him through the redistribution of Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) funds or otherwise.

Reduce Liverpool representation?

It seems lunacy to be advocating offloading Liverpool assets, given that they’re sitting top of the league with a 100% record.

But the upcoming fixture run is a mixed bag, starting with a Crystal Palace side unbeaten in their last 17 matches.

It’s not ‘abandon ship’ completely but each individual case has to be addressed.

In how many of the next six Gameweeks is Salah the best captain, for instance? Gameweeks 8-10 are very decent fixtures, for sure, but you also have Manchester City v Everton (h), Chelsea v Sunderland (h) and Arsenal v Burnley (a) in those three Gameweeks. If you can only afford one big-money purchase, captaincy credentials are a big consideration – and Haaland definitely has the edge in the next two Gameweeks at least.

Elsewhere, you might have gone early on Alexander Isak (£10.5m) – and discovered it was too early. So far, it’s been one no-show and one sub appearance, with every chance that he’ll be on the bench at Selhurst Park, too.

Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) is another name to chew over. He’d actually had his best game in a Liverpool shirt last week, so maybe we shouldn’t overreact to the Gameweek 5 benching, given the Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday turnaround. Nevertheless, there’s another one of those busy weeks in Gameweeks 8-9, and there’s Messrs Isak, Ekitike, Gakpo, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister challenging with him for four spots. Not worth the hassle for the time being?

Hop on Spurs?

Spurs have had favourable fixtures against Burnley and West Ham United already but there’s more good stuff on the way.

The worst side in the league, Wolverhampton Wanderers, are next. And as impressive as Leeds have been since they came up, you’d still fancy Spurs assets against Daniel Farke’s side. Winless Aston Villa, meanwhile, were branded “lazy” by their own manager on Sunday.

A big clear-out

If you haven’t got off to a good start, and some players are stinking up your team, a Gameweek 6 Wildcard can help rejuvenate your squad.

Wirtz is an example above but there are myriad others. Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.0m) have tanked badly for a woeful Aston Villa. Forest are clean-sheet-less and their good fixtures are nearly at an end. That also applies to Chris Wood (£7.6m), who has blanked in four straight games and is now under pressure from positional rivals.

A Wildcard offers a chance to resolve these issues in one fell swoop.

Increase team value

Again, another ‘pro’ that is not just restricted to Gameweek 6, although the market tends to be more volatile earlier in the season with more active managers.

This week will likely see lots of price rises and falls, so you can enhance your team value by ditching the droppers and jumping on bandwagons like David Raya (£5.5m), Marcos Senesi (£4.7m) and more.

You can monitor these changes using Live FPL’s price change predictions tool.

Reassessing the defender landscape

Clean sheets were on the up heading into Gameweek 5, although we only saw two at the weekend.

Shut-outs or otherwise, the impact of defensive contributions (DefCons) is starting to become very clear.

The usual suspects are having a field day. James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Marcos Senesi (£4.7m) have 100% DefCon records, earning the equivalent of an extra goal and a clean sheet apiece. Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is not far behind them.

If you’d pooh-poohed the impact of these extra points before the season started, or perhaps decades of instinct had made you plump for attack-minded defenders, now might be the time to reassess. This Wildcard will likely see you through to 2026, so a handful of set-and-forget defenders would be useful. And who better to set and forget than the DefCon magnets who are almost certainly going to provide a steady flow of points through the autumn and winter.

GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD: THE ARGUMENTS AGAINST

Are you playing a Wildcard *just* for Haaland?

It’s key not to have the blinkers on when it comes to Haaland. Yes, a Wildcard can help set you on the way to getting the Norwegian.

But could you acquire his services alone with, at worst, a points hit?

Here’s yours truly’s team as an example. Out go Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) and Salah, in come Haaland and Jack Grealish (£6.8m).

This can be achieved with free transfers but, even if that wasn’t possible, the same moves for a -4 wouldn’t be too reckless.

The rest of the squad isn’t perfect (the Forest triple-up needs dealing with in time) but does it necessitate a huge overhaul this week? Not really.

Can’t Triple Captain Haaland this week

It’s important to remember that you can’t use two chips in the same Gameweek, so figure out when you want to use the Triple Captain before Wildcarding.

If you can’t see a better opportunity than Haaland against Burnley (28% of our polled users can’t), it’s time to prioritise chip usage. Could you muddle by with the rest of your team this week in order to back Haaland with the ‘TC’?

A week too early for Arsenal?

Arsenal players will be features of most Wildcards played right about now – but is it a week too early to be jumping on the Gunners?

Newcastle have the best underlying defensive data in the Premier League, while the Magpies have beaten Arsenal to nil in each of their last three meetings on Tyneside.

You’d have to temper expectations in Gameweek 6, then, if you were lumping on the Gunners this week. Alternatively, saving the Wildcard until Gameweek 7 means fewer reservations.

Other windows might be more attractive

Better fixture swings are on the way, if it’s indeed fixture swings that you desire.

In fact, in our jump-on, jump-off article, there were no favourable runs ending ahead of Gameweek 6, and no good ones starting.

We’ve already covered Arsenal in the section above.

Additionally, Chelsea rise to second on our Season Ticker in Gameweek 9, while Gameweek 13 has been widely touted as a favourable time to Wildcard due to Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United’s favourable swings.

Other Wildcard windows might be more attractive from a fixture perspective, then.

GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD TEAM DRAFTS

 

1



1

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Note to self Re Ollie Watkins.

    Preseason form counts for sweet FA.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Pre-season form normally works well for me. This season has been really strange and pre-season has been a total trap in every aspect. Most seasonss I am in top 100k in the first four weeks or so. This season however, its been insane how bad I have done:

      GW1 - 36 points 8.7m rank
      GW2 - 43 points 7.6m rank (played wc for GW2)
      GW3 - 36 points 9.6m rank

      Finally doing well now, but its going to be at least a month or two until I have a good rank.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        That said, its actually been nice in a way starting with a trash rank.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Welcome to the club. I had hulk green jackets made.

          Open Controls
    2. Blueberg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Pre season form made me not go for Salah and it worked a treat. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't.

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or runner up. Game's gone. Didn't deserve top 5.

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      It should have gone to Scott McTominay

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Excellent article, by the way.

    Really helped me with my decision on whether to wildcard or not.

    Open Controls
  4. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Best 5 DEFcon defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      https://x.com/FPLKarim_/status/1970119655311474918?t=FKRRgsyvE2hW5ovDMAMUog&s=19

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      That info can be found on the FPL site.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Or in this article.

        It's also a drop down menu as you say.

        Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Or here

    https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/1970071838463287431?t=VErjKG6m2UUulpnj4ID4dQ&s=19

    Open Controls
  6. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Current Team:
    Sanchez, Dubravka,
    Cucurella, Andersen, Porro, Senesi, Munoz,
    Wirtz, Reijnders, Semenyo, KDH, Kudus,
    Haaland,J Pedro, Watkins

    A) Take -4 Watkins Wirtz to Mbuemo, Gyokeres
    Or
    B) Play WC to
    Raya, Dubravka,
    Gabriel, Tarkowski, Andersen, Gvardiol, Senesi,
    Semenyo, Caicedo, Ndiaye, Kudus, Reijnders,
    Haaland, J Pedro, Gyokeres

    With 1.5m itb to upgrade Gyokeres to Isak when mins better and if he starts to look like a good option

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      WC, but you’d take a -4 to get Mbeumo but not have on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I know, with the hit its just about who I can afford with the remaining Wirtz money. With WC I can spread the money across team etc and so I prefer Caicedo to allow the other moves.

        Open Controls
  7. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Anybody free hitting this week? Some cracking fixtures…

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No but took a -4 hit!

      Open Controls
  8. Assisting the assister
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    All these price rises- do I need to WC?
    Sels Dubravka
    Neco Cucu Gud VDV Dorgu
    Salah Sem Reindeer Anderson Ndiaye
    Haaland JP Kroupi.jr

    Cheers for help.

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      1.4 ITB 0 FTs

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Not this gameweek no.

        Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Cheers! Was starting to wobble

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Easily done when you see everyone else doing it on twitter but your team doesn't need it at all.

        Open Controls
  9. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Which one?

    1 Pope, Cash
    2 Petrovic, Livramento

    Open Controls
  10. FF Dirtbag
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Haaland + Salah WC draft? (Already used BB)

    Pope Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Senesi VdV Rodon
    Salah Semenyo Ndiaye Reijinders Caicedo
    Haaland Pedro Guiu

    0m left in the bank.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Needs money taken out of defence to get Saka.

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Decent. I don't love Caicedo starting every week, but you are obviously going to rotate him with 4 at the back, so yea, looks good.

      No Arsenal attacker for you is the only real downside.

      Open Controls
    3. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      It’s fine but no Arsenal or Spurs attack for the up coming fixtures.

      I’d prefer Saka / Kudus / Xavi to Salah and upgrade Guiu to Gyokeres / Richa.

      Realistically, barring injury, I’ll be captaining Haaland for the next 5 GWs at least so no point having Salah and his form is not worth the money.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think Bruno might actually be better than Salah tbh with the saving

      Open Controls
  11. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Alternative Haaland & Salah WC6?

    Petrović
    Chalobah Calafiori Senesi
    M.Salah Semenyo Anderson Reijnders
    Haaland Gyökeres J.Pedro

    Dúbravka Rodon Estève L.Miley
    £0 3FT available

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Not sure why you wouldn't get Saka if you are on wildcard. It's your big advantage over non wildcarders.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Not if he's not fully fit tbf

        Open Controls
  12. Bob B
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    A. DCL & Saka
    B. Ndiaye & Gyokeres

    Open Controls
  13. sandman58
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best midfielder for 6.6m or less?
    A) Ndiaye
    B) Kudus
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      A by a mile

      Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Villa outgoings...

    Monchi decoupled.

    Emery further unsettled?

    Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Rogers and Williams dropping tonight?

    https://www.livefpl.net/prices

    Open Controls
  16. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    TC Haaland Vs Burnley or Leeds in GW13?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      I think I'm going 6. Playing the field directly in front of me.

      He's fit now, he's in great form now.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I keep thinking Burnleys low block might be hard be hard to break but every season I overthink it.
      Haalands in proper form at home. Just gonna do it

      Open Controls
  17. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Need a little cash to fund Gyokeres for GW7 and Sels is on my sell list too, so maybe I will kill two birds with one stone.

    Is Roefs an option? He actually rotates fairly well with Dubravka, specifically weeks 9 and 11 where Roefs has hard fixtures.

    It feels bad having two keepers from promoted sides, but they have both done well so far.

    Open Controls
  18. baines is god
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    2 FTs, 0.8m ITB.

    A-Mateta to Richarlison, King to Reijnders
    B-Mbuembo to Reijnders, King to Semenyo
    C-Save FTs

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don't like either move to be honest. Mbeumo is a good pick. Mateta a more reliable than Richarlison

      Open Controls
    2. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I quite like A: gives you excellent fixtures over the next few gameweeks and turns one good player into two. Beware though that Reijnders underlying stats aren't all that hot, so he'll be streaky. Almost as streaky as Richarlison!

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A looks good if Rich seems a sure starter for the next few. Wouldn’t lose Boomo

      Open Controls
  19. Viper
    • 15 Years
    47 mins ago

    I'm getting absolutely crippled with price drops this week (Murillo, Wirtz, Rogers, Wood) but I just can't bring myself to wildcard out Sels, Murillo, Wood (SUN) & Porro, VdV (WOL).

    I have lost insane team value this season (Watkins too, but he's now sold). Definitely more than ever. I'll be wildcarding with potentially less than 99.0m

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      By the end of the season, instead of Porro, you’ll have to pick a 4.5 defcon defender. Not so bad when you think about it

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I ditched Wood for Haaland, Murillo for a hit to VvD last week and out went Porro also, but I kept Romero. I just can't lose TV too much this early. Usually I have more TV at this point, but I thought Semenyo to be false bandwagon.

      Open Controls
    3. Eightball
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      yup, early season price changes are brutal. I feel like i am getting priced out of all the moves I want to make.

      Open Controls
    4. Yank Revolution
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Id WC this team right now.

      Open Controls
  20. TBL
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Stach or Caicedo?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  21. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    My plan was to TC this week, but getting Haaland cost 4 pts. Then I saw Gabi, Raya and Senesi rising tonight and made following draft and used every penny. How is she looking (seven changes*)?

    Raya* / Dub
    Virgil, Gabriel*, Senesi*, Andersen, Porro
    Bruno, Semenyo, Rodrigo*, Reijnders, Stach*
    Haaland*, Gyokeres*, Joao Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not Rodrigo bro. Too many better options at lower cost.
      I don’t like the Virgil pick either, too many CB’s at better value than him plus n they ain’t even keeping clean sheets

      Open Controls
  22. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Do Wood & Rogers to Ndiaye & JP for free tonight because of price changes or wait until the midweek games are done?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you can afford to wait , I would wait

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeah if can afford wait

      Open Controls
  23. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Dembele won a balon d’or and the likes of Henry and Neymar didn’t. Crazy. The award lost its meaning when Haaland didn’t win it 2 years ago

    Open Controls
  24. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Play a or b?

    A) Tosin(BHA)
    B) Andersen(avl)

    Open Controls
  25. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Lads please your opinions here…pick 2 please…2FT

    H.Elliot & Gakpo ➡️ Caicedo/Reijnders/BrunoF/Doku

    Vicario/Petrovic
    Chalobah/Geuhi/Munoz/Calafiori/Gudmondsson
    Xavi/Grealish/Semenyo/Gakpo/H.Elliot
    Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

    3.2itb

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reijnders and Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks for the response. Mbeumo wasn’t an option heheh

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.