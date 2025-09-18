Fixtures

Europe, tight turnarounds + rotation: Which Gameweeks could be affected?

18 September 2025 82 comments
A staggering total of NINE Premier League teams are involved in the various European cup competitions this season, meaning the impacts of possible squad rotation could be widespread.

Last season’s top five, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United, plus Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur, are all competing in the Champions League. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are the two sides challenging for this year’s Europa League, while Crystal Palace are aiming for Conference League glory.

Given there’s so much action to keep track of and a fair few tight turnarounds to be aware of, we’ve gathered each of those nine clubs’ full schedules through until the start of November (up to when the Premier League’s TV dates have currently been announced), all in one place. 

This will hopefully give us a better idea of when rotation could strike.

All kick-off times in BST.

LIVERPOOL

FPL notes: Salah bites back, Palmer's groin + Slot on Isak

  • Wednesday 17 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Atletico Madrid (h)
  • Saturday 20 September, 12:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Everton (h)
  • Tuesday 23 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Southampton (h)
  • Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Crystal Palace (a)
  • Tuesday 30 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Galatasaray (a)
  • Saturday 4 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Chelsea (a)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Sunday 19 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Manchester United (h)
  • Wednesday 22 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Eintracht Frankfurt (a)
  • Saturday 25 October, 8pm: Gameweek 9 – Brentford (a)
  • *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round* 

It’s a quick turnaround this week for Liverpool, who needed to dismiss Atletico Madrid after letting a two-goal lead slip. Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) looked possibly the most involved we’ve seen him this season, with his free-kick deflecting in off Andy Robertson (£5.9m) – starting here over Milos Kerkez (£6.0m) – before the Egyptian star scored himself minutes later. Alexander Isak (£10.4m) started on his debut and lasted 58 minutes before tiring and being replaced by Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m), who one might expect will therefore lead the line against Everton in this Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Reds then have a kinder Tuesday-Saturday set-up for the remaining two weeks before the October international break. Midweek rotation is perhaps likelier in cup games against Southampton and Galatasaray with an eye on what could be trickier Premier League trips to Selhurst Park and Stamford Bridge.

Then comes a Sunday afternoon blockbuster against Manchester United at Anfield in Gameweek 8, with Arne Slot’s men having three days to recover before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. There’s another three days before they play Brentford away.

If they get past Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round on 23 September, Liverpool’s fourth round tie is expected to be in the week commencing 27 October.

ARSENAL

FPL pre-season: Isak’s future + Arteta on Gyokeres' pens

  • Tuesday 16 September, 5:45pm: Champions League, league phase – Athletic Club (a)
  • Sunday 21 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Manchester City (h)
  • Wednesday 24 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Port Vale (a)
  • Sunday 28 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Newcastle (a)
  • Wednesday 1 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Olympiacos (h)
  • Saturday 4 October, 3pm: Gameweek 7 – West Ham (h)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Saturday 18 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Fulham (a)
  • Tuesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Atletico Madrid (h)
  • Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Crystal Palace (h)
  • *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round 

Arsenal have heaps of time to recover from their midweek excursion to the Basque Country. This is good news for the Gunners, given they host Manchester City in this Sunday’s headline slot.

They’ll have a slightly shorter recovery period – but still four days – between a Carabao Cup visit to Port Vale and Gameweek 6’s trip to St James’ Park. Mikel Arteta will surely hand rest days to as many key men as possible at Vale Park, however.

The turnaround the following week is quicker still, but the two matches that week – a pair of home ties against Olympiacos and a struggling West Ham outfit – are unlikely to worry Arteta quite so much. If we had to guess, a rotated side against the group from Greece would make most sense to recover from the Newcastle match before the Gunners aim to enter the October internationals off the back of a hefty London derby win.

Depending on the level of his players’ involvement in those next internationals, don’t be surprised if Arteta then rotates some bodies again versus Fulham in Gameweek 8. A potentially testing evening against Atletico Madrid awaits three nights later.

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL notes: Haaland “better than ever” + Foden central 4

  • Thursday 18 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Napoli (h)
  • Sunday 21 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Arsenal (a)
  • Wednesday 24 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Huddersfield (a)
  • Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Burnley (h)
  • Wednesday 1 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Monaco (a)
  • Sunday 5 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Brentford (a)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Saturday 18 October, 3pm: Gameweek 8 – Everton (h)
  • Tuesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Villarreal (a)
  • Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Aston Villa (a)
  • *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round 

Pep Guardiola will no doubt be ruing the fact that the schedule-setters have given his Manchester City men two days’ fewer rest between their Champions League opener against Napoli and the Gameweek 5 showdown with Arsenal than their Premier League rivals are enjoying.

Pep’s midweek line-up will potentially – but by no means definitely – offer clues as to his team selection at the weekend. The Sky Blues also were not tasked with midweek travels, instead only having to make the Manchester-London trip this week.

Next Wednesday it’s Huddersfield away in the Carabao Cup, followed by a home match against Burnley. Second-guessing Guardiola rarely ends well, but surely the Terriers tie will be viewed as the more opportune occasion to rest some legs – both to recover from the Emirates and prepare to break down a Clarets side that so very nearly held off the title holders in Gameweek 4. With that being said, someone like Erling Haaland (£14.1m) could well start every match at the moment given Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) isn’t currently expected to return until after the October internationals.

Two away days precede that next two-week break from club games, with another week on the road awaiting after Gameweek 8’s Etihad encounter with Everton. Guardiola should have fewer complaints about those fixtures dates than this week’s, given there are four and five days between them.

CHELSEA

FPL notes: Maresca on Palmer's fitness, Pedro + Guiu's absence

  • Wednesday 17 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Bayern Munich (a)
  • Saturday 20 September, 5:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Manchester United (a)
  • Tuesday 23 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Lincoln City (a)
  • Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Brighton (h)
  • Tuesday 30 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Benfica (h)
  • Saturday 4 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Liverpool (h)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Saturday 18 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Nottingham Forest (a)
  • Wednesday 22 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Ajax (h)
  • Saturday 25 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Sunderland (h)
  • *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round 

Chelsea also have a three-day turnaround this week following their error-filled loss in Munich. Cole Palmer (£10.4m) starting for the first time since Gameweek 1, and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) completed all 90 minutes, with Enzo Maresca saying afterwards that he thinks his star player “is okay” after dealing with a groin injury for the last few weeks.

The full run-out for Pedro may pose a slight concern to wary owners, particularly in light of comments about him not being 100% fit before Gameweek 4. But with Liam Delap (£6.3m) sidelined, can Maresca really afford not to start his most in-form player at Old Trafford? Pedro Neto (£7.0m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) both played over an hour on Wednesday night before making way for Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) – does Maresca start him against his former club this weekend? – and Estevao (£6.5m), respectively.

After Saturday evening, there are three more days until another away day – Chelsea’s fourth in 10 days, this one in Lincoln – and then another four days after that before Brighton come to Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 6, which begins a run of three home games leading into the October international break. 

With only three days between that and a Benfica tie now potentially crucial to the Blues’ European hopes, plus Maresca’s suggestions this week that even goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) is not immune to rest-focused rotation, could we see a more tweaked XI than usual against the Seagulls to ensure peak performances are possible against Jose Mourinho’s new team as well as Liverpool later that week?

Immediately following the upcoming internationals, Chelsea are involved in Gameweek 8’s lunchtime kick-off. That’s some cause of concern, especially for the returning South Americans.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

FPL notes: Wissa + Strand Larsen injury latest, Woltemade goal rotation Gameweeks

  • Thursday 18 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – FC Barcelona (h)
  • Sunday 21 September, 2pm: Gameweek 5 – Bournemouth (a)
  • Wednesday 24 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Bradford City (h)
  • Sunday 28 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Arsenal (h)
  • Wednesday 1 October, 5:45pm: Champions League, league phase – Union Saint-Gilloise (a)
  • Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Nottingham Forest (h)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Saturday 18 October, 3pm: Gameweek 8 – Brighton (a)
  • Tuesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Benfica (h)
  • Saturday 25 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Fulham (h)
  • *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round 

A huge Champions League opener at home against FC Barcelona on Thursday night is followed by Sunday’s 2pm kick-off in Bournemouth less than three days afterwards, giving Newcastle perhaps the toughest double-header of this week.

It looks a little better next week for the Magpies, with Bradford City coming to St James’ on the Wednesday before Arsenal arrive for a Sunday showcase in the North East four days later. For that latter tie Eddie Howe can at least welcome back Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), who should have relatively fresh legs after missing three league matches through suspension.

The Wednesday-Sunday pattern continues the following week, this time with a midweek trip to Belgium preceding Forest’s visit.

Just under two weeks later, Newcastle travel to Brighton in Gameweek 8 three days before their Champions League home match against Benfica. A more generous four-day rest period follows between that and Fulham – also at home – in Gameweek 9.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

FPL notes: Dubravka debut + Frank on Richarlison

  • Tuesday 16 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Villarreal (h)
  • Saturday 20 September, 3pm: Gameweek 5 – Brighton (a)
  • Wednesday 24 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Doncaster Rovers (h)
  • Saturday 27 September, 8pm: Gameweek 6 – Wolves (h)
  • Tuesday 30 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Bodo/Glimt (a)
  • Saturday 4 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Leeds (a)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Sunday 19 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Aston Villa (h)
  • Wednesday 22 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Monaco (a)
  • Sunday 26 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 9 – Everton (a)
  • *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round 

Tottenham have it relatively easy this week, with their short trip down to Brighton coming four days after a cagey Champions League win over Villarreal at home.

Three days is the gap next week between Doncaster Rovers and Wolves, but both of those games are in north London – a fact which will be welcomed by Thomas Frank given his men must travel to chilly Bodo/Glimt the following Tuesday for a kick-off three days after the one against the Old Gold in Gameweek 6.

Spurs are away again in Gameweek 7, with that lunchtime match in Leeds following another three-and-a-bit day break. 

Once the October internationals have concluded, it’s a Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday run for the Lilywhites, the first of those at home followed by two away days.

ASTON VILLA

FPL notes: Watkins’ woes, Palace impress + Sarr injury rotation Gameweeks

  • Tuesday 16 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Brentford (a)
  • Sunday 21 September, 2pm: Gameweek 5 – Sunderland (a)
  • Thursday 25 September, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – Bologna (h)
  • Sunday 28 September, 2pm: Gameweek 6 – Fulham (h)
  • Thursday 2 October, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – Feyenoord (a)
  • Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Burnley (h)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Sunday 19 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Tottenham (a)
  • Thursday 23 October, 5:45pm: Europa League, league phase – Go Ahead Eagles (a)
  • Sunday 26 October, 8pm: Gameweek 9 – Manchester City (h)

Another blow was dealt to Aston Villa in their sorry season-opening stretch when Brentford’s penalty shoot-out victory condemned them to an early Carabao Cup exit. One less set of games to worry about, then.

Unai Emery’s men at least scored – finally – in that match, Harvey Elliott (£5.4m) – starting alongside fellow deadline day arrival Jadon Sancho (£5.9m) – bundling a slightly fortunate effort in via the Bees’ back-up goalkeeper.

Sunday matches against Sunderland and Fulham now bookend Villa’s Europa League opener against Bologna next Thursday. It will be interesting to see whether Emery rotates against the Cottagers in Gameweek 6 – as he did against Brentford midweek, resting the likes of Ollie Watkins (£8.8m), Morgan Rogers (£7.0m) and Emi Martinez (£5.0m) – to prioritise a strong start in Europe, or seeks to spark some sort of positive momentum by namely less changed sides during this run, which repeats with another Thursday-Sunday pairing before the October internationals.

Villa’s fixtures remain in the Sunday-Thursday-Sunday pattern but turn a little in terms of difficulty after that break, with Gameweek 8’s trip to Spurs and the Gameweek 9 visit of Man City either side of a visit to Dutch opponents Go Ahead Eagles.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Wood injury latest as Forest striker hobbles off rotation Gameweeks

  • Wednesday 17 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Swansea (a)
  • Saturday 20 September, 3pm: Gameweek 5 – Burnley (a)
  • Wednesday 24 September, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – Real Betis (a)
  • Saturday 27 September, 5:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Sunderland (h)
  • Thursday 2 October, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – FC Midtjylland (h)
  • Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Newcastle (a)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Saturday 18 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Chelsea (h)
  • Thursday 23 October, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – FC Porto (h)
  • Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Bournemouth (a)

Nottingham Forest suffered a similar fate to Villa this week, with a desperately late comeback by Swansea City knocking Ange Postecoglou – who fielded a much-changed XI, with Chris Wood (£7.6m) not involved at all – and co out of the Carabao Cup.

The Tricky Trees will hope to recover quickly at Burnley this Saturday, after which they open their Europa League campaign away to Real Betis four days later and then host Sunderland three days after that.

There’ll be five days to recover before FC Midtjylland come to the City Ground the next Thursday, but a little less than three to recuperate before Gameweek 7’s trip to Newcastle.

Post-international break, Forest have what will feel like an age between their Gameweek 8 lunchtime kick-off at home to Chelsea on Saturday 18 October and the visit of Porto at 8pm on Thursday 23 October, before another quicker turnaround ahead of their 2pm Sunday kick-off in Bournemouth for Gameweek 9. Like Villa, at least there’s now no Carabao Cup for Postecoglou to worry about the following midweek!

CRYSTAL PALACE

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

  • Tuesday 16 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Millwall (h)
  • Saturday 20 September, 3pm: Gameweek 5 – West Ham (a)
  • Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Liverpool (h)
  • Thursday 2 October, 5:45pm: Conference League, league phase – Dynamo Kyiv (a)
  • Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Everton (a)
  • *w/o 11 October: International Break
  • Saturday 18 October, 3pm: Gameweek 8 – Bournemouth (h)
  • Thursday 23 October, 8pm: Conference League, league phase – AEK Larnaca (h)
  • Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Arsenal (a)
  • *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round 

Crystal Palace had a better time of it in their Carabao Cup shoot-out, beating London rivals Millwall on Tuesday night.

The Eagles remain in London for a trip to West Ham this Saturday afternoon, and then enjoy a full week off before Liverpool come to Selhurst Park in Gameweek 6.

Following that repeat of this year’s Community Shield, Oliver Glasner will hope his Palace players made the most of that week off given a quick turnaround awaits between a trip to Poland to play Dynamo Kyiv on the Thursday evening and a journey to Merseyside to face Everton in the Sunday’s early afternoon slot.

That looks to be Glasner’s group’s most testing block of games in the near future; another Saturday-Thursday-Sunday split immediately follows the October international break, but that one involves home matches against Bournemouth and AEK Larnaca and then another London away day against Arsenal.

82 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Worth a bench boost?

    Sels Rodon Johnson Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  2. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Reijnders > Semenyo?

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      probably, but ideally have both

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Ditch Bruno instead?

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Agreed. Say bye to Bruno. Not worth the pricetag considering all these midrange players doing so much better.

          I know I was singing Reindeers praises non-stop preseason, and I feel a bit guilty about that. But for now he's nailed in the best team in the prem. He'll come good. Again.

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Bye Bruno

            Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Must be nice to rake in all that money from hub and superchats and play FIFA all day:

    https://x.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1968623685016646034

    Open Controls
    1. Naatie
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        so why does your butt hurts if he's making a success out of it...get a life dude

        Open Controls
      • Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        He's got a nut.

        Open Controls
      • Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Don't want any content creators but I assume if any of them is making decent money they've put a lot of time and effort into to get to that spot.

        I also don't usually respond to Ur comments cuz I know it's a gimmick but over time surely there comes a point where u think it's better to just let it go.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Watch*

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Having to take food out of the shopping trolley during the week before payday so I can afford FPL advice doesn't feel gimmicky at the time.

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            Lol this guy

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            You pay for advice - just play your own game and watch the matches. The content creators doesnt know any other way but playing the fixtures - and they are all struggling this season

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              just now

              How this clown still gets bites with his tired gimmick is beyond me

              Open Controls
    2. dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      G2G?

      Sels
      Calafiori Senesi Munoz
      Semenyo Reijnders Gakpo Palmer
      Pedro Haaland Wood

      Dub Dango Gudmun Esteve

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Are you not playing Dango due to rotation threat? I don't think Haaland + Reijnders is needed away to Arsenal.

        Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        GTG

        Open Controls
      3. Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Burnley's defence at home seem to be more reliable than Nottingham's now.

        Open Controls
      4. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Nope, too much Nottingham Forest. They look terrible this year, and just got knocked out to Swansea of all teams in the League Cup last night.

        Open Controls
    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Is now the time to get Cole Palmer in?! Scored last weekend, last night against Bayern and could have had another were it not offside. Looks to be back to his best already.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Could be an injury concern. Went off holding his groin. But if he's fit, he's a great pick.

        Open Controls
        1. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/09/18/wissa-palmer-isak-fpl-gameweek-5-early-team-news apparently he's fine! So tempted to get him in.

          Open Controls
      2. Dubem_FC
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        No. Salah + Haaland the way.

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Would cap this GW if I owned him. Cant get him in yet..

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Really? Away vs MUN? Hmm I had not considered that

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            MUN in complete disarray one of the worst sides in the league. No matter who wins I see a high scoring game.

            Open Controls
      4. NielsvanDelft
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I got him in on my wildcard just now. Excited to see him back

        Open Controls
    4. NielsvanDelft
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      WC here, pretty standard...
      Does leave 1.7 ITB, any improvements you see?

      Dubravka | Raya
      Senesi | Agbadou | Gudmundsson | VDV | Timber
      Semenyo | Palmer | Reijnders | Ndiaye | KDH
      Evanilson | Haaland | Gyokeres

      Open Controls
      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Personally prefer Joao Pedro over Evanilson, and Gabriel over Timber. Maybe even get a Palace defender in over Agbadou.

        Open Controls
        1. NielsvanDelft
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Cheers will take Gabriel in consideration. My reason to pick Evanilson over Pedro for now are the fixtures and the fact that Bournemouth do not play in Europe at the moment. Think I will move to Pedro later on.

          Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Don't like the Agbadou pick. You won't start him most weeks so you're better off saving the 0.5m. Rodon or Reinaldo good alternate picks.

        Rest looks good!

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          If that extract cash allows you to do Ndiaye > Grealish, I would

          Open Controls
        2. NielsvanDelft
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Would leave me with a Leeds double-up. Was planning to start Agbadou this week against Leeds. He has the DC points in him and I expect a 0-0 between them

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            You expect a team that has conceded 9 goals and hasn't kept a clean sheet to do so in an away game? Brave call.

            Open Controls
            1. NielsvanDelft
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Wolves play at home and Leeds have only scored 1 goal so far... Worth the risk IMO

              Open Controls
    5. Viper
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Would you bench boost this?

      Dubravka (NFO), Reinjders (ars), Gudmundsson (wol), Esteve (NFO)

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yes.

        Open Controls
      2. Yankee Toffee
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      3. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        They all could produce, I'd go for it.

        Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        No. I don't think Burnley keep a CS vs Ange Forest.

        Open Controls
      5. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        I’m indeed BBing an almost identical bench this GW:
        Dub - Senesi, Foster, Gud.

        And I have Reinj as well.

        Open Controls
      6. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Nah

        Open Controls
      7. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I thought about BB with same defenders. But Burnley and Leeds play each other in week 8, which might be a better opportunity. I have Chris Wood in my team, though, and did not like setup of him vs Burnley D.

        Open Controls
      8. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
    6. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Honest opinion, been doing better than other seasons due to lack of transfers. But is this team passable for GW5?

      Sanchez.
      Cucurella. Munoz. Reinildo.
      Semenyo. Gakpo. Reijnders. Kudus.
      Haaland. JP(c). Wood.

      Dub. Gabriel. King. Dorgu.

      4.9million ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Yankee Toffee
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        No Pool in the derby. Not sure whether to avoid or not. Otherwise GTG

        Open Controls
      2. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Lose Wood, not a good asset and Nottingham Forest are only getting worse.

        Perhaps Wood and Kudus to Mateta and Xavi Simons? Would start Gabriel over Reinildo too.

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          I'll start Gabriel. Cheers. Not taking any hits this season so can't do others. cheers guys.

          Open Controls
    7. Yankee Toffee
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      In UCL fantasy, would you sub off Zubimendi’s 3 points for Napoli’s Lorenzo? A defender playing against City at the Ethiad. Y or N?

      Open Controls
      1. The Son-dance Kid
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I would.

        Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Napoli are unbeaten in Serie A and only conceded once. They defend well so I'd probably roll the dice and do it.

        Open Controls
    8. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      noone seems to be talking about this so i thought i would see peoples thoughts...

      Isak, anyone?

      I could move Salah on and get Isak and use the funds saved to upgrade pretty well elsewhere. Seems like a good move?

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I think you will want Gyo from gw7 onwards personally and having Isak as well would be tough

        Open Controls
        1. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I have Gyo and Haaland already. 3rd striker is 4.5m.

          Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Not yet, monitor his minutes

        Open Controls
      3. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Too early I think. Slot said Isaks minutes will be monitored for a while yet.

        Open Controls
    9. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      does Ekitike start this week?

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        I believe yes but he might not play more than 60 minutes.

        Open Controls
    10. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Have Salah and Haaland and was hoping that Mo would tail off so I can swap him out for Palmer after GW5. Any thoughts on this that includes all 3 for free for GW6?

      Dub (4.0)
      Senesi - VDV - Lacroix (Esteve - Gudmondson)
      Salah - Palmer - Grealish - Semenyo - Reijnders
      Haaland - Pedro - (4.4)

      Ta

      Open Controls
    11. Timmyj
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Is Wirtz to Semenyo a no-brainer at this point?

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Good lord yes. Better late than never. Semenyo is a season keeper

        Open Controls
        1. Timmyj
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Cheers. Yeah I didn’t want to knee-jerk but the sample size is big enough for both of them now.

          Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. Wenger_In
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          He's just a genuinely good player Semenyo. Seen him live against Utd last season he's just good and been good for a while.

          Open Controls
      4. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Managed to back myself into a corner with the Guiu 'Admiral Ackbar'....

        Was half thinking of getting Richarlison in for this run of games and switching to 3-4-3, but I'm thinking sitting tight and having 3 FT's next week could be a better option? I can then switch to Haaland(tc) if I feel its the week to do it....?

        Dubravka
        Gabriel VdeV Cucerella
        Salah(c) Gakpo Palmer Reijnders KDH
        Watkins Pedro

        Bizot Guiu RAN DeCuyper

        Open Controls
      5. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        How does my wildcard look?

        Vicario
        Gab VVD Tark Senesi
        Palmer Semenyo Caicedo
        Haaland Gyok Pedro
        Dub Reijnders King Rodon

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          GTG

          Open Controls
      6. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        And who would you captain?

        A. Semenyo
        B. Palmer
        C. Pedro

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          3 away games in 7 days is not ideal for Chelsea

          Open Controls
      7. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        We might see all three promoted teams win this weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. iFash@FPL
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Very possible.

          Open Controls
        2. Chinese_person
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          We might, we might not.

          Stay tuned for more insight from me.

          Open Controls
      8. Kodap
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Do we think this is worth a bench boost?

        Dubravka - Grealish - Van den Berg & Gudmonsson?

        Open Controls
        1. Mighty Duck
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          50/50. Don't like VDB and Gudmundson stakes here. However, the sooner you play Dubravka on BB, the better.

          Open Controls
      9. Pariße
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Something happened yesterday in the Liverpool game I've never seen happen in England before.

        The VAR called the referee to the screen to check whether there was a handball by Lenglet for a penalty. The ref comes to the screen, gets a look at it, and sticks to his original decision. Evidently no handball. My problem here is, there's never been a case (at least from what I've seen) where a Premier league referee gets called to the screen and makes an informed decision to stick with the on-field call.

        PL referees are essentially managed by VAR — they are often not even called to the screen, left waiting for minutes before any decision is made in the backroom, and if they are called it is almost neccesary that they change their initial decision. It shouldn't be like that, internationally VAR is implemented in a way that informs the on-field referee with video evidence.

        Open Controls
        1. Wenger_In
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Honestly feels like commentators usually have the right opinion on these things... Idk if it's just bcos we follow their narrative of play.
            Refs even managed by committee with replays seem to so often get it wrong bcos stick to rigidly to rules rather than using common sense/ game experience like eg Neville.

            Open Controls
            1. Pariße
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              I actually think the refs often know a lot better than the commentators, who are often too lazy to study and learn the rules, especially Neville. For example, discussing if something is a handball or not, they come up with guesswork like: "I don't think it's stretched out enough" instead of citing the actual rules and guidelines. The key thing is that on-field situations are fluid while the rules are pen on paper, which means there's almost always something to discuss.

              But refs are emotional, they interpret a situation under the rule framework often in an unnecessary way, because a single occurrence on the pitch can be regulated by more than one football law. My original problem is the VAR protocol and it's wrong implementation in the PL, which is not made to inform but to correct. VAR can also get it wrong and the game should primarily be managed by the on-field referee.

              Open Controls
        2. Lord of Ings
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Reijnders Paqueta or Elliot on WC6?
          basically
          Reijnders/Paq + VDV
          Elliott + Romero

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.