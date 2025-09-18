Europe, tight turnarounds + rotation: Which Gameweeks could be affected?

A staggering total of NINE Premier League teams are involved in the various European cup competitions this season, meaning the impacts of possible squad rotation could be widespread.

Last season’s top five, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United, plus Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur, are all competing in the Champions League. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are the two sides challenging for this year’s Europa League, while Crystal Palace are aiming for Conference League glory.

Given there’s so much action to keep track of and a fair few tight turnarounds to be aware of, we’ve gathered each of those nine clubs’ full schedules through until the start of November (up to when the Premier League’s TV dates have currently been announced), all in one place.

This will hopefully give us a better idea of when rotation could strike.

All kick-off times in BST.

LIVERPOOL

Wednesday 17 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Atletico Madrid (h)

Champions League, league phase – Atletico Madrid (h) Saturday 20 September, 12:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Everton (h)

Gameweek 5 – Everton (h) Tuesday 23 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Southampton (h)

Carabao Cup third round – Southampton (h) Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Crystal Palace (a)

Gameweek 6 – Crystal Palace (a) Tuesday 30 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Galatasaray (a)

Champions League, league phase – Galatasaray (a) Saturday 4 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Chelsea (a)

Gameweek 7 – Chelsea (a) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Sunday 19 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Manchester United (h)

Gameweek 8 – Manchester United (h) Wednesday 22 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Eintracht Frankfurt (a)

Champions League, league phase – Eintracht Frankfurt (a) Saturday 25 October, 8pm: Gameweek 9 – Brentford (a)

Gameweek 9 – Brentford (a) *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round*

It’s a quick turnaround this week for Liverpool, who needed to dismiss Atletico Madrid after letting a two-goal lead slip. Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) looked possibly the most involved we’ve seen him this season, with his free-kick deflecting in off Andy Robertson (£5.9m) – starting here over Milos Kerkez (£6.0m) – before the Egyptian star scored himself minutes later. Alexander Isak (£10.4m) started on his debut and lasted 58 minutes before tiring and being replaced by Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m), who one might expect will therefore lead the line against Everton in this Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Reds then have a kinder Tuesday-Saturday set-up for the remaining two weeks before the October international break. Midweek rotation is perhaps likelier in cup games against Southampton and Galatasaray with an eye on what could be trickier Premier League trips to Selhurst Park and Stamford Bridge.

Then comes a Sunday afternoon blockbuster against Manchester United at Anfield in Gameweek 8, with Arne Slot’s men having three days to recover before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. There’s another three days before they play Brentford away.

If they get past Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round on 23 September, Liverpool’s fourth round tie is expected to be in the week commencing 27 October.

ARSENAL

Tuesday 16 September, 5:45pm: Champions League, league phase – Athletic Club (a)

Champions League, league phase – Athletic Club (a) Sunday 21 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Manchester City (h)

Gameweek 5 – Manchester City (h) Wednesday 24 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Port Vale (a)

Carabao Cup third round – Port Vale (a) Sunday 28 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Newcastle (a)

Gameweek 6 – Newcastle (a) Wednesday 1 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Olympiacos (h)

Champions League, league phase – Olympiacos (h) Saturday 4 October, 3pm: Gameweek 7 – West Ham (h)

Gameweek 7 – West Ham (h) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Saturday 18 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Fulham (a)

Gameweek 8 – Fulham (a) Tuesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Atletico Madrid (h)

Champions League, league phase – Atletico Madrid (h) Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Crystal Palace (h)

Gameweek 9 – Crystal Palace (h) *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round

Arsenal have heaps of time to recover from their midweek excursion to the Basque Country. This is good news for the Gunners, given they host Manchester City in this Sunday’s headline slot.

They’ll have a slightly shorter recovery period – but still four days – between a Carabao Cup visit to Port Vale and Gameweek 6’s trip to St James’ Park. Mikel Arteta will surely hand rest days to as many key men as possible at Vale Park, however.

The turnaround the following week is quicker still, but the two matches that week – a pair of home ties against Olympiacos and a struggling West Ham outfit – are unlikely to worry Arteta quite so much. If we had to guess, a rotated side against the group from Greece would make most sense to recover from the Newcastle match before the Gunners aim to enter the October internationals off the back of a hefty London derby win.

Depending on the level of his players’ involvement in those next internationals, don’t be surprised if Arteta then rotates some bodies again versus Fulham in Gameweek 8. A potentially testing evening against Atletico Madrid awaits three nights later.

MANCHESTER CITY

Thursday 18 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Napoli (h)

Champions League, league phase – Napoli (h) Sunday 21 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Arsenal (a)

Gameweek 5 – Arsenal (a) Wednesday 24 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Huddersfield (a)

Carabao Cup third round – Huddersfield (a) Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Burnley (h)

Gameweek 6 – Burnley (h) Wednesday 1 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Monaco (a)

Champions League, league phase – Monaco (a) Sunday 5 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Brentford (a)

Gameweek 7 – Brentford (a) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Saturday 18 October, 3pm: Gameweek 8 – Everton (h)

Gameweek 8 – Everton (h) Tuesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Villarreal (a)

Champions League, league phase – Villarreal (a) Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Aston Villa (a)

Gameweek 9 – Aston Villa (a) *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round

Pep Guardiola will no doubt be ruing the fact that the schedule-setters have given his Manchester City men two days’ fewer rest between their Champions League opener against Napoli and the Gameweek 5 showdown with Arsenal than their Premier League rivals are enjoying.

Pep’s midweek line-up will potentially – but by no means definitely – offer clues as to his team selection at the weekend. The Sky Blues also were not tasked with midweek travels, instead only having to make the Manchester-London trip this week.

Next Wednesday it’s Huddersfield away in the Carabao Cup, followed by a home match against Burnley. Second-guessing Guardiola rarely ends well, but surely the Terriers tie will be viewed as the more opportune occasion to rest some legs – both to recover from the Emirates and prepare to break down a Clarets side that so very nearly held off the title holders in Gameweek 4. With that being said, someone like Erling Haaland (£14.1m) could well start every match at the moment given Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) isn’t currently expected to return until after the October internationals.

Two away days precede that next two-week break from club games, with another week on the road awaiting after Gameweek 8’s Etihad encounter with Everton. Guardiola should have fewer complaints about those fixtures dates than this week’s, given there are four and five days between them.

CHELSEA

Wednesday 17 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Bayern Munich (a)

Champions League, league phase – Bayern Munich (a) Saturday 20 September, 5:30pm: Gameweek 5 – Manchester United (a)

Gameweek 5 – Manchester United (a) Tuesday 23 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Lincoln City (a)

Carabao Cup third round – Lincoln City (a) Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Brighton (h)

Gameweek 6 – Brighton (h) Tuesday 30 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Benfica (h)

Champions League, league phase – Benfica (h) Saturday 4 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Liverpool (h)

Gameweek 7 – Liverpool (h) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Saturday 18 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Nottingham Forest (a)

Gameweek 8 – Nottingham Forest (a) Wednesday 22 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Ajax (h)

Champions League, league phase – Ajax (h) Saturday 25 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Sunderland (h)

Gameweek 9 – Sunderland (h) *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round

Chelsea also have a three-day turnaround this week following their error-filled loss in Munich. Cole Palmer (£10.4m) starting for the first time since Gameweek 1, and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) completed all 90 minutes, with Enzo Maresca saying afterwards that he thinks his star player “is okay” after dealing with a groin injury for the last few weeks.

The full run-out for Pedro may pose a slight concern to wary owners, particularly in light of comments about him not being 100% fit before Gameweek 4. But with Liam Delap (£6.3m) sidelined, can Maresca really afford not to start his most in-form player at Old Trafford? Pedro Neto (£7.0m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) both played over an hour on Wednesday night before making way for Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) – does Maresca start him against his former club this weekend? – and Estevao (£6.5m), respectively.

After Saturday evening, there are three more days until another away day – Chelsea’s fourth in 10 days, this one in Lincoln – and then another four days after that before Brighton come to Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 6, which begins a run of three home games leading into the October international break.

With only three days between that and a Benfica tie now potentially crucial to the Blues’ European hopes, plus Maresca’s suggestions this week that even goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) is not immune to rest-focused rotation, could we see a more tweaked XI than usual against the Seagulls to ensure peak performances are possible against Jose Mourinho’s new team as well as Liverpool later that week?

Immediately following the upcoming internationals, Chelsea are involved in Gameweek 8’s lunchtime kick-off. That’s some cause of concern, especially for the returning South Americans.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Thursday 18 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – FC Barcelona (h)

Champions League, league phase – FC Barcelona (h) Sunday 21 September, 2pm: Gameweek 5 – Bournemouth (a)

Gameweek 5 – Bournemouth (a) Wednesday 24 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Bradford City (h)

Carabao Cup third round – Bradford City (h) Sunday 28 September, 4:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Arsenal (h)

Gameweek 6 – Arsenal (h) Wednesday 1 October, 5:45pm: Champions League, league phase – Union Saint-Gilloise (a)

Champions League, league phase – Union Saint-Gilloise (a) Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Nottingham Forest (h)

Gameweek 7 – Nottingham Forest (h) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Saturday 18 October, 3pm: Gameweek 8 – Brighton (a)

Gameweek 8 – Brighton (a) Tuesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Benfica (h)

Champions League, league phase – Benfica (h) Saturday 25 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Fulham (h)

Gameweek 9 – Fulham (h) *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round

A huge Champions League opener at home against FC Barcelona on Thursday night is followed by Sunday’s 2pm kick-off in Bournemouth less than three days afterwards, giving Newcastle perhaps the toughest double-header of this week.

It looks a little better next week for the Magpies, with Bradford City coming to St James’ on the Wednesday before Arsenal arrive for a Sunday showcase in the North East four days later. For that latter tie Eddie Howe can at least welcome back Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), who should have relatively fresh legs after missing three league matches through suspension.

The Wednesday-Sunday pattern continues the following week, this time with a midweek trip to Belgium preceding Forest’s visit.

Just under two weeks later, Newcastle travel to Brighton in Gameweek 8 three days before their Champions League home match against Benfica. A more generous four-day rest period follows between that and Fulham – also at home – in Gameweek 9.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Tuesday 16 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Villarreal (h)

Champions League, league phase – Villarreal (h) Saturday 20 September, 3pm: Gameweek 5 – Brighton (a)

Gameweek 5 – Brighton (a) Wednesday 24 September, 7:45pm: Carabao Cup third round – Doncaster Rovers (h)

Carabao Cup third round – Doncaster Rovers (h) Saturday 27 September, 8pm: Gameweek 6 – Wolves (h)

Gameweek 6 – Wolves (h) Tuesday 30 September, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Bodo/Glimt (a)

Champions League, league phase – Bodo/Glimt (a) Saturday 4 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Leeds (a)

Gameweek 7 – Leeds (a) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Sunday 19 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Aston Villa (h)

Gameweek 8 – Aston Villa (h) Wednesday 22 October, 8pm: Champions League, league phase – Monaco (a)

Champions League, league phase – Monaco (a) Sunday 26 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 9 – Everton (a)

Gameweek 9 – Everton (a) *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round

Tottenham have it relatively easy this week, with their short trip down to Brighton coming four days after a cagey Champions League win over Villarreal at home.

Three days is the gap next week between Doncaster Rovers and Wolves, but both of those games are in north London – a fact which will be welcomed by Thomas Frank given his men must travel to chilly Bodo/Glimt the following Tuesday for a kick-off three days after the one against the Old Gold in Gameweek 6.

Spurs are away again in Gameweek 7, with that lunchtime match in Leeds following another three-and-a-bit day break.

Once the October internationals have concluded, it’s a Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday run for the Lilywhites, the first of those at home followed by two away days.

ASTON VILLA

Tuesday 16 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Brentford (a)

Carabao Cup third round – Brentford (a) Sunday 21 September, 2pm: Gameweek 5 – Sunderland (a)

Gameweek 5 – Sunderland (a) Thursday 25 September, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – Bologna (h)

Europa League, league phase – Bologna (h) Sunday 28 September, 2pm: Gameweek 6 – Fulham (h)

Gameweek 6 – Fulham (h) Thursday 2 October, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – Feyenoord (a)

Europa League, league phase – Feyenoord (a) Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Burnley (h)

Gameweek 7 – Burnley (h) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Sunday 19 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Tottenham (a)

Gameweek 8 – Tottenham (a) Thursday 23 October, 5:45pm: Europa League, league phase – Go Ahead Eagles (a)

Europa League, league phase – Go Ahead Eagles (a) Sunday 26 October, 8pm: Gameweek 9 – Manchester City (h)

Another blow was dealt to Aston Villa in their sorry season-opening stretch when Brentford’s penalty shoot-out victory condemned them to an early Carabao Cup exit. One less set of games to worry about, then.

Unai Emery’s men at least scored – finally – in that match, Harvey Elliott (£5.4m) – starting alongside fellow deadline day arrival Jadon Sancho (£5.9m) – bundling a slightly fortunate effort in via the Bees’ back-up goalkeeper.

Sunday matches against Sunderland and Fulham now bookend Villa’s Europa League opener against Bologna next Thursday. It will be interesting to see whether Emery rotates against the Cottagers in Gameweek 6 – as he did against Brentford midweek, resting the likes of Ollie Watkins (£8.8m), Morgan Rogers (£7.0m) and Emi Martinez (£5.0m) – to prioritise a strong start in Europe, or seeks to spark some sort of positive momentum by namely less changed sides during this run, which repeats with another Thursday-Sunday pairing before the October internationals.

Villa’s fixtures remain in the Sunday-Thursday-Sunday pattern but turn a little in terms of difficulty after that break, with Gameweek 8’s trip to Spurs and the Gameweek 9 visit of Man City either side of a visit to Dutch opponents Go Ahead Eagles.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Wednesday 17 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Swansea (a)

Carabao Cup third round – Swansea (a) Saturday 20 September, 3pm: Gameweek 5 – Burnley (a)

Gameweek 5 – Burnley (a) Wednesday 24 September, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – Real Betis (a)

Europa League, league phase – Real Betis (a) Saturday 27 September, 5:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Sunderland (h)

Gameweek 6 – Sunderland (h) Thursday 2 October, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – FC Midtjylland (h)

Europa League, league phase – FC Midtjylland (h) Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Newcastle (a)

Gameweek 7 – Newcastle (a) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Saturday 18 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Chelsea (h)

Gameweek 8 – Chelsea (h) Thursday 23 October, 8pm: Europa League, league phase – FC Porto (h)

Europa League, league phase – FC Porto (h) Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Bournemouth (a)

Nottingham Forest suffered a similar fate to Villa this week, with a desperately late comeback by Swansea City knocking Ange Postecoglou – who fielded a much-changed XI, with Chris Wood (£7.6m) not involved at all – and co out of the Carabao Cup.

The Tricky Trees will hope to recover quickly at Burnley this Saturday, after which they open their Europa League campaign away to Real Betis four days later and then host Sunderland three days after that.

There’ll be five days to recover before FC Midtjylland come to the City Ground the next Thursday, but a little less than three to recuperate before Gameweek 7’s trip to Newcastle.

Post-international break, Forest have what will feel like an age between their Gameweek 8 lunchtime kick-off at home to Chelsea on Saturday 18 October and the visit of Porto at 8pm on Thursday 23 October, before another quicker turnaround ahead of their 2pm Sunday kick-off in Bournemouth for Gameweek 9. Like Villa, at least there’s now no Carabao Cup for Postecoglou to worry about the following midweek!

CRYSTAL PALACE

Tuesday 16 September, 8pm: Carabao Cup third round – Millwall (h)

Carabao Cup third round – Millwall (h) Saturday 20 September, 3pm: Gameweek 5 – West Ham (a)

Gameweek 5 – West Ham (a) Saturday 27 September, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Liverpool (h)

Gameweek 6 – Liverpool (h) Thursday 2 October, 5:45pm: Conference League, league phase – Dynamo Kyiv (a)

Conference League, league phase – Dynamo Kyiv (a) Sunday 5 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Everton (a)

Gameweek 7 – Everton (a) *w/o 11 October: International Break

Saturday 18 October, 3pm: Gameweek 8 – Bournemouth (h)

Gameweek 8 – Bournemouth (h) Thursday 23 October, 8pm: Conference League, league phase – AEK Larnaca (h)

Conference League, league phase – AEK Larnaca (h) Sunday 26 October, 2pm: Gameweek 9 – Arsenal (a)

Gameweek 9 – Arsenal (a) *w/c 27 October: Carabao Cup fourth round

Crystal Palace had a better time of it in their Carabao Cup shoot-out, beating London rivals Millwall on Tuesday night.

The Eagles remain in London for a trip to West Ham this Saturday afternoon, and then enjoy a full week off before Liverpool come to Selhurst Park in Gameweek 6.

Following that repeat of this year’s Community Shield, Oliver Glasner will hope his Palace players made the most of that week off given a quick turnaround awaits between a trip to Poland to play Dynamo Kyiv on the Thursday evening and a journey to Merseyside to face Everton in the Sunday’s early afternoon slot.

That looks to be Glasner’s group’s most testing block of games in the near future; another Saturday-Thursday-Sunday split immediately follows the October international break, but that one involves home matches against Bournemouth and AEK Larnaca and then another London away day against Arsenal.