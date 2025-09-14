Scout Notes

FPL notes: Emery on Villa’s lack of goals + Tielemans injury

14 September 2025 473 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Aston Villa’s search for a goal continued on Saturday, as Unai Emery’s side scraped a draw against Everton.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

VILLA’S GOAL DROUGHT

Aston Villa delivered yet another disappointing attacking display on Saturday, as they remain goalless for the 2025/26 season.

Unai Emery’s side generated a mere 0.41 expected goals (xG) at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with their attacking threat, notably for the fourth week in a row, little to none.

Even the second-half introduction of deadline day signing Harvey Elliott (£5.4m) failed to galvanise them:

Morgan Rogers (£7.0m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) were particularly poor, with Watkins failing to register a single shot on goal.

He managed just one touch in the Everton penalty box, too.

“We have to support him, and every player must feel comfortable. There are good and bad moments. Players go through dips in confidence and performance, but we need to find the right balance. It’s important to stay consistent – whether we’re winning or not.

“For Ollie Watkins – calm. Keep working. We’re not scoring, and the striker becomes the focus. But I’m not especially worried about him. We will score again, and he will score again.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

With Rogers and Watkins below par, Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) was Villa’s brightest spark.

Handed his first Premier League start in over two years, the Argentine nearly broke the deadlock shortly after the break, but his effort deflected just wide of the post.

Emery will be hoping Villa’s attacking form will improve when they face Brentford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, before travelling to Sunderland in Gameweek 5.

“Of course, offensively we need more. We need to try to help our strikers, wingers and midfielders. [I am] happy because we competed and this is the first step forward. We are going to work, and we know inside the problem we have.” – Unai Emery

VILLA’S DEFENCE/TIELEMANS INJURY

One positive for Emery was the defensive display of his team, especially that of Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m).

The goalkeeper returned to the Villa starting XI after missing Gameweek 3 due to transfer speculation, and he made two excellent stops on Merseyside, denying Jack Grealish (£6.8m) and Michael Keane (£4.5m).

It’s now two clean sheets in four matches for Villa.

“After we lost at home 3-0, we didn’t score, but we had chances, but we conceded and we were so, so fragile defensively. We conceded three goals against Crystal Palace and it was the first work we did to try to set today.” – Unai Emery

Youri Tielemans (£5.9m), meanwhile, suffered an injury in the first half.

The Belgian, who started alongside Lamare Bogarde (£4.0m) in central midfield, was substituted off at the break.

When asked about Tielemans’ injury, Emery said:

“Youri is going to be out some matches.

“Hopefully we can recover Kamara and Onana – Barkley too. But today, Lamare Bogarde helped us a lot. He did a fantastic job and I’m happy for him. Lindelof also played as a midfielder for 10 minutes. That’s the commitment we need.” – Unai Emery

GREALISH + NDIAYE “FANTASTIC”

Everton certainly had the better opportunities on Saturday, with 20 shots to seven, but they lacked a killer touch.

Keane was a constant threat from set-pieces, registering four shots on goal, while Beto (£5.4m), not for the first time, fluffed several decent chances.

Regarding Grealish, he struck a volley directly at Martinez; however, despite not scoring, he performed exceptionally well.

Pulling the strings from the left side, Gameweek 4’s most-bought player created a match-high five chances and racked up 19 penalty box touches.

In fact, just under 60% of the chances created by Everton on Saturday stemmed from his side of the pitch:

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), meanwhile, overcame a knock and should have had an assist after setting up Beto.

“I thought Jack did brilliantly. I thought Ili was fantastic in the first half and I thought Jack was brilliant as well. I thought the two of them were fantastic in their ball-carrying, their one-v-one situations and are making us look a much bigger threat than we were before.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye and James Tarkowski (£5.5m) both picked up defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Tarkowski, who commanded the defence superbly, is now one of just two defenders – along with Marcos Senesi (£4.6m) – to have reached the required DefCon threshold in each of his four appearances this season.

  1. GW4 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW4.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      RAN out = Frimpong or VVD. I’m low down so pushed myself to Frimpong for the potential upside.

      Didn’t start, didn’t even come on for Szboz.

      Came on, got an assist and still scored less than VVD.

      Open Controls
    2. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Smooth FH. Dropped Pedro and Palmer which didn't exactly work as Madueke and Mateta blanked but brought in Pope, Semenyo, Haaland, and Lacroix which more than made up for it.

      Scored 81. Original team would have scored 56.

      Open Controls
    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Smooth:
      Played my wildcard and scored 85 points.
      Captain Haaland and Vice-captain Semenyo were the star performers, but six of the others also scored 5 or more, and only three blanked.
      My third successive rise of over two million places, and up nearly seven million since Gameweek 1.
      The top million is now in sight.

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Duffers Sels, Cucu, Kudus, Senesi, Jonny
      Luckily these kept it green Haaland C, Salah, Semenyo, Porro, JP, Geuhi

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Think this season’s Salah can score more than once against Everton?

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      24 mins ago

      Only if they get a couple of pens.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Doubt that, It's possible though. But unlikely.

      Open Controls
    Count of Monte Hristo
1 min ago
No
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. Joyce1998
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Truffert or Richards

    Open Controls
  4. Danstoke82
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Gakpo > Palmer 1FT, Yay or Nay?

    Already Own Ekitike for Liverpool attack

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Y

      Open Controls
  5. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Would ya?

    Watkins > Evanilson

    Or just hold but not sure u can take much more of Villa!

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Get Evanilson

      Open Controls
    2. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tough one. I want to dump Watkins real bad. And he's going to drop in price again tonight. But then I look at Villa's schedule and think surely he's got to turn it around. Still not sure what I'm going to do.

      Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    A or B please?

    A) Wissa to Woltemade
    B) Play Gudmundsson, bench Wissa, Wissa and Salah to Isak and Palmer gwk6?

    Open Controls
  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    OR#8 with the filthy autosubs
    Zubimendi and Romero for Isak and Saliva
    Yet to make a transfer this season too!
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7087955/event/4

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Filth

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Rookie, first season...

      Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Four Arsenal, could be an interesting no-transfer team for the rest of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Actually the only changes have been auto-subs so it could be the ultimate set-and-forget team too (TC GW1 permitted)

        Open Controls
    4. Ball Ake
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Bonnet de douche

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Crème de la menthe

        Open Controls
    5. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Pure jam

      Open Controls
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    GW5

    Bench order correct? Anyone you would start instead?

    Raya

    Porro Muñoz VDV

    Mbeumo Semenyo(c) Paqueta Gakpo

    Pedro Wood Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Dubravka Timber Johnson Gudmundsson

      Open Controls
  9. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Reijnders is at a tricky price point. I started the season with him and was delighted with the GW1 haul.

    But his only route to points is open play attacking returns - not much chance of Defcons or set pieces.

    He’s too expensive to be an enabler and risks returning in too few games to justify vs the Caicedo, Anderson types.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not my biggest worry atm. He did get his CS point though. He also had one very good chance today. One to monitor as long as he keeps on starting.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Good question tbh
      I feel like the midfield template isn't established at all at this stage beyond Semenyo, even two Burnley mids are in the top 8 for points and 1-2 behind Salah
      So if I sold him, I'm not even sure who for... At least he's pretty cheap (not like a Rogers or Wirtz) and really should have scored today

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        There is also the question of the best formation. Playing 4 or 5 at the back is a possibility. Defenders have so many routes to points.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I am not sure that any mid cheaper than Semenyo is worth starting over 5.5+ defenders in decent fixtures.

          Open Controls
  10. ChuckyPancamo
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Horrible start to the season. Sitting on 154 points and an 8+ million rank.

    Is it crazy to BB this before a WC in 6? I haven't managed a return from a striker yet!

    Sels
    Andersen Porro VDV
    Bruno Paqueta Salah Wirtz
    Mateta Wood Watkins

    Dubravka Agbadou Gudmundsson Reijnders

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think I would save that bb

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      That bench isn't worthy of BB imo.

      Open Controls
  11. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Chelsea coming to the Allianz this week lmaoo. Cucurella will be turned in & out by Olise while Kane is inevitable. The way Kompany has us going, Díaz might be too hot to handle

    Open Controls
  12. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Need help here 1ft 4.5 itb.

    --Petrovic
    --Konsa--Saliba--Dorgu
    --Ndoye--Sememyo--Rejnders--Cunha
    --Gyokeres--Ekitike--Haaland

    --Dubravka--Ballard--King--Lewis.

    1. Cunha+Gyok to Salah+Richarlison for a hit.
    2. Something better.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    About 2 weeks to decide WC6 or 2FTs to get Haaland TC v Burnley

    Open Controls
  14. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who ate Florian Worst owners selling him for? Can’t afford Palmer straight swap so thinking Semenyo although late to the party.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      *Who are ffs

      Open Controls
    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Better late than never.. Semenyo would be the pick. I think Mbuemo is a good pick too due to fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ty. Already got Mbuemo, and happy to keep him despite United. He gets his chances.

        Open Controls
        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, he was unlucky not to get at least a couple of goals today. I wish I had got him in on WC instead of Bruno. I might double up on them both when I take Salah out in Gw 7. Uniited have no Europe and that will be a big factor.

          Open Controls
  15. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best captain for next gw:

    A) Mateta
    B) Bruno
    C) Semenyo
    D) Munoz
    E) Salah (might be time to move the arm band off him).

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.