FPL notes: Semenyo on pens + De Cuyper injury

14 September 2025 102 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) shot to the top of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points table with a 13-point haul on Saturday.

The winger teed up Alex Scott (£5.0m) for the Cherries’ opener in their victory over Brighton and Hove Albion before netting the winner himself from the spot.

Looking back on the action at the Vitality Stadium, it’s our latest Scout Notes.

SEMENYO ON PENS

An unexpected boost for Semenyo owners is penalty-taking duties – or at least some place in the pecking order.

The Ghana international had only ever taken one spot-kick before in his career; that came last season in the FA Cup. Evanilson (£7.0m) and Justin Kluivert (£7.0m), who Andoni Iraola had previously confirmed were his two takers, were off the field at the time.

And indeed, Kluivert was on the bench on Saturday when Bournemouth won their 61st-minute penalty. Evanilson was (and indeed won the penalty) present, however, suggesting Semenyo has at least overtaken the Brazilian striker to be Kluivert’s deputy.

The post-match interviews that we’ve seen failed to elicit any quotes on where exactly Semenyo stands in the running order from 12 yards.

DE CUYPER INJURY

The 4.0%-owned Maxim De Cuyper (£4.5m) was one of two Brighton players forced off in the first half of Saturday’s game.

De Cuyper was encouraged into the advertising hoardings by a Semenyo barge, the left-back exiting the field soon after. The hope will be a mere impact injury, then, but we await further news.

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.3m) also departed with what looked like an ankle issue.

“Now we have to cross our fingers that it’s not so bad for both of them.” – Fabian Hurzeler

DIAKITE INJURY + MILOSAVLJEVIC GETS CHANCE

While Marcos Senesi (£4.6m) was collecting defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the fourth successive Gameweek, his usual centre-half partner Bafode Diakite (£4.5m) was absent.

And while fellow absentee Ryan Christie (£5.0m) should be fit for Gameweek 5, there is ongoing doubt about whether Diakite recovers.

“Ryan Christie probably is the one that I feel more confident that he will be ready next week.

“He had a big knock two days ago training yesterday. He could train and he trained but he was limping and it didn’t make any sense to take risks, especially so early in the season.

“And Bafo a little bit the same. I think he finished with some soreness against Spurs. Has been training, not training, resting a little bit, dealing with the situation in the international break. But he was not still feeling fully confident.

“And I hope he can be available also next week. But I don’t know. The same way that Ryan, I’m almost quite optimistic. With Bafo, we have to see how the week goes.” – Andoni Iraola to the Bournemouth Echo

Given his debut in Diakite’s stead was Veljko Milosavljevic (£4.5m), another summer signing. There are parallels that can be drawn with Dean Huijsen, perhaps, in that they’re both teenage centre-backs who the Cherries have plucked from relative obscurity and thrown straight into the deep end.

The undaunted Milosavljevic walked away with the Man of the Match award and collected two DefCon points for his efforts, too.

FINE MARGINS AS MINTEH IMPRESSES

This was a tough match to call before kick-off and so it proved to be a game of tight margins.

The Statsbomb non-penalty xG was 0.80-0.38 in Bournemouth’s favour and a much closer 0.67-0.62 with Opta, hinting at a game of few big chances and two well-matched teams.

Ultimately, a loose Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) pass and a trailing Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) leg proved the difference: the two Brighton centre-halves gifting Bournemouth the winning penalty.

Yankuba Minteh (£5.9m) caught the eye for the visitors. It wasn’t just his crossed assist for Kaoru Mitoma‘s (£6.4m) leveller; he tormented the otherwise impressive Adrien Truffert (£4.5m) with some wing wizardry and twice went close to scoring himself from narrow angles.

The all-action Truffert got forward to supply a couple of opportunities. He’s now joint-fourth among defenders for chances created (five) this season and joint-second for crosses.

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Isak not even on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      What's your thoughts on Isak now...

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27318730

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        I'm surprised but it was a risk I was willing to take.
        After all this is just a game.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Haha that's the spirit

          Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      He need to build up his match fitness, especially with his injury history.

      Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Will be 3-4 weeks

      Open Controls
  2. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Isak punters look away

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      FFS brought him in this week!
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7087955/event/4/

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        must be injured otherwise he would be on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. More Tragic
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Nah. It's not Liverpool's style

          Open Controls
        2. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Hello Slot

          Open Controls
      2. TiAgoFPL
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Ffs

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        28 points off the bench incoming.

        Open Controls
      4. z13
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          That bench is crazy with Romero and Zubimendi on

          Open Controls
    2. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/09/03/fpl-gameweek-4-early-scout-picks-three-double-ups?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27306698

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Tchaouna, Laurent, Anthony, Foster

      Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires, Luis, Flemming, Mejbri, Edwards, Broja

      Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konaté, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

      Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Bradley, Robertson, Frimpong, Endo, Nyoni, Chiesa, Ngumoha

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Lol isak, lots of transfers in
        Lovely

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Lots of huge scores coming off benches I'd imagine

          Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        cheers

        not a fan of szobo at rb for salah, frustrating.

        Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      If Salah doesn’t haul today, it probably is the end of Salah as the king of fpl

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        He will Brace

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          I don’t think Salah ever scored vs Burnley. Salah’s bogey team

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Folks were banging on about Salah with ZERO attacking returns in the last 5 games against Burnley and now it's the end of Salah if he doesn’t haul today hahaha

        Open Controls
    5. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Isak was always a monitor for the next few.

      Open Controls
    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Strong team from Liverpool

      Can see hauls for Gakpo, Salah, Wirtz and Ekitike

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Just Wirtz and Ekitike this week.

        Open Controls
      2. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Not Isak tho?
        Where is the confidence?
        Its so good to witness early jump from Isak owner get punished for their reckless move.

        Open Controls
    7. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      With a real lack of consistent midfielders at the start of the season, I decided to buy 5 premium defenders on Wildcard GW3. Played them all yesterday, and I don't think I've ever had 6/6 clean sheets (including the goalkeeper). A brilliant gameweek for defenders yet again.

      I think the development of the game towards condensed defensive structures, the emergence of DefCons, and an early lack of midfielders that are both threat from open play and on penalties (like Mbuemo last year, Palmer and Saka being injured, Paqueta and NDiaye not being too dangerous from open play, Salah's diminished role so far) have significantly impacted comparative performance of player positions.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        I think it will even out by January.

        Open Controls
      2. TiAgoFPL
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah my bus team is on 523

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        I'm not so fast to declare big at the back is the way but it's certainly looking that way. Clean sheets are way up compared to past years. If it continues like this we will need to adapt our strategy accordingly.

        Open Controls
    8. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Ricky Hatton gone 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Tragic. Can't help but wonder if resuming training after fifteen years out had anything to do with it.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          It's supposed to be good for mental health.

          Was clearly in a really difficult place.

          Open Controls
    9. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      God I hope Wirtz finally does something today

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Red card?

        Open Controls
        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Sounds about right

          Open Controls
    10. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      762,944 FPL managers transferred Alexander Isak in for Gameweek 4...

      https://x.com/OfficialFPL/status/1967194986124022005?t=83wTr9LOoXGLdzfjENbnjQ&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        10.4 m down the drain

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Shows how many players are clueless

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          I hope all these 700k+ players ended below 10M

          Open Controls
    11. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Will Isak now drop in price or continue to be manipulated?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Isak owners will be protected, FPL towers will feel bad for them and probably own him too.

        Open Controls
      2. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Same with Palmer, likewise

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        It's so tiring to watch the blatant cheating regarding players like Palmer and Isak

        Open Controls
    12. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I think we can see Frimpong become the backup RW, giving Salah more of a rest than Slot was able to last season and keep
      him for fresh for the big games.

      Bradley / Szobo could become the starting RB then

      Open Controls
    13. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Two RBs in the bench. Wont be long till Szobozslai is back in midfield

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        slot was pretty ruthless last season with underperforming players but they werent his players/signings. big test of Slot's resolve now if wirtz underperforms today again

        Open Controls
    14. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Brought in Isak.
      Benched Porro. A bit of undeserved bench jam for me

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        nah, good squad

        Open Controls
    15. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Salah penalty miss incoming

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        And red card for kicking the gk

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          Has Salah ever received a red card for violent conduct?

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
    16. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Do we have midweek games in Europe or local this week folks? Need to do early transfers to beat the price changes. Ta!

      Open Controls
      1. ☈☾
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        UCL

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Ta!

          Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        some league cup fixtures involving el and ecl sides as well

        Open Controls
    17. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      The roller coaster of fpl
      Started Gudmundsson only to see him score own goal
      Startd Van De Van because of Saliba's injury
      Got Isak for Watkins

      Open Controls
    18. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      We all believe in Electric Steve. 1-0 Bunleh

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Have Salah, so could very well end 0-1 to Burnley

        Open Controls
        1. wiseguy
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Same, brought him in on my wc and took Steve out.

          Open Controls
    19. Merlin the Wraith
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Has Live FPL stalled? Showing the same projected risers as yesterday even after those players rose last night.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        It bugged out because the official site was down last night when the price changes happened

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        FPL website went down at the usual time of the price changes iirc, so probably messed up the automated data for LiveFPL or something

        Open Controls
      3. Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yup. Bc of the last night's FPL site malfunction, I believe.

        Open Controls
      4. Merlin the Wraith
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks all 🙂

        Open Controls
    20. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      This article doesn't provide any clarity on which Bournemouth DefCon monster centre halves are the most nailed 🙁

      Also not sure I want Semenyo on penalties. Yesterday's one was very lucky to go in and his shooting as always been a concern.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Come on mate, the spoons are in the dishwasher.

        Open Controls
      2. CherryBoys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Was it supposed to provide clarity or was it just a brief FPL oriented match report? However, when fit and available, Senesi and Diakite are the nailed CB’s. Diakite is nursing a knock that he picked up in the Spurs game before the IB and didn’t feel 100% even though he trained. Therefore, Iraola decided it was better to start our latest money making CB, Milosavljevic, he picked up man of the match for his superb debut…. along with DefCon points to boot.

        Semenyo isn’t really ‘on’ pens, it is only the second one he has ever taken! 100% record by the way!

        Open Controls
    21. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Score predictions please:

      Salah
      Ekitike
      Gakpo
      Esteve

      Thankee.

      Open Controls
      1. Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        -2
        15
        15
        whatever

        welcome

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          agree

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        2
        2
        2
        2

        Open Controls
      3. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        7
        9
        6
        0

        Open Controls
      4. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        3
        27
        2
        2

        Welcomee

        Open Controls
    22. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Brpught in Salah last night, but have zero pool players in this game. Will hind behind the big sofa.

      Haaland TC later!

      Open Controls
    23. Bigbars
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Could conceivably be that Slot is holding isak, frimpong et al for the Champs League in midweek ?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Hopefully will hold off any projected Isak price rise.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Holding back Isak for UCL?! Haha

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Talk about clutching at straws. Haha!

          Open Controls
        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          According to BBC, Slot quoted that Isak will be 'involved' in UCL this week. That this match was too early.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Fair enough

            Arne Slot on Alexander Isak's absence [via @SkySports]:

            "We've decided it is best for him to have a proper week of training instead of every time going for 5 or 10 minutes of playing. I can assure the fans that he will be involved on Wednesday, but this game came a bit too early."

            https://x.com/empireofthekop/status/1967202823235359066?t=EfLyxtJqxbjEf3cR9SYOdw&s=19

            Open Controls
    24. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      people were worrying about gakpo minutes....

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        You can get 250g of strawberries in Terra Australis Incognito for $2 at the moment!

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        People are too fixated on what might happen later down the line in FPL.

        He's starting, the place is his atm, just buy him while he's starting and the fixtures are good. It's not too difficult.

        Open Controls
    25. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Anyone on WC4 not pick one of Gakpo/Ekitike?

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Ekitike was one of the first guys picked for me.

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        I still have Wirtz rotting in my team.

        Open Controls
      3. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        I didn’t as Isak will start in a couple of weeks so there will be a doubt over mins for the players you mention.

        Open Controls
    26. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Who has the best defense of the promoted teams? Who has the lowest xGC?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Sunderland

        https://understat.com/league/EPL

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          3 hours ago

          Cheers Tony. Alderete it is!

          Open Controls
    27. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Is Timber nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        No, White is back

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      3. Mum, Butters gave me a Hick…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Only Arteta's Zubimendi pet is nailed.

        Open Controls
    28. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Would you rather go Burn for the safety of starts or Livramento for some excitement?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        I’d go Burn if I was putting together a Tall Team.

        Open Controls
      2. Mum, Butters gave me a Hick…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        I would rather burn a candle and pray.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Newcastle have been decent at the back imo.

          Open Controls
    29. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      A Salah blank could lead to mass selling before GW 6

      Open Controls

