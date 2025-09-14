Scout Notes

FPL notes: Maresca on Palmer’s fitness, Pedro + Guiu’s absence

14 September 2025 242 comments
Sold by 1.4 million and benched by a further 760,000 – so it was inevitable that Cole Palmer (£10.4m) would score what was only his second goal in 18 Premier League matches on Saturday.

Palmer’s fitness is one of many talking points from Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Brentford on Saturday evening.

MARESCA ON PALMER’S FITNESS

Palmer only had two training sessions after a three-week absence, so he did pretty well to even be on the bench.

Emerging as a 56th-minute substitute with Chelsea 1-0 down, he took just five minutes to bring the Blues level, latching onto Joao Pedro‘s (£7.7m) inadvertent touch to finish well. He should have had a second, spurning an easier chance from the lively Pedro Neto‘s (£7.0m) cut-back, and he ended up having more shots (five) than anyone on show at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It’ll be interesting to see how Enzo Maresca handles Palmer’s minutes in the coming week, with Bayern Munich to come on Wednesday and Manchester United to follow less than 72 hours later. On Friday, Maresca talked of managing his talisman once he was injury-free.

“Cole was not fit to play from the start. It’s quite easy. It’s from the medical staff. It’s from the player. It’s from when we take a decision with an injured player. It’s always from all of us. So when Cole is fit, we are very, very happy.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

PEDRO “NOT 100%”

Pedro’s assist consolidated his position at the top of the FPL forwards’ standings. That’s now five returns in four Gameweeks since his summer move.

It was otherwise a fairly quiet evening for the Brazilian, whose blocked fourth-minute effort was his only shot, but that was true of several Chelsea players. Maresca’s tinkering didn’t help with the cohesion of the collective display.

The fact that he started and lasted 78 minutes, despite being “not fit 100%” and playing in the high altitude of Bolivia on Wednesday morning, just shows how important he is to the Chelsea cause, especially while Liam Delap (£6.3m) is sidelined.

“No, no, no, no, absolutely [not]. Joao Pedro, before the game, asked me that he was not fit 100%, better [that he] doesn’t play. And so if I was thinking about Bayern Munich, Joao [would have been] on the bench. But Joao played because the focus was about tonight. But for sure, when you have so many games, you have to plan a different option.” – Enzo Maresca when asked if he had one eye on the upcoming Champions League tie with Bayern Munich

WHY GUIU WASN’T INVOLVED

With Delap out and Palmer not fit to start, it always looked likely that at least one of Facundo Buonanotte (£4.8m), Tyrique George (£4.9m) or Marc Guiu (£4.4m) would get significant game-time on Saturday. In the end, Buonanotte and George both got 45 minutes apiece. The former started in the ’10’ behind Pedro, while George initially led the line on his introduction before moving wide.

Guiu didn’t even get on the bench. He was the 21st member of the travelling party and culled from the matchday squad, despite Chelsea’s shortage of strikers and his recall from a loan at Sunderland.

“Marc is a striker. We know him from last year. He spent all season with us. But in this moment, one of them was out from the squad. I think I also thought to give Ty [George] a little bit more confidence because he is doing well, against Fulham he did quite well. Tonight, again, when he was on, he was okay. But the season is so long that for sure, Marc is going to find space.” – Enzo Maresca

Still owned by 11.0% of FPL managers, when might Guiu get his chance? He can’t even feature in the EFL Cup tie against Lincoln City due to being cup-tied.

Might Gameweek 9 be his first league start? Maresca talked below about ideally playing Pedro deeper when facing low blocks, and Chelsea don’t have too many of those fixtures coming up in the short term. Nottingham Forest might be a more front-foot side under Ange Postecoglou, too.

“I think it’s when we face teams that are low block like tonight, I think having a proper No.9 and Joao in behind in the way we play West Ham with Liam [Delap] and Joao and in the way we start against Fulham with Liam and Joao is the perfect situation for Joao.” – Enzo Maresca on Joao Pedro’s ideal position

The Sunderland game follows three days on from a clash with Ajax, so it’s a possibility we see Guiu leading the line then.

ROTATION BITES AS SECOND STRING STRUGGLE

Welcome to rotation season. It wasn’t just the effects of the September international break but also perhaps, despite Maresca’s protests, the upcoming busy schedule that saw the Chelsea boss change a few things around.

Marc Cucurella (£6.2m) was the highest-profile casualty, with Malo Gusto (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.5m) also rested. In came Jarrel Hato (£4.8m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) for two unconvincing 45-minute displays at full-back. Buonanotte was slightly better but not spectacular, while Jamie Gittens (£6.3m) was again sub-par out wide.

“We planned 45 minutes for Wes [Fofana], because he was a long time out. We planned not all the game for Jorrel [Hato], because we said already many times, when you arrive from another country, you need time to adapt. Facundo [Buonanotte] joined us two weeks ago. Physicality also is not 100%. But we needed to manage different situations, like Estevao that was out. Joao Pedro also was not 100%, but he did the effort to play for part of the game.” – Enzo Maresca

DAMSGAARD + ESTEVAO ILL

Gittens may have started regardless after Estevao‘s (£6.5m) international exertions but the Brazilian’s illness cemented his place on Saturday.

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.9m) missed out with an “overnight” bug, too, so there are no great concerns about him for Gameweek 5.

CHALOBAH + CAICEDO BANK DEFCON

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) continues to catch the eye in FPL. One superb pass to Neto could have resulted in an assist, while another couple of shots – he’s had at least one in every game so far this season – means he’s now joint-top of the defender goal attempts column in FPL.

He banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points on Saturday, too, meaning he’s returned something for his owners in all four Gameweeks to date.

Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) looked like he had met the DefCon threshold, as well, only to drop back to nine after an Opta data refresh.

Moises Caicedo (£5.5m), the leading midfielder for DefCon points in 2024/25, now has three such returns in four Gameweeks. His goal took him to two for the campaign – that’s already his best-ever total for a Premier League season!

SCHADE BOUNCES BACK

Kevin Schade (£7.0m) bounced back from Gameweek’s 3 penalty miss with a goal on Saturday. Latching onto Jordan Henderson‘s (£5.0m) superb long pass, his deflected shot opened the scoring.

Keith Andrews changed to a 5-3-2 for this game, as his predecessor used to do in ‘big-six’ encounters, so Schade found himself more central, racking up four shots – more than the rest of his teammates combined.

The Bees meet both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle United over the next seven Gameweeks, so you wonder if Andrews sets them up similarly in those encounters. If so, it may spell bad news for Dango Ouattara‘s (£6.0m) minutes, as he was the makeweight in the formation change.

Schade also demonstrated his long-throw prowess, heaving the ball in for Fabio Carvalho‘s (£4.9m) late equaliser.

242 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Let’s see if I can survive no Salah again this week ..
    In other news anyone else got less than 4 defcons all season? I keep avoiding them

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Me

    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I've received Defcon points twice so far - crap defence and Anderson's 3x11 to blame

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I can't seem to get as went more attacking defenders

    4. lucas radebe
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Got my first defcons yesterday.
      Gabriel and Andersen

  2. Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Who are you captaining in GW5 then? Feels like a rough week for captaincy...

    1. Moon Dog
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Salah

      • Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Salah

      • HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Currently on Semenyo home to a tired Newcastle

      • Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Can't look past Salah for me. Lot of meh fixtures for most players.

      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Semenyo. Tired of being a salah dullard

      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Depending on todays results Haaland, Salah or Semenyo

      • Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Palmer (man) or Pino (whu) are my current thoughts

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Or Semenyo (NEW)

      • Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Semenyo or salah

    2. Moon Dog
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Is there always an initial flick on with a long throw goal, like the one against Chelsea? It's obviously difficult to get the full length on a throw so it can lead directly to a shot, so I imagine a player drops short to flick it on with his head every time. I don't know much about them. Just wondering if the throw-in takers are going to be assister of the assister type players, or whether we should actually be targeting them for their assists? They're clearly becoming a big thing now.

        FAQ: Yes I am crazy, and yes I am getting help 😆

        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          49 mins ago

          Turns out that Pulis was a pioneer of modern football

          1. Moon Dog
              16 mins ago

              Rory Delap would surely be getting direct assists. Those throws were bullets!

              1. JT11fc
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                Heck ye, imagine "long throwers" being the new "ball playing" keepers

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            44 mins ago

            It tends to be a flick on that causes more chaos...

            Unless you can fling them in flat and fast like Rory Delap did for Stoke.

          3. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            41 mins ago

            Rory Delap could throw it like a missile with a low flat trajectory directly into the opponent's goal area, with no need for another player to flick it on.
            His throws were more dangerous than corners, so Stoke's opponents would often concede corners rather than face his long throws.

          4. Moon Dog
              just now

              Thanks all. I guess the conclusion is to ignore the takers now, probably not significant, unless we get a Delap regen.

              But it will likely bolster CBs even more with extra assists and goals.

          5. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Cunha, MGW to Kudus, Palmer for -4?

            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Nope

            2. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              No

          6. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            WC this or wait?

            Sarr
            Guiu
            Sels
            Porro
            Reindeer
            Kudus

            Sels,
            Cucu, Porro, Senesi, Guehi
            Salah, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders,
            Pedro, Haaland

            Dubs, Guiu, Gudmund, I Sarr

            .4

            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 15 Years
              49 mins ago

              Next week is a bad week to WC, not any fantastic fixtures
              I’d wait it out personally

            2. TheBiffas
              • 4 Years
              48 mins ago

              Nah that looks like a good team to me

            3. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              44 mins ago

              No

            4. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              44 mins ago

              Looks like a decent team to me.

            5. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              34 mins ago

              Wait

          7. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Best Johnson replacement here under 8.5m?

            Gakpo Johnson semenyo reijnders Anderson
            Haaland Watkins pedro

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              41 mins ago

              Xavi Simmons or Yeremy Pino

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              41 mins ago

              Possibly Eze if you don't mind the fixtures.

            3. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              Mbeumo or Mitoma

            4. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              31 mins ago

              I'd go with Xavi Simons with the fixtures.

          8. Gudjohnsen
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Strange season
            I feel my team is crap but I'm still doing ok

            one FT,

            Think getting rid of Cunha is a priority.

            Any Suggestions?

            Sanchez, Dubravka
            Van De Ven, Guehi, Cash, Saliba, Gudmundsson
            Cunha, Semenyo, Reijnders, MGW, Ramsey
            Isak, Haaland, Gyokeres

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Cunha, Ramsey and Isak are issues to fix

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Isak isn't really a fix now.

                He's a wait and see ...

                Unless he's so unfit that no pre-season has hampered him.

                Can see him scoring from the bench and starting soon enough, especially with European football to mix the squad up.

              2. Gudjohnsen
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Why Isak?

                He will be up and running in a few games.
                Maybe sub in first 2 games then he will start.
                You don't keep a 120 million player on the bench.

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  10.4m FWD for sub cameos over the next few GWs, I'm not a fan, can see the money and FWD slot can be better used IMO.

                  “The Swedish manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, deserves a big, big, big compliment because he gets one of the best, maybe the best, strikers in the world in and he needs to play two very important games for his country but understands that if he would play him twice for 90 minutes, then probably the player would have been injured for multiple weeks. And that’s not always easy for a manager, that he takes care of the interest of the player.

                  “We will treat Alex the same as [Sweden] did. So, don’t expect him to play every single game 90 minutes on the pitch, that’s definitely not going to happen in the upcoming weeks. He missed a proper pre-season, I think he missed three or four months of team sessions. So, now we have to build him up gradually. With us playing so many games, hardly any training time – so that’s going to be a challenge. But we’ve signed him not only for the upcoming two weeks, we’ve signed him for six years.

                  “This is what we have to keep in mind, and what the fans have to keep in mind, if they see that I take him off at a certain moment or I only bring him in for a small amount of minutes. That’s all for the long-term fitness of the player.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

                  1. Gudjohnsen
                    • 8 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    fair enough but 2 gws is nothing imo. I'm ready to risk it.

                2. Ausman
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  "You don't keep a 120 million player on the bench."

                  You do when he has a history of soft tissue injuries, has missed preseason and you've signed him to a 6 year contract.

          9. Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Which of these sounds best?

            A. Watkins + Anderson > Muniz + Semenyo

            B. Palmer + Anderson > Semenyo + Mbeumo/Gakpo

            C. Keep Palmer and Watkins, and roll FT's for a move like Salah + Ekitiké > Haaland + Semenyo in a few gameweeks

            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 8 Years
              44 mins ago

              C

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              42 mins ago

              Target Haaland for GW6, not "in a few gameweeks"

              1. Gandalf
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                33 mins ago

                Yup i meant that, didn't realise it was the gw after. Could do it for free if I go for option C.

                Need to look at whether beneficial to hold onto WC, I'm prone to waiting too long to use it.

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  I would priorities Haaland in 6 so you need to work out your WC plans

            3. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              40 mins ago

              Possibly A with the Newcastle no.9. the big lad.

              Or with Pedro and Semenyo in.

            4. AAAFootball
                28 mins ago

                c
                or get woltemade who is actually a baller

                1. Gandalf
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Good shout, but 0.1m off for option A

                  1. AAAFootball
                      just now

                      I feel your pain
                      and after fpl was down during the watkins fall ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

              • AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Is Zubimendi an option?

                Or were those two goals an exception?

                His xG so far would suggest so but that was a cracker of a shot.

                Just 16 career goals in 290 games.

                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Yes, he should be in every team

                2. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  If he doesn’t score another brace all season I wouldn’t be surprised.

                  Class player but doubt he will be a regular FPL option

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Just stumbled on this on X

                    https://x.com/FPLTommyGun/status/1966968347465314445?t=160Ish0fV5trd7PqJSbbGQ&s=19

                3. Ausman
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Despite how well he took the first goal, it is the exception in his career so far. I would want to see him doing that more often before consisering him an fpl option. Chasing last weeks points will bring you undone very quickly.

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    I know

                    I've got Grealish and Johnson and Wood in as my transfers in the last few weeks.

                    Decided against Semenyo tho.

                4. AAAFootball
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    seems like everyone who got kovacic last year after 1g1a gw1

                5. HuttonDressedasLahm
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Brought in Xavi Simons on my WC this week. How did he look yesterday?
                  Deserved more than 1 assist?

                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    49 mins ago

                    "deserved more than 1 assist"....0.08xA

                    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                      • 15 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks
                      That’s the info I need

                  2. TheBiffas
                    • 4 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Nah. Worth holding though

                  3. Ausman
                    • 2 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    He looked fine. I rate him as a player but am waiting to see how Frank sets up the team once the European games start. He may be a minutes risk in FPL.
                    If you have him then hold and see how it plays out.

                6. Gudjohnsen
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Haaland TC against Burnley?

                  1. Ausman
                    • 2 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    I'm giving it strong consideration.

                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    46 mins ago

                    Many will for sure - I’m running with it this afternoon against United

                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      TC Haaland at home to Man Utd.

                      Nice. I like that.

                      Good luck

                  3. chocolove
                    • 14 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    WC gw 5
                    TC gw 6

                  4. Cold Palms
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Done Salah TC

                7. HD7
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  So I did Dorgu to Diakite (because I missed the price rise of Senesi).
                  Gudmunsson was my sub player.

                  I should expect Dorgu to score a brace today probably

                  1. Ausman
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Man that's tough. Bournemouth have such a nice run of fixtures.

                  2. AAAFootball
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      wow you are unlucky
                      i feel for you

                      ps tell me who you buy next so i can avoid them 😉

                  3. Stimps
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Last chance for Reijnders.

                    Best 6.5m max option going forward?

                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Yeremy Pino or Caicedo

                    2. AAAFootball
                        6 mins ago

                        Ndaiyes not bad either

                      • Do I Not Like Orange
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Not giving him Burnley? Feel like we're going to need more than 1 City attacker there.

                        Open Controls
                      • Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        First choice City attacker and Burnley (H) in GW6...

                        Open Controls
                      • Moon Dog
                          2 mins ago

                          Pino or Ndiaye I think.

                          Nidaye probably the safer atm with no Europe, on pens etc. I thought he'd get subbed for Dibling often, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

                          Was impressed by Pino's minutes yesterday, didn't expect that so soon. Looks a goal threat too. Promising signs. But yeah, Europe, and we don't know how Sarr impacts him yet.

                        • Brosstan
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Downgrade to 4.5 cheapie and play an extra player at the back. 4-4-2 or even 5-3-2 is what I'm looking at

                      • zon
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        WC GW6 looks a decent option imo.

                        Raya Dub
                        Cucu Munoz Senesi VDV Rodon
                        Mbeumo Eze Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
                        Haaland Gyökeres JP

                        Very bench boostable side but probably benching a lot of points other weeks

                        1. Karan14
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Palmer instead of Mbuemo would be nice I guess that only happens with not having to BB.

                      • AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        58 mins ago

                        Is Madueke a better FPL pick than Eze?

                        Or will Saka return just hurt them both for minutes on the pitch etc.

                        1. Moon Dog
                            19 mins ago

                            Saka could move Madueke to the left. So I would probably just ignore both atm with European rotation likely, and given the incredible depth they have.

                            1. AC/DC AFC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              I might just do it for 2 weeks.

                              Eze can play in the 10 if Madueke starts on the left and Saka returns to the right wing.

                              Gyökeres will get a lot of service.

                              A front 3 with Gyök, Haaland and Pedro looks v strong.

                          • KAPTAIN KANE!
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            When Saka is back Eze will move more central

                        2. KAPTAIN KANE!
                          • 8 Years
                          48 mins ago

                          Any early ideas for next week? Gameweeks coming thick and fast now.

                          Petrovic
                          Gabriel | Munoz | VDV
                          Salah | Palmer | Semenyo | Reijnders
                          Gyokeres | Joao Pedro | Mateta

                          Dubravka | KDH | Gundmundsson | Esteve

                          0.2ITB

                          Thanks

                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            How many FT for this week?

                            1. KAPTAIN KANE!
                              • 8 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              0, raged Diouf to VDV last night as I was debating them for ages and of course had the most polarising effect you could possibly have between them!

                              1. AC/DC AFC
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 min ago

                                If your team stays injury free then you can avoid a hit.

                                1. KAPTAIN KANE!
                                  • 8 Years
                                  just now

                                  Thanks

                        3. AD105
                          • 9 Years
                          41 mins ago

                          Do you still gain a FT from a GW where you play a chip?

                          E.g. if I go into GW6 with just 1 FT, but play my FH in GW6, do I get just 1 FT in GW7, or 2?

                          Open Controls
                          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                            • 15 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Nope for FH or WC, yes for BB and TC

                        4. Brosstan
                          • 11 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          Is there any reason not to play TC in just a good fixture first half of the season? Like Haaland v Burnley?

                          1. Captain Mal
                            • 1 Year
                            9 mins ago

                            Small chance of a double gameweek depending on Palace's progress in the League Cup.

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 6 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Potential DGW for Palace opponents and BGW for Palace

                          2. Brosstan
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            Cheers

                        5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                          • 5 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Soon as a manager starts banging on about 'staying until I'm told not to' it's already over

                        6. Moon Dog
                            7 mins ago

                            Kevin (6.0m) looked very impressive when he came on for Fulham. One for the watchlist.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Mother Farke
                              • 1 Year
                              2 mins ago

                              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgMyaAK-aZw

                          • Magic Zico
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Best defender max 4.6M for GW5 only to boost a BB line up? WC the following week GW6:
                            A. Andersen (BRE)
                            B. Senesi (NEW)
                            C. Guehi (whu) - double up with Lacroix
                            D. Others

