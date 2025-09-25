Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 6 team reveal, Wildcard draft + chip plans

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 deadline nearing, our pundits are sharing their teams with us.

Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar talks us through his transfer plans and his upcoming chip strategy. He also puts together a draft for those playing their Wildcard in Gameweek 6.

You can read his weekly Q&A here.

ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD DRAFT

With many of you on a Gameweek 6 Wildcard, I wanted to give my thoughts on the best squad.

There is a temptation to spend more money in defence with David Raya (£5.6m), James Tarkowski (£5.5m) etc all options but I’m wary that I will eventually need money to get more heavy hitters such as Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), Cole Palmer (£10.4m) or even Alexander Isak (£10.5m) down the line.

Therefore, I prefer to keep the money mobile and accessible in midfield in two spots: Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.8m).

If you have the luxury of 2-3 free transfers, I would punt on Phil Foden (£8.0m) over Saka for Gameweek 6 and look to make the move if Saka’s start against West Ham looks more assured.

ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEAL + CHIP PLANS