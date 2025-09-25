Members

Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 6 team reveal, Wildcard draft + chip plans

25 September 2025 5 comments
With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 deadline nearing, our pundits are sharing their teams with us.

Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar talks us through his transfer plans and his upcoming chip strategy. He also puts together a draft for those playing their Wildcard in Gameweek 6.

You can read his weekly Q&A here.

ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD DRAFT

Zophar Gameweek 6 team

With many of you on a Gameweek 6 Wildcard, I wanted to give my thoughts on the best squad. 

There is a temptation to spend more money in defence with David Raya (£5.6m), James Tarkowski (£5.5m) etc all options but I’m wary that I will eventually need money to get more heavy hitters such as Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), Cole Palmer (£10.4m) or even Alexander Isak (£10.5m) down the line.

Therefore, I prefer to keep the money mobile and accessible in midfield in two spots: Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.8m).

If you have the luxury of 2-3 free transfers, I would punt on Phil Foden (£8.0m) over Saka for Gameweek 6 and look to make the move if Saka’s start against West Ham looks more assured.

ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEAL + CHIP PLANS

  1. el polako
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Yawn.

    Wild card sponsored by Durex.
    Not a single gamble, not a single player which haven’t been in every other content creator WC.
    What happened to thinking outside of the box?
    What happened to a little bit of risk taking and getting on a player ahead of the curve?

    1. Regi Blinker
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      AI makes intelligence artificial

    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      In fairness it’s not the identical Bakar/Focal/Harry/Raptor/every YouTuber WC structure

      Zophar has downgraded Raya/Tark/Stach to Petrovic/Richards/King, so he can upgrade Ndiaye to Saka.

      Which I think is a massive improvement.

  2. The Son-dance Kid
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Forget King, KDH, Stach and Anderson.
    The best set and forget 5m midfielder is Xhaka. 2 assists and 2 defcons already (plus another 11). We all think of Xhaka from his Arsenal days when he was a complete hotheaded non-option. During his time at Leverkusen he matured into a deep-lying midfielder making the key passes up forward. 2 goals and 7 assists in 33 games in his second season. A solid option to hold as your 8th attacker to call upon when needed. Odd that his name is not being mentioned at all in the fpl community.

    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Maybe being overlooked due to fixtures, but that possibly matters less when it’s a dude you don’t plan to play most weeks anyway

