FPL Q&A: When to buy Isak + are Arsenal picks overrated?

25 September 2025 207 comments
zøphar zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on centre-backs v wing-backs, when to buy Alexander Isak (£10.5m), Arsenal assets and differential midfielders.

You can read his Gameweek 6 team reveal, chip strategy thoughts and a Wildcard draft in this article here.

Q: Is Viktor Gyokeres really justified as being part of the template Wildcard team?

Q. Are we overestimating Arsenal’s fixtures in an offensive sense? Barring West Ham United in Gameweek 7, I’m not feeling any fixture till Gameweek 14 (Burnley and Sunderland both away and they have defended very well). Add the huge squad depth, European commitments and lack of open-play threat, are any of their attackers must-haves?

A: Let’s use this question to talk about the Arsenal attack – how many should we get, and who should we get. 

Arsenal currently sit sixth for non-penalty xG (6.61), which is about 1.3 xG per game. That’s not great. They have had some difficult fixtures, though, and Mikel Arteta set up quite defensively against Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, which he is unlikely to do in the games after Newcastle United from Gameweek 7 onwards. Their list of opponents from that point reads West Ham United, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Burnley. Due to the small sample size, the data is significantly distorted due to the opponents a team has played over this short period. 

Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) has featured for 396 minutes so far and has racked up a non-penalty xG of 1.34, with seven shots in the box. That isn’t great but he has been very isolated in some of these tougher fixtures and if his record in Portugal is anything to go by, he does seem like a bit of a flat-track bully who will thrive in these ‘easier’ games.

I think he is very much justified in being part of the Wildcard template. Is he a ‘must-have’? That’s up for debate, but there are limited options right now with Alexander Isak (£10.5m) not a regular starter and Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) out of form.

I think Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) coming into the team will help Gyokeres, as well. The England international is one of the most creative players in the league and will provide much better service to the Swede. 

I think going with one Arsenal attacker at least makes sense, with their defensive picks looking more appealing. However, I like the idea of having Saka alongside Gyokeres as it sets the team up better for the future. Having, say, Saka and Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) in midfield makes it easier to get Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) or Cole Palmer (£10.4m) back in two moves. 

Q: Are centre-backs the new wing-backs this season and should I sell Marc Cucurella?

A: I know FPL introduced DefCon points in order to make some picks more viable, the likes of Moises Caicedo (£5.6m) etc. However, in defence, I think they have actually narrowed the player pool rather than make it bigger.

Players such as James Tarkowski (£5.5m), Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) have shown themselves to be DefCon monsters and, out of a 10-game sample size, you fancy them getting DefCon points in at least 70% of them. So, they effectively have a 14-point head start on the wing-backs, who would need to get about five assists to match them; that’s an assist every other game. 

If bookies were to offer odds on which outcome is more likely – Senesi racking up seven DefCons across 10 games or a full-back notching five assists – I am pretty sure the first one would be significantly more likely. 

So yes, centre-backs are the players we have to target this season. I think Marc Cucurella (£6.2m) will struggle to justify his price and, long-term, is not a great pick. 

Q: Are Liverpool the new Manchester City? Lots of goals but no guarantee of source and rotation risk galore?

A: We should remember what he have seen is only a five-game sample size and I think when Isak is up to full fitness, Liverpool do have a clear first choice front four of Florian Wirtz (£8.2m), Cody Gakpo (£7.7m), Isak and Salah.

Arne Slot has already gone on record, saying he plans to rotate more in the UEFA Champions League this season to cope with the fatigue. It could be the case that all four, possibly barring Salah, share minutes. 

We need to see the dynamic with the above foursome all actually starting to make that judgment, though. I think Isak’s link-up with Wirtz and Salah will be significantly better than it has been with Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m).

That being said, the dynamics have definitely changed. Erling Haaland’s (£14.3m) goal share percentage seems to have gone up, while Salah’s seems to have reduced with more quality options in Liverpool’s attack.

Q: Who is your preferred differential midfielder: Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, Bryan Mbeumo, Bukayo Saka or maybe still Iliman Ndiaye?

A: Phil Foden (£8.0m) scored and assisted last night in the Carabao Cup and despite his blank against Arsenal, he has shown glimpses that we might be seeing the Foden of old.

That said, do I feel confident in him as a long-term pick? Not in the least. He’s a very short-term punt, somebody I would be looking to move on after Gameweek 8. If that’s possible in your plans with free transfers in hand, I think he’s my top differential midfielder for the next three Gameweeks.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) is potentially more long-term but the next two fixtures hold the most appeal. However, I feel that Mbeumo might thrive more so in games where he’s the main counter-attacking weapon. Their next two opponents, Brentford and Sunderland, are likely to bus-park, so I am not so sure how much space Mbeumo will get to run.

I like Saka a lot from Gameweek 7 onwards but I am slightly worried about his gametime against the Hammers. He started against Port Vale yesterday, will start against Newcastle on Sunday, then Arsenal play Olympiakos on Wednesday and the Hammers on Saturday. Sunday-Saturday Champions League weeks are usually prime for rotation.

If Saka plays significant minutes against Newcastle and Olympiakos, is it a guarantee that he will start against West Ham? Maybe I’m overthinking it but I think Arteta might be more careful with his minutes to not risk an injury recurrence. 

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), I just don’t like as an FPL pick.

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) is a very solid, long-term pick with multiple routes to points: DefCon, penalties etc. Everton’s fixtures do turn in a few weeks but with these routes and an affordable price, he is probably the most long-term pick of the aforementioned lot.

That said, I want you to be aware of his stats; they’re not great. He’s had just two shots in the box in five matches, with both of them resulting in goals. So he’s not a volume shooter. These were admittedly very high xG attempts, though, which is what you want from an FPL asset.

Q: When to move for Alexander Isak?

A: Ekitike’s red card in the League Cup means Isak is likely to start against Palace, but I think it might still be too early to hop on the Swedish international. 

Slot has indicated that Isak will feature more regularly after the international break and I think the game against Manchester United in Gameweek 8 is the perfect opportunity to hand him his first start in the league at Anfield. I think he may be more of an option then but you still have to keep their European schedule in mind. They play Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Man City in the space of a week, and we could see rotation there again.

  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Foden or Xavi for the new few weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Both rotation risks. Would go for Foden, think he has higher upside.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Xavi

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
    5. Coupes
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I’ve gone Xavi

      Open Controls
  2. Dutchy FPL
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    How do you rate this WC team and what would you improve? Personally don't really like a Arsenal defensive double up, with Gabriel not getting much Defcon. Would love a great Caicedo alternative, maybe Jayden Anthony?

    Raya - Dúbravka
    Virgil - Tarkowski - Senesi - Richards - Gudmundsson
    Bruno - Semenyo - Ndiaye - Reijnders - Caicedo
    Haaland - Gyokeres - Joao Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I wouldn't be shocked if Arsenal kept 5 CS in the next 6 given these upcoming fixtures. But Raya is not going to be getting save/bonus pts (except maybe at Newcastle), whereas Gabriel's set piece threat could be a big factor against West Ham especially.

      Open Controls
    2. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Xhaka instead of Caicedo. 2 assists and 2 x defon already (plus an 11). Captain, nailed, a reliable 8th attacker to call on if need be. Gives you a bit of free change moving forward

      Open Controls
    3. Dutchy FPL
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thanks both!

      Open Controls
  3. Bigbars
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Thinking of ditching either AWB or reinildo for a cheap City def vs burnley like lewis or o'reilly, madness ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Likely the defenders that played carabao don't start on the weekend

      Open Controls
      1. Bigbars
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        thank you. I was thinking that too, but then out of all the defenders o'reilly and also in midfield foden both started and came off, and both have been playing prem games, so made me think

        Open Controls
  4. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    How does this look like? Any recommendations?

    Raya, Dubravka
    Senesi Andersen Richards Diouf Esteve
    Salah Semenyo Reijnders DBH King
    Haaland Gyökeres Pedro

    Open Controls
  5. Bob B
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Thoughts on:

    Salah, Gakpo, Mateta to

    Saka, Bruno, Gyokeres, (for free) + money ITB to get an Arsenal defender.

    Open Controls
  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Non haaland owners what are you doing

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      If he is still a doubt after the press conference?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Stick with Salah assuming we get no info on Haaland's fitness (no team leak, training photos/videos etc)

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Cheers tony

          Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Going away for the weekend, somewhere where there is no broadband, radio signal or generally civilised world - Luton or Liverpool.

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Unless confirmed out, I'm transferring him in with 2ft and losing Salah

      Open Controls
    4. boc610
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      hoping he's out because (for once at this point in the season) I love my team. if i wc it would only be to get him in , id end up keeping 80 percent of the players i already have

      Open Controls
  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Current WC draft:

    Raya, Dubravka,
    Senesi, Gabriel, Tarkowski, Gvardiol, Andersen,
    Semenyo, Caicedo, Ndiaye, Kudus, Reijnders,
    Haaland, J Pedro, Gyokeres (or Isak)

    Firstly, G2G?
    Secondly, go with Isak or go with Gyokeres and hold money back to upgrade to Isak when his minutes look better?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Mid too cheap maybe ? Lack of flexibility to get Saka Palmer etc?

      Go gyo first

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Too heavy in defence, you’ll have benching headaches and missed points every week.

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        True, thanks

        Open Controls
    3. lespaul
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      All your posts are asking for help from other members, maybe try to answer a few questions from others.

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Fair point, they have lately yeh. Will look to remedy this.

        Open Controls
  8. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Play Wood (SUN) or Sarr (WOL)?

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  9. The Son-dance Kid
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Sorry for the question, but this stuff does my head in...
    I have 3FTs now, and have not made any this GW.
    I use my free hit this GW.
    Do I have 3 or 4 FTs for GW 7?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      3FTs

      Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are retained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

      Open Controls
    2. lespaul
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    3. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bugger. Playing the free hit effectively costs you a transfer, without actually making a transfer.

      Thanks lads for spelling out the rules for a nuff like me

      Open Controls
    4. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Transfers always revert to 1 after a FH

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        You're living in 2023

        Open Controls
  10. Ste75
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Would you WC this team or hold for now?
    Sels
    Senesi Murillo Porro Munoz
    Reijnders Salah Semenyo Anderson Stach
    Haaland
    Subs: Dubravka Rodon Guiu Ekitike

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      FTs and budget?

      Murillo is a doubt
      Haaland is a doubt

      Rodon is the only nailed starter on your bench

      Open Controls
      1. Ste75
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        No FTs 0.7m in bank, all chips available.
        Think of going with this on a WC...
        Raya
        Gabriel VDV Senesi
        Semenyo Bruno Reijnders Ndiaye
        Haaland Pedro Isak
        Subs: Dubravka Stach Anderson Rodon

        Open Controls
        1. LÖrKingMuch
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Not wildcarding, keeping Salah, keeping an eye on Harland news and TC Haaland despite slight doubt could be a good differential this week.

          Open Controls
          1. Ste75
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Thanks for the input mate. Thinking I'm swinging towards that plan.

            Open Controls
    2. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I think you can wait 1 more week, especially if Murillo is declared fit.

      I’d TC Haaland if I were in your shoes

      Open Controls
      1. Ste75
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thanks for input. Yes, think I'll wait till tomorrow to hear on injury news.

        Open Controls
  11. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Palmer to

    A)Saka
    B)Foden
    C)Kudus

    Or just Dango to Kudus and hold Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. lespaul
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      All your posts are asking for help from other members, maybe try to answer a few questions from others.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    3. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Saka for me

        Open Controls
      • Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Saka unless you’re planning on WC soon, I’d be tempted by Foden if you are

        Open Controls
    4. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Will u have timber or gabriel on a wc?
      And also raya or pope?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Probably Raya + Gabriel

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Gabriel and Raya. (I have got Vicario though.)

        Open Controls
      3. mr_jones
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        pope over raya

        Open Controls
      4. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Gab over timber. Coin toss with Raya or Pope.

        Stats heavily imply loads of clean sheets for Arsenal over the next 8 weeks

        Open Controls
      5. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Raya and Gabriel easily mate.

        Open Controls
    5. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Haaland-Gyrokeres-Richarlison looks sweet!

      Although temptation to roll with triple ARS defense is real...

      Open Controls
      1. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        I think if it wasn't for defcons I'd agree. Am looking at 2-3x Arsenal defence on wildcard in Fanteam. I just feel Gabriel - for instance - won't prove better value than some of the 5.0 and 4.5 options in FPL. I also don't see any value in Raya at all, but I am waiting to be proven wrong.

        Open Controls
    6. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      In your opinion is saka on pens?

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        nope

        Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Cheers both

        Open Controls
    7. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Ndiaye or martinelli or enzo?

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Ndiaye

          Open Controls
        • Holmes
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Ndiaye

          Prefer Minteh over them

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            Minteh? Brighton? Nah

            Open Controls
      2. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Bruno or Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Ordinarily Id prefer Saka, but given Saka's current fitness, Bruno is probably better short term.

          Open Controls
        2. Mumfie
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          I like Bruno’s next 2 fixtures then see if Saka is up to speed.

          Open Controls
        3. JBG
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Bruno for at least next 2

          Open Controls
        4. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Bruno has been unlucky not to score more points. Just has so many routes to points, stats good etc

          Open Controls
      3. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        For those on wildcard, what is the plan if haaland is ruled out tomorrow?

        Im thinking downgrading to dcl and bringing salah back.....thanks

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            just bench him

            Open Controls
          • Holmes
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            I have got Salah, so it will be tough to spread the cash again. Guess I'll bring Saka and Pedro back.

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              It will be a bit of a disaster if he is ruled out - having used the wildcard primarily to bring him in!

              Open Controls
          • Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Would depend on how long he might be out for. I'd probably get a cheaper striker and keep money ITB to bring in Haaland later. I'm on a Haaland and Salah draft so probably wouldn't do anything too complicated.

            Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            I've had him since Gw1, it would just be a 0.2m loss and a FT to get him back but I'd just hold and let Stach play instead.

            I bet he starts anyway.

            There may be an ongoing issue but it was also a post match substitution explanation that has grown legs as they say.

            Open Controls
        2. CheesyZoot
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Chances Isak starts this weekend? Tempted to punt on him and Saka vs. Gyokeres & Bruno/Salah on WC

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            High

            Open Controls
          2. theplayer
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            You're punting on the fitness risks? I'm just not seeing the fascination with Isak just now. Minutes risk every week and it's not even like he's on pens like he was at Newcastle.

            Open Controls
            1. adstomko
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              In my opinion, he could become the equivalent of Haaland without penalties from GW8, which justifies 10.5m.
              Haaland may suffer less fitness problems, but Liverpool’s attack can score 4 in the first half.

              Open Controls
              1. theplayer
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Not so sure about that. Haaland is literally no competition whereas Isak has Ekitike.

                Open Controls
                1. theplayer
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  *has literally

                  Open Controls
              2. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                They're struggling to score in the first 90 minutes, never mind 4 in the first half

                Open Controls
          3. FF Dirtbag
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            2 pen takers vs 2 non pen takers. Know who i would choose.

            Open Controls
          4. mr_jones
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            chances of a groin injury are also high

            Open Controls
          5. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            There's so much nervousness and negativity.

            Like Eze he's one of the best players in the game and will score points.

            The goal against Southampton may have been fairly routine but he still swung it in sweetly.

            Open Controls
        3. adstomko
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Anybody else considering selecting Isak early?
          Would rather just bring him in now, in case I need to make other transfers in GW8

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            not much of an interest tbh. Salah or no Liverpool for me.

            Open Controls
            1. adstomko
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Hot take but I think Isak outscores Salah from GW8 onwards, even before AFCON

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                No penalties, constant injury concerns. He might outscore Salah but I'm not spending that much on a non-PK guy.

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  This applies to Saka too

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                    hence not interested

                    Open Controls
          2. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Competes with another quality striker, not on pens, sharing points with Salah et al. Not for me at that price.

            Open Controls
        4. FF Dirtbag
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Think im done with my WC team, what do you think? 0.3m in the bank.

          Donnarumma
          Gabriel Saliba VdV Senesi Rodon
          Fernandes Semenyo Ndiaye reijinders Caicedo
          Haaland gyokeres Pedro

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Not a fan of Bruno and Caicedo, otherwise looks good.

            Open Controls
            1. FF Dirtbag
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 16 mins ago

              Caicedo on bench most the time. Bruno is an absolute lock, no one else premium is worthwhile

              Open Controls
          2. mr_jones
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            caicedo best midprice midfielder. always defcon points.

            Open Controls
            1. FF Dirtbag
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
        5. Bradleyfarrell
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          G2G? Trying to figure out if I should get Senesi this week.

          Petrovic
          Gabriel Chalobah Cash
          Reijnders Salah KDH Semenyo
          Gyokeres Pedro Haaland

          (Dubravka, Gudmundsson, Reinildo, King)

          Open Controls
          1. FF Dirtbag
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Nah away to Leeds is a tough game

            Open Controls
        6. mr_jones
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          choose one for my second cheap midfielder next to caicedo

          A) Gravenberch (also have Salah)
          B) Anderson
          C) Anthony

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Probably B

            Open Controls
        7. Kiss of death
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          If I TC Haaland and he doesn’t play does the TC go to the VC as it would if the captain didn’t play or is it lost?

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Goes to the vice captain

            Open Controls
            1. Kiss of death
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Thank you

              Open Controls
        8. Bucket Man
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          2FT 2.2ITB. Appreciate everyone thoughts as having a shocking season again.

          Sanchez
          Porro, Munoz, Milenkovic
          Salah, Mitoma, Kudus, Semenyo
          Watkins, Wood, Pedro
          Andersen, Rodon, King

          Planning Salah to Reijnders and Watkins/Wood to Haaland and TC. Don’t think it’s too different to Wildcards other then Sanchez to Raya and Porro/Munoz to Tarkowski/Senesi etc and think I can avoid WC

          A) Use 2FT planned or WC?
          B) Watkins or Wood for Haaland? Will Wood even play
          C) Mitoma to Bruno/Ndiaye worth -4?

          Open Controls
          1. Riders of Yohan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            A) 2FT is fine
            B) Watkins but is tight. Depends what you can do with the extra money.
            C) Bruno probably repays long term on that move yes

            Open Controls
            1. Bucket Man
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              Thanks. Agree think I don’t need WC.

              Was planning to sell Watkins and then possibly go Wood to Gyorkores next week but now not even sure Wood plays. So difficult.

              Mitoma has been frustrating. But has Wolves next week but then Bruno has two decent games at least, that’s if I Wildcard GW8 which would be the earliest I do.

              Open Controls
        9. Riders of Yohan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Thoughts on this WC team? It’s for exact money and why I’ve had to go Saliba over Gabriel

          Petrovic
          Saliba Tark Senesi
          Bruno Saka Semenyo Ndiaye Reijn
          Haaland Gyok

          Dubravka. Mukiele, Alderete, Foster

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Have you looked at Romero over Tark?

            😉

            That would also get you to Gabriel over Saliba

            Open Controls
        10. Ade1958
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Thoughts on team for this week, currently top of Mini League with not many having Salah and Haaland
          Pope
          Cash VdV Porro
          Zubimendi Salah (V) Enzo Reijnders Semenyo
          Gyokeres Haaland (C)

          Dubravka Lacroix Ballard Guiu

          Open Controls
        11. RFlash
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Guys, what do you think about Ndoye? Is gonna play in GW6? a bit worried after Betis game

            Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            All this xMins talk...

            If players who cost a fair bit start matches and score goals they'll cement a place in the starting 11 soon enough.

            It's pretty simple really. If they don't score and assist and there's options there will be more rotation and early subs and benchings.

            I'm just talking myself into sticking with Eze and Isak on a wildcard.

            Open Controls

