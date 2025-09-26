Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

26 September 2025 120 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

120 Comments
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    A lot of Haaland + Salah teams. Personally don't see the value. Is Salah + fodder going to outscore Gyokeres + Bruno (or insert other combo of players in the 8-10 range) consistently? The answer to that is to me pretty clearly no. If you were to cap Salah all the time then the double points from cap can offset the lower value you get. But if you also own Haaland then it's not the case that you will be capping Salah much. And if you are capping Salah, the same value argument applies to owning Haaland.

    Anyone who has gone for both who would like to formulate a counter argument?

    
    1. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah I tend to agree. I went for both on WC last week. I quite liked the idea of owning the two most expensive assets and waiting a bit longer to see what emerged, and then cashing in. One plan I have for next week is Salah/Pedro -> Saka/Gyok for instance.

      
  2. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Vicario
    Konsa / Senesi / Anderson
    Salah / Semenyo / Kudus / Tavernier
    Gyokores / Haaland / J.Pedro

    Bench: Dubruvka, Gudmundsson, King , Mukiele,

    
  3. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    This feels mental but its really the only way I get Haaland in

    Salah, Ekitike out, Bruno and Haaland in? And then who to bench?

    Sanchez
    Truffert Gabriel Munoz
    Salah Semenyo Kudus Grealish
    Mateta Ekitike Pedro

    Dub Rodon Milenkovic Reijnders

    
    1. Pedersen
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would look into playing Reijnders this week. If Haaland score, then good chances of assists

      
  4. Fly Away Peter
      8 mins ago

      Haaland (TC) Locked.
      At least for now.

      
    • ran
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sels
      Porro \ Senesi \ Milenkovic
      Semenyo \ KDH \ Salah \ Reijnders
      Pedro \ Wood \ Haaland

      Dubravka \ Stach \ Gudmundsson \ Diouf

      Have 2FT at the moment;

      1) Milenkovic > VDV/Guehi/Richards to avoid the price drops and price rises? Or roll the 2FT?
      2) Is the starting XI and bench order gtg?

      
    • Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Anderson (SUN)
      B) Senesi (lee)
      C) Gabriel (new)

      Thanks

      
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Porro Milenkovic Munoz
      Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders Anderson
      Haaland (TC) Pedro
      Dubravka // Mateta Richards Esteve

      Don't like my back line this week, especially if Porro annoyingly gets rested. Any different benching decisions you'd take, or -4 anywhere?

      Cheers!

      
    • The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      People going for TC this week and the Count of Monte Hristo saying this week 13 (Leeds) or 15 (Sunderland) are the best options. I am not sure I agree - I think these teams will defend en masse and although City will win I do not think it will be the cricket scoreline people are expecting as they will struggle to break them down. I think West Ham (20th December) is a better candidate for the TC this half of the season, and only because Wolves at home is mid-January.

      
    • MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      No harder decision this week than to play Wood if you own him. At home to Sunderland but Jesus with a great showing midweek. Does Wood start? What we thinking. Cheers

      
    • Kane Train
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you rather have Gyokores or Bruno Fernandes?

      
    • rjcv177
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      One week punt before WC

      Best 2 out of
      Wirtz
      Rogers
      Simmons
      Ndiaye
      Doku

      Thkx in adv

      

