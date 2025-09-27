Pro Pundits

Why I’ve gone for Isak – and no Salah – on a Gameweek 6 Wildcard

27 September 2025 205 comments
Sam FPLFamily Sam FPLFamily
Scout’s General Manager and one half of FPLFamily, Sam, has her Wildcard active. Here she discusses why she is going without Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) ahead of Gameweek 6.

Every Wildcard has a different conundrum. This one is no different.

On Sunday, when I hit the button, I didn’t expect this one to be about whether to stick or twist on Mohamed Salah (£14.5m). Over the last five seasons or so, Salah has pretty much been an ever-present in my team. Unless the Egyptian has been away at AFCON or injured, he has been in my team. Not having him always feels like a risk I have been unwilling to take.

When I first hit the Gameweek 6 button, and even despite a difficult start to the season, his inclusion felt like a non-negotiable. I had both Salah and Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and, as a result, there were some compromises, but this felt like the right strategy for me.

Fast forward to 9:47pm or thereabouts on Tuesday evening and Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) whipping off his shirt. His red card and subsequent suspension means that suddenly things felt a little different. Rather than being tied to the £28.8m I was investing in Salah and Haaland, it felt possible to go earlier on a player that I already knew I would want at some stage.

Isak time?!

When Alexander Isak (£10.5m) eventually made the move from Newcastle to Liverpool, I knew eventually I would want him. It all just felt like a question of time.

The easing of the Liverpool forward back to match fitness as a result of his missed pre-season has delayed this. Isak is yet to start in the Premier League; in fact, the forward has only played 23 league minutes for Liverpool. However, he has started in both the Champions League and League Cup. The way the rotation was falling, I was expecting Ekitike to start in Gameweek 6, with Isak starting in the Champions League.

The red card, I think, has altered that path. I am now expecting Isak to start in Gameweek 6 and Ekitike in the Champions League. This makes it more likely that Isak starts again in the league in Gameweek 7 as Slot builds his match fitness.

In his Gameweek 6 presser, Slot said:

“Yeah, he’s able to make minutes again. I still feel 90 – [it] depends also on the pace and the intensity of the game – might be a bit too much. But not only that, also for the long term. So you can maybe give one, I would call, stupid hit to bring him to 90 and then you brought him too far over the line. So, I don’t think it’s smart to play him 90 yet. But he’s further into his pre-season now and normally after two or three weeks in pre-season players go to 60, 70 minutes, and in some clubs they even bring them to 90. But if you look at our pre-season, we mainly bring them to 60 to 70 minutes then.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

I am expecting a build of minutes. Isak registered an hour in the League Cup where he scored his first goal for the Reds. I hope for somewhere around 70 minutes in this one.

Isak v Salah

  1. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would you bench Pedro for KDH this week?

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      I would

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

    3. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Surely you have better options to bench than Pedro at home against a not particularly good defence

      1. Karan_G14
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not really. Other are Saka, Gyokeres, Semenyo, Reijnders, Haaland, Boomo.

    4. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tough and risky one. But I would. West Ham concede a lot on set pieces, KDH will feast. Porro might be rested this weekend.

      1. Karan_G14
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Really tempted given Pedro was a slight risk for this week.

        1. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          You mean JP? I thought you're talking about Porro. Really tough call then.

  2. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Another pretty template WC with a little Xavi punt. Gtg? Or any tweaks?

    Raya - Dub
    Saliba - Sensai - Gvardiol - VdV - Mukiele
    Semenyo - Reijnders - Bruno - Xavi - Stach
    Haaland - Gyokeres - Pedro

    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      All set for a bb in 8 (hence avoiding Everton picks)

    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fair with no Everton but you should probably assess who scores the most in the 6-8 block. You could be losing points this week with no Ndiaye/Grealish

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Well it's Xavi over Ndiaye so that's just a punt with Spurs having good fixtures.

  3. Dhiggins100
      25 mins ago

      Start one defender from:

      A. Gudmundsson (bou)
      B. Burn (ars)
      C. Lacroix (Liv)

      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        A - Gud has home fixture

      2. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        A

      3. krzys
        • 12 Years
        just now

        C

    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      2 FT and 3.4m ITB. Planning to do Grealish > Stach in GW7 and don't mind EVE double up for one week v West Ham.

      A - Paqueta > Ndiaye (bench Gyok)
      B - Paqueta > Bruno (bench Gyok)
      C - Roll to get 3FT next week

      Raya
      Senesi - Andersen - Gudmund
      Gakpo - Semenyo - Grealish - Reijnders
      Haaland - Gyok - Mateta

      Dubrav - Paqueta - Livramento - Lacroix

    • gkoc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Choose on on a WC:

      A) Ndiaye and Minteh
      B) Kudus and KDH

      1. krzys
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        A

      2. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        A but there's a cost difference. Kudus and Minteh best I think.

    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Kdh or Stach on WC?

      If KDH, play this gw
      A) Gyokeres (new)
      B) KDH (WHU)

      1. krzys
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        I wouldn't bench Gyokeres

      2. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        KDH and bench gyok

    • MGD
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bottomed:

      RMWC:

      Raya
      Gvardiol - Van der Ven - Senesi
      Saka - Reijnders - Mbeumo - Semenyo
      Haaland - Gyokeres - J. Pedro

      Dubravka - KDH/Stach - Rodon - Esteve

      Pretty weak bench, but hopefully wont need it too much. Will have 2 fts going forward. Could go Xavi + Gabriel instead of Saka + Rodon

    • Pariße
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      3FT, is it Isak time yet?

      The initial idea was to bring in Palmer, then Bruno as Palmer got injured.
      Now looking at Eze, Rich and Bruno.
      But a combo like Isak, Doku and Grealish could work too.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        60mins against a really strong Palace defence? I'm waiting another week, but depends who you're selling / how your bench looks

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          65 mins!

    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Down with an ingrown toenail infection. Can't even walk properly. All plans for the weekend cancelled. Blessing in disguise as I'm going to sit at home and watch all the games this weekend.

      GTG?

      Dubravka
      Cucurella Munoz VDV
      Salah Semenyo Kudus Reijnders
      Haaland(TC) JP Wood

      John King Gudmundsson Hartman

    • ratski
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      On the WC template of Haaland/Pedro/gyok

      Gyok feels like the weak link currently. Ok they have a great fixture run but just not sure yet if he's worth the outlay.

      The alternative seems like ricarlison but surely he's a transfer out waiting to happen with solenke about ? Someone enlighten me pls?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Have my doubts about Pedro and Gyökeres. Would agree that Richarlison is not going to be a set & forget pick but Solanke is only just "on the grass" and neither Solanke/Muani even made the bench for the cup, so I think Rich is a good option for, say, the next 3-4 GWs and the fixtures are there to target

        1. ratski
          • 14 Years
          just now

          They have a good run that's for sure

      2. Karan_G14
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Gyok with Eze and Saka supplying to him, potentially on pens and those fixtures looks like a no brainer pick to me.

      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        I’m on Richardson for two GW with funds in the bank to upgrade to one of the Swedes down the line

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          *Richarlison

          Does anyone remember Kieran Richardson scoring twice for England in the US around 2005?

    • tim
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Any reasons why not to TC Haaland?

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not many.

        Maybe he'll get reduced minutes as had a yellow flag but he was back to full training. Think they have champs league mid week so might get subbed.

        But no, triple captain looks good.

        1. tim
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Cheerio, triple it is, 0-1 Burnley confirmed

      2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not a DGW

        1. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          No DGWs likely this half of the season

      3. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Burnley will park the bus, which I don't think Leeds will do in GW13

    • krzys
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      On a WC:

      A) double Arsenal defence
      B) one City, one Arsenal DEF

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

    • JDrama
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      On wildcard, which do you prefer?

      O’Reilly, King, Isak
      Gvardiol, Reijnders, J.Pedro

      Raya (Dub)
      Gabriel VDV Senesi (Livramento XXX)
      Semenyo Kudus Ndaiye (Sarr XXX)
      Haaland Gyokores XXX

      Open Controls
      1. tim
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        B

      2. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        B

    • krzys
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    • LuisSuarez
        13 mins ago

        Start Wood or Woltemade for this gm week?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Wood

      • You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Biggest doubts on my wildcard is the punt on Xavi.

        Anyone seen much of him play? I'm going in blind.

        1. Boz
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not seen him play but historical stats are decent. 0.52 xGI/90 for Leipzig last year. It's the minutes risk that puts me off

        2. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Exactly my issue. Seen glimpses and he looks lively. In lots of setpieces and Spurs fans seem to think he'll move to the 10 spot now. Only issue is minutes. Can see 65-70 mins a game and the odd benching.

          Feels more exciting than Kudus but that's my dilemma as Kudus mins will be better. Both better than Ndiaye I think.

      • balint84
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        A) salah+gyokeres (save tf)
        B) haaland+bruno
        C) salah+haaland (get rid of gakpo, mateta -4)

        1. LuisSuarez
            just now

            B

        2. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Is JP passed fit for the game today?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yup

        3. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Which is better on wildcard

          A. Salah and Stach (rotating with a cheap def con defender)

          B. Mbuemo and Gyokores

          Can’t afford Bruno

        4. Teddy10
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Who would you sub, I have Sels in goal?

          A) Gabriel
          B) Chalobah
          C) Sensini
          D) N.Williams

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            D then

        5. Goodbye Clean Sheet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bench one this gw. Starting Raya as GK

          A) Gabriel
          B) Tarkowski

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            B

        6. Boz
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thoughts on the 4th mid spot?

          A) Kudus
          B) Ndiaye
          C) Enzo

          1. You've got red on you.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'm on Xavi but having major doubts as we head to the deadline

          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            B - nailed, defcon, noEurope, pens

            1. Boz
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Ta!

        7. balint84
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          5.5 mid?
          Anderson, Zubimendi or Garner?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Can’t stretch to Caicedo or Reijinders?

            1. balint84
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I Have Reijn + Enzo

          2. Boz
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Anderson

            1. Boz
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Or drop to KDH

        8. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Haaland triple captain. Yes or No?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes but temper your expectations… Burnley will sit ten behind the ball all game

          2. LuisSuarez
              1 min ago

              I did

            • Boz
              • 13 Years
              just now

              I would if I wasn't on WC

          3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Ndiaye unlikely to hit defcon this GW right? More likely in the tougher games?

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Correct

          4. Pedersen
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Pedro or Semenyo as vice captain? Playing triple captain on Haaland

            1. Boz
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Semenyo

