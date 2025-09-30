FPL Gameweek 7 early Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

We have put together our early Scout Picks for Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Plenty can change between now and Friday’s deadline, of course.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our final Scout Picks.

But this early selection, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

ABOUT THE SCOUT PICKS ‘BUS TEAM’

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 7 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 7 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

There will inevitably be a triple-up on Arsenal in Gameweek 7, with midweek minutes, injuries and press conference quotes set to be deciding factors when we finalise our Scout Picks.

For now, we have chosen David Raya (£5.6m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m).

No team has conceded more goals from set plays than West Ham United since the start of the season, so powerful aerial threat Gabriel is surely the standout option at the back, even factoring in the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo. Indeed, Michael Keane’s (£4.5m) headed goal for Everton on Monday came after a cleared corner was crossed back into the box.

As for Gyokeres, he has scored three goals in his three home matches, with four of his seven attempts at the Emirates ‘big chances’. Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) are also worthy of consideration.

Representation from Bournemouth seems likely. Should Fulham strikers Raul Jimenez (£6.3m) and Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) continue to be unavailable, Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) is almost certain to be included in the Scout Picks – he is the only player to have collected defensive contribution (DefCon) points in each of his six appearances this season. Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) will be near the top of our shopping list, too.

An away trip to Brentford should also see Erling Haaland (£14.4m) included for obvious reasons.

IN CONTENTION

The face-off between Chelsea and Liverpool could take many of the usual Scout Picks contenders out of the mix.

Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca will be without Trevoh Chalobah (£5.2m), Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) in Gameweek 7. It leaves Jorrel Hato (£4.8m), Benoit Badiashile (£4.4m) and Josh Acheampong (£4.0m) as the only fit centre-halves, thereby lifting the appeal of Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), Alexander Isak (£10.6m) and co. Midweek minutes for Liverpool against Galatasaray will need to be monitored first, however.

Elsewhere, it’d be foolish to dismiss the credentials of Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) despite his penalty miss on Saturday. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), unbeaten for shots, penalty box touches and non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) among his teammates is another consideration. He could certainly do well against a Sunderland side that has allowed the second-most chances to be created from their left flank this season. This fixture could also revive interest in Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), although plenty of teams have found it difficult to break down the Black Cats this term. Upon reviewing the table below, Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) and Wilson Isidor (£5.6m) might actually be better shouts at Sunderland.

At St James’ Park, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.1m) will fancy their chances of bolstering their goal counts against a Nottingham Forest side who haven’t banked a single shut-out this season. Gordon, meanwhile, has somehow racked up the highest expected goals (xG) figure of any Newcastle United player over the first six Gameweeks, despite missing three matches due to suspension.

Newcastle defensive representation, be it through Nick Pope (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£5.0m) or Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), also looks on the cards for the Scout Picks, with only three teams scoring at a worse rate than Forest.

Midfielders like Phil Foden (£8.1m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m), Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), Yankuba Minteh (£5.9m), Tijjani Reijnders (£5.8m) and Jaidon Anthony (£5.6m) are potential inclusions, while there is no shortage of candidates at the back, with Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m), Micky van de Ven (£4.8m), Matty Cash (£4.6m) and Chris Richards (£4.5m) amongst those likely to be under consideration in our midweek Scout Squad selections.

Sarr and Minteh are included in the ‘bus team’. Sarr’s 7.3 points per start in 2025/26 ranks second among midfielders (see image below), while Minteh has either scored or assisted in each of his last three outings.

From the other forwards, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) and Richarlison (£6.8m) look to be the early frontrunners, with the former currently installed in the ‘bus team’ alongside Haaland and Gyokeres. A home clash looks pretty appealing for Watkins, given that Burnley have conceded 11 goals in their three away matches.

THE LONGER SHOTS

You’d be hard-pressed to make a case for a Manchester United defender this week, even with a home fixture against newly-promoted opposition.

It’ll also be a tough ask for any Everton players to force their way past others, with Crystal Palace unbeaten in 18 matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, but there probably won’t be too many takers in Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m), given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ lack of goal threat in the opening six Gameweeks.

GAMEWEEK 7 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

