FPL Gameweek 7 early Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

30 September 2025 59 comments
We have put together our early Scout Picks for Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Plenty can change between now and Friday’s deadline, of course.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our final Scout Picks.

But this early selection, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

ABOUT THE SCOUT PICKS ‘BUS TEAM’

FPL notes: Pep on Marmoush's "impact" + Haaland's fitness

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 7 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 7 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury 3

There will inevitably be a triple-up on Arsenal in Gameweek 7, with midweek minutes, injuries and press conference quotes set to be deciding factors when we finalise our Scout Picks.

For now, we have chosen David Raya (£5.6m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m).

No team has conceded more goals from set plays than West Ham United since the start of the season, so powerful aerial threat Gabriel is surely the standout option at the back, even factoring in the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo. Indeed, Michael Keane’s (£4.5m) headed goal for Everton on Monday came after a cleared corner was crossed back into the box.

As for Gyokeres, he has scored three goals in his three home matches, with four of his seven attempts at the Emirates ‘big chances’. Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) are also worthy of consideration.

Representation from Bournemouth seems likely. Should Fulham strikers Raul Jimenez (£6.3m) and Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) continue to be unavailable, Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) is almost certain to be included in the Scout Picks – he is the only player to have collected defensive contribution (DefCon) points in each of his six appearances this season. Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) will be near the top of our shopping list, too.

An away trip to Brentford should also see Erling Haaland (£14.4m) included for obvious reasons.

IN CONTENTION

FPL pre-season: Another Watkins goal, Malen uncertainty + Reijnders brace

The face-off between Chelsea and Liverpool could take many of the usual Scout Picks contenders out of the mix.

Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca will be without Trevoh Chalobah (£5.2m), Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) in Gameweek 7. It leaves Jorrel Hato (£4.8m), Benoit Badiashile (£4.4m) and Josh Acheampong (£4.0m) as the only fit centre-halves, thereby lifting the appeal of Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), Alexander Isak (£10.6m) and co. Midweek minutes for Liverpool against Galatasaray will need to be monitored first, however.

Elsewhere, it’d be foolish to dismiss the credentials of Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) despite his penalty miss on Saturday. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), unbeaten for shots, penalty box touches and non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) among his teammates is another consideration. He could certainly do well against a Sunderland side that has allowed the second-most chances to be created from their left flank this season. This fixture could also revive interest in Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), although plenty of teams have found it difficult to break down the Black Cats this term. Upon reviewing the table below, Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) and Wilson Isidor (£5.6m) might actually be better shouts at Sunderland.

At St James’ Park, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.1m) will fancy their chances of bolstering their goal counts against a Nottingham Forest side who haven’t banked a single shut-out this season. Gordon, meanwhile, has somehow racked up the highest expected goals (xG) figure of any Newcastle United player over the first six Gameweeks, despite missing three matches due to suspension.

Newcastle defensive representation, be it through Nick Pope (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£5.0m) or Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), also looks on the cards for the Scout Picks, with only three teams scoring at a worse rate than Forest.

Midfielders like Phil Foden (£8.1m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m), Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), Yankuba Minteh (£5.9m), Tijjani Reijnders (£5.8m) and Jaidon Anthony (£5.6m) are potential inclusions, while there is no shortage of candidates at the back, with Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m), Micky van de Ven (£4.8m), Matty Cash (£4.6m) and Chris Richards (£4.5m) amongst those likely to be under consideration in our midweek Scout Squad selections.

Sarr and Minteh are included in the ‘bus team’. Sarr’s 7.3 points per start in 2025/26 ranks second among midfielders (see image below), while Minteh has either scored or assisted in each of his last three outings.

From the other forwards, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) and Richarlison (£6.8m) look to be the early frontrunners, with the former currently installed in the ‘bus team’ alongside Haaland and Gyokeres. A home clash looks pretty appealing for Watkins, given that Burnley have conceded 11 goals in their three away matches.  

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL pre-season: New £4.5m West Ham left-back Diouf shines

You’d be hard-pressed to make a case for a Manchester United defender this week, even with a home fixture against newly-promoted opposition.

It’ll also be a tough ask for any Everton players to force their way past others, with Crystal Palace unbeaten in 18 matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, but there probably won’t be too many takers in Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m), given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ lack of goal threat in the opening six Gameweeks.

GAMEWEEK 7 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    How's this?

    Petrovic
    Munoz Senesi Andersen
    Saka Eze Semenyo Reijnders
    Haaland Pedro Woltemade

    Dubravka Xavi Gudmundsson Tosin

    Open Controls
    1. Aceaceace007
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Midfielder and forward line looks good.
      With Odegaard back, what will that mean for Eze? Playing well so perhaps LW starts in the next few game weeks.

      Not sure about the Bournemouth defense double up though

      Open Controls
    2. Weeb Kakashi
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Arsenal defence?

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      2.5m itb to get Arsenal def

      Open Controls
  2. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Thoughts on this GW8 WC.

    Pope Dubravka
    Saliba Andersen Richards Tosin Alderete
    Salah Palmer Sarr Minteh Reijnders
    Haaland DCL 4.3

    0.2 ITB. Any improvements? Note the WC is for GW8.

    Open Controls
    1. Aceaceace007
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Would get Gabriel with that 0.2, although will probably rise to be out of reach by then.

      Minteh on form but will have NEW and MAN those two game weeks after the wildcard.

      Why not downgrade Palmer and go Enzo and Pedro?

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Expected folks to suggest dropping Palmer. But he is in there for the GW11 captaincy.

        Haaland and Salah play each other that week. Although Arsenal play Burnley

        Open Controls
        1. Aceaceace007
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          GW11 is a long way away. If playing WC in GW8, may as well roll and get him in that way if needs be

          Open Controls
          1. Weeb Kakashi
            • 9 Years
            38 mins ago

            Makes sense. Will give it a rethink and potential alternatives.

            Another option was Isak instead of Palmer. Means double up with Salah. Pretty differential.

            MUN bre AVL. Great for attacking returns. Can then get Palmer later for either Salah/Isak

            Open Controls
            1. Aceaceace007
              • 2 Years
              35 mins ago

              I like that thought. Once Isak starts scoring, I reckon it'll unlock Salah points also

              Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      I am not in Salah + Haaland camp, and my brain could not reach GW8 as yet 😛

      The team look good btw, just the DCL pick does not give me good feeling. Maybe Palmer to Enzo and upgrade DCL.

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Can give DCL 5 weeks. The fixtures are great. He is playing 90 and is probably on pens as well. Getting on the end of big chances too. 5.5 I think il give it a go

        Open Controls
      2. Weeb Kakashi
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Palmer is in there for the GW11 captaincy

        Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Repost - Which combo would you prefer this week?
    A. Richarlison (lee) Rice/Eze (WHU)
    B. Gyokeres (WHU) Pedro (LIV)

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Aceaceace007
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      B

      Fancy a Gyokeres brace at least against WHU

      Open Controls
      1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          just now

          As above, I think Gyok is due a couple this week

          Open Controls
    3. LS11
        45 mins ago

        Exact money to do Grealish to Eze. Thoughts?

        Raya (Dubs)
        VDV Sensei Andersen (Gud) (Reinildo)
        Salah Semenyo Grealish Reijnders (King)
        Haaland JP Mateta

        Open Controls
        1. Aceaceace007
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Rondon instead of Reinildo for me

          Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Liverpool team news - Salah, Isak benched

        Team to play Galatasaray: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Wirtz, Ekitke, Gakpo

        Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Robertson, Rio

        Open Controls
        1. Swerve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Well, well.

          Open Controls
        2. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          37 mins ago

          Wow

          Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Team to play Liverpool: Cakir, Singo, Sanchez, Badakci, Jakobs, Lemina, Toerreira, Gundogan, Akgun, Osmihen, Yilmaz

          Substitutes: Guvenc, Balatci, Sallai, Sara, Icardi, Sane, Elmali, Kutlu, Kutucu, Ayhan, Demir, Unyay

          Open Controls
          1. Aceaceace007
            • 2 Years
            33 mins ago

            That Galatasray squad looks alright on paper you know.

            Same,Lemina,Gundogan,Torreira,Oshihmen and Yilmaz

            Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Ekitike leads the line

        With Wirtz and Gakpo

        Salah and Isak ready on the bench

        Possibly good news for Isak minutes at Chelsea, depending on how this evening goes.

        Open Controls
        1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
            just now

            Yeah that’s Isak starting at the weekend I would think

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          Tottenham team news - Danso starts with Simons and Kudus benched
          Spurs: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall; Johnson, Richarlison, Odobert.

          Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Palhinha, Simons, Udogie, Gray, Kudus, Davies, Scarlett, Olusesi, Hardy.

          Bodo/Glimt team news
          Bodo/Glimt: Haikin, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Berg, Auklend, Hogh, Hauge, Bjorkan, Brunstad Fet, Sjovold, Evjen.

          Subs: Faye Lund, Sjong, Nielsen, Gundersen, Blomberg, Helmersen, Klynge, Riisnaes, Maatta, Jorgensen, Hansen

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Nice rest for Kudus

            Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Chelsea team news - Caicedo passed fit, Garnacho starts

          Team to face Benfica: Sanchez, Gusto, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Garnacho, Buonanotte, George

          Team to face Chelsea: Trubin, Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Aursnes, Rios, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Barrenchea, Pavlidis.

          Open Controls
        4. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Bench who?

          Romero (lee)
          Kudus (lee)
          Mbeumo (SUN)
          Semenyo (FUL)
          Reijnders (bre)
          Pedro (LIV)
          Isak (che)

          Open Controls
          1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              just now

              Mbeumo and pedro for me

              Open Controls
          2. -GK22-
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            27 mins ago

            WC now or wait till 8, below doesn’t fill me with confidence, not even for BB?

            Sels
            Senesi, De cuypers, Porro
            Semenyo, Bruno, Ndiaye, Reijnders, Rogers
            Haaland, Bowen

            Dub, wood, Cucurella, Hartman

            Open Controls
          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            25 mins ago

            Last time Salah was benched by Klopp, three years ago.

            He scored a 6 minute hat trick against Rangers.

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 9 Years
              just now

              So a 3 minute six trick against defenderless Chelsea?

              Open Controls
          4. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            Interesting. A lot of rotation from PL teams. Most noticeable of course Salah benching at this point of UCL. Also Kudus, Xavi, Pedro etc.

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              League is simply harder.

              Tbf Liverpool would survive with 1 point in Türkiye, but would want the win against Chelsea.

              Same goes for Spurs.

              Open Controls
          5. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Strange to see Salah on the bench. He got his rest last week in EFL cup.

            Slot confirmed Frimpong is playing RW

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Salah hasn't been particularly great this season

              Open Controls
              1. Feanor
                • 16 Years
                11 mins ago

                he's been poor going back to March

                Open Controls
              2. Ball Ake
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                Interesting choice, not sure what more Chiesa has to do to get a start on the right. Frimpomg did start out as a winger, better work rate tracking back too presumably

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa: "He has a little niggle. He tried it today; he was on the pitch at the start but couldn't end the training session.

                  "We decided not to take him because in a few days we play Chelsea."

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ball Ake
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Ah, missed that, cheers. He doesn't have the best luck with injuries that fella

                    Open Controls
          6. Stevie B
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            Would you wildcard this lot?

            Vicario, Dubravka
            Pedro Porro, Cucurella, Guehi, Ballard, Esteve
            Semenyo, B. Fernandes, Foden, Reijnders, Anderson
            Joao Pedro, Wood, Haaland

            Thank you!

            Open Controls
          7. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            11 mins ago

            Slot needs to try every option available to get Salah on track

            Open Controls
          8. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            FFS trying to convince myself to ditch bruno on wc and here he pops up in the team of the week...

            Open Controls
          9. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Hopefully the benching might spark Salah's motivation a bit for Chelsea, or Slot is clearly signally his intention to reconfigure the team away from Salah

            Open Controls
            1. Ball Ake
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Maybe, Eze's arrival at Arsenal seems to have improved Martinelli and Trossard's form

              Open Controls
              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                He plays for pool though....

                Open Controls
                1. Ball Ake
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Lol

                  Open Controls
                2. Ball Ake
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  This is the facetiousness I signed up to this place for!

                  Open Controls
          10. Sandy Ravage
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Lots of 1-pointers coming up this weekend...

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              I had my share last week. 9 players who scored 14 between them 😆

              Open Controls
            2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                1 min ago

                Elaborate

                Open Controls
            3. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              7 mins ago

              Sky have Frimpong at RB, Szlob RM and Wirtz in Salah role.

              Open Controls
            4. @FPL__Engineer
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Saka Eze or Gyokeres on wildcard

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Gyo maybe more nailed and on pens

                Open Controls
            5. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Guehi not really being mentioned in best defender reviews despite him having 4th highest points and best combination of attributes - cleans, defcons, attacking returns, cheap, practically fixture proof.......thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Attacking returns might dry up ?

                Open Controls
              2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                  just now

                  Ssshhh 🙂

                  Open Controls
              3. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Mbappe(C) & Güler 😎

                Open Controls

