FPL notes: Dewsbury-Hall ban + Nuno’s first West Ham game

The final Scout Notes article of Gameweek 6 covers a Monday night fixture that didn’t scream ‘classic’ from the outset – and it lived up to its billing.

There was more intrigue in this match than usual, however, with Nuno Espirito Santo taking charge of West Ham United for the first time.

NUNO KEEPS IT SIMPLE

Above: West Ham’s starting XI, via the BBC

This was our first look at Nuno’s West Ham… but not really.

Much like Ange Postecoglou did in his first game as Nottingham Forest boss when he’d barely taken team training, the incoming Hammers head coach kept it simple.

“Two training sessions, we try to keep it simple. Now is not the moment to make big changes. More important is that the team is compact and organised; this was the main message. “[What impact do I think I can have after two training sessions?] Not much, not much, but I think that the players understand that we have to make things different, we have to become a team that is more organised, don’t leave gaps.” – Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking ahead of kick-off

This was, in effect, a Graham Potter side – but a Graham Potter side short of James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m). Nuno explained ahead of kick-off that the midfielder was omitted for tactical reasons; remember that Ward-Prowse failed to win over his ‘new’ manager at Forest in an ill-fated loan spell.

DEFENCE TO IMPROVE?

Already, however, Nuno is making noises (see above) about being more “compact and organised”. Those were the similar sorts of comments he’d make at Forest, who boasted a superb defensive record in 2024/25.

It wasn’t pretty, nor was it convincing (the Hammers were second-best for the first hour), but Everton were reduced to 0.73 xG on Monday, so it was a just-about-satisfactory start at the rear.

One well-known weakness that Nuno will really have to iron out is defending set plays/aerial balls. Michael Keane‘s (£4.5m) goal came from a recycled corner, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and Beto (£5.4m) probably should have scored with headers.

Eight goals have now been conceded by the Hammers from set pieces this season, by far the worst record in the division.

Don’t expect a quick fix from Nuno, however.

“Simple. Don’t change too much, too much things. I think when you arrive to a club, it is about slowly being progressive, trying to find the right options and solutions.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on what he plans to change this week

SUMMERVILLE + DIOUF BRIGHT SPARKS AS BOWEN SCORES AGAIN

Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) has made a career out of scoring plenty of goals for average sides. He’s at it again this year, bagging three already in 2025/26. His latest one came on Monday, via a deflection from Keane’s head.

Probably the more eye-catching displays came from the left flank, however. El Hadji Diouf (£4.4m) teed up assist number four of the season when crossing for Bowen (again, via a Keane head), with his combination play with Crysensio Summerville (£5.5m) eye-catching in the second half.

Summerville was arguably the Hammers’ best player. He had as many penalty box touches (seven) and shots (three) as Bowen, one of which he should have converted when latching onto an underhit Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) headed back-pass.

One to watch in the Nuno era – but it’ll be Diouf who really appeals if the new West Ham boss can add clean sheets to his assists.

DEWSBURY-HALL BAN

Dewsbury-Hall became the first Premier League player to reach five yellow cards for the season on Monday night. This latest caution was a ludicrous one, received after the budget midfielder won the ball.

As a result of the booking, he’ll be banned for Everton’s Gameweek 7 clash with Crystal Palace.

“He’s played really, really well. He’s been a great signing and started the season really well for us. Getting goals and creating goals, makes us play much better, I have to say, and we’ll miss him.” – David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Fellow £5.0m midfielder James Garner banked an assist for Keane’s goal. He also had a game-high five shots, although the three in the box were his first such attempts of 2025/26.

James Tarkowski (£5.5m) failed to hit the DefCon threshold for the first time this season and Garner couldn’t build on his 3/5 record; Keane was the only Toffees who managed it here.

All in all, this was another Everton match in which their lack of a convincing ‘nine’ is all too apparent. Beto started and was again poor, while Thierno Barry (£5.8m) wasn’t much better.

Flair on the flanks is one thing but a shortage of goals, or even just presence, up top can seriously undermine the whole operation.