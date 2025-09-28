FPL notes: Watkins off the mark, Elliott + Fulham’s striker shortage

Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) ended his goal drought as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Fulham on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Villa Park.

WATKINS OFF THE MARK

Ollie Watkins netted his first goal of the season on Sunday, ending a run of nine consecutive matches without scoring.

Having been transferred out by more than 578,000 managers, the England international skilfully lifted his shot over Bernd Leno (£5.0m) to equalise for the hosts.

No need to overcomplicate things. Lucas Digne's ball over the top allows Ollie Watkins to lob Bernd Leno and equalise for Aston Villa against Fulham.



Watkins has ended a run of 700 minutes without scoring in the Premier League.#AVLFUL pic.twitter.com/tqPkE1mzUb — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 28, 2025

From that moment on, it was like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders, which significantly enhanced the performance of the entire Villa team as well.

Subsequent goals from John McGinn (£5.4m) and substitute Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) turned the game on its head.

While it was not flawless by any means, Villa have now achieved consecutive victories against Bologna and Fulham, with Feyenoord and Burnley up next.

“We are getting better. We started [the season] so, so poor but then after the break we draw with Everton, Sunderland and Brentford. We were more or less getting balanced but not enough, performing better but not enough. We needed to improve some things, not just tactically, and on Thursday we did that and today as well. We reacted fantastically to conceding the goal. We showed energy, collectively and individually. Progressively, we are getting better and those points will hopefully help us to be more consistent for the next matches.” – Unai Emery

As for Morgan Rogers (£6.9m), he has looked a shadow of his former self this season; however, he created three chances against Fulham and provided the assist for Buendia’s goal, as Watkins’ cross deflected off him en route to the Argentine.

WHY ELLIOTT WAS SUBBED, MINGS INJURY

Harvey Elliott (£5.4m) got his opportunity from the start on Sunday, but the former Liverpool player was subbed off at half-time.

His replacement, Buendia, scored and assisted less than 10 minutes after coming on.

“He needs to adapt in everything, but I changed him not because he was playing bad. He was playing good, but I changed him thinking about the energy Buendia gives us in that moment, and his skills as well.” – Unai Emery on Harvey Elliott

“Keep going, for him and I change him more tactically because Emiliano Buendia is giving us energy and his adaptation is better than Elliott. He needs time, Elliott. Emiliano did fantastic.” – Unai Emery on Harvey Elliott

On the injury front, Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) had to be taken off after injuring his leg, while Jadon Sancho (£5.9m) missed out through illness, despite initially being named on the bench.

“I don’t know. Injured but I don’t know which injuries.” – Unai Emery on Tyrone Mings

“Sancho was feeling sick before the game so that is why he was not on the bench but he will be important for us.” – Unai Emery on Jadon Sancho

RAUL + MUNIZ INJURY LATEST, £4.5M KING LIVELY

Raul Jimenez (£6.3m) started up front for Fulham on Sunday, taking the place of the injured Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m), who missed out due to a muscle problem.

The Mexican gave the Cottagers an early lead by directing a header into the far corner, but had to leave the match shortly after.

It meant Adama Traore (£5.3m) had to play out of position as a centre-forward, which blunted Fulham’s attacking potency.

“It was in the moment of the goal, we have fighting in the box. He tried but he was not able to keep going in the game. It was difficult because when you don’t have Raul or Rodrigo (Muniz). Without both it is more difficult and Adama tried. It is not his strong part of the game and we had some problems to link up our game. It is not an excuse, it disrupted our game and with Raul there we will be much stronger. It is not an excuse and we need to blame ourselves much more.” – Marco Silva on Raul Jimenez

Kenny Tete (£4.5m) also missed out for Fulham with a knee injury.

Fulham visit Bournemouth on Friday, with their lack of fit strikers potentially good news for Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and co.

Elsewhere, it wasn’t Fulham’s day, but £4.5m midfielder Josh King continues to look superb.

The youngster recorded three shots in this match, causing Villa all sorts of problems, with his pace and trickery a constant threat in behind.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), meanwhile, picked up defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the fifth successive match.

