FPL notes: Watkins off the mark, Elliott + Fulham’s striker shortage

28 September 2025 82 comments
Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) ended his goal drought as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Fulham on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Villa Park.

WATKINS OFF THE MARK

Ollie Watkins netted his first goal of the season on Sunday, ending a run of nine consecutive matches without scoring.

Having been transferred out by more than 578,000 managers, the England international skilfully lifted his shot over Bernd Leno (£5.0m) to equalise for the hosts.

From that moment on, it was like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders, which significantly enhanced the performance of the entire Villa team as well.

Subsequent goals from John McGinn (£5.4m) and substitute Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) turned the game on its head. 

While it was not flawless by any means, Villa have now achieved consecutive victories against Bologna and Fulham, with Feyenoord and Burnley up next.

“We are getting better. We started [the season] so, so poor but then after the break we draw with Everton, Sunderland and Brentford. We were more or less getting balanced but not enough, performing better but not enough. We needed to improve some things, not just tactically, and on Thursday we did that and today as well. We reacted fantastically to conceding the goal. We showed energy, collectively and individually. Progressively, we are getting better and those points will hopefully help us to be more consistent for the next matches.” – Unai Emery

As for Morgan Rogers (£6.9m), he has looked a shadow of his former self this season; however, he created three chances against Fulham and provided the assist for Buendia’s goal, as Watkins’ cross deflected off him en route to the Argentine.

WHY ELLIOTT WAS SUBBED, MINGS INJURY

Harvey Elliott (£5.4m) got his opportunity from the start on Sunday, but the former Liverpool player was subbed off at half-time.

His replacement, Buendia, scored and assisted less than 10 minutes after coming on.

“He needs to adapt in everything, but I changed him not because he was playing bad. He was playing good, but I changed him thinking about the energy Buendia gives us in that moment, and his skills as well.” – Unai Emery on Harvey Elliott

“Keep going, for him and I change him more tactically because Emiliano Buendia is giving us energy and his adaptation is better than Elliott. He needs time, Elliott. Emiliano did fantastic.” – Unai Emery on Harvey Elliott

On the injury front, Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) had to be taken off after injuring his leg, while Jadon Sancho (£5.9m) missed out through illness, despite initially being named on the bench.

“I don’t know. Injured but I don’t know which injuries.” – Unai Emery on Tyrone Mings

“Sancho was feeling sick before the game so that is why he was not on the bench but he will be important for us.” – Unai Emery on Jadon Sancho

RAUL + MUNIZ INJURY LATEST, £4.5M KING LIVELY

Raul Jimenez (£6.3m) started up front for Fulham on Sunday, taking the place of the injured Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m), who missed out due to a muscle problem.

The Mexican gave the Cottagers an early lead by directing a header into the far corner, but had to leave the match shortly after.

It meant Adama Traore (£5.3m) had to play out of position as a centre-forward, which blunted Fulham’s attacking potency.

“It was in the moment of the goal, we have fighting in the box. He tried but he was not able to keep going in the game. It was difficult because when you don’t have Raul or Rodrigo (Muniz). Without both it is more difficult and Adama tried. It is not his strong part of the game and we had some problems to link up our game. It is not an excuse, it disrupted our game and with Raul there we will be much stronger. It is not an excuse and we need to blame ourselves much more.” – Marco Silva on Raul Jimenez

Kenny Tete (£4.5m) also missed out for Fulham with a knee injury.

Fulham visit Bournemouth on Friday, with their lack of fit strikers potentially good news for Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and co.

Elsewhere, it wasn’t Fulham’s day, but £4.5m midfielder Josh King continues to look superb.

The youngster recorded three shots in this match, causing Villa all sorts of problems, with his pace and trickery a constant threat in behind.

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), meanwhile, picked up defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the fifth successive match.

  1. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    Gabriel - Cash - Dorgu
    Salah -Semenyo - Reijnders - KDH
    Haaland - Gyokeres - Pedro

    Dubravka - King - Gudmundsson - Reinildo

    0.2 m in the bank. FT used last night on Cucurella ➡ Gabriel.

    Plan is to save in GW 8 and 9. Then do a triple move Gyokeres + Cash + Dorgu ➡ Mateta + Andersen + Richards if Gyokeres doesn’t look good in the next two.

    Will leave me 1.7 m in the bank then to take KDH up to any 6.7 m mid in GW 11.

    Sound?

  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    A or B?! Currently on A!

    A) Romero and Ndiaye

    B) Guehi and Kudus.

  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    ollie

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    from gw13 pool fixtures are out of this world. when does salah leave for the AFCON?

    1. Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Probably between 16-17. Thinking Isak?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        going gyo on wc but yes will probably swap for isak then.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Those fixtures were my reason for aiming for WC13. Get Mo in short term and use the AFCON's to get rid again from 16.

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    2 FTs:
    A) Tosin > Senesi
    B) Tosin + Porro > Alderete + Gabriel

    Leaning slightly A as Senesi just seems a season keeper at that price point. Really wish Gabriel hadn't got that goal and given me FOMO!

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      That's Gab done with scoring for a bit.
      Senesi really is a season keeper, and I've only just rectified the mistake of not going there sooner. I'd recommend doing the same.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Don’t know why people keep saying this when he’s next up against a West Ham side who are shambolic at setpieces

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Fair enough. I'm sure that'll be day one, job one for Nuno though.

  6. dhamphiir
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Does this team need WC?

    Raya
    Andersen - Senesi - Richards
    Salah - B. Fernandes - Semenyo - Reijnders - Anderson
    Haaland - J. Pedro
    Dubravka - Agbadou - Esteve - Guiu

    1FT 0.2m ITB

    1. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Looks good as it is

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      That looks like a lot of people's post-WC team.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Looks good
      Salah the only problem really

    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What wld you Wc to?

      1. dhamphiir
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        The template WC
        Raya - Dubravka
        Gabriel - Andersen - Sensei - Richards - Alderete
        Bruno - Sarr - Semenyo - Reijnders - Stach
        Haaland - Pedro - Gyokeres
        2.4m ITB
        If I WC in GW7 then I will use BB in GW8

  7. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Right.
    Managed to compose myself after the golf.

    Got Gyokeres; best route to a 2nd Arse please, with 2.5ITB:-

    1. Any defender > Gab/Calafiori
    2. Bruno > Saka
    3. Rutter > Eze

    Sanchez (Dub)
    Munoz VdV Senesi (Andersen eSteve)
    Bruno Reijnders Ndiaye Semenyo (Rutter)
    Haaland JP Gyokeres

    No interest in changing keepers until WC13.

    TY

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      1, Gabs don’t over think it

    2. Laserface
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      1 for sure

  8. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    1. (Gab)

  9. Laserface
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    WC this team? Or BB ?

    Sanchez
    VDV Senesi Konsa
    Bruno Gakpo Reij Semenyo
    Gyok Haaland(c) Watkins

    Dub Caicedo Richards Milenkovic
    1FT and 0.2m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Doesn’t need a Wc

  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Salah to

    A-Saka
    B-Doku
    C-Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A

  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Don't see anyone ever talking about Woltemade on here
    2 goals in 3 appearances since joining the league
    Ange Forest at home next feels potentially great, then bha, FUL, whu bre is a fairly solid, though not amazing, run
    I'm thinking vs. Joao Pedro who we all pretty much own for instance has had 1 shot (0 on target) and 0.15 xG in the same 3 game period and maybe could be vulnerable for GW8 rotation given it's the 12:30 kickoff post IB and he will have played in Brazil in Tokyo midweek, though Chelsea haven't got huge depth with the Delap injury

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Before now it was one goal for a shot shy team not much upside

    2. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Agree - I think at 7mil he's a great option. Come GW13 and the fixture swing, he'll be on everyone's radar.

  12. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Like I do at the end of each game week, I set the set my team for the following week.

    My first thoughts were 5-3-2.. however my bench for GW7, on paper, looks better that my 11 starting!

    Dub
    Gabriel, Senesi, Guehi, Burn, VDV
    Semenyo, Reijnders, Grealish
    Haaland, Gyork

    Sanchez, Kudus, Gapko, Mateta.

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      That bench headache would drive me nuts

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        You and me both. 90+ on a BB last week so it's done me well. I can now fine tune over the next few weeks and set up for Christmas!

        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          AFCON 5 FT for GW16 too. Regardless of how many in the bank. So no need to be building the bank up to 16 because you're guaranteed to have 5 FT then.

          1. T88MYE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            A great reminder! Thank you!

    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I wouldn't start Reijnders.

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        It's early days.. just mad looking at that bench!

        A few teaks over the next 3-4 weeks.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I'd BB that

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        BB last week (90+), hence the strong 15 players.

        Time to cash in for fodder.

  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro Munoz Richards
    Fernandes Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
    Haaland (C) Pedro Mateta
    Sanchez / Anderson Esteve Milenkovic

    Wildcard this week or not yet?
    (1 FT available, £2.6m ITB)

    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      WC Not needed

      1. Bring in Arsenal (JP or Mateta - Gyok) or perhaps Bruno - Saka (I just don't like Bruno)
      2. Roll the transfer and you'll be in a great place with 2 moves next week.

    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Team looks good it just depends how hard you want to go after Arsenal assets from next week or not.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers both. I agree I wasn't leaning that way. Arsenal could punish next week, however.

  14. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Milenkovic to which defender? Will get the other next week on WC

    A Gabriel (WHM)
    B Sensi (FUL)

    or just WC now and get both?

    Sanchez
    VDV Rodon Munoz
    Semenyo Bruno Kudus Grealish
    Haaland Ekitike Pedro

    Dubravka Reijnders Milenkovic Diouf

  15. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    For those on WC right now, are you setting your team up for BB8 or 9? Or will you use BB in another GW?

  16. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Don’t think 2-3 changes is worth a WC.
    Not sure who I would prioritize in from those 2 though. But Senesi probably rising tonight and who knows if Gabriel could be reviewed for that incident and no where close to rising so you could wait on him. Is a -4 a total no go for you?

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Reply fail to Ninja

      1. _Ninja_
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers i've taken a hit 3 weeks in a row now so used to it lol. Not sure if its worth a hit to get both though over my current defenders

        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Same problem have taken hits last 3 weeks but getting away with it and a nice rank. Now getting conservative and don’t want to take more hits but if being aggressive and taking hits is working why not continue.

  17. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Any ideas what to do here? 1FT and 1.9 in the bank.
    First 11 / Bench order ok?
    What move to make
    A. Vicario to Raya
    B. Ekitike to Gyokeres
    C. Elliot to Sarr I don’t mind this but the cash is already so spread and makes the headache worse.

    Vicario

    Gabriel Burn Porro Senesi

    Semenyo Foden Reijnders

    Haaland Pedro Ekitike

    Dub Elliot Virgil Caicedo

  18. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Lol, 69 gw points, 55 were from Haaland and Semenyo. Everyone else scored between 0 and 2 😆

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Weird GW!
      Winners were those with Haaland (TC) and Gabriel, but not sure there were that many
      Pretty much every WCer had Haaland (c) + Gabriel = 45 points
      Non WCers had Haaland (tc) + many had no Gabriel = 48 points
      So they kind of cancelled each other out

      1. The Pretender
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        also a special mention/shout out to Chalobah and Bruno for combining for -4 for me!

        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Oof

      2. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Nice way of putting it actually

  19. james_lebron
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Best defender for 5.6 mill

    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Senesi

  20. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Which option noting I already have Raya and 3 FT:

    A) Andersen, Salah & Mateta to Gabriel, Sarr & Gyok

    B) Elliott, Salah & Mateta to Sarr, Saka & Gyok

    1. The Pretender
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      I like the move to include Gabriel as I like ARS def more than their attack value wise.

      1. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        I was leaning that way assuming no ban. Leaves me with 4.9ITB for upgrading a midfielder

        1. The Pretender
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Would you be able to potentially hold that 4.9 itb for a move on Isak after the IB?

          1. marpy016
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeah don't have any plans for it. Good way to get some Liverpool coverage outside of Salah

  21. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Saka or Gyokeres?
    Gabs in and Wood for someone cheap like DCL?

    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I still prefer Gyok, will Saka’s minutes be managed like they were against Newcastle?

  22. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    1. Enzo
    2. Sarr

    1. The Pretender
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Sarr is their talisman. Toughish short term fixtures but Palace look excellent.

      1. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Good points, cheers

  23. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Chelsea big problems in the centre back department next week for Liverpool
    No Fofana (concussion), Tosin & Colwill (injury), Chalobah (suspension)
    Acheampong Badiashile and Hato to choose from

    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m actually in two minds wether to bench Pedro for Romero haha

  24. CunkOnFPL
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Early thought on this Bench boost team:

    Petrovic, Dubravka
    Gvardiol, Timber, Porro, Cash, Senesi
    BFernades, Xavi, Semenyo, Reijnders, Stach
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Senesi

    Any changes?

    2 FT, 0.8m itb
    Thanks in advance!

    1. CunkOnFPL
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      *Richarlison 3rd fwd

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      That looks fine Phenomena, decide after midweek matches if any are at risk.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        * Philomena, auto cowrecked

        1. CunkOnFPL
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cheers!

  25. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Might be wrong and it’s still early but I feel like that data we saw of supposed DEFCON points from last season was just wrong

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's just their attempt of defcon equivalent based on last season's defensive stats. DEFCON scores should increase as players get more match fitness as season progresses.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      What's surprised me this season is so many DMs getting a couple of goals to add to their defcons.

  26. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    A. Play one of Wood/King/Gudmundsson this week & save FT to get Gabriel without hit in GW8
    B. Wood to Mateta this week and no plan for Gabriel later. Don't have any Arsenal defence.

  27. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1263 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 39
    Top score = 99

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

  28. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    CURRENT:
    Dubravka
    Porro Munoz Richards
    Fernandes Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
    Haaland Pedro Mateta
    Sanchez / Anderson Esteve Milenkovic

    WILDCARD(?):
    Raya
    Gabriel Senesi Richards
    Salah Semenyo Minteh Antony
    Salah Pedro Thiago
    Dubravka / Stach Diouf Alderete

    Genuine thoughts?

    I think HAVING Salah could be a real interesting one over the next few. We (Chelsea) are a mess. So are United. Then Brentford & Villa.

    Strangely enough the rest of the WC team rotate very well. Could either keep Minteh, or switch to Paqueta next week (I'd BB GW8.) Quote different picks to many, but many that seem to be doing well?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Salah the forward Haaland

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha whoops yes

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Also can have (and may prefer):
        Raya/Stach > Pope/Reijnders

  29. james_lebron
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Have 2FT

    Thoughts on these early trades.

    Diouf > Mukiele
    Williams > Senesi

    If I do diouf > mukiele. I can trade the likes of Williams to a 6 million defender but at the moment I feel like Senesi is needed. Thoughts on this?

