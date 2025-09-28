Scout Notes

FPL notes: Another Bruno pen miss, Thiagoals + Sesko off the mark

28 September 2025 105 comments
A disastrous day for Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) owners – not to mention everyone associated with Manchester United – saw the Portuguese midfielder miss a penalty, blank, pick up a booking and finish one ‘CBIRT‘ short of banking consolation defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Here’s our first Scout Notes article of Gameweek 6 from the Gtech.

BRUNO’S PENALTY RECORD

Fernandes’ tame effort from the spot was his second penalty miss of 2025/26. And, as the below post indicates, his sixth since his United debut:

A record of 23/29, or 79.3%, is about par, given that a penalty carries an xG of 0.7883.

But with the short-term form from the spot patchy, there’s discussion to be had given that United have other proven penalty takers – namely Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) – on the books.

Annoyingly, Ruben Amorim’s post-match interviews with the BBC, TNT and MUTV failed to elicit any questions about Bruno’s record from 12 yards. Nor did his press conference.

After his last miss from the spot, against Fulham in Gameweek 2, Fernandes was given a chance to take United’s next penalty. He scored that one, with Amorim saying afterwards that he “was not expecting Bruno to miss two penalties in a row”.

There is mitigation for his two misses this season. Referee Chris Kavanagh bumped into him, pre-kick, at Craven Cottage. This time, there was a lengthy delay due to VAR checks and Brentford making substitutions. Any future opposition will surely try and rattle him again in a similar manner, of course…

Mbeumo, incidentally, has missed his last two penalties: his very last spot-kick for Brentford and in the EFL Cup shootout versus Grimsby Town.

Let’s hope Amorim gives some clarity on the penalty-taking pecking order pre-Gameweek 7. A Bruno without pens might not be a Bruno worth owning: three of his four big chances, and 2.37 of his 3.54 xG, have come from the spot this season.

SESKO’S FIRST UNITED GOAL

There was some positivity pre-kick-off as Amorim was able to name his new-look, big-money front three in a starting XI together for the first time. The excitement quickly evaporated as United were 2-0 down after 20 minutes.

Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m) did get off the mark on Saturday, at least, reducing the arrears to 2-1.

While Mbeumo failed to have a shot, Cunha’s four efforts all came from distance, and Fernandes’ only attempt came from the spot, Sesko registered six shots.

Some context is needed with his figures, however. His three big chances all came in the same move, with Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) saving the Slovenian striker’s first two attempts before Sesko lashed in the third.

Those three quick-fire efforts and Bruno’s penalty accounted for all of United’s big chances, and in truth, they created very little else.

A Sunderland side that has conceded just four goals in six games, keeping three clean sheets in the process, will no doubt try to frustrate their hosts in Gameweek 7.

STILL NO CLEAN SHEETS

It’s all gone Pete Tong at the other end, too. United are one of four sides yet to keep a clean sheet (CS, below) this season, while only Burnley have conceded more big chances.

The naivety of the United set-up on Saturday was alarming. Despite knowing that Brentford would try and quickly go long in transition, they allowed the Bees to do just that for their first two goals. They had no convincing answer to the west Londoners’ set plays, either, another strength of theirs.

Without European or EFL Cup involvement, Amorim had a whole week to ready his team for this fixture and still ended up conceding goals in a predictable manner.

Wedded to the 3-4-2-1, you can’t see much changing soon.

“It is always the same, when we win it’s not the system, when you lose it’s the system. I think it’s more that we play this game like Brentford wants to play this game. With long balls, we kick the balls, second balls, and we never settle down in our game. We never play our game. We never pushed the opponent, every time they recovered the ball. We suffered two goals like that. I think the penalty could change things, but my overall view of the game is that we never settled down, we didn’t have control of the game.

“The frustration is that the goals today, we worked on that during the week. That is frustrating.” – Ruben Amorim

THIAGOALS

For a player who has yet to fully convince his own supporters, Igor Thiago (£6.0m) isn’t half doing well.

His brace on Saturday took him to four goals for the season, a tally that only Erling Haaland (£14.4m) can better among FPL forwards:

He’s scored those four goals from very little, too. One of the bottom 10 forwards for minutes per shot (49.4), he’s also netted all four of his big chances.

Keith Andrews highlighted his all-round contribution (not something that FPL managers necessarily want to hear) after the game.

“Selfless, I think, would be the first thing that springs to mind. Always puts the team first, sometimes at the detriment of his own performance. I think he’s such a team player. He’s getting real rhythm in his game now and confidence in his game, and he’s shown exactly, I suppose, what he’s all about and why the football club brought him here.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago

BACK TO A BACK FOUR AS £4.0M HICKEY STARTS

The Bees reverted to a 4-3-3 for this match, having dallied with a 3-5-2 in recent weeks. That allowed Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) to come back in on the wing.

It was a confident display from the Bees and a well-deserved win, with Dango spurning a very good chance and the two centre-halves, Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) and Nathan Collins (£5.0m), going close with headers.

Collins, of course, was more than a tad lucky to survive a red card

The £4.0m defender klaxon sounded as Aaron Hickey (£4.0m) got his first league start in nearly two years. He did very well against Mbeumo, too.

One for the watchlist but, given the competition at full-back and the upcoming fixtures (below), also very much the backburner.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Raya points predictions please.

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      2 or 6

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's what you pay £5.6m for. People seem to forget what owning him last season was like.

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      24

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    4. Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      The one you deserve ofc.

      Open Controls
  2. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Just saw the highlights of the Bou game, Semenyo taking direct Fks as well now? What's next they put him on corners? Jeez the guy looks like a perma hold at this rate.

    Open Controls
    1. ICE POLE CALMER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      He is becoming what Mbeumo was last season.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Planet FPL's Bournemouth correspondent predicted this in preseason.

      https://youtu.be/7wrM4oryTqI?feature=shared

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Where are the quotes from Ruben Amorim about whether or not Bruno is still on pens? What kind of "journalists" fail to ask about this? This is why we need Scout to get press conference access. I can see Hub doing something like this if Scout won't entertain the idea.

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He'll take them. In GW1 or their last friendly they had a perfect free kick for a left footer and he took it with Mbeumo next to him. Main man syndrome...

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Clear message "welcome to MY club Bryan".

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Ordinarily I'd agree but Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo are very experienced penalty takers.

        Scout should use the money they pay General to get press conference access. The General is clearly not taking this season seriously and has gotten bored of playing FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          51 mins ago

          There’s no way he’s being paid, is he?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            46 mins ago

            If you look at companies house, it costs over a third of the membership income to pay for his rights. That's why scout put him to work so much with the contractually obliged weekly videos and articles.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              33 mins ago

              I’ve never read or watched anything he’s ever done, I just remember he produced an article with a half-finished WC or something.

              Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              32 mins ago

              What does that amount to? Four million pounds?

              Open Controls
            3. Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              22 mins ago

              I just did. Not obvious to me that that's the case. How do you arrive at the conclusion?

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Cross reference the figures with the official press release from when he signed with Scout.

                Open Controls
    2. NoOneCares
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        You make this site worse.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          55 mins ago

          A question to Ruben Amorim about penalties would be worth its weight in gold for FPL.

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            So he can say something diplomatic that gives us no useful information?

            Open Controls
        2. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          lol, no one cares.

          Open Controls
      • JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        Its school team stuff, hes like the headmasters son

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          52 mins ago

          Neale makes a good point. Is Ruben Amorim a good enough manager to realise that the opposition now know that Bruno gets easily rattled before a pen and a miss is more likely if they try to put him off?

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 6 Years
            50 mins ago

            Good point, but would he dare take it off Bruno? Also pretty poor if he can be put off that easy as a top pro footballer

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              His job is under threat. I wouldn't rule it out. He needs these penalties to start going in and he has two other very experienced penalty takers waiting in the wings.

              Open Controls
      • TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Amorim doesn't change his formation, or underwear. Why would he change pen takers.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I agree he's clearly not going to change his system at this point. But Bruno gave up penalties for Ronaldo so he is willing to cede them.

          Open Controls
      • The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Question of time until he is replaced anyway. I won't even give him until Xmas if things do not improve.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Need Radcliffe to present him with his OBH award sharpish

          Open Controls
    3. ICE POLE CALMER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Went with Bruno on my WC because him and United seems to be underperforming their xG. Now I know why…

      Next up Sunderland won’t be an easy fixture either this way…

      Open Controls
    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Anyone else have Sanchez' -3pt last week, then Chalobah's -3pt this week?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Started Sanchez last week and only a Porro 1 pointer has prevented Esteve auto subbing on. He could still auto sub with a Diouf no show on Monday.

        Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I have Chalobah. Luckily the -3 didn't hurt too much.

        Open Controls
    5. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Outside Haaland TC, I've got 16pts

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Get good, I have 18

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        35 beside tc

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I also have 35 + TC 🙂

          Open Controls
    6. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      2 questions on wildcard:

      a) Kudus
      b) Enzo

      1) Dango
      2) Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        A2

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        58 mins ago

        B2

        Open Controls
      3. Prinzhorn
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Wouldnt have Kudus nor Enzo tbh

        Open Controls
    7. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Igor Thiago , not Thiago Silva

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Tomayto, Tomahto

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Won’t play Man Utd every weekend though

        Open Controls
      3. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        well spotted, now fixed

        Open Controls
    8. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      65 with N’Diaye, Calafiori and Andersen to go. Will I reach 70?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        Ndiaye haul incoming, I wish I had taken a hit to bring him in for Gakpo.

        Open Controls
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        33 mins ago

        Very similar to you, 66 with Ndiaye, Raya, Timber to go.

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I am 71 with Raya and KDH left

        Open Controls
    9. dashdriver
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Raya / Dubravka
      Pedro Porro / Calafiori / Chalobah / Senesi / Guèhi
      Mbeumo / Xavi / Semenyo / Reijnders / Gakpo
      Haaland / Ekitikè / Wood

      1FT and nothing ITB. WWYD?
      43k OR atm.

      Open Controls
      1. dashdriver
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        And all chips used.

        Open Controls
      2. John "Stumpy" Pep…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Easy save

        Open Controls
    10. BlzE_94
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Start Dubravka or Sels next gw? Any transfer recommendations would be appreciated!

      Dubravka
      VdV Guehi Dorgu
      Salah Semenyo Xavi Reijnders
      Haaand Gyokores Pedro

      Sels King Gudmundsson Reinildo*

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        Dub

        Open Controls
    11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Might go with a very pricey bench next GW…

      Raya
      Senesi VDV Guehi Livra
      Semenyo Kudus Reijnders Enzo
      Richarlison Haaland(c)

      Bench: Dubravka Pedro Gakpo VVD

      Open Controls
    12. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      51 mins ago

      Missed the Spurs game. Heard Kudus was extremely involved but I see another 2 pter. Anyone who watched the game can share how it went?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        Looked lively in the first half on the right. 2nd half Agbadou came on for Doherty and he wasn't getting the space, Frank tried him on the left but wasn't as effective. Hold as an asset for now.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers. Yeah plan is to hold for a few weeks.

          Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Should have scored one at least. Had a header very close to goal that the keeper just got his fingers on steered to the crossbar. Unlucky.

        Then was involved in a offside situation with Bergvall. He was very lively. Especially in first half.

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yeah he was very good! Was the only one that looked like creating being honest. Had a good shot saved. Annoyingly not clicking yet fully. I’m tempted to shift on Xavi

        Open Controls
      4. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Wolves successfully brought Spurs down to their level. Kudus did not do enough to interest me, but he did more than Xavi. Bueno was best on ground and Wolves deserved the 3pts.

        Open Controls
      5. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Offside goal. Blocked header
        90 mins man. Holdddd

        Open Controls
    13. Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Been waiting for Semenyo to flop like he did every season. The waiting's been somewhat protracting.

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        45 mins ago

        Genuinely looks like the main man who has improved his finishing (small sample size), won't be surprised if he even takes the pen with Kluivert on.

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Just get him. Still incredibly cheap

        Open Controls
    14. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Would you wildcard this?

      Donnarumma Valdimarsson
      Cucurella Porro Munoz Milenkovic Rodon
      Gakpo Mbeumo Minteh Rutter Carvalho
      Haaland Gyokeres J.Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        I would

        Open Controls
      3. el polako
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        What was choice criteria for the goalkeepers?
        Surnames lenght?

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Lol
          Pantilimon would be up there

          Open Controls
    15. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Who do you think are the essentials on a FH next GW? Have Gab/Saka/Gyok plus Gordon & double Bournemouth as locks.

      Worth one last Watkins dance vs Burnley?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        33 mins ago

        Put Sarr in there.

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Haaland, Utd assets if you trust them, Watkins if you trust Villa, Minteh/Mitoma

        Open Controls
    16. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Folks, looking for a little help - where can one find the pass maps? Are they in the Members Area somewhere? Can find the heat maps but not the pass maps. Thanks in advance

      Open Controls
      1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Bueller?

        Open Controls
    17. Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      8/10 top scoring mids cost less than 6.0

      Open Controls
      1. TiAgoFPL
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Its really Haaland plus 10 cheaps

        Open Controls
    18. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Do y’all reckon Nuno makes West Ham a solid team?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Are you Appalachian?

        Open Controls
    19. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Is Pedro an easy hold for now due to lack of god strikers? Chelsea looking very poor.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        *good

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm holding as they have five decent fixtures in next 6 as long as they keep eleven players on the pitch they should come good imo.

          Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yup, lack of good alternatives and his fixture turn from Gw8 + Palmer back should help his cause.

        Open Controls
      3. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hes Chelseas focal point, just unlucky hes been having to be a lone forward the last 2 games

        Open Controls
    20. el polako
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bruno Fernandes, probably most unlikeable player in the league.
      Constant drama, whiny and unaware of his shortcomings.

      There is a reason why he was never a captain for Portugal.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Also the most overrated pick on here. The AI blind followers love him

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        He literally captained Portugal in the Nations League final after Ronaldo went off

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looking at the Portugal captains list (other than Ronaldo) and I can see the likes of Bernardo Silva, Pepe, Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio all with multiple captaincies but can’t see Bruno at all - must have missed that isolated episode.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I just told you, Nations League final (sure there are others)

            https://youtu.be/YBUk_rpq6ak?si=6QeV8b59GRMSm_Ko

            5:36

            Open Controls
    21. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Has anyone nailed down the third striker slot?

      1. Haaland
      2. Gyokeres
      3. ???

      Is there any decent option for it?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Watkins, he’s due…

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Richarlison, potentially Woltemade

        Open Controls
    22. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best replacement for Cucurella?
      Defence is:
      Raya
      Cucu Senesi Lacroix Gudmundsson Esteve

      A) Gabriel (already have Rice so couldn't get Saka/Gyok)
      B) Guehi/Richards (unsure on the Palace double defence)
      C) Andersen (tough fixtures)
      D) Tark (tough fixtures)
      E) VdV
      F) Keep

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Tark

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Alderete or Mukiele

        Open Controls
    23. Tomerick
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      How’s this wildcard draft:

      Raya
      Tarkowski, Burn, Senesi
      Saka, Bruno, Semenyo, Reijnders
      Haaland, Gyokeres, Strand Larsen

      Dubravka, Andersen, King, Alderete

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pretty solid, not sure on double Arse attack v double def

        Open Controls
    24. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would U look to sell VVD for Gabriel if no other pressing issues? Or save the FT

      Have the DefCon defence with all the usual suspects but not sure about pool defence now

      Only concern is Gabriel won't be good for Defcons so could be a bit useless if he doesn't start scoring soon

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I think Gabriel will disappoint

        Open Controls
      2. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’m considering WC but waiting for the Arsenal match for injuries report after, still I’m thinking Raya-Timber and if I dump Salah then Saka - no Gabriel to save some money.

        Open Controls
    25. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Another week of Haaland saving my GW and no one else doing anything.

      What’s the smarter play here ?

      2FT and 1m ITB

      A) Sell Salah for template:

      Salah Anderson Williams > Saka Bruno Gabriel -4

      B) Keep Salah:

      Porro + Williams > Senesi + Gabriel

      Sanchez
      Porro* Williams* Richards
      Salah* Anderson* Semenyo Reijnders
      Haaland Pedro Evanilson

      Dubravka Andersen Gudmundsson King

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        C) Sell Salah and get cheap mids getting points

        Open Controls

