Scout Notes

FPL notes: Solid Sunderland, Xhaka superb + why Gibbs-White was benched

28 September 2025 59 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Ange Postecoglou’s slow start to life at Nottingham Forest continued on Saturday, as Omar Alderete’s (£4.0m) first-half goal secured a win for a solid Sunderland outfit.

Here are our Scout Notes from the City Ground.

SOLID SUNDERLAND

Six matches into the 2025/26 season, and Sunderland are flying high in fifth.

Regis Le Bris’ side faced considerable pressure on Saturday; however, they successfully managed to protect their lead to come away with the three points.

The victory owed much to Robin Roefs (£4.5m), Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scoring goalkeeper.

The Dutchman came back brilliantly from his error last week, producing a number of fine saves (six in total) to deny Forest. He also claimed a share of the bonus.

Alderete, meanwhile, headed home the game’s only goal and met the defensive contributions (DefCon) threshold.

“We can’t expect anything if we don’t defend properly. Nottingham Forest are really good on the ball, many threats, many different profiles, wingers, strikers, midfielders, even the defenders are really good on the ball. So, it was obvious coming here we had to defend really well, mid-block, low-block even a bit higher in the first half, we did well, not perfectly but enough to keep a clean sheet.” – Regis Le Bris

Elsewhere, Reinildo (£4.0m) was replaced by Arthur Masuaku (£4.0m) at left-back following his red card against Aston Villa. However, Masuaku departed after 58 minutes due to having received an early yellow card.

XHAKA SUPERB

Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) provided the assist for Alderete’s goal from a lovely floated free-kick, his third assist in four matches.

In a superb midfield display, he also racked up 20 DefCons, including eight clearances and seven recoveries.

Averaging 4.8 points per match, only five Premier League midfielders have produced more touches than Xhaka in 2025/26 (422), further highlighting his influence at Sunderland.

“We need a captain like Granit because he gives us so much. He can control the rhythm, and he understands the game like a future coach – the game model and how to manage it in real time.” – Regis Le Bris on Granit Xhaka

ANGE’S DIFFICULT START

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou has now lost three and drawn two of his first five matches in all competitions.

Against Sunderland, Forest had 22 shots and plenty of chances, but they lacked ruthlessness in front of goal, with Chris Wood (£7.5m) missing a big chance 10 minutes from time.

On why they are struggling to find the net, Postecoglou said:

“Tough, it’s another game that got away from us. It has been the story of the five games. We control games really well and don’t take our chances. That means we don’t get the result we wanted. We had enough chances to win it. We have been wasteful in front of goal in the last five games.” – Ange Postecoglou

Elliot Anderson (£5.5m) also curled a shot just over the bar, but did at least collect extra DefCon points for the third successive Gameweek.

WHY GIBBS-WHITE WAS BENCHED

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) was benched on Saturday, with James McAtee (£5.3m) making his first Premier League start for Forest in his place, as Postecoglou juggles the demands of European football.

He made five changes in total here, with Igor Jesus (£5.8m) also named among the substitutes despite his midweek brace.

Explaining his decision to bench Gibbs-White, Postecoglou said:

“We are going to need the whole squad. We have a lot of games coming up, he had a big night the other night and we have a lot of players to give minutes to.” – Ange Postecoglou on Morgan Gibbs-White

Elsewhere, Nikola Milenkovic (£5.4m) recovered to face Sunderland, but fellow centre-back Murillo (£5.4m) remained out with a thigh injury.

A quick word on Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.9m), too.

He lined up at left-back but frequently ‘inverted’, touching the ball 52 times in the opponent’s half, the most of any player except Anderson.

Nottingham Forest are back in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, when they host FC Midtjylland.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Saliba to Gabriel a waste of a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah he's only got another couple of goals in him this season

      Open Controls
  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Yesterday I missed my Haaland(tc) points as I was out at an FA Cup game. Today I've missed my Gabriel winner having my dinner lol 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Cold Palms
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Show more attention - be a real fantasy player !!

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Well yesterday was my 11th live game this season lol struggle to fit it all in lol

        Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    ignored gabriel due to his poor dc numbers from last season (if they were a thing)

    i know some tough fixtures so thats helped, but his dc numbers are very solid this season, even when he hasnt got to 10. do you think something has changed or long term he'll revert to the mean and only get it every 8-10 matches or so

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think he'll get them that often. Arsenal have had difficult opening fixtures against teams that can attack. For the nice easy run of games they should dominate the ball and he'll get far fewer DCs.

      Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Cucurella > Gabriel, or wildcard?

    Donnarumma
    Cucurella Porro Munoz
    Gakpo Mbeumo Minteh Rutter
    Haaland Gyokeres J.Pedro

    Valdimarsson Rodon Milenkovic Carvalho

    Open Controls
  5. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Didn't even notice Gabriel is such a differential. For today anyway...

    Open Controls
  6. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hmm Cucu to Gabriel? Already have Raya and Rice so I couldn't get to Eze, Saka, Gyok

    Open Controls
  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    F it. Might WC this week.

    Open Controls
  8. Mr.K
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Sarr or Rice? Sarr feels super tempting, but Crystal Palace will play in Europe as well and I feel it should hurt their PL form whereas Arsenal have a wider squad. Palace plays in Poland on Thursday evening, before facing Everton on Sunday, which pretty much sums up my worries.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      sarr, not sure how good rice will be at getting dc points in easier fixtures. rice was rotated vs forest as well

      europe not ideal for sure for palace but at least the fixtures are "easier" in the conference league

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Rice - Arsenal are set pieces merchants so he’s due assist every few games.

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    5. Mr.K
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks all! Will make my final decision after the European matches, but leaning towards Sarr!

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    actually come to think about wasn't Arteta trying to get rid of Gabriel 2 seasons ago to Saudi? good job he stayed 😀

    maybe the rumours were just nonsense idk

    Open Controls
  10. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Just wild carded and got Calafiori instead of Gab to save money...do you think I should just rectify that immediately or stick with it? Bit kneejerk I guess.
    No other pressing matters.

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Stick. Calafiori will get his returns soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My concern is that Gab will keep rising in price, especially now, and then it'll be stupidly expensive to get him. But it is kneejerk and gab isn't gonna score every week...hopefully.

        Open Controls
    2. Cold Palms
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Gab cost more money for a reason

      Open Controls
    3. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      If your reasoning behind the move is Gabriel's goals, then I wouldn't do it. He scores 3 or 4 goals per season and Calafiori has enough attacking threat to match that.
      If you are worried about Calafiori's minutes, that's a valid concern, but I guess you knew that and accepted it when you chose him.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It's a bit of both. Like Cold Palms says, he cost more for a reason.
        Tonight has just reminded me of how annoying he is not to own.
        I'll see how I feel by next deadline but I won't make any rash decisions.

        Open Controls
  11. Jonesfromthere
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone else having second thoughts on Gyok? Looks atrocious can’t lie

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Way off the pace and looking clumsy so far. I'd stay clear for now, and I'm an Arsenal fan.

      Open Controls
      1. Cold Palms
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Correct it’s harder to score in the PL than the Portugal top tier and the Championship - can’t see the attraction !

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Will give him next two but yeah looks like any half decent defence in the league is a level too high for him.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  12. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Murillo to Gabriel before his price rise tonight is a no brainer, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      If no other fires..but they have got a mid week game so it's a risk.

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, that's the issue. Probably worth the risk

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gabriel already rose last night

      Open Controls
  13. Leo14CFC
      15 mins ago

      Cucurella or Munoz for Timber ?

      Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      You guys think this might be a good week to WC, lads?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Team is a mess and definitely needs the WC soon. Only issue is do I do it now or wait till IB.

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I prefer GW8. International break too

        Open Controls
    • Karan_G14
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Would you BB this bench?

      Dubravka (avl) Stach (TOT) Anderson (bou) Rodon (TOT)

      Open Controls
    • Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      How did Eze look today?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pretty anonymous.

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        English

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Seriously though. Was doing bits in the first half. Become a bit flat in the second.

          Open Controls
          1. Podorsky
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            Where was he playing?

            Open Controls
            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Centrally, No. 10.

              Open Controls
      3. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Were it not for Pope, he could have had a brace. Looks like a good option, but only if played centrally.

        Open Controls
    • Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saka or Gyok ?

      Open Controls
      1. Cold Palms
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Are you sure ?

        Open Controls
      2. Jonesfromthere
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Leaning towards Saka

        Open Controls
      3. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka for me. Gykores looks off the pace

        Open Controls
    • Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah and Thiago
      Or
      Sarr and Isak ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sarr and Isak would give me some money to upgrade 4.0 defender and 4.5 mid

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sarr & Isak looks better but the latter is a slight risk given that Ekitike is back

        Open Controls
    • PScholes18
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      On WC, which is better?

      A: Sarr (CP) vs Kudus
      B: Pedro vs Richarlison vs Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sarr and Pedro

        Open Controls
    • Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lascalles an option now?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nope, Hall LB and Trippier RB

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Ok no worries cheers

          Open Controls
    • NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kudus and JP

      Open Controls
    • Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Saka or Eze for Gakpo or Gyokeres for Ekitike?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.