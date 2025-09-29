Scout Notes

FPL notes: Xavi poor, Kudus a threat + why Porro was benched

29 September 2025 113 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Still ‘Spursy’ or just a team in transition under a new boss?

Tottenham Hotspur’s underwhelming last-gasp draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers was a reminder to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, if one was needed, that the Lilywhites are still a long way from being totally trustworthy under Thomas Frank.

Here are our Scout Notes from north London.

WHY FRANK BENCHED PORRO

There was disappointment for 23% of FPL managers even before kick-off as Pedro Porro (£5.6m) was named among the substitutes.

In fairness, it had been coming: he’d started every Spurs match this season, including the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and EFL Cup ties. Those 90 minutes against Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday were the ‘Buckaroo’ moment.

And, right enough, Thomas Frank confirmed ahead of kick-off that Porro’s benching was due to “rotation”.

“Pedro’s been fantastic for us. Pedro’s a fantastic, important player for us, but it’s about how can we find that perfect balance with a little rotation, a little freshness sometimes. I’ve got three very good full-backs, can I use them in the best possible way?” – Thomas Frank

We’d seen the three-way full-back rotation under Ange Postecoglou in 2024/25, so it looks we’ll be witnessing something similar in the Frank era.

XAVI STRUGGLES

The on-field letdowns were widespread, with the Spurs clean sheet busted, none of their players collecting defensive contribution (DefCon) points, the attack creating little, and a 1%-owned defensive midfielder, Joao Palhinha (£5.5m), grabbing their only goal.

Possibly most disappoitning of all were the performances of Richarlison (£6.8m) and Xavi Simons (£7.1m). The former, in fairness, didn’t really get the service up top.

“It’s also fair to say that especially the first half, we mainly played against a team with 11 players behind the ball which always made it a little bit more difficult. Even Haaland can be eliminated in that situation.” – Thomas Frank on Richarlison’s quiet display

Xavi sympathisers meanwhile will point to the fact that he was again not used his preferred position, instead being deployed on the left. Lucas Bergvall (£5.4m) was in the ’10’ once more, and Xavi owners might have wondered what might have been when the young Swede could only air-kick in the first half when seeing the whites of Sam Johnstone‘s (£4.5m) eyes.

Porro benched

Speaking after the game, Frank seemed reluctant to use Xavi in the hole and pointed out the form of Bergvall, Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) in central roles. You’ve also got Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m), who came off the bench to assist, to throw into the mix in the middle, too.

“I’m very aware that Xavi can play as a 10. He also got in as a 10 against Brighton because that was the third game in a week. That was positive. I think today, when he got in as a 10, it didn’t really work, and that was not only because of him, by the way. I think the whole team was out of sync in the last 35 minutes. Of course, I try to look into what is the best midfield. I think it’s fair to say both Rodri [Bentancur] and Joao [Palhinha] have been very good for us so far in the season, and Lucas [Bergvall] has been fantastic, so you like to keep your players that are a little bit in the flow.” – Thomas Frank

Xavi did create an early big chance for Mohammed Kudus (£6.7m) but other than that, did very little. He was on the majority of corners, at least.

“I think Xavi had some good actions, also carrying the ball forward and they had to foul him three or four times, but there was a lot of situations where he was not as sharp, I think that’s fair to say. I think he would say the same himself. But I also think it’s natural, with coming into a new team, a new league. To find that rhythm quickly is difficult. I also think that we’re very happy with the Brighton performance in many ways, I think the first half was also positive, but that free flow, to have it enough, that we need to keep working on. And then there are just some days where we don’t hit the highest level.” – Thomas Frank

KUDUS COMES CLOSE

Someone who is more at home out wide – on the right, at least – is Kudus, who was Spurs’ main threat on Saturday.

Denied an early goal from that aforementioned Xavi cross by an instinctive Johnstone save, he stung the Wolves’ keeper’s palms again, had a goal disallowed for offside and saw Richarlison narrowly fail to make contact with his deflected cross.

It wasn’t a ‘worldie’ of a performance but he was the brightest spark, at least until Frank made the curious decision to switch him to the left, which dampered his influence.

HAVE WOLVES TURNED A CORNER?

After a 2-0 win over Everton in midweek, Wolves were minutes away from getting their first three points the season.

Much like the victory over the Toffees, it was solid rather than spectacular.

Vitor Pereira stuck with not just his EFL Cup tactics, a compact 4-3-3, but also many of the personnel, meaning benchings for the likes of Jose Sa (£4.5m), Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.5m) and Toti Gomes (£4.4m). Agabdou did come on at the break, at least, as Pereira reverted to a back five.

Porro benched

Santiago Bueno (£4.4m) and Ladislav Krejcí (£4.5m) were really solid at centre-half, the former scoring from a corner.

While it wasn’t a swaggering attacking display, and Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) was among a quiet-ish front three, they did have breakaway chances to finish the game through Jeanricner Bellegarde (£5.3m) and Hugo Bueno (£4.4m).

Not brilliant, but better.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I liked Blancmange too!

  2. el polako
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    I feel into Spurs trap - Romero and Xavi, will give them 2 more games and not a second more if don’t see any improvement.

    Every season man, I get foooled…

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I have Romero and Richi.

      Will stick with Rom and ponder the third striker spot.

      Grealish to Sarr is lined up but I might roll with it for a week or 3!

    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Ditto, have those two in my WC team and instantly regretted it watching this match. They were always a 3 game punt so like you I'll give them 2 more games and unless they're looking good they're gone.

  3. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Worth doing Rich, Pedro to Gyokeres, Woltemade??

    Also who to lose for Gabriel?
    A) VVD
    B) VDV

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Prefer Thiago to Woltemade personally. Cheap too.

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        As much as I like Thiago and he'd def be my 'fourth' striker, he got a bit lucky on Sat. I've gone Wolte for the differential - amazingly

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes.
      B

    3. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A

  4. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    What's the CC WC7 team?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      They'll probably be less content being offered as a fair few played them

      This week's tweak is likely no Stach, Sarr in and strong on the Paraguay guy playing in defence for Sunderland over all of the other ones.

      Personally I thought that Eze looked v good in the first half yesterday, he didn't score of course so he's still under the radar.

      Roef is goal probably more favoured now.

      See what happens tonight for the West Ham narrative.

      You'd think Everton would win but you never know with West Ham. A bit like Spurs ...

    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      It's all Sarr, Anthony and Xhaka (the new Stach).

  5. Kryptonite666
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I would appreciate your input, chaps. What would you choose?

    A) Richarlison to Gyokeres (c)
    B) Caicedo to Anthony
    C) A and B, for a hit
    D) something else? Andersen to Gabriel maybe?

    Team for reference -

    Vicario (Dubs)
    Senesi Lacroix VDV (Andersen) (Ekdal)
    Salah Semenyo Reijnders Caicedo (King)
    Pedro Richarlison Haaland

    2.6m ITB

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gabriel should be the first priority

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Should I save my FT here? Plan is to WC in 8.

    Dubravka
    Dubravks VDV Rodon
    Salah Gakpo Semenyo Kudus Reijnders
    Haaland Watkins

    Sels Esteve Diouf Gulu

  7. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    How Saka played last night?

    Thinking to go Salah&Ekitike to Haaland&Saka (-4)?

    Opinions…

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I don’t think he did anything noteworthy. The expected data supports my opinion.

      It’s probably best to watch the extended highlights on MOTD or YT to judge for yourself.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      He looked sharper but Eze carried more goal threat

      Rice is ticking over with assists etc too

      Wouldn't buy Gyko

    3. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A bit less fit after quite recent hamstring injuries, often triple-teamed in games too. I’d prefer Eze or Rice and a different premium mid like Bruno. Most likely sharing penalties with Gyokeres as well.

      1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          52 mins ago

          Saka had the ball under his arm ready to take if the pen wasn’t disallowed yesterday if that’s anything to go by

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            38 mins ago

            I think Saka had the ball to protect the taker, Gyokeres. Rice done this for Gyokeres pen against Leeds.

            1. jayzico
              • 14 Years
              4 mins ago

              I'd have rice over Saka just now. I just can't stand him. He's so meh/kudus-ish/maguire-ish but keeps proving me wrong

    4. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Which option noting I already have Raya and 3 FT:

      A) Andersen, Salah & Mateta to Gabriel, Sarr & Gyok

      B) Elliott, Salah & Mateta to Sarr, Saka & Gyok

      1. 824545201
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Why on earth would you be selling Mateta? That has to be a typo, right?

        1. marpy016
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Just playing the fixtures really. Arsenal should score goals and Gyokeres is the only fit striker

      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        That Mateta to Gyok is a terrible transfer. Theres nothing wrong with having a few mill in the bank for a GW or 2. Just get Sarr and Saka.

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          If I owned Gyok I would be looking to downgrade to Mateta and spend the funds elsewhere

    5. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Probably going without any Arsenal def on wildcard. Madness? I don't trust Timber / Calafiori nailedness and Gabriel is 1.5m more than the plethora of DC monsters, not convinced it's worth it.

      1. 824545201
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Arsenal will score 70 goals this season, and 65 of them will be from set pieces. I'm doubling on their defenders, even thinking about tripling.

      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Fair enough that. Personally I have trust that Gabriel and VVD will be the top defenders come end of the season due to the combination of team quality, goal threat and DC. Probably the likes of Senesi are more value but you cant have 5 Senesis in your team.

      3. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I don't mind it. As long as you accept that you are fighting against massive EO each week, I see the argument that there could be better value elsewhere. My question is what's the point of WC7 if not to load up on Arsenal? Don't see any other great fixtures runs starting from GW 7 (with the possible exception of Newcastle) Is your team really in such a terrible state?

        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Yeah it was. Made 10 changes and I'm pretty happy with just Gyokeres from arsenal

        2. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Just realised I can squeeze Gabriel in by selling Pope for Darlow. Probably worth it!

          1. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Not sure about that, keep in mind Darlow is a short term pick, as Perri is expected back after the international break.

    6. Aster
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Eze or Saka?

      Thanks

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Eze right now. Saka showed nothing to justify his price and in addition hes clearly having minutes managed. If hes on pens over Gyok hes a good pick but thats uncertain as of now even though he was holding the ball before their penalty was VARed last game.

        1. Aster
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          I'm afraid Eze will be replaced by Ode...

          1. 824545201
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            I highly doubt it. Trossard will move back to the bench and Eze will start left when Odegaard returns.

          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Eze was not bought to be backup for Ode or even play the same position on the pitch.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Feels a bit risky to go with Eze in FPL as I'm not sure on his mins.

        - Zubimendi nailed as the 6.
        - Eze, Odegaard, Merino and Rice competing for the two 8 spots
        - Trossard, Martinelli and Eze competing for LW

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          If Eze starts LW, I don't think his FPL appeal is particularly great compared to playing as the 8.

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I think Eze will be a star player at Arsenal.

        He'll only stay just under the radar until he starts scoring.

        That early chance bounced a bit and wasn't stuck as cleanly and Pope was able to turn it around the post. If he'd put it right in the corner it was a goal.

        He stuck the next one better on the volley but Pope was equal to it.

        Once he starts scoring he'll be in many teams.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          *struck even

      4. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        I have both. Will reassess and ditch one after GW12

    7. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Which option sounds best before WC GW8?

      1) Raya to Pope/Raya, bench Dubravka
      2) Pedro to Watkins
      3) Porro/Munoz/Dorgu to Gabriel
      4) Save FT

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        just now

        JP > Wolte

    8. dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thoughts on what to do here?

      1FT 5.1 bank

      Sels
      Calafiori Senesi Munoz
      Semenyo Gakpo Kudus Reijnders
      Pedro Haaland Wood

      Dub Dango Gudmundsson Esteve

      1. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Wood to Mateta

      2. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Wood out yeah, I know people aren't big on Gyokeres but I think with the fixtures and 5.1 itb I would go there still.

    9. Every Dog Has Its Day
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      How has the price increased so much for membership? I remember paying 12.50 a decade ago, around £35 last year, and now they want £54???

      I thought I was locked in for a set price in the past...

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        They definitely advertised with a locked price in the past. But that was the old management which was actual people and not some corporate price gouging entity who couldnt care less what promises they have made to paying customers.

        Funniest thing about it is that even with all the people they are paying to create content these days, what you gained from paying to use this site back then was lightyears ahead what you get now. All the "premium" content you pay for is given away for free elsewhere. Some times even by the same people lol. FPL General's articles on here are behind a paywall but he has a weekly podcast where he says the exact same things in more detail for free.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I'm still on a locked price (£20) from years ago. They haven't gotten rid of it the price lock-in.

          If you didn't have automatic renewal (e.g. as didn't have it automatic or card expired)- you will have been bumped to the standard price.

          I specifically had an issue with my expired card a few years ago, emailed the team and they sorted it.

          I also think I was on £12.50 back in the day but did have a gap in membership (or even as I changed my account after 1st year) hence why I did get an increase at some stage.

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            55 mins ago

            Well thats good to hear that they take the locked price seriously at least.

          2. All Hail K
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            43 mins ago

            Had the same issue with an expired credit card and they sorted mine as well.

    10. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Enzo Maresca:

      "We have, unfortunately, many players out [because of injury]. This afternoon we will assess Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos. They are all players with some small problems. We will see if they are available."

      https://x.com/AbsoluteChelsea/status/1972619135877312999?t=sHDj1f__7IpPNUvRiRTRhg&s=19

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Pedro confirmed midweek rest.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Chelsea have a training session scheduled for 3pm today. First 15 minutes will be open to the media.

    11. Gooner97
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Would you sell JPedro or Wood first?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Chris Wood

    12. Tsparkes10
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Who for Gabriel?
      A) VDV
      B) VVD

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        A.
        B is a season keeper imo even though points havent quite materialised.

    13. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      WC6 was pretty decent for me. Could have been even better if I had just gone for Gabriel instead of being cheap and going Calafiori. I knew it could bite me but didn't think I'd be 12 points down on that decision after 1 week...

      Petrovic Dubravka
      Calafiori Senesi Andersen Richards Rodon
      Salah Semenyo Kudus Doku Reijnders
      Haaland Pedro Guiu

      1.2m ITB. BB used. 2 FTs.

      The plan was Doku > Gordon/Eze. But I'm not super keen on Newcastle attack after the last few performances even though Gordon should be nailed with pens. The early sub was also a bit discouraging. Eze I'm not super convinced is nailed or will produce regularly without set pieces. But the entry point this week is good.

      There are a few options:

      A) Roll FT. The team can definitely go one more week.
      B) Reijnders > Sarr
      C) Doku > Gordon
      D) Doku > Eze

      Since I have 2 FTs. I'm inclined to make a move as I'll still have 2 for the IB. Currently leaning B but there could be another option here I'm missing.

      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        B long term but Brentford isn't a bad fixture for Reijnders - he could easily match or beat Sarr at Everton. Think I'd roll and get Sarr in GW8

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Interesting to see that you’ve changed your opinion on both Eze and Gordon given how keen you were on them in previous GWs.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Another option to consider is maybe correcting your mistake with Calafiori to Gabriel

      3. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        52 mins ago

        ~Eze was their best player by far imo

        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Huge number of shots from good central positions, not the most clinical though....7.5 looks real value

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think so too.

            You have to pay £9.8m for Saka and he's quite possibly the ball holder for the penalty taker.

            Rice is quiet value but Eze can be explosive.

    14. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Worth keeping Gakpo for Chelsea if he doesn't play too many minutes midweek? Everton away isn't an amazing entry point for Sarr and Slot bringing Gakpo on at HT at Palace looked like correcting a selection error - perhaps he'll think twice about benching Gakpo at Chelsea.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I think it's a pretty decent Sarr entry point honestly. Everton defense has statistically not been very good and they are in the bottom half for xGC in the division.

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I like Sarr and lot and will see how many minutes he plays in Poland on Thursday night which could impact his output at Everton. I hate Gakpo's uncertainty but I just know he'll return after I've sold him .

    15. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Triggerhappy.

      Just pulled the trigger on JP to Wolte.

      Screw it JP's been pissing me off. I'd rather have caicido for now

      1. Aster
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        He has great fixtures. And Chelsea will not be getting red cards every game

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          14 mins ago

          I know. I regret it already and it was for a hit. I just get bored easily

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            Honest words. wolte is a more fun pick than Pedro but probably not a worthwhile transfer on paper.

            1. jayzico
              • 14 Years
              4 mins ago

              True. And spot on. He's a fun pick at his current 3.7% ownership

    16. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      So, naturally, last Friday was the day I sold Watkins for Richarlison.

    17. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Worth bringing in Eze over Saka do you think?

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes.

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Saka has a decent chance to be on pens, is more nailed in the front 3 and will build up his fitness more before next week. That`s what´s edging it for me.

      3. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Like I mentioned above I have Gab/Eze + Saka for now. Will ditch the underperformer GW12

      4. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

    18. Jullepuu
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Any thoughts on Timber vs Calafiori? Both pretty safe for minutes?

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Just get Gabriel you cheapskate

        1. Jullepuu
          • 6 Years
          just now

          0.4 mil is sometimes hard to come by

      2. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        26 mins ago

        Timber if you can't afford Gab. Don't like Cal's minutes potentially

      3. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I wouldn't get either, but I would edge towards Calafiori, because

        - More attacking
        - Being taken off after 60 mins isn't so bad for a defender (increased chance of a CS)
        - White is probably a bigger threat to Timber than MLS is to Calafiori. Or, at least, its unknown, whereas we've reason to believe MLS is second-choice.

      4. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Califiori better history of attacking returns and better xgi/90...

        Gabriels a 3 goal a season player

    19. BlzE_94
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Any transfer recommendations?

      Dubravka
      VdV Guehi Dorgu
      Salah Semenyo Xavi Reijnders
      Haaand Gyokores Pedro

      Sels King Gudmundsson Reinildo*

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Xavi > Sarr

        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          I. Sarr

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            This

    20. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Gab and gyo are probably nailed in my wc team

      Which option is best
      A Raya
      B eze
      C 2 gunners is enough

      Cheers and gl 🙂

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        B for me

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        C

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Difficult atm to say based on the 6 first matches how free scoring Arsenal will be. For now, it doesn´t seem to justify more than 1 Ars attacker.

      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers both much appreciated:)

      4. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        C, keep spot open for Saka/Calafiori/Raya

      5. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        B or C. Raya too expensive and blocks a third Arsenal if you want one later

    21. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Don´t think getting in 1-2 of Eze, Saka and Gyokeres is enouh to pull the trigger on WC, not convinced by any of them and think they need 1-2 more weeks to settle.
      Considering only taking Salah out for Eze or Saka, or Cucu out for Gabriel for my FT this week.

      But would of course be great to get som more defcon defs on a WC, and avoid price drops/catch price rises. Eould you WC the team below?

      Dubravka
      Williams VdV Cucurella
      Salah Semenyo Ndiaye Kudos Rejinders
      Haaland Pedro

      Subs Verbruggen Diof Esteve Guiu

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        I've chosen all 3 as my differential now I'm almost in top 100,000

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Guess Gabriel has contributed most of the 3?

          1. jayzico
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Sadly yes.

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Dont wc this. I am playing my WC now to set me up for bbgw8. I also didn't own semenyo

    22. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Can you rank these midfielders in order of how much you'd want to sell them this week?

      A) Semenyo
      B) Xavi
      C) Grealish
      D) Reijnders
      E) Paqueta

      Can you rank these players in order of how much you'd want them in your team right now?

      1) Sarr
      2) Saka
      3) Gyokeres

      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        4) Eze

      2. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        (I. Sarr)

      3. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        E B C D A

        3 2 1 4

    23. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Best long term option;

      A) Play Munoz
      B) Sell to Senesi on a free transfer

      Cheers.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        I feel Senesi will tick along very nicely consistently but Munoz will bang a big haul now and again but surrounded by 2s and 5s.

        Probably I’d sell as Senesi becoming popular and going up in value fast

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm a total hypocrite here as I have just sold Munoz for Senesi on wildcard, but Munoz is an okay play this week.

        He would have scored against Liverpool if not for a great Alisson save.

        But I totally get selling him. You've just missed another 0.1m rise however.

    24. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Eze or Saka for next few weeks?! Funds not an issue

