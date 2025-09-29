Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury

29 September 2025 63 comments
Arsenal snatched a dramatic 2-1 away win against Newcastle United on Sunday, courtesy of a late header from Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m).

Here’s what we saw at St James’ Park.

LATE GABRIEL HEADER

A header in the 96th minute by Gabriel saw Arsenal come from behind to beat Newcastle.

The Brazilian, a popular choice for Gameweek 6 Wildcarders, successfully nodded home substitute Martin Odegaard’s (£7.9m) corner.

He also claimed defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus, amassing 13 points in total.

Prior to that, Mikel Merino (£5.9m) connected with a cross from Declan Rice (£6.5m), flicking a precise header into the bottom corner to level it up.

It marked Rice’s third assist of the 2025/26 campaign.

Given their dead-ball dominance, it’s no surprise Arsenal’s expected goals (xG) total of 4.55 from set plays is the highest in the division:

Arsenal face West Ham United next, who have conceded more set-piece goals than any other side this season.

They will have a new manager in the dugout, mind.

Elsewhere, Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) almost won a penalty and registered six shots. Livelier than in previous away matches, he also created a couple of chances for his teammates.

Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) and Jurrien Timber (£5.8m) were arguably Arsenal’s two best players, however.

Eze was deployed as one of Mikel Arteta’s two attacking midfielders and was twice denied by Nick Pope (£5.0m). As for Timber, he caused real problems on the overlap, combining two shots with three chances created.

WHY SALIBA WAS A SUB

Mikel Arteta sprung a surprise with his starting line-up on Sunday, with Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) preferred to William Saliba (£6.0m) at centre-back.

Explaining his decision, the Spaniard said:

“[Saliba] comes from an ankle injury that he is still trying to resolve. We have to manage the squad and that’s why we need players that we can trust and rely on.” – Mikel Arteta

However, with Arsenal 1-0 down and Mosquera struggling, Saliba was sent on at the break.

Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) also continued his comeback from injury with another 69 minutes here.

Discussing his substitutes – Saliba, Merino, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m), Odegaard and Myles Lewis Skelly (£5.3m) – Arteta said:

“The ones that are coming in, they really come in fully focused. My duty is to win the game for the team and all of them did it in an incredible manner. Martinelli comes in and it shows from the beginning, his threat. Saliba comes in, 45 minutes and I think it was outstanding. Again, Martin comes in after a long period and delivers two goals that are goals. Mikel Merino comes in which is a massive threat in the box and delivers a winning moment, so credit to all of them.” – Mikel Arteta on his substitutes

TWO IN THREE FOR WOLTEMADE

Nick Woltemade (£7.1m) nodded in the opener at St James’ Park, his second goal in three league matches.

A handful throughout his 66 minutes on the pitch, the German is now set to face a favourable run of opponents.

Indeed, Newcastle sit fifth on our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 7-11 from an attacking perspective.

“That [the Arsenal game] would have been another great learning experience for him because the speed of that game, the physicality of the game, that’s as tough as you’ll get. We know Arsenal are a very strong team with their set-plays, there are loads of different facets of their game that require physicality – ours is very similar. He’ll leave going, ‘Phew, it’s quick, it’s strong’, and you have to bring that yourself to be successful. I thought his goal was a brilliant example of what he can be. But I don’t think, as a team, we particularly fed him well. I don’t think there was a huge number of crosses going into the box. What he did feed off, I thought he did well.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

Eddie Howe opted for his usual 4-3-3 formation against Arsenal, with Dan Burn (£5.0m) at left-back, before switching to a back five following Woltemade’s withdrawal.

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), meanwhile, returned to the Newcastle XI after serving his three-game domestic ban, but overall, the Magpies struggled to create high-quality chances, as reflected in their low 0.43 xG.

LIVRAMENTO INJURY, WHY HALL WAS ABSENT

Tino Livramento (£5.1m), an ever-present starter for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, is likely facing a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off on Sunday.

After falling awkwardly on his leg, Howe said:

“I’ve got no update to give you other than I know what you know. Seeing him go off in that manner was really distressing, I think, and he’s been such a big player for us in so many different ways, you know, his versatility, his attitude, his quality. If we’re going to miss that for any length of time, that’s going to be a huge blow. I think it’s a knee [injury], yeah.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Fellow full-back Lewis Hall (£5.3m) was absent from the squad on Sunday, too.

The 21-year-old started against Bournemouth and Bradford City in the past week, with his omission reportedly precautionary rather than anything injury-related. A return against Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday has even been suggested, which would be a timely boost in light of Livramento’s setback.

  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Thoughts on Sanchez to Raya or Pope and WC next week? Attack is rather good so don't want to WC now.

    Sanchez/Dubravka
    Porro/Munoz/Neco/Dorgu/Gudmundsson

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Lean towards saving FT - consider starting Dubravka over Sanchez and have 2FTs in GW9 after WC8

    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      I went Roefs BEFORE this weekend and the dude is some keeper.

      Even if he lets one in his save point kinda save him. And Sunderland are surprisingly strong.

      I know all the top 10 had him (almost) - really don't get the Raya hype. Wasted Arsenal space for next 7 GWs.

      Keep Sanchez if you must

      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Roefs is a beast!

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Fixtures are turning a bit for Sunderland though?

    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Cheers guys - What about playing Sanchez and doing Pedro to Watkins for one week punt?

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        NO

  2. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Worth a bench boost? Want to get it out of the way so I can restructure my squad.

    Dubravka (avl)
    Rodon (TOT)
    Romero (lee)
    Xavi (lee)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yes

    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hell yeah.Very nice

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    A: Thiago + Gabriel
    B: Richarlison + Timber

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      A. Easy

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        Loved Thiago's performance albeit a little scrappy at times. And at 6m STILL...

  4. Bob B
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Vicario (Dubravka)
    Senesi Lacroix Burn (VdVen Gudmundsson)
    Salah Gakpo Kudus Reijnders (King)
    Haaland Pedro Mateta

    2FT, 0.2 ITB.

    Thoughts on any moves? No Arsenal defence but don't see a need to force one in yet.
    A. Roll
    B. Gakpo, Mateta to Gyok, Minteh
    C. Just Gakpo out

    1. Kryptonite666
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gakpo might be a minutes risk I reckon, so you need to deal with him. We have similar teams! Who would you transfer him out to in C ?

  5. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Didn't watch the game yesterday, did Saka do anything to warrant a spot on Wildcard? I will probably have Gyokeres anyway

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Had the ball in hand during the pen check, so that might tell us he's on them, but don't remember him doing much elsewhere

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        I think Saka had the ball to protect the taker, Gyokeres. Rice done this for Gyokeres pen against Leeds

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Very plausible, though he could have just as easily been pulling rank

      2. lucky luciano
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        In Arsenal, the penalty taker never holds the ball. Yesterday Saka was holding the ball and pointing at Gyo

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Defeats the whole purpose if they do it every time - even more so if they point out who is actually going to take it

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I dont know why the subtufuge at all tbh

  6. Kryptonite666
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    thoughts on transfers ?

    Vicario (Dubs)
    Senesi Lacroix VDV (Andersen) (Ekdal)
    Salah Semenyo Reijnders Caicedo (King)
    Pedro Richarlison Haaland

    2.6m ITB

    A) Richarlison to Gyokeres (c)
    B) Caicedo to Anthony
    C) A and B, for a hit
    D) something else ? Andersen to Gabriel maybe ?

  7. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    My current team.

    Roefs.
    Senesi. Gabriel. Dorgu.
    Saka. Eze. Semenyo. Caicedo.
    Isak. Haaland. Pedro.

    Dub. Cuc. King. Renildo.

    I thought Isak was ok-ish the other day. Does anyone think after his no-goal performance that Ekiteke will start against WH though?

    1. Kryptonite666
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Liverpool are playing Chelsea ? Hard to call if Isak will start. the midweek lineup should be interesting to track

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        25 mins ago

        I know they are. As a Chelsea supporter I can't see us keeping a CS. ad dire at back this season.

        So I figured I get him for the easy games AFTER Chelsea, get ahead of the game. Now I'm wondering was it a mistake. No Salah for me this season. No way.

      2. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sorry I got mixed up with pool/arsenal fixtures. My bad. SCRAP THIS POST

  8. Essem
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Salah’s fixtures GW 8,7,9 are MUN, BRE, AVL. These three teams are ranked 3rd, 6th and 7th for xGA. Risky to go without?

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      So are Isak's. I'll keep faith in the big Swede.

      1. Essem
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Gyokeres, Woltemade, Haaland is the optimal front three though.

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          Why are people glazing Gyok so much. Dude is a championship level player.

          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Agree 100%. Don't get the hype for him.

          2. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            just now

            His last season in the Championship (which is a better league than then Portugal's Liga) is how I rate him. 21 goals in 46 games is reasonable enough so he'll be doing well to get 10 goals in the Premier League. He's currently bang on target for 9.

        2. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not for me. Gyro is rotten. I'd save my third arsenal space for Eze. Easy.

    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      I got rid of Salah after GW2 and don't regret it one bit, so IMO it's not risky to go without him, as long as you use the money you save wisely. I've also been playing with a back 4 since GW3 and that works really well. Haaland is the only worthwhile forward so 4-5-1 is just fine.

  9. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Want to start loading up on ARS assets. Already have Raya, which one do you prefer next? (Can’t afford Saka)

    A Keane to Gabriel
    B JP or Richarlison to Gyokeres
    C Stach to Eze

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      ~Last week I brought in Saka + Eze for a differential and a hit. OK, it never worked out. But along with Gabriel since I've had since GW1 I hope it does.

      C.

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A easily for me

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Interesting to see Arteta take Saka off when 1–0 down. It shows that Arteta is willing to use the squad depth and won’t risk Saka if he’s not fully fit.

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Was a great tactical move and makes me all the more happy as a Saka/Eze/Gabriel owner for next GW

    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Sun/Wed/Sat turnaround is tough and Arsenal's squad is deeper than ever, makes you wonder about his minutes against West Ham as well.
      Saka losing 90 mins and pens certainly lessens his appeal.

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        just now

        He's actually my placeholder for Palmer so Im sticking.

    3. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Just shows how overrated Saka is. My “Starboy” would never be hooked when 1-0 down.

  11. v3n0m
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    N. Williams VDV Konsa (Rodon Esteve)
    Salah Bruno Semenyo Reijnders Anderson
    Haaland Pedro (Guiu)

    3 FT (0.6 ITB):
    A) N. Williams + Sanchez -> Senesi + Raya
    B) A) & Salah + Guiu -> Saka + Gyokeresh (-4) for tripple ARS vs WH & prepare for BB8
    C) WC (instead of using 4 transfers) & BB8

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd go B. But I'm an inherent gambler.

    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    A) WC this week
    B) WC next gw and just sell Salah for Arsenal mid or a hit?

    Dubravka
    Williams VdV Cucurella
    Salah Semenyo Ndiaye Kudos Rejinders
    Haaland Pedro

    Subs Verbruggen Diof Esteve Guiu

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      WC now. Treat yourself to a full week of endless tinkering enjoyment (just remember to not lose cash on your 'keeper' players. Reindeer can go though).

  13. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Could Isak ever start WITH Ekiteke or am I just deluded

    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think it's possible because Eki can play on the left leaving Isak up front. Whether it's something Slot wants to do is another matter 🙂

      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        My thinking too. Never said it out loud as I thought it may be laughed at. I mean. Gakpo is Gakpoo - so something could come of it.

        Cheers mate

    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Very possible considering Gakpo has been absolutely toilet

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think so.

      We will only see this if chasing the game IMO

    4. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I hope Arne reads this and takes our advice.

  14. @FPL__Engineer
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    What to do with Liverpool assets? Top of the league but underpeforming in FPL?

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sold Ekitike and Gakpo last week, not sure on Vvd, hold who ever you have for one more and assess

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Ekitike is the best pick right now. But Isak lurking. Hopefully he will get a role where he plays even when Isak is on the pitch and not an out an out rotation. I think hes been their best player except Gravenberch so far this season. The defensive work he puts in as a striker has impressed me, and hes done so without becoming a useless "working striker" who doesnt score.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        If Ekitike gets benched consistently whenever Isak starts then hes a no go.. but theres still hope thats not how Pool will line up when they are both fit. Wait and see.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Consider only VVD and Salah

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I also own VVD and hes a quite obvious "dont sell" but its been painful the lack of clean sheets for a defender his price while Senesi and the Palace boys are raking in points for a fraction of the price. I wouldnt buy VVD unless we see Pool tighten up defensively.

  15. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    What transfer would you prioritise? Got cash to burn

    Defensive - Gabriel/Burn/Diouf

    Richy to Gyok

  16. AAAFootball
      just now

      Which gunner should I buy?
      Saka for a hit
      Any other for free
      Replacing rubbish so don't really mind

