FPL notes: Rodri injury, Doku praise, Hauland + Anthony again

29 September 2025 30 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Continuing to rattle through the Gameweek 6 Scout Notes, now we focus on Manchester City 5-1 Burnley.

HAULAND

There’s not much more needs to be written about Erling Haaland (£14.4m), so we’ll keep this brief.

His 16-point haul took him 30 points clear of Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), also stretching his lead at the top of the FPL table.

It was a close-run thing on Saturday, as it looked for a long time that a solitary assist for Matheus Nunes‘ (£5.3m) strike was going to be his only return in Gameweek 6. A 90th-minute brace later, he’s delivered his fifth return of 9+ points in six matches.

The Gameweek’s leading man – so far – for shots (seven), he is also second for xG (1.17).

Season-wide, those underlying stats are on a different planet to the rest of the league. Just look at his non-penalty xG (NPxG) figure compared to the other top players:

And, of course, he’s yet to get a single spot-kick this season so far!

IN PRAISE OF DOKU

Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) may well be in the form of his City career at present. He’s delivered a goal and four assists in his last four starts in all competitions, supplying two of his side’s goals on Saturday.

Tricking his way down the left flank and sometimes just barreling through defenders with the ball barely under control, he fired off three shots on target against Burnley, the first leading to an assist as Maxime Esteve (£4.0m) inadvertently prodded the rebound in. That was one of two own-goals from the luckless Burnley defender.

The Belgian winger later teed up Haaland for his first goal of the game.

Racking up a ridiculous 22 penalty box touches (by far the most of the weekend and more than eight teams managed in Gameweek 6!), Doku’s dribbling around the box caused havoc:

“I had the feeling that Jeremy, his decision-making in the final third, improved like, wow. Comparing in the past, making assists to Erling and the goals and seeing the channels. Of course, he has incredible threat against teams that have a low block and are deep. Jeremy is really, really important. When the team is more transitional, maybe he kind of struggles a little bit.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Praise from Pep Guardiola, then, and well over 130,000 transfers in ahead of Gameweek 7.

We’ve been here so many times before with City midfielders – especially wingers – in FPL, of course. While he’s got momentum, and the lowish blocks of Brentford and Everton may be to his and Pep’s liking in the next two Gameweeks, will he be still as fancied against “transitional” teams like Bournemouth and Liverpool (and even still be in such good form) come early November?

Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) will be back then, too.

A fine short-term punt but little more than that at present.

NOTHING MUCH FOR FODEN + REIJNDERS

At least Doku delivered on Saturday. ‘Dual eights’ Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Tijjani Reinders (£5.6m) not only failed to return but also didn’t muster a single shot in the box between them, with the Dutchman reduced to three cracks from distance.

Foden would, of course, have tapped in had Esteve not put through his own net at 1-0. And he was frequently getting into the area – just look at the screenshot below left for Nunes’ goal. Haaland’s header could go backwards to an onrushing, unmarked Foden; instead it loops up apologetically for the right-back.

Below right, he’s again unmarked, arms outstretched, waiting for a cut-back that never comes.

He’ll probably start in Gameweeks 7 and 8, with tight-space alternatives in short supply, but like Doku and countless others, the medium-term risk is obvious.

ANOTHER RODRI INJURY WORRY

Just when it looked like he was ‘back’, having started three games in a week and delivered DefCon points against Arsenal, Rodri (£6.4m) disappears back off to the treatment room.

We await Pep’s next presser on Tuesday for more information but any length of absence would be a blow to City, especially at the rear.

The worry is that, as his manager confirmed on Saturday night, it’s the same knee that he suffered a torn ACL in last season.

“Rodri, yesterday in training, said, ‘I’m not able to play. I have a lot of pain in my knee. I cannot play. I cannot play’.

“And I said, ‘You cannot play. You don’t play. So another one is going to play.’

“I don’t know yet [how serious it is]. I don’t know.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

ANTHONY SCORES AGAIN!

Sitting a bewildering fifth in the FPL points standings is Jaidon Anthony (£5.6m).

His fourth goal of the season came on Saturday and while it took a deflection on the way in, he was there, bang centre of the box, ready to pounce.

We mentioned last week how Quilindschy Hartman‘s (£4.0m) width-offering from the left encourages Anthony to move closer to goal. True enough, it was Hartman who advanced down the City right to cross for Anthony on Saturday.

Among the top eight midfielders for big chances, xG and shots in the box this season, he’s certainly a nice old-fashioned attacking alternative to the DefCon-gobbling sub-£6.0m midfielders that most of us have looked at this season.

He’s got some decent fixtures coming up, too:

THE LATE BURNLEY WILT

Burnley were, again, plucky underdogs here, offering a bit of threat on the break. The first hour, especially, was impressive, with Haaland et al frustrated.

Not for the first time this season, however, they just couldn’t sustain it.

The xG was 0.87-0.45 after 57 minutes; it finished 2.38-0.45:

Indeed, nine of the 13 goals they’ve conceded this season have come from the 57th minute onwards.

As Haaland and Salah have shown in recent weeks, owning 90-minute men may be especially important when targeting fixtures against the Clarets.

30 Comments
  1. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    I was tempted to get Zubimendi with his excellent fixtures and mins coming up but now thinking Anthony is a good option.

    Any thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      His haul was a one-off. I'd get Eze.

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Only have 6m to spend

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Oh . Yeah Zubimendi. Or Caciedo

          Open Controls
  2. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts on Pedro, Rich, VDV/VVD to Woltemade, Gyokeres, Gabriel for free..

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Hell yeah. Wolte is 3.7% ownership and Pool/even Chelsea defence is whack

      Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Can you rank these midfielders in order of how much you'd want to sell them this week?

    A) Semenyo
    B) Xavi
    C) Grealish
    D) Reijnders
    E) Paqueta

    Can you rank these players in order of how much you'd want them in your team right now?

    1) I. Sarr
    2) Saka
    3) Eze
    4) Gyokeres

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Why do you want to sell a ? Sell b or e imo

      All good options to buy but priority arsenal this week

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd sell in order:
      b
      d
      c
      e
      never selling Sem

      I'd want in order:
      3
      2
      1
      4

      Open Controls
      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Just seen Ghana didn't qualify for AFCON 2025, so Semenyo definitely looks like a season hold.

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks jayzico. Out of interest, why would you want to sell Grealish and Reijnders instead of Paqueta?

        Open Controls
    3. Afzal04
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Xavi
      Reijnders
      Paqueta
      Semenyo
      Grealish

      Saka
      I. Sarr
      Eze
      Gyokeres

      Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Early thoughts here folks? 2 fts, 2.2m itb

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Munoz vdv
    Gakpo semenyo Reijnders enzo
    Haaland Watkins pedro

    Dubravka Anderson Milenkovic Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pedro/Watkins > Wolte
      Reindeer > Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        You need to change your name to ezico 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Inclined to keep these 3 mate, cheers

        Open Controls
    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I'd be looking to move on Gakpo + Sanchez personally. Rest of the team is good.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        How about Gakpo Milenkovic > Saka senesi? I know Sanchez needs to go but can take care of it next gw

        Open Controls
        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          And you'd play Senesi over who in defence? I'd do Sanchez to Petrovic and ship Milenko next week instead, unless you fancy Chelsea defensively vs Lpool.

          Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you sell kudus on WC? He s been one of the few players who has deliverered from my team so a bit reluctant to sell. Options are Enzo or Ndiaye..or anyone at that price range really apart from I Sarr as I already own him. Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Damn right. was one of the most annoying players in my team. Got his 7 pointer then sold immediately. It worked out.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers:)

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Id sell Kudus, he always feels like a player that you are hoping for points from, rather than truly expecting points from

          Open Controls
      2. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Who did you sell Kudus for?! Was it Enzo?!

        Open Controls
    2. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think Kudus is a good pick, but I prefer Sarr of the two. Lets see how Ndiaye gets on in a good fixture this evening.

      Open Controls
  6. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Very tempted to go from Stach, Joao Pedro and Romero to Gravenberch, Woltemade and Guehi. Are these moves worth it?!

    Open Controls
  7. Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Not sure what my best route to Arsenal is here, with 2 FTs (0.2 itb) - any suggestions?

    Roefs
    VDV Senesi Mukiele
    Salah Semenyo Kudus Ndiaye
    Haaland Pedro Mateta

    Dub | Andersen Richards King

    Could remove Pedro to cheaper forward to fund Gabriel.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd probably go for Woltemade to fund it, although not sure when Wissa is back. Other option is Salah to Saka but you probably don't want to sell.

      Open Controls
  8. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Livramento injury is so annoying. Had him in as a season hold from the start but now becomes an annoyingly unnecessary FT used.

    Saliba will pay for his sins

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.