UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Reigning champ’s Limitless team reveal

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts and reveals his Matchday 2 Limitless team.

After a mixed start in Matchday 1, when I scored 88 points to leave me 201k overall, I’m now turning my attention to Matchday 2 – and I have a big decision.

Limitless active!

My initial plan was to play the Wildcard in Matchday 4 and Limitless in Matchday 5/6, but injuries have already shaken things up.

That’s why I’ve decided to activate my Limitless in Matchday 2. With the fixtures on offer, this feels like the best opportunity to attack the weaker sides with the strongest squads, before returning to a more balanced, longer-term setup from Matchday 3 onwards.

Of course, the Limitless chip always comes with pressure. The need to differentiate from template teams is higher, and missing one or two highly-owned “explosive” players can feel costly. Still, I see it as the right route given the current landscape.

Fixtures & Strategy

Heading into Matchday 2, rumours are already swirling about potential rotations, but my strategy remains the same:

Target Bayern vs Pafos

Target Real Madrid vs Kairat (with the bonus that we’ll see their XI pre-deadline)

Lean on Inter assets hosting Slavia Praha

Add a couple of Arsenal picks at home to Olympiakos

Those four fixtures are the spine of my Limitless draft.

Current draft – with doubts noted