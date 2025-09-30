Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Reigning champ’s Limitless team reveal

30 September 2025 16 comments
So VAR So Bad So VAR So Bad
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts and reveals his Matchday 2 Limitless team.

After a mixed start in Matchday 1, when I scored 88 points to leave me 201k overall, I’m now turning my attention to Matchday 2 – and I have a big decision.

Limitless active!

My initial plan was to play the Wildcard in Matchday 4 and Limitless in Matchday 5/6, but injuries have already shaken things up.

That’s why I’ve decided to activate my Limitless in Matchday 2. With the fixtures on offer, this feels like the best opportunity to attack the weaker sides with the strongest squads, before returning to a more balanced, longer-term setup from Matchday 3 onwards.

Of course, the Limitless chip always comes with pressure. The need to differentiate from template teams is higher, and missing one or two highly-owned “explosive” players can feel costly. Still, I see it as the right route given the current landscape.

Fixtures & Strategy

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 12 1

Heading into Matchday 2, rumours are already swirling about potential rotations, but my strategy remains the same:

  • Target Bayern vs Pafos
  • Target Real Madrid vs Kairat (with the bonus that we’ll see their XI pre-deadline)
  • Lean on Inter assets hosting Slavia Praha
  • Add a couple of Arsenal picks at home to Olympiakos

Those four fixtures are the spine of my Limitless draft.

Current draft – with doubts noted

 

  1. AAAFootball
      28 mins ago

      FPL UCL:

      1 defender and 1 mid needed, heaps of money, will ideally keep for several weeks

      Suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Can’t know the ones you don’t have. Maybe get Grimaldo & Salah

        Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      What do you make of FPL General sticking to no Salah, no Haaland? Apparently it’s to enjoy the game more and not rely on those two this season. Currently ranked 7.1 million, not too sure what enjoyment you get from that.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        It's like spending your time playing golf every weekend using garden tools > golf clubs.

        Might be fun the first weekend.

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Everyone is allowed to play the game with whatever approach they like. Personally, i like maverick managers because of their unorthodox approach. Boring doing what others do every time. The success tastes better when it works out, a disaster when it doesn’t like in this scenario.

        All in all, I don’t think Haaland & Salah should be left out of our teams because they their history.

        GL to him.

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          2 seasons ago I did the no Haaland for the full season and it never ended well. The weeks he failed and my picks did well my rank shot up although these weeks were significantly outweighed by Haaland’s good/great weeks and my rank then took a battering.

          However, with 15 players to choose in our squads there are so many ways to be creative, maverick and finds those low owned players who give you that enjoyment while have 1-2 players that everyone else has but you know you can captain and not have your rank damaged while having a squad full of fun picks to try and better the masses.

          Open Controls
      3. FantasyTony
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        It’s almost like these guys are more interested in creating content and getting attention than actually playing the game and being found out as spoofers.

        Open Controls
      4. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm absolutely fine with it. Nothing wrong with an experiment in real time. Also, I prefer to watch content from people who are also doing badly if I am. Safe to say I'm avoiding videos with 'Triple Captain Success' this week, sickening stuff.

        Open Controls
    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      UCL fantasy
      1. Thuram v Slavia prague
      2. Gyökeres v Olympiakos

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Finally getting rid of Sels. Just get Raya, or is there another good option I'm missing?

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyTony
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I went Raya.

        Open Controls
      2. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Raya probably best.

        Open Controls
    • Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Annoyed by KDH undeserved yellow last night ruining my BB7 plans but on reflection it's OK, BB9 probably better anyway and KDH now has 5 clear games before his next ban...

      Kind of sick of punting on teams that let me down. Add Everton and Spurs now to Forest and Villa.

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Also KDH looks like just as good (or bad) an asset as Ndiaye but at 5m he's fine for an 8th attacker.

        Open Controls
    • Robson-Canoe
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who is more nailed between Timber and Calafiori?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same imo

        Open Controls

