Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 7?

As we discussed earlier this week, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) became the first player to pick up five Premier League bookings this season.

He’ll miss Gameweek 7 as a result.

But what about the others sitting nervously on the Suspension Tightrope? We reveal all in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR + THREE YELLOW CARDS

There’s only one Premier League player sitting on four bookings – and given that it’s the 0.1%-owned Sasa Lukic (£5.0m), most FPL managers can rest easy.

There are 10 others on three yellow cards, however.

Among them is Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), who finds himself in 14.5% of Fantasy teams.

Neco Williams (£4.9m), whose popularity and price are dwindling anyway after a clean-sheet-less start for Nottingham Forest, is also among this group.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Other than Dewsbury-Hall, there are four players on the suspension list.

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.2m) is the newest addition, having been sent off for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity last weekend. He’ll miss Saturday’s clash with Liverpool.

Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) and Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) will also be suspended for the next one and two league matches, respectively.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m) remains provisionally banned by the Football Association.

Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) and Casemiro (£5.5m) return from suspensions in Gameweek 7.

