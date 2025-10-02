Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gabriel knock, Arteta on rotation + Rodri’s fitness

2 October 2025 215 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Share:

Arsenal and Manchester City were in Champions League action in midweek.

Here we take a look at how they got on, the main talking points and the implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 and beyond.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ArsenalOlympiakos (h)2-0 winMartinelli, SakaGyokeres, Odegaard
Manchester CityMonaco (a)2-2 drawHaaland x2Gvardiol, O’Reilly

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW6Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Arsenal6Raya (90), Gabriel (75), Zubimendi (90), Trossard (73), Gyokeres (90)White (58), Saliba (90), Lewis-Skelly (90), Odegaard (90), Merino (58), Martinellli (73), Rice (32), Timber (32), Saka (17), Eze (17), Mosquera (15)
Manchester City3Donnarumma (90), Gvardiol (90), Dias (90), O’Reilly (90), Doku (61), Reijnders (90), Foden (90), Haaland (90)Stones (73), Rodri (61), Bernardo (90), Gonzalez (29), Savinho (29), Nunes (17)

ARTETA ON ROTATION

Mikel Arteta made wholesale changes to the side that beat Newcastle, although the inclusion of William Saliba (£6.0m) and Martin Ødegaard (£7.9m) represented returns from recent injury of first-team regulars. Notable absences were Declan Rice(£6.5m), Jurrien Timber (£5.8m), Bukayo Saka (£9.8m), Ebereche Eze (£7.5m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), although only the Italian defender failed to get on.

It is noticeable that, having built a much larger squad with such strength in depth, Mikel Arteta is more happy to rotate his players than he was last season. Now the Arsenal coach has no qualms about resting the likes of Saka, Rice and Timber, who were such mainstays of the first team last season. 

“Today we decided to change six players, I think it was, because I want everybody to really be involved and feel part of it, and it was great and we had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago. The ones that came in, again, they lifted the level and they helped us to win the game, and that’s great.”
– Mikel Arteta on rotation

It is clear that Arteta does not want to see his players going down with the sort of long-term injuries that scuppered their title tilt last season. He wants everyone fit for the long term, which is great news for Arsenal fans – but not so much for FPL managers, who might well be sweating a little more over line-up announcements going forward.

At least the above names are nicely rested for Gameweek 7.

MARVELLOUS MARTIN ODEGAARD

One player who will regularly appear in those XIs is Ødegaard. Having been kept out for most of the season by a recurrent shoulder injury, it has been a frustrating time for the Arsenal captain but his cameo against Newcastle in Gameweek 6 and his 90 minutes on Wednesday against Olympiacos were outstanding. He played a number of incisive passes that cut through the heart of the Greek champions and on an other day might have had three assists, rather than one. He also had a golden double-chance to score, but was denied first by a superb save and then a last-gasp intervention from a covering defender.

“He’s got all the licence in the world to go forward, Martin, and to play with that freedom and to play with that level of threat especially, not only with the passes, but the way he was taking the ball, carrying the ball, making runs, and arriving in really dangerous areas. 

“I think he put three people through today to score a goal, he should have scored a goal as well, so great to have him back, he played some very good minutes in Newcastle to help us to win the game, and I think today he was phenomenal. 
– Mikel Arteta on Martin Ødegaard

At the death, an assist for substitute Saka’s goal was the least Ødegaard deserved.

ARTETA BACKS GYOKERES

Other positives for Arsenal was a second successive Champions League goal for Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m), who pounced from close range after Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m) had hit the post when the summer signing might have squared it. Indeed the Brazilian was completely open in front of goal when Ødegaard put Gyökeres through on another occasion but again the Swede only had eyes for goal.

Gyökeres gave the Greek defenders a torrid evening with his physicality and repeat runs behind the last man. He may not have scored but the goals are surely coming against easier opponents across the next few weeks – especially as he is not particularly interested in collecting assists.

“What I sense is that he’s doing better and better things every game, and today he was denied a few times on one of the blocks, and then he hit the post, but I think overall his performance was exceptional. Again, his work was really good, and yeah, we want him to be scoring goals, but if he doesn’t do that, at least to do everything as he’s doing for the team, because he’s helping the team a lot.”
– Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyökeres

Saka and Eze both looked bright when they came on for the last 17 minutes or so, and surely start this weekend.

RAYA STELLAR, GABRIEL CONCERN

Arsenal continue to look solid in defence, too, with Gabriel (£6.2m) and Saliba reuniting in the middle, and David Raya (£5.6m) ensuring they kept a clean sheet with a clutch of saves, one of them a world class effort to claw Daniel Podence’s shot out of the top corner. The Spaniard remains a worthy option as a set-and-forget goalkeeper.

The only negative on the night was the enforced substitution of Arsenal’s Gameweek 6 match-winner Gabriel, who was replaced by Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) on 75 minutes. Arteta played it down afterwards but will he be risked on Saturday after missing so much of last season?

”I think he’s going to be OK. He felt something, I think it was a kick, I’m not sure, in the first half, and he was a bit uncomfortable, and towards the second half he was there. He could carry on, but we decided not to take any risks because he’s played a lot of games, he’s coming from a long-term injury as well, and we need to look after him.”
– Mikel Arteta on Gabriel knock

HAALAND AT IT AGAIN

Pep Guardiola was not nearly so liberal with his squad selection for Manchester City’s trip to Monaco. The Spaniard changed only three players, bringing in John Stones (£5.5m), Rodri (£6.4m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.4m) in place of Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m), Savinho (£6.9m) and Matheus Nunes (£5.3m).

Erling Haaland (£14.4m) did Erling Haaland things, scoring two superb goals to leave those Fantasy managers who still don’t have him question their sanity. That’s three goals in two Champions League matches to go with his eight goals in six Premier League matches, and his six goals in two international matches for Norway. Or 17 goals in 10 matches in all competitions.

In truth Haaland might have had a hat-trick and, despite his goals, complained that City had not deserved to win.

“We did something unnecessarily in the second half. We didn’t play good enough, we didn’t deserve to win.  We needed more energy. We needed to get at them more like in the first half, we dominated them much more. They [scored the only goal] in the second half and I don’t think it’s good enough.”
– Erling Haaland on City’s performance

REIJNDERS AND FODEN THREATEN

In truth City should have been out of sight in this match. Both Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) hit the bar, while Reijnders sent two further shots wide and Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) forced a save from the keeper in the first half. 

Reijnders remains incredible value for his budget price, as he is effectively playing as a second striker and is an ever-present in the team, while Foden has also emerged from the shadows and, while more expensive, looks back to his vibrant best.

“The game was in many ways very good and step by step we will be better with many things and we will be better. We created some great chances. We found especially Phil in the first half and many players played really, really good and we created the chances and they defend so deep so tight that it wasn’t expected for the way they play. But in the end we have to defend set-pieces better.
Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

The defenders, though, are proving less convincing. City have kept only three clean sheets in nine matches in all competitions (against Wolves, Man Utd and Huddersfield), so FPL managers playing their Wildcards might think twice about bringing in Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m), Joško Gvardiol (£5.8m) or Ruben Dias (£5.5m). 

Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) produced two fantastic assists, at least.

“In the second half we didn’t win those long balls and we were a little but too open in the middle. That is the only thing I would say we could have done better. But we hit the post, the bar, those actions that we have in the last pass for the last action – it was really good.”
– Pep Guardiola on City’s performance

RODRI CONCERNS

One of the reasons for City’s ongoing defensive issues is the fitness of Rodri (£6.4m), who missed most of last season with an ACL injury. Last year’s Ballon d’Or winner is still being eased back to full fitness and was stood down from the Burnley match in Gameweek 6 due to a knee issue. There was alarm when he was withdrawn in the second half in Monaco, but Guardiola insisted it was nothing serious.

“Now he is not injured but the week before was so demanding with United, Napoli and especially Arsenal and right now he’s not able to play three games in a week at a top level – top intensity, demanding opponents. My feeling right now is he is not ready because he needs time.

“This type of injury, it is minimum one year and after that you must be patient. Nico [Gonzalez] made an incredible game last game and is improving day by day and [Mateo] Kova[cic] will be quite similar. Tijjani [Reijnders] can play there, and see what happens.”
– Pep Guardiola on Rodri fitness

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

215 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TanN
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Stuck on how to use my FT. Current team:

    Pope
    Lacroix Porro Virgil
    Bruno Semenyo Doku Grealish
    Richarlison Pedro Haaland

    Sels Cucurella King Gudmunson

    a) Virgil / Cucu -> Gabriel
    b) Virgil / Cucu -> Senesi
    c) Grealish -> Sarr
    d) Grealish -> Eze
    e) Richarlison -> Woltemade
    f) roll.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A or B

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    A Wirtz to Eze
    B Sels to Raya (bench Wirtz play Larsen)
    C Porro to Gabriel (bench Wirtz play Larsen)
    D Wirtz to Saka Porro to Senesi -4
    E Wirtz to Eze and Sels to Raya -4

    Will WC GW 13

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  3. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play
    A. Van de Ven vs Leeds
    Or
    B. Gvardiol vs Brentford

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which transfer is best:
    A) Gakpo -> Saka/Eze (and who)
    B) Mateta -> Gyrokeres

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A Saka

      Open Controls
  5. Hantakun
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    1 ft. Contemplating:

    A Ekitike to Gyokeres (other strikers are Haaland and Pedro)
    Or
    B Gibbs-White to Sarr/Gordon or even Eze
    Or
    C hold for one week and possibly using two transfers to upgrade G-W to Saka and downgrade elsewhere

    Open Controls
  6. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    1. Vvd to Gab

    2. Richy to Gyok (was planning Bowen in next gw)
    3. Roll

    4. Both 1&2 -4

    Raya
    Cucu Senesi De ligt
    Semenyo Reijnders Doku Mbuemo
    Haaland Richy Pedro

    Dub Paqueta Vvd Ekdal

    Open Controls
    1. Hantakun
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably roll

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      It's the best entry point for Arsenal assets, so might as well do it now if you feel like getting them (I'd prioritise Gyokeres due to higher ceiling, didn't like the look of Spurs in their last two and Leeds can keep it tight at home). I don't think I'd take a hit.
      Also depends a bit on WC plans I guess.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, already used wc.
        Would you prioritise Gyok over Bowen longer term?

        Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any news on pedro ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Suspended for the next CL match

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Aye - anyway injury update too?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          not sure. just that he will miss brazil next 2 games and has not been called up

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Hope plays gw7 as otherwise I may transfer out

            Open Controls
  8. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mateta rested/taken off at half time for Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks like planned sub to build up Nketiah's match fitness.

      Open Controls
      1. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Indeed, and Glasner been mentioning over few weeks about trying to rest Mateta as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yup

          https://x.com/FFScout/status/1968289658254852524?t=GfVQBGEmHKuHYXN8jlNDjQ&s=19

          Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best transfer here ?
    A- Cucurella > Gabriel
    B- Cucurella > Gavardiol
    C- Cucurella > Senesi
    D- Rutter > Kudus
    E- Rutter > Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Hantakun
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  10. MShalkz
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Current Wildcard looking like this. 0.1 ITB (Indicates Benched for this week)

    Pope (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Timber Richards Senesi (Rodon)
    Sarr Minteh Gordon Semenyo (Enzo)
    Gyokores Haaland (Bowen)

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      nice but i d play enzo this gw for sure. benching headaches every week, bowen on bench is mad too...

      Open Controls
  11. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Can you have Eze and Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      sure!

      Open Controls
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    on wc

    bruno or enzo?

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      please 🙂

      Open Controls
  13. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wood is going down tonight and I don't want to lose another 0.1. I can afford to move him for Gyokeres or Isak, but I think I might bring in Bowen and bench him

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Porro, Tarkowski, Senesi,
    Semenyo, Grealish, Kudus, Reijnders
    Haaland (c), Pedro

    Vicario
    Bowen, Gakpo, Reinildo

    I do have 2 FT, so I could also get Richards in for Reinildo and then BB.

    Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wtf VAR?! Where was the handball for Nachos goal

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tony! WTF! How on earth was that disallowed? Worst VAR Ive ever seen! Not even in doubt!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        We've been robbed!

        Open Controls
  15. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Saka or Gyokeres captain this week?

    Open Controls
  16. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nketiah goal 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Deserves a start on Sunday

      Open Controls
  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    would you pick chalobah on wc ? i could play richards this gw. chalobah is nailed isnt he? cheers and gl !

    Open Controls
  18. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    just now

    VVD or VDV out for Gabriel??

    Rich to Woltemade worth a transfer?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.