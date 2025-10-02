Pro Pundits - Zophar

FPL Q&A: Salah/Haaland draft, Arsenal defenders + Gordon

2 October 2025 286 comments
zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on the best Arsenal defenders, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), Brighton and Hove Albion assets and more.

Q: Thoughts on Anthony Gordon as a punt for the next five Gameweeks? Do you think he will have penalties ahead of Nick Woltemade?

(via lilmessipran)

A: Newcastle United have had a slow start to the season, at least on the goalscoring front, as they have adjusted to life without Alexander Isak (£10.6m). The Magpies currently rank in the bottom five for non-penalty expected goals (NpXG).

They looked much more fluid and cohesive in attack in Europe last night but the quality of opposition faced means that must be taken with a pinch of salt. However, we did gain some useful information yesterday. The fact that Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) took two penalties, both of them when Nick Woltemade (£7.1m) was on the pitch, would indicate that he is their first-choice taker now.

Newcastle now embark on a great run of fixtures. The Gameweek 12 matchup against Manchester City is the only one that’s in ‘red’ on the Fixture Ticker up to Gameweek 16, and even that is at St James’ Park, where you fancy the Magpies to give them a game. I think he’s a great pick and one that is very low-owned right now. 

Q: Other than the obvious Yankuba Minteh, are there any other Brighton and Hove Albion players worth a shout?

(via The Knights Template)

A: Yankuba Minteh (£5.9m) has been putting up very decent underlying numbers to go with his actual goal output. He is currently ranked fifth amongst midfielders for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, 2.59), ahead of Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) with 2.46. He has also got consistent minutes, which is usually a concern for Brighton attackers.

Apart from him, I think the options are slim, with Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) the only alternative – and it’s not a great one. The Japanese international has just 1.04 NPxGI this season; that’s less than Casemiro (£5.5m) and about the same as Sandro Tonali (£5.4m).

Q: Should Jarrod Bowen come into our consideration soon? Nailed as can be and the West Ham fixtures are turning after Gameweek 7. Or is there simply just not room for him with Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyökeres and Joao Pedro all having the fixtures as well?

(via aapoman)

A: Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment at the Hammers should see a new managerial bounce and with the Hammers ranked third on the Fixture Ticker from Gameweek 8-12, you’d expect that to come soon after the international break. 

Defensive solidity has always been the hallmark of a Nuno side and while his teams score goals, they don’t score many. That being said, they usually involve a talismanic player, who has a high percentage of goal involvement, and looking at West Ham’s roster, you have to expect Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) to be that guy.

The point you make about forward spots being competitive holds true: Erling Haaland (£14.4m), Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) are all great options and none are really worth dropping, given their own respective fixture runs over the aforementioned Gameweek 8-12 period. Could Bowen be more talismanic than Gyokeres or Pedro, though? That’s a possibility but if he’s playing on the wing more often than not, do we know that for sure? I think it’s all a bit uncertain still.

I think Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) offers a great midfield alternative at just £5.9m. He took all set pieces with James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) not in favour, is on penalties and looks great for defensive contribution points (DefCon) as well, playing in the no 10 role. 

Q: I’m on a Gameweek 7 Wildcard and am considering Max Kilman as a potential DefCon monster, Anthony Gordon as a punt and Alexander Isak for Liverpool coverage going forward. Thoughts?

(via Mr Wolf)

A: I don’t think I would bother with the Max Kilman (£4.4m) punt right now, as I can think of 6-7 defenders that are all better options. I think it might take some time for Nuno Espirito Santo to make the Hammers truly compact. 

As mentioned in the earlier question, I think the Gordon pick is great and I would definitely look to punt there on a Wildcard. 

With Isak, yes, we expect him to start against Chelsea and then perhaps against Manchester United after the international break, in Gameweek 8. However, after that, Champions League games start coming thick and fast, with an away game to Eintracht Frankfurt and a home tie against Real Madrid. Will he start all three games in a Champions League week? That’s still speculative and when you have other good nailed forward options such as Bowen, Joao Pedro, Gyokeres and Haaland, it seems more of a move to ‘cover’ Liverpool, which doesn’t feel right.

Q: For those who can’t afford Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba, who do you recommend out of Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera? I want one Arsenal defender.

(via @FPLBilly1001)

A: I think we can eliminate Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) quite easily from the aforementioned trio but both the full-backs have their merits. Jurrien Timber (£5.8m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) were both benched last night against Olympiacos and should start against West Ham.

Their backups, Miles Lewis-Skelly (£5.3m) and Ben White (£5.4m), had contrasting evenings, with the latter often at the end of a telling off from Arteta on the touchline. So, I think of the two, I would prefer Timber as it looks like White is not at the races at the moment. That should see the Dutchman be firmly first choice for a while at least. That being said, do I expect him to miss a game in the busy November/December period? Yes. Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and William Saliba (£6.0m) are still better picks and it’s the year of centre-backs with DEFCON a big factor.

Timber does have upsides. He is the rare kind of defender who has both assist threat and goal potential from set pieces. Pedro Porro (£5.6m, 10) is the only defender to create more chances than Timber (eight), while Reece James (£5.4m, three) is the only one to create more big chances than Timber’s two.

Timber is also third for shots in the box (seven) with only Calafiori and Daniel Munoz (£5.6m, eight) each faring better. 

Q: How would you set up an Erling Haaland + Mohamed Salah draft?

(via @colsoen_)

A: It’s surprisingly doable to set up a squad with Gyokeres, Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Haaland, especially if you’ve already used your Bench Boost:

Joe Rodon (£4.0m) and Omar Alderete (£4.1m) cover for Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Marcos Senesi’s (£4.9m) tougher fixtures in Gameweek 8, 9 and 10. 

Paqueta sets you up for the Gameweek 9 West Ham fixture swing. 

  1. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Guess who has the most chances created for premier league clubs so far this season...

    https://x.com/OptaJoe/status/1973332093833998806?t=P95qam6UapF-9Xf6muhdvQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      For £130m, the least you should do as an attacking mid is create chances...

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sure, just thought it was interesting

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          What's interesting is the guy tied 1st, who's older and supposedly "washed.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yet Grealish is on fire and Wirtz is the new Werner apparently

            Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      67th in the league for xA. He's crap, make peace with it.
      21 "chances" created but an xA of just 0.63. So 0.03 xA per chance. Let's be real - he's just made 21 passes in the final third and nothing more.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        There's some palpable stats..m

        Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        50 mins ago

        Stopped reading after "he's crap", sorry. The whole team hasn't been functioning properly, but people love to scapegoat the guy with the high pricetag.

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          No you didn't.

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Do you only log on to post negative comments?

            Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      "Chances created" is such a meaningless stat, Liverpool fans are really reaching with this one

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        It's not even a stat, as the parameters for it can be whatever you want them to be.
        Wirtz also does well on other ethereal stats like "progressive runs" and "runs into space", equally meaningless.
        Goals, assists, hell even xG is quantifiable. Chances aren't, at least not in the format presented here.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          48 mins ago

          Not necessarily true - the definition is just "passes leading to shots", which means square balls for tap-ins count as much as lay-offs for pot-shots from 40 yards out. Agree with you on the rest though.

          I don't mind the "it's too soon to judge" line, but I very much doubt that if Wirtz was putting up these performances for any other big club, he'd be given the same grace. I remember when Pogba got 4 assists in the first game of the season and we got told "that's what should be expected every game for £90m." The likes of Gyokeres, Sesko, Mbeumo, etc have actually contributed and are still getting called flops, so why would Wirtz be treated any differently?

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            37 mins ago

            Wirtz has received far more criticism than any of those players. Pogba is comparable, but the bigger issue there was attitude.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              31 mins ago

              I don't think any player will ever get held to the standards that Pogba was. Rashford got the same treatment too until he left United.

              Wirtz has received criticism because he cost a fortune and actively hampers the team, but it becomes laughable when you've got people acting like he's too good to fail like we haven't seen much, much more talented players flop after a move.

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 4 Years
                25 mins ago

                We don't know that he hampers the team, because he's not the only changing factor since last season. He was benched against Everton and Liverpool barely deserved to win that game.

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  He hampers the team in that the tactics have changed from "get Salah the ball" to "get Wirtz the ball", which is a problem as he's struggled to complete even basic passes.

                  He's not your only problem, nor is he your only bad bit of recruitment (question marks over all of your signings at the minute, bar maybe Ekitike and he might not even start), but a player arriving with that much hype and that price-tag dropping stinkers every game is going to stand out.

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheBiffas
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I'm pretty sure basic passes into the forwards are what contribute to the chances created stat. By the way, I don't think he's been great at all - just not as bad as people think and with several other factors at play

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      It's not just those passes though, it's any pass that leads to a shot. FBref has him at 0.7 xA from 23 shot-creating actions - the 'chances' he's supposedly creating are not very good.

                      He's been bad, there's no denying it, but what's worse is that he's not even your worse performer so far - Konate, Salah and MacAllister have been shocking too, and they've got no excuse.

                      Open Controls
  2. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Sanchez
    VVD Gabriel Munoz
    Salah* Semenyo Ndiaye Jeijnders
    Haaland J. Pedro Guiu*

    Dubravka Andersen Gudmundsson King

    Are these two transfers worth a hit?
    Salah to Saka
    Guiu to Gyokeres

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I'd definitely do that for a hit!

      Open Controls
  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Grealish > ???

    a. Eze

    b. Sarr

    c. Gordon

    d. Hold and play him v CRY

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      All good choices. Think I would, B,C,A

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the reply Craven 😉

        Open Controls
    2. z13
        just now

        sarr

        Open Controls
    3. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Planning on a GW8 WC and looking for a 1 week punt on a mid. 9.9m budget - Saka an obvious option. Any others work for 1 week?

      A) Saka
      B) Rice (corners and WHU poor on set piece defence)
      C) Eze (Odegaard played well last night however)
      D) Semenyo
      E) Rogers!
      F) Other - who?

      Team:

      Dubravka
      Cash, Rodon, Cucurella
      Bruno, Ndiaye, Reijnders ????
      (H)aaland, Gyokeres, Watkins

      Kelleher, Diouf, Hartman, KBH

      TIA

      Open Controls
      1. Wenger_In
          43 mins ago

          Since you have Gyokeres maybe I'd go Gordon/ Sarr/ Semenyo...

          Open Controls
          1. kysersosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            Yeah, leading towards Gordon. Thanks for the suggestion

            Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          D
          C
          B/A

          Open Controls
      2. simong1
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        A or B? Both would be for free

        A) Munoz, Grealish & Gyokeres > Calafiori, Semenyo & Bowen

        B) Munoz & Grealish > Richards & Semenyo

        Current team:

        Raya
        Senesi - Munoz - Andersen - VdV - Gudmondson
        Salah - Grealish - Rjeinders - KDH - King
        Haaland - JP - Gyokeres

        Open Controls
        1. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I'd do B.

          Open Controls
      3. Tmel
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        FPL Draft question - which of these players would you rather have short-medium term?

        a) Xavi
        b) Odegaard
        c) Georgino Rutter

        Open Controls
        1. Wenger_In
            1 min ago

            Odegaard

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          40 mins ago

          Richarlison options:

          A) Play him at Leeds away

          B) Bench him for Reijnders/ Stach?

          C) Sell him, FT up to £8.7m

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            A surely

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah, that's what I'm on but also playing Romero and Stach at the moment.

              Probably shouldn't bench Reijnders.

              Open Controls
          2. Haalander
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            I have him as well I’m going to wait for the pressers and if it appears he’ll start I’ll play him but I’m going to move him on soon.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              He was a punt but hopefully the 12.30 KO doesn't come into it.

              Open Controls
              1. Haalander
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                Same but the fact he played the full 90 Tuesday night makes me a little nervous he won’t start Saturday

                Open Controls
                1. The Bandit
                  • 15 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Do they have any alternatives?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Haalander
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Not sure I need to check if Muani is back training I think Thomas Frank mentioned last week he’s close to being back

                    Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.