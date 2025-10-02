Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 7 team reveal + transfer plan

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 deadline nearing, our pundits are sharing their teams with us.
Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar talks us through his transfer plans.
You can read his weekly Q&A here.
Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!
ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM REVEAL + CHIP PLANS
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here