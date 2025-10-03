Alisson ruled out until after international break

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (£5.5m) has been ruled out until after the international break.

The Brazilian injured his hamstring in the midweek UEFA Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

“Alisson is not a part of the squad tomorrow. And he’s not going to travel to Brazil as well for the national team. So, he will be out for Saturday.” – Arne Slot

Regarding the timeline for Alisson’s recovery, Arne Slot said:

“That depends also on how fast a recovery goes. So, Saturday it’s clear, he’s not going to play for Brazil, and I would be surprised if he would be there in the first game after the international break. “But from there on, sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It’s always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or the Brazil team.” – Arne Slot

It means Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.3m) is set to make his Premier League debut at Chelsea in Gameweek 7.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE