Aston Villa v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Aston Villa and Burnley.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
BURNLEY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Aston Villa
|6
|6
|-2
|LLDDW
|18th
|Burnley
|6
|4
|-7
|WLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
