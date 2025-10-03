Aston Villa v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Aston Villa and Burnley.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 5 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

BURNLEY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Aston Villa 6 6 -2 LLDDW 18th Burnley 6 4 -7 WLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

