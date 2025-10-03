Everton v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Everton and Crystal Palace.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Crystal Palace
|6
|12
|+5
|DWDWW
|9th
|Everton
|6
|8
|+1
|WWDLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE